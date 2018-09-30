Hunger Stones and Tree Ring evidence suggests solar cycle influence on climate

The Solar Cycle is responsible for extreme weather and Climate change According to Tree ring and Hunger Stone events
by Francis Tucker Manns Ph.D., P.Geo (Ontario) Artesian Geological Research
Abstract
Recent discovery of the relationship between the location of the North American Jet Stream and extreme weather is a breakthrough in the understanding of solar forced climate change.
Five episodes of extreme weather over a period of 282 years deduced from tree ring data show meandering of the North Atlantic Jet stream. It is fair to say that the summers of 2017 and 2018 qualify as a sixth event because of world-wide extreme weather in the northern hemisphere and also globally, resulting in flooding, wildfires and drought on every temperate continent. The monsoon has truly gone global.
The tree ring data is the only time series data available that determines the position of a jet stream. Moreover, tree ring extremes correspond to weak portions of the solar minimum of the sunspot cycle, a cycle that is a proxy for the magnetic shield of the sun. The so-called ‘Hunger Stones’ also mark notorious years of extreme drought in Central Europe. The emergence of the Hunger Stones and the tree ring data independently support each other and support a solar cycle climate hypothesis.
These extreme weather events correspond (75%) to years of sunspot minima. Therefore, it is likely the extreme weather is a function of the solar cycle. Solar forcing is an important factor in causing extreme weather. It follows that the sun controls Earth’s climate.
Figure 1: Kochi City, Kerala State, India. 20 August 2018 (The Hindu.com).
Figure 2 Horseshoe Falls portion of Niagara Falls (dates from ca. 1909 – 1912).
Introduction
The North Atlantic jet stream currently wanders northward and southward as it meanders around the globe. Tight bends in the flow are called Atmospheric Rossby Waves after an oceanographer who recognised them in the ocean currents (Rossby, 1939). The recent emergence of a ‘Polar Vortex’ in North American weather forecasts is an Atmospheric Rossby wave in the jet stream that brings Arctic air deep into the North America (Figure 3). The Rossby wave also carries warmer air north between Polar vortices. As long as the wave moves from west to east in the Prevailing Westerlies, the weather created is transitory.
|Figure 3: Illustration depicting the interrelationship between jet stream Rossby wave and surface weather.
If a Rossby wave, however, becomes a fixed standing wave, it will result in extreme surface weather. This effect applies globally as the jet streams circle the earth in the thrall of the coriolis affect. When a Rossby Wave becomes a standing wave, a cold front can behave like a stuck lawn sprinkler and produce unusually heavy rain overwhelming equilibrium systems causing flooding; it can cause drouth[1] in its wake. In summer, thunderstorms commonly ignite wild fires in the lee dry areas. Apparently, when the Jet Stream achieves a stable standing wave it can create havoc.
Meandering Rossby wave anomalies in the Atlantic jet stream track began to appear in the middle 1990s (Francis and Vavrus, 2015). Each succeeding sunspot peak since 1980 cycle 21 peak has been smaller (Fig.4). Cycle 24 just ending is the weakest in 110 years, since Cycle 14 (1902-1913); toward the end of Cycle 14, Niagara Falls froze over and people walked across Horseshoe Falls (Figure 2), and there was significant media fear of the next ice age.
|Fig 4: The last three solar cycles have been smaller than cycle 21 which peaked in 1980. All three are noticeably bimodal.
Extreme weather at differing latitudes was reported by Trouet et al. (2018) for five years (Table 1). They teased out the connection to extreme weather and the latitude of the North Atlantic Jet stream using the maximum latewood density records of tree rings in August over the period from 1725 to 2007. It may be inferred that the summer of 2018 qualifies as a year of extreme global weather also because of the wildfires and flooding on a global basis. The entire period from 2016 to 2018 qualifies as extreme weather for North America (Manns, 2016).
British and northeastern European weather for these years defined by Trouet (et al. op. cit.) are opposed. When one region is cold and wet the other is typically hot and dry on a proverbial seesaw. This combined with the latitude data imply the existence of a standing Atmospheric Rossby Wave in August of those years separating and governing Britain and northeastern Europe areas and their extreme weather.
Results
Table 1: Five Years held to represent extreme weather as delineated by August tree rings over a period of 282 years (Trouet, et al., op. cit.). Eighteen (18) years inscribed on Hunger Stones document low water on the Elbe River at Decin, Czech Republic and four years from Dresden Germany. The years 1417 and 1616 inscribed on two of the the Hunger Stones predate the reliably recorded solar cycle and thus are not included; 1893, 1899, 2003, and 2015 are from a Dresden, Germany, Hunger Stone.
|Tree Rings
|1782
|1799
|1912
|1976
|2007
|Hunger Stones
|1716
|1842
|1911
|1746
|1847
|1921
|1790
|1868
|1930
|1800
|1892
|1934
|1810
|1893
|2003
|1811
|1899
|2015
Additional support to tree ring analysis has become available in the ‘Hunger Stones’ of central Europe. Due to dry weather the water level in the Elbe River has dropped, revealing boulders that were once used to record low water levels. More than a dozen Hunger Stones have been found in and near the town of Decin, Czech Republic, along the banks of the Elbe River. One Hunger Stone near Dresden has four years scribed. The earliest year currently visible is 1616, but the oldest year cited is 1417[2]. The name ‘Hunger Stone’ is self explanatory. Table 1 lists 18 years of extreme weather in central Europe as chiseled on Hunger Stones and 5 years represented by tree rings.
This paper compares the years of weather extremes to the solar cycle. Sunspot cycles have been studied since sunspots were discovered by Thomas Harriot (1610), Johannes Fabricius (1611), Christophe Scheiner (1611), and Galileo Galilei (Brody, 2002).
The solar cycle has been tested against economic cycles, agricultural cycles, and numerous other cycles in nature (Brody, op. cit.). This paper compares the years of weather extremes compared to adjusted solar record from the Royal Observatory of Belgium. Of the combined extreme dates, 75% correspond either perfectly or reasonably well with solar minima of the sunspot cycle.
Figure 5: Arrows point out the years of extreme weather mostly at or near the solar minima delineated in August tree rings from 1725 to 2007 and scribed into the emergent ‘Hunger Stones’ along the Elbe River. 18 out of 24 (75 %) extreme weather years occur in weak solar minima. One arrow marks the current year, 2018.
Extreme weather is clustered around Solar cycle 5 (April 1798 to August 1810), and, again, bracket Solar cycle 14 (January 1902 to July 1913) and not surprisingly, Cycle 16 (1920 to 1935) and there is a last cluster around recently ended cycle 24. All were weak, similar to cycle 24 which just ended.
It can also be observed that extreme weather may follow decreases in amplitude over two or more weakening declining cycles. From Figure 4, one would expect a record of extreme weather on or about 1755. The following are records from 1755-1758 reported in the Booty Meteorological Information Source housed at the British Library.
1755, 1756 & 1758 All wet summers in the London area. More generally, April of 1756 was notably wet by the EWP series: amongst the top 3 such-named months. (See also 1782 and 1818).
1756 (May) May 1756 was notably cold. With a CET value of 9.1deg C, this placed it just outside the ‘top-10’ or so coldest Mays in that long series, with an ‘all-series’ anomaly of over -2C.
1756, 6th May: Almost every day for a fortnight there has either been snow (large flakes) or large hailstones, and excessively cold. (as reported in the Journals of Ralph Jackson/Newcastle upon Tyne).
|
Figure 6: The years 1616, 1716, 1790, 1811, 1842, 1868, 1921are inscribed into a stone (near Decin, Czech Republic).
|
Figure 7: The years 1417, 1616, 1746, 1790, 1800, 1811, 1842, 1847, 1868, 1890, and 1900 are inscribed (near Decin, Czech Republic).
Figure 8: The years 1911 and 1930 are cut in this stone (near Decin, Czech Republic).
|Figure 9: The years 1893, 1899, 2003, and 2015 are inscribed on this stone (near Dresden, Germany)
It is not sufficient to show a correlation between any two items of interest to suggest a connection. After all, the alleged connection between nicotine and lung cancer is accepted but has never been proven; neither has the connection between carbon dioxide and global warming. Each is an hypothesis waiting for experimental support. There are solid scientific reasons we have seen no experimental support. From the time of Arrhenius (1896, 1906) to NASA, it has been impossible to resolve the relative effect of carbon dioxide and water vapour. The subject matter is complex and to isolate a repeatable test is not possible, or experiments were performed but failed to support the hypothesis and were never reported. The latter possibility would never be revealed.Discussion
For a sun – climate connection there are several lines of evidence supporting an hypothesis that the sun is fundamentally responsible for climate change – both warming and cooling. Firstly, Friss-Christensen and Lassen (1991) estimated a 95% correlation between the temperature trends of Earth for the northern hemisphere temperature anomalies between 1861 and 1989 (128 years). They plotted anomalous temperatures against the frequency of the sunspot cycle. When the peak frequency (spacing) was close together, the northern hemisphere warmed; when the peak frequency was spread, the northern hemisphere cooled. The peak frequency method trumped many early sunspot cycle studies which used the sunspot number. Frequency capitalizes on the trend of several 11+ year cycles in a row; perhaps 33 to 45 years for a trend to build in the climate that otherwise went unnoticed because of the human research lifespan. But, correlation is not causation.
The cloud theory of Svensmark (Svensmark, et al., 2006), however, is a predictive supported theory that states more clouds are likely to form during solar minima than any other time. Clouds are nucleated by cosmic radiation from deep space normally blocked by the sun’s magnetic shield. When the shields are down, in a solar minimum, it rains or snows more than when the sun’s magnetic shield is in place. Moreover, Earth’s albedo from snow reflects Sun’s rays back to space.
The same research group, accordingly, at the Technical University of Denmark built a 7 m3 cloud chamber in the basement of their lab in Copenhagen. The objective was to simulate the atmosphere and test for cloud nuclei. The reaction was nearly instantaneous; visible cloud nuclei droplets formed in a matter of seconds (Svensmark, op. sit.). The experiment was duplicated later in the Large Hadron Collider and results repeated yet again in a high altitude vacuum chamber. Hadron gave the directive that the experiment could be published but not the conclusions.
Standing waves of the Jet Stream are clearly responsible for extreme weather. Why the jet stream achieves a stable standing wave is a question beyond this report. I will suggest a hypothesis. The atmosphere shrinks during solar minima. It seems possible that some resonance might exist between the volume of the atmosphere and the constriction of the jet streams. The Rossby waves began to show up in the 1980s (Trouet et al., op. cit.). During the last solar minimum between 2007 and 2009, NASA scientists noticed anomalous shrinkage more than anticipated in the thermosphere, a thick hot layer of atmosphere where satellites orbit. The jet streams, however, are thousands of metres lower, 9,000 – 16,000 m elevation in the atmosphere and well below the thermosphere. The relationship requires further research.
In 2012, it was reported by NASA that global average cloud height had declined by roughly one percent over the decade, decreasing by around 30 to 40 metres. This was mostly the result of fewer clouds forming at the highest altitudes. If these are evidence of a cooler shrinking atmosphere, and it continues to shrink, how will the jet streams behave? NASA scientists have assumed but not proven that carbon dioxide is responsible for the unexplained behaviour. They also concur that water vapour is a very powerful greenhouse gas.
The Seif dunes of the Sahara might be a clue, up to 100 km long and 90 metres high, Seif dunes are far out of equilibrium with modern Sahara wind. Do Seif dunes represent a time during the Ice Ages when very high winds blew for a long time as the Earth’s winds were compressed toward the equator? Were these the jet streams of the deeper past? Were jet streams closer to the ground and longer lasting?
Further objective examination of historical weather records and further objective examination from the tree ring record is required.
Conclusions
Extreme weather events, mostly drought are considered, but floods as well, correspond to solar minima in more than 75% (18 out of 24 of the cases known).
Current concentrations of carbon dioxide cannot be invoked for extreme weather in the historical past.
The sun controls the climate of the Earth.
During summer it is inevitable that lightning storms ignite fires and produce heavy rain. The intensity of what we have come to call extreme weather is magnified by standing Rossby waves.
Sunspot research tends to emphasize sunspot peaks and sunspot numbers; more may be gained by evaluating trough events and peak and trough frequencies.
References
Arrhenius, Svante, 1896: Phil. Mag.(5) 41. 237, April 1896. Bihang der Stockh. Ak. d. Wiss. Bd. 22 Abth. 1 No 1 1896, Drudes Annalen d. phys. Bd. 4, 690,1901, Öfversigt d. Stockh. Ak.1901, No 1, p.55 & 56.
Arrhenius, Svante, 1906: The Probable Cause of Climate Fluctuations –A Translation of his 1906 Amended View of “Global Warming” Original title: “Die vermutliche Ursache der Klimaschwankungen” Meddelanden från K. Vetenskapsakademiens Nobelinstitut Band 1 No 2. www.friendsofscience.org
Brody, J., 2002: The Enigma of Sunspots – A Story of Discovery and Scientific Revolution, Floris Books, Edinburgh.
Francis, J. A. and S. J. Vavrus, 2015: Evidence for a wavier jet stream in response to rapid Arctic warming , Environ. Res. Lett. 10 () 014005
Friss-Christensen, E. and K. Lassen, 1991: Length of the solar cycle: an indicator of solar activity closely associated with climate, Science, New Series, Vol. 254, No. 5032. (Nov. 1, 1991), pp. 698-700.
Manns, F.T., 2017: It’s not the heat; it’s the humidity. Unpublished essay on the solar cycle trend based upon peak frequencies of both peaks and troughs. Available from the author.
Rossby, C.-G., 1939: Relation between variations in the intensity of the zonal circulation of the atmosphere and the displacements of the semi-permanent centers of action. Journal of Marine Research. 2: 38. doi:10.1357/002224039806649023.
Svensmark, H., J. O. P. Pedersen, N. D. Marsh, M. B. Enghoff and U. I. Uggerhof, 2007: Experimental evidence for the role of ions in particle nucleation under atmospheric conditions, Proc. R. Soc. A (2007) 463, 385–396, doi:10.1098/rspa.2006.1773, Published online 3 October 2006.
Trouet, V., F. Babst and M. Meko, 2018: Recent enhanced high-summer North Atlantic Jet variability emerges from three-century context, NATURE COMMUNICATIONS | DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-02699-3
[1] A dust bowl term: Granddad Manns always pronounced it “Druth”.
[2] “If you will again see this stone, so you will weep, so shallow the water was in the year 1417.”; Fig. 7, (Business Insider.com, 27 August 2018).
NOTE: I don’t necessarily agree with this article, but thought it was worth discussing – Anthony
53 thoughts on “Hunger Stones and Tree Ring evidence suggests solar cycle influence on climate”
It’s 3 or 4 years since I asked the UK Met Office what they knew about the relationship between UK weather and the jet stream position. I specifically asked if there was any correlation between that and unusual weather conditions, be that hot, cold wet etc. I was told this was something they were beginning to look at.
I don’t understand that reply. The relation between the jet stream and weather is extremely well known. It is in the physics of the models. I have been doing weather forecasting for over 30 years. The jet stream is a main tool we use to forecast the weather. They must have meant something else by “beginning to look at it”.
He specifically asked about “unusual weather conditions” aks “extreme weather”. I guess they are starting to look at that, not whether the jet steam affects weather at al.
Wow, thick and hot , sound like it must be pretty important then. Oh , wait …
“thick” as in extremely rarefied ! Hot as in containing so little matter that it heats up very quickly.
Oh never mind.
My guess is that ‘thick’ referred to the radial ‘depth’ of the thermosphere. Extremely rarefied indeed.
Well, thick and hot does not exactly put across the idea that most of it is so rarefied and molecules so far apart that it cannot even transmit sound !!
I am thick and I am thin. I am extremely hot, yet I cannot burn your. I cannot be heard, yet I am all around you. What am I?
No!
It is not “fair” to say so, it is a gross assumption.
Recent wildfires are the result of man’s inadequate responses to plant growth. Nor are the fires, extreme, even then.
Flooding is not unusual; whether tracked globally or regionally.
What drought?
Forever droughts were declared as few as three-five years ago have been broken.
Droughts ended, fear and mongering simply switched locations and occurrences.
Low rainfall in some areas for two years may constitute drought conditions; they do not constitute drought as evidenced in many locations historically!
“monsoon has truly gone global“; utter twaddle!
Hang on.
And if I say that that graph shows “extreme weather mostly at or near the solar maxima” how are you going to justify that claim?
“Hunger Stones” oddly all from the Czech republic.
WTF? This is a spoof article , right?
Hunger stones appear to be real. They are merely large, presumably immovable, boulders embedded in a river bed. When low flow rates last exposed these stones, carvings recorded the drought and crop conditions which coincided with the low flow. However, no cause for the low flow was ever established other than lack of precipitation, which in the 1700’s was the most probable cause. But, land use has changed and water courses change as water usage places an increasing burden on water availability and flow. These marker stones are interesting, but their reappearance may be for different reasons and do not necessarily portend imminent crop failures due to drought.
The stones may be real. Whether the dates represent “hunger” is total speculation. Whether the inscriptions are genuine is also unexamined. Whether they are in any way an objective or representative record is not even questioned.
Figure 7: The years 1417, 1616, 1746, 1790, 1800, 1811, 1842, 1847, 1868, 1890, and 1900 are inscribed (near Decin, Czech Republic).
So between scavenging for scraps of food for the family and staving to death, Someone decided to expend a significant effort to cave a date into a stone. Miraculously, 200 years later some other poor unfortunate soul found the same stone and said “dang, the water has not been this low for 200 years, I’d better ensure proper record keeping before I die” and wasted his last breathe chipping away at the stone.
This one falls flat to my mind because Solar Minima are not overnight phenomena – the sun gradually clears its acne then it regrows.
That being the case, there should be many (more) instances of 2, 3 or more *consecutive* years marked as ‘Hunger Years’
Hunger stones are recording weather events – not climate.
If food plants failed in the poor weather, so the trees would suffer = perfectly circular logic.
No. Not buying
Peta,
“…there should be many (more) instances of 2, 3 or more *consecutive* years marked as ‘Hunger Years’
A fair complaint. However, to be the Devil’s Advocate, those dates may represent when the stones were first exposed during a period of time when the river was getting lower. This appears to be ‘volunteer’ work, rather than something required by law. So, how do we ascribe motive and timing to someone going to the trouble to inscribe a date?
I’m sure it would take more than one season of poor food production to qualify for an entry on the stones. The correlation between food production and water is obvious.
“Yup”, but prolonged weather events …… measured in/by many months to several years. A prolonged period of extremely low rainfall occurring in the “headwaters” of the Elbe River watershed. Or maybe extreme cold summertime temperatures that negated Summertime snowmelt. To wit:
Article quote:
“Eighteen (18) years inscribed on Hunger Stones document low water on the Elbe River at Decin, Czech Republic.”
Wikii quote:
“After all, the alleged connection between nicotine and lung cancer is accepted but has never been proven”
2013:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3622363/
2014:
https://www.nature.com/articles/bjc201478
Don’t add to the notion that climate skeptics don’t understand science.
Yes but as they say it’s a lot like climate research and plucking out CO2-
“There are an estimated 7,000 compounds in cigarette smoke including at least 60 known carcinogens.”
Pretty hard to parse nicotine carcinogenic effects out of that lot but we might know more with long term studies of vaping nicotine. Sound familiar?
Nevertheless it seems fairly ‘quaint’ now that lots of folks believed a habit that was really a concentrated form of air pollution was going to end well even if again it would be difficult to parse out smoking ill effects from that of general air pollution-
https://www.cancer.org/latest-news/world-health-organization-outdoor-air-pollution-causes-cancer.html
I’ll just hold the air pollution and those 6999 other compounds in tobacco smoke constant while I test the carcinogenic effects of the nicotine. Yeah riiiiight perfessor!
The main error with that statement is that it is not “nicotine” that is supposed to cause cancer but tobacco smoke. It seems that the author used the word nicotine to sound more learned than just saying smoking.
IMO this whole article is so ridiculous and unscientific , it has to be some kind of spoof or an attempt to see who is dumb enough to promote it.
People have been trying to use sunspots to predict the climate since William Herschel noticed that there seemed to be a correlation between wheat prices and sunspots.
So far, all attempts to use sunspots to predict the climate have come up short. link When someone starts talking about sunspots and climate, I take it with a grain of salt.
“So far, all attempts to use sunspots to predict the climate have come up short.”
As you’d expect like plucking out CO2 and refer my comments on plucking out nicotine in that regard. Perhaps it’s tree rings affecting the climate?
The sun is not stupid. Many civilisations reckoned the sun IS / WAS God.
Read my final report concluding there is no man made warming. Click on my name.
Huh? This is just a re-post of the bad science from his last post on this, complete with the same kind of anecdotes and an appeal to the discredited Friss-Christensen and Lassen study.
In response to a direct question from the author, in that post I linked to two different scientific studies showing that the Friss-Christensen and Lassen was garbage.
Rather than deal with that, the author merely repeats his nonsensical claims as though I never posted anything.
This post is a joke, and it is damaging to the reputation of WUWT. The first time it was posted, it was a legit investigation, although an incorrect one.
But publishing the same junk again as though it were never published, without the slightest acknowledgment of the number of valid objections raised when it was published before?
Sorry, but that doesn’t do our reputation the slightest bit of good. Science advances by people pointing out errors and the author taking note of them. He has not taken note of any his errors. He should not be given the platform again until he does so.
w.
Willis
I am sure that I told you before that many people have found relationships with the sun’s behaviour and what is happening with the weather on earth,
…. it goes back to the Egyptians.
Here is a report from an Egyptian, before they started with the CO2 warming nonsense
http://virtualacademia.com/pdf/cli267_293.pdf
note especially Tables II and III
which at the very least seem to confirm the 87 year Gleissberg cycle which I personnally have also identified from my own measurements on Tmin and Tmax {global]
Maybe you should go start your own blog. That way you can dominate the discussions the way you see fit. I will say this,,,You’re a smart guy, but you’re not as smart as you think you are. I think you owe Anthony and apology. After all, Anthony through his years of effort, provides us this platform, however good or bad you think it is.
From me to Anthony,,,I thank you. I know the sacrifices you have made personally for our benefit and I think you run this blog really well.
Mike
You are addressing?
Not me I hope.
No Henry,,,I am addressing W. I thought your response to him was good. You reflect far better what this blog invokes than W.
Mike
Willis, there may well be papers criticizing Friis_Christensen & Lassen, but that is because they did not include a CO2 element in their model. I did, in 2008, and 10 years later I finally passed stringent peer review to have my paper published.
Here is a longish summary of my paper “On the influence of solar cycle lengths and carbon dioxide on global temperatures”. Recently published by the Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics (JASTP), it is a rare example of a peer-reviewed connection between solar variations and climate which is founded on solid statistics. It is available at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jastp.2018.01.026 (paywalled) or in publicly accessible pre-print form at https://github.com/rjbooth88/hello-climate/files/1835197/s-co2-paper-correct.docx .
The paper builds on the work in the 1990’s by Friis-Christensen and Lassen, by adding a CO2 element to their model based on solar cycle lengths (SCLs). By using a linear regression model, statistical significance levels can be measured for these two effects. Using HadCRUT4 as the global temperature series, averaged over 11-year periods starting 4 years before solar cycle maximum, the CO2 variable is hugely significant, as it explains the overall upward trend, while the length of the previous cycle has a 1.3% significance level (more on this below), and this variable explains the wiggles in the graph which is Figure 1 of the paper.
The upshot of the analysis is an estimate of TCR (Transient Climate Response) of 1.93K, and of ECS (Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity) of 2.22K. Under an assumption of continuing increases of CO2 concentration by 2 parts per million each year, the expected HadCRUT4 anomaly in AD2100 is only 1.1K higher than it was during the period 1996-2006.
Allowing for the SCLs does make material (but not vast) differences:
• without them the TCR estimate would be 2.37K instead of 1.93K
• they explain 37% of the observed warming between 1980 and 2001
• without them the residual errors significantly differ from the model assumptions
The paper also considers two other types of model, one being Scafetta’s based on 20- and 60-year cycles plus a quadratic component, the other using estimates of radiative forcings from various sources such as the Sun, well mixed greenhouse gases, and aerosols. One Scafetta model actually provides by far the best fit to the HadCRUT4 data, while the best radiative model gives a very similar estimate for the Sun’s contribution to global warming between 1980 and 2001, namely 33%. That model also implies that global temperatures are much more sensitive to solar (short-wave) radiation than to greenhouse (long-wave) radiation, by a factor of nearly 3.
And now, a few words on the statistics. For “layman” readers the meaning of the 1.3% above is that if there really is no solar effect, then it was an 80 to 1 shot or so against these observations having occurred. Of course, 80 to 1 shots do sometimes happen by chance, but…
For more mathematical readers, it is worth noting that compared with a lot of climate papers the statistics are pretty rigorous, with quoted significance levels rather than mere correlation values, and distributional tests on the residuals – specifically the Durbin-Watson (DW) test, which can detect missed low frequency effects as well as true serial correlation. This paper uses exact calculations of DW significance via algorithms from my Ph.D. thesis of 40 years ago. There are still papers published which use the ancient bounds on DW significance rather than the exact values, and to help others to benefit from these calculations, I have provided ‘R’ code for them in the SI.
One reviewer suggested that in addition to quoting values for Root Mean Square Residual , F-statistics, and DW, I use the Akaike Information Criterion (AICc). In so doing I discovered an apparently novel feature, which is that while it is widely assumed that AICc is independent of and superior to an F-statistic, in the case of 1 additional regressor (= 1 degree of freedom lost) there is an approximate relationship between AICc and F. This constitutes a rule-of-thumb that if AICc favours the additional regressor then F has a tail area less than 12%.
The paper also contains one or two other “titbits”. For example, in order to allay reviewers’ concerns that natural short-term autocorrelation might persist into the 11-year bins which were chosen to match the mean solar cycle length, Appendix A conducts a study of autocorrelation. The most surprising thing to emerge is that there is a strong 18-year autocorrelation of temperatures, which one might guess corresponds to the period of precession of the Moon’s ascending node on the ecliptic.
Also, Appendix C introduces a model for lagged ocean warming in order to arrive at the difference between TCR and ECS quoted above. This difference is somewhat less than appears in IPCC documents, but it arises from the observation that between solar Cycles 14 and 23 the oceans warmed by three-quarters as much as the land, which leads to a half-life for the lag being 20 years, and ECS/TCR = 1.15. This model appears quite plausible.
Finally, though it has only a minor bearing on the results, it irked me that the solar “authorities” declared that the Cycle 22/23 minimum was at 1996.9 when that date is later than both of the observed 13-month smoothed minima at May 1996 and August 1996. So Appendix B studies the differences between mirrored values at m-x and m+x about a putative minimum month m, and uses the signs thereof to conclude that the minimum was no later than July 1996, i.e. 1996.5. This then made Cycle 23 12.4 years long instead of 12.0.
I am happy to take questions on any aspect of this paper (in evening times UK).
Richard
Richard
Are you saying that CO2 causes some warming rather then that more warming causes more CO2?
Click on my name to read my final report.
“These extreme weather events correspond (75%) to years of sunspot minima. Therefore, it is likely the extreme weather is a function of the solar cycle. Solar forcing is an important factor in causing extreme weather. It follows that the sun controls Earth’s climate.”
The above statements are heresy to the climate establishment. Will they torture and burn this climate scientist to the CAGW stake? At the minimum his funding will get cut off.
It appears that the photo’ in Figure 8 is upside down.
Yes the photo is posted upside down, but when you zoom in that allows you to read the text right-side up. Which leads me to conclude the inscription in both Fig. 8 and Fig. 9 were inscribed with the author laying on the rock and reaching down to the waterline.
Jetstream above California.
https://images.tinypic.pl/i/00971/p86lehs7to7i.png
I don’t find ‘Hunger Stones’ self-explanatory – can someone explain?
In a severe drought the river levels drop exposing rocks (aka stones) that are normally completely submerged. Locals carve the date and water level as a local reminder of how bad the drought was.
Thank you
Sun is definitely by far the most likely cause of the global temperatures natural variability, but a credible mechanism is required.
Five or six events during 24 cycles (since 1700) i.e. 5/24 is not a very convincing correlation; in my view, that the minor expansion of upper layers of atmosphere is able to so greatly change meandering of all powerful jet stream lacks convincing credibility.
I would suggest that solar activity (mainly flares and CME’s) ionizes upper levels of atmosphere particularly in the polar regions, but variability between min/max may not be determining factor.
Changes in the ionised gas flow follows changes in underlining magnetic field, the effect being strongest in polar regions, affecting both polar vortex and the polar jet stream (two should not be confused with each other).
When the period of relative good instrumental data (since 1880) is analysed there is a high degree of correlation (R^2>0.8) of the Arctic temperature to changes in the strength of the Arctic magnetic field.
Link 1
Similar correlation is found for the Global temperature variability to the Earth’s MF dipole
Link 2
It is important to note that in both cases correlation is negative; what does that mean?
Stronger the MF further is the ionised gas is pulled along magnetic field lines connecting two magnetic poles, i.e. the NH’s polar jet stream excursions would move further south, similarly in the SH its polar jet stream reaching further north, both causing cooler weather events in the lower latitudes and so reducing the temperatures averages.
Since the SH is manly ocean these changes are less pronounced than in the NH mainly due to the oceans heath capacity.
The polar light are the best indicator of whether the stream currents will be strong or not. Of course, the tropospheric effect appears with a delay. When the solar wind decreases, the Earth’s magnetic field enters the game.
https://images.tinypic.pl/i/00971/t0szdhx7f8tw.jpg
Just to add:
Solar flare or CME usually lasts a day or two, but when the upper layers of atmosphere are strongly ionised, charge will be maintained for many months.
Occasional ‘huge electrical discharges of enormous size’ may happen in the form of Transient Luminous Events at 30 or more miles above thunderstorm clouds.
Read more here at weather.com
100%
Hope Willis also reads all ur comments.
It is not only the sun…
Think of the elephant in the room.
Click on my name to figure it out.
There is a strong relationship between polar vortex and polar jet stream.
When the charge is low the effect of earth’s field on the vortex is weak, the vortex is strong with jet stream more regular mainly restricted to high latitudes.
With high charge vortex is pulled away by the earth’s MF and eventually splits up into two with jet stream meandering to lower latitudes.
image: http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/NH.gif
movie: https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/36000/36972/npole_gmao_200901-02.mov
“When the polar vortex is strong, there is a single vortex with a jet stream that is “well constrained” near the polar front. When the northern vortex weakens, it separates into two or more vortices, the strongest of which are near Baffin Island, Canada and the other over northeast Siberia.[2] The Antarctic vortex of the Southern Hemisphere is a single low pressure zone that is found near the edge of the Ross ice shelf near 160 west longitude. When the polar vortex is strong, the mid-latitude Westerlies (winds at the surface level between 30° and 60° latitude from the west) increase in strength and are persistent. When the polar vortex is weak, high pressure zones of the mid latitudes may push poleward, moving the polar vortex, jet stream, and polar front equatorward. The jet stream is seen to “buckle” and deviate south. This rapidly brings cold dry air into contact with the warm, moist air of the mid latitudes, resulting in a rapid and dramatic change of weather known as a “cold snap”.[3] “
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polar_vortex
Anyone leaning heavily on Svensmark isn’t understanding the proper order of solar influences.
It seems a lot of detail is left to the imagination as to how the jetstream varies with solar activity.
I agree solar cycle extremes lead to weather and climate extremes, but I have much different ways of showing how, with a systematic data-structured system of the solar cycle effect on hydrology and subsequent generation of extreme weather and climate events under different solar regimes.
Article quote:
Lets not forget about the dastardly deadly flooding during the LIA.
Jeezus, if they are creating sand dunes they are not just “closer” they were at ground level. Jet streams occur in the STRATOSPHERE because it is stratified ! Suggesting the jet streams may have operated at ground level in the turbulent troposphere shows such ignorance of basics it is not even funny.
Seems like out “artesian geologist ” needs to get up to speed on meteorology before attempting to explain climate change.
The name also suggests this is a spoof.
man with odd sense of humor
https://ca.linkedin.com/in/francis-tucker-manns-73260b14
HH Lamb was following this route. He had already realised that a meandering jetstream was a key element of extreme weather and that it happened mostly when the solar cycle was weak.
He also speculated that his successors would move away from his solar controlled path to human CO². He express annoyance about this during his retirement.
It does my heart good to know there are learned people who are not afraid to “speak the truth”, to wit:
Excerpted from above article:
R u still smoking?
Well the comment about CO2 would have been good if he had not just destroyed any chance of being take seriously with all the other ill-founded , off the wall claims.
There is probably no relation between nicotine and lung cancer per se. Nicotine is an alkaloid found in some plants of the nightshade species. By itself it appears not to induce cancer all that much any more than any other alkaloid does. What is apparently true is that there appears to be a strong relation between the way that people administer nicotine to themselves and lung cancer. The chosen method is to inhale partially combusted leaves of the plant which contain tons of free radicals and other products that are known carcinogens. Those products are known to be associated with cancer and other nasty stuff with good reason. I suspect that you will be able to say the same about THC and cannaboids in the not so far future if folks smoke too much pot. The oils and “brownies” will probably remain risk free though. Ingesting alkaloids may or may not be desirable for a number of reasons. Lung cancer is probably not an adverse side effect of nicotine any more than it is of tomatine or caffeine though.
In order to develop cancer it may be that some kind of weakens within individual’s dna is required, it may be present at large % of population but not with everyone.
My grandfather apparently started smoking at age 14 or 15 or use to say so, and did continuously until about his late 80s when he required a surgical intervention for an unrelated complication, was told to stop smoking, he did so for couple of years then restarted and continued at somewhat lower intensity until his natural death at age of 102.
No one else in my immediate family is or was a smoker, so whatever you do don’t follow his example.
Define ‘perfectly’, define ” reasonably”.
I read the horoscope for Torus today and 75% of what if predicted corresponded either perfectly or reasonably well with what happened to me today. ( Which means that I now “self-identify” as being born under Torus).
This is such a crock of pseudo-science that it could be tuned to support any position you may happen to want to convince yourself of.
“The years 1417 and 1616 inscribed on two of the the Hunger Stones predate the reliably recorded solar cycle..”
Probably not, there was a reasonably large sunspot cycle peaking around 1616.
1716, 1847, 1790, 1868, 1892, 1893, were all much closer to sunspot cycle maximum than minimum.
https://snag.gy/qXKCgo.jpg
Yep 6 / 16 “hunger years” were near a max, he trawls the rest as being “reasonably close” to minimum, without providing a mathematically clear definition of what that means. I bet a plot of deviation from minimum for all dates would show a pretty even spread. So,e before , some after; evidence for causation looks pretty screwed.
Then work out how many need to be “reasonably close” to have a statistically meaningful result on such a tine sample.
It a crock.
The AMO shifts in and out of phase with solar cycles because the solar wind does, so the hunger stones would also.
http://www.woodfortrees.org/graph/esrl-amo/from:1860/mean:11/plot/sidc-ssn/from:1860/normalise
That sounds so much more learned that ” I have no idea about this subject”.
“… some resonance might exist? That is not even a hypothesis, that is called pulling something out of your …s.
Sounds like he should stick to drilling holes in the ground.