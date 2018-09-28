Essay: Solar cycle wave frequency linked to jet stream changes

It’s not the heat It’s the humidity
By Francis Tucker Manns, PhD
Abstract: The sun controls climate change. Not industry. Not you. Not me. It is the sun.
Solar cycle 24, the weakest in 100 years, is stumbling to an end. The sunspot cycle averages about 11 (± 1.5) years. There may not be any sunspots this week. In the spring of 2017 the sunspot number was low or zero and Canada was plagued with spring floods from melting snow and heavy rainfall.
Major floods have occurred in Quebec and caused a human tragedy in loss of habitation; the army was called in. The fire chief was lost at Cache Creek, BC. Canada is wet from the Pacific to the Atlantic.
Toronto Island is sandbagged and may be closed for several months. The Lake Ontario high water is the 22nd anniversary of the previous highest water levels recorded. This year’s Minden Ontario flood occurred on the 11th anniversary of the Peterborough flood. But not just that, worse calamities, Hurricane Hazel (1954) occurred during a solar minimum. Eighty-eight people died in Toronto and Toronto abandoned living in its beautiful wooded ravines. Toronto, if you will, is within a Great Lakes cloud chamber.
History supports this hypothesis – the horrible Johnstown flood occurred on 31 May 1889 with loss of 2,200 lives. The Johnstown Flood of 1936 and another Johnstown flood in 1977 occurred during solar minima. In 1977 nearly 12 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, when a thunderstorm stalled over the area.
But these phenomena are not restricted to North America or Canada. In early June, rescue workers battled to reach remote areas of Bangladesh hit by landslides and heavy rains that have killed at least 137 people, with dozens more missing. “Authorities say hundreds of hillside homes were buried by landslides in the southeast of the country as people slept. The landslides were triggered by heavy monsoon rains, with 343 millimetres (13.5 inches) of rain falling on the area.” In May, Sri Lanka has suffered 2,000 deaths due to landslides, and 200,000 displaced this spring. On 1 July 2017 China reported the highest rainfall in 60 years. The climate is changing globally, but it’s not caused by the heat. It’s the humidity.
The effect of the solar cycle is seriously misunderstood. There is no correlation with the number of sunspots, though we know that sunspots are a proxy for the sun’s electromagnetic behavior. Astrophysicists in Denmark, however, have teased out the relationship between sunspots and climate (Friis-Christensen and Lassen, 1991). It’s the frequency of the wave. A very tight correlation to climate is coupled to the frequency of the solar cycle. When solar cycles are shorter than 11 years over several cycles the planet warms; when cycles are longer than 11 year for a few cycles, the planet cools. There has been a strong (95%) correlation between the solar cycle and cooling and warming of the northern hemisphere over the past 150 years. Climate, moreover, is also tightly tied to what Zharkova et al. (2015) have called the heartbeat of the sun. Ironically, Lockyer in 1872 called sunspot observation the meteorology of the future. Ask your weather bureau if this is true. The emphasis has always been on the peaks, but the real story is in the troughs and the wavelength.
Here is how it works. When sunspot peaks are far apart, the electromagnetic shield is down for a long period of time, cosmic radiation seeds the clouds, and there is more rain and snow (with its albedo reflectivity) and the planet cools (Svensmark, J. et al., 2016). The rainfall makes sense in this context because cooling results in condensation. When the sunspot peaks are frequent the minima have less effect and earth warms (Svensmark, H. and Friis-Christensen, 1997; Svensmark H., et al. 2007).
This pattern is completely consistent with the extremes, the thundery hot summers and cold winters of the Little Ice Age which coincided with the Maunder Minimum when sunspots were few or completely absent for 60 years. Zharkova’s research group is predicting another Little Ice Age beginning right now, today, or at the end of Cycle 24. So think many others who study the sun and think it trumps carbon dioxide (Shaviv, 1998).
How does that happen? Here’s how. NASA says, as we enter the solar minimum, our wispy atmosphere shrinks. NASA has learned to juggle satellites that drop into lower orbits during the solar cycle. Lower down in our atmosphere the sun drives our winds and the most important winds of all, that rule all the others, are the jet streams that power around the planet at well over 160 kilometres an hour.
When the atmosphere contracts, the jets start to meander. The meandering happens because there is a space problem; the same jet stream is jammed into less volume within a shrunken atmosphere; hence the jet streams kink. The cloud levels are slightly but measurably lower as well.
Figure 1: The relationship between the weather and a jet stream Rossby wave.
The meanders with ridges and troughs (similar to those of a great river like the Mississippi but far more vast) typically carry the weather fronts with them with low pressure and a high pressure zones: a ridge and a trough. The jet streams maintain their velocity as in a solar maximum, but wander farther north and farther south taking colder air south and hotter air north. The meanders are called Rossby waves. Hence, wide temperature variations occur; most of North America had two temperature swings in May from the teens to the high twenties and back again. Kinking of the jet stream causes extreme weather. As the wandering is slow, the storms behave like broken lawn sprinklers. Under certain conditions, a normal weather front can cause dangerous flooding because, although the jet stream is moving rapidly (consistent with its name) the lateral course of the jet stream meander wanders slowly from west to east and occasionally stalls.
Figure 2: Condition of the Greenland Ice Sheet as of September 2018. Numerous papers were produced attributing Greenland’s icy decline in 2011-12 to arctic temperature amplification (Greenland Climate Research Centre and Danish Meteorological Institute). The Greenland Ice sheet has rebounded strongly since the summer of 2011-12.
The result is like a broken water sprinkler dumping rain or snow in one spot, a region out of equilibrium with local conditions on the ground. The result is flooding or a numbingly serious blizzard. Today the Gulf Coast is swamped by tropical storm Cindy caught in a slowly moving jet stream.
We are witness to the climate change we have been taught to fear, and it is not anthropogenic; it is extraterrestrial.
It has never been proven that carbon dioxide affects the climate. It is an interesting hypothesis, but not only is it not proven, I am unaware of any experimental support for the CO2 hypothesis. It stands equal to any other unsupported hypotheses – all the hypotheses of ghosts or special creation, but does not rise to the credibility of a theory without experimental support. Friis-Christensen and Lassen (op cit), however, estimated a 95% correlation with sunspot peak frequency, a remarkable correlation, rare in natural science; the editor of Science magazine at the time commented that the “ball [meaning Anthropogenic Global Warming] is now in the other court”. Only matching your right hand with your left might exceed 95%. Not meaning to be glib, but, 95% for solar leaves only 5% for any other cause (without considering the standard deviation).
The alarmist outcry was that “correlation is not causation”, yet the same alarmists, using the precautionary principle (which is not science) asked us to believe a correlation of temperature with CO2. Moreover, in recent years (the entire 21st century) there has been no correlation even as CO2 continues to nudge above 400 parts in 1,000,000 parts in the atmosphere over Hawaii.
The Danish laboratory now directed by Henrik Svensmark and sustained by his colleagues has produced experimental support over the interval since 1991 for cloud seeding by cosmic radiation from deep space a cycle modulated by an electromagnetic solar cycle. It’s a mouthful and a complex theory but it has been tested in cloud chambers in Copenhagen and also by an international team of astrophysicists in THE LARGE HADRON COLLIDER in Switzerland. Despite difficulties with introduction of extraneous experimental matter (organic aerosols were introduced to complicate the trial) there can be little doubt that cosmic radiation seeds the clouds whether the nuclei was sulphur or Great Smoky Mountain aerosols. Moreover, the Greenland Ice sheet is growing again and the California drought has broken. During the recent solar maximum of solar cycle 24 the melting of the Greenland Ice Cap was the foremost worry of the alarmists.
In Figure 3 one sees the big picture of the solar cycle wavelength or frequency. There is an empirical relationship between the cumulative length of several solar cycles and past climate. For brevity, the Maunder Minimum is not shown. It falls on the left of the chart and shows no cycles and few sunspots, hence the name minimum. It was a lengthy period of the Little Ice Age that was characterised by Alpine glacial advance, epidemics, and the potato famine. The Dalton Minimum was similar and the continuation of the Little Ice Age. Since then the frequency has stabilized around a half wavelength of 11.0 ± 1.5 years. I call this as the Goldilocks trend (obviously not too cold.
Figure 3: The Goldilocks Trend or the Big Picture. This is a plot of alternating elapsed time between Maxima and Minima of the solar cycle. Please refer to the cover page for the conventional views. Data from National Geophysical Data Center web site, Boulder, Colorado, USA.
and not too hot) we have enjoyed as the planet warmed. However, the Goldilocks trend may be about to end. There has been no statistical warming for the 21st century despite the rising CO2 and the corresponding solar cycles have been approximately 12 years long. If the current cycle 24 lasts much longer, expect Niagara Falls to freeze over as it did in 1912 and 2014.
Conclusions
The logical progression is for the rain to fall, the clouds to clear, the earth to cool and humidity to drop and warmth to not return until the sunspots return. Regardless whether or not this forecast is correct, we must understand the danger of Lysenkoism – synonym for flawed government science – is that public science policy can lead to disaster. For example mistakes like the cholesterol [statin] myth started in the 1950s by Eisenhower’s doctors or the denial of lead poisoned water in Flint Michigan by the EPA.
NGOs, Environmental Lobby Groups, industries and governments are creating policy for the warming forecast, but serious cooling could be coming. Keeping our environment healthy is paramount to our prosperity but free speech in science and not false consensus is part of the solution.
“…Yet, in holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific technological elite.”– Dwight Eisenhower, 1961
References
Friis-Christensen, E. and K. Lassen, 1991: Length of the Solar Cycle: An Indicator of Solar Activity Closely Associated with Climate, Science 254 (5032):698-700, December 1991.
Lockyer, J. N., 1872: The Meteorology of the Future, Nature, 12 December 1872, pp 98 – 101.
Shaviv, N. J., 1998: Using the Oceans as a Calorimeter to Quantify the Solar Radiative Forcing, J. Geophys. Res., 113, A11101, doi:10.1029/2007JA012989.
Svensmark, H. and E. Friis-Christensen, 1997: Variation of Cosmic Ray Flux and Global Cloud Coverage—a Missing Link in Solar-Climate Relationships, Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics, Volume 59, Issue 11, July 1997, Pages 1225-1232
Svensmark, H., J. O. Pedersen, N. D. Marsh, M. B. Enghoff and U. I. Uggerhøj, 2007: Experimental Evidence for the Role of Ions in Particle Nucleation Under Atmospheric Conditions, Proceedings of the Royal Society A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences, 463 (2078): 385–396. Bibcode:2007RSPSA.463..385S. doi:10.1098/rspa.2006.1773.
Svensmark, J., M. B. Enghoff, N. J. Shaviv, H. Svensmark, 2016: The response of clouds and aerosols to cosmic ray decrease, Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, Volume 121, Issue 9, pp 8152–8181, September 2016.
Zharkova, V. V., S. J. Shepherd, E. Popova and S. I. Zharkov, 2015: Heartbeat of the Sun from Principal Component Analysis and Prediction of Solar Activity on a Millennium Timescale, Scientific Reports 5, Article Number: 15689.
NOTE: I don't necessarily agree with this article, but thought it was worth discussing – Anthony
Observations are also consistent with this different mechanism:
http://joannenova.com.au/2015/01/is-the-sun-driving-ozone-and-changing-the-climate/
To get the observed outcome it is necessary for variations in solar activity to change the gradient of tropopause height between equator and poles.
There is absolutely no reason why these essays are not parts of the same elephant. The Jainist story of the five blind men touching an elephant had a wise man who watched them deliver their findings. Contrarians to conventional climate consensus are analogous to the blind men. There is a holistic answer.
Like Svensmark you just point to a correlation and assume that the cloud increase is due to cosmic rays providing more condensation nuclei.
In reality, the more meridional jets will produce more clouds regardless of such nuclei and you can only get more meridional jets by shifting the gradient of tropopause height between equator and poles.
So, I think I see the whole elephant whereas you and Svensmark just see a trunk or a leg.
But, but, but…I thought that the science was settled. After all, don’t 97% of Climate Scientists agree?
Settled in the same way the garbage in your compactor is “settled”.
And as the sun fades in intensity slightly some people observe and measure its effects on our atmosphere (so climate modelers pick the bones out of that.)
The obvious consequence is world IS getting colder!
https://spaceweatherarchive.com/2018/09/27/the-chill-of-solar-minimum/
In the future “children won’t even know what sunspots are”.
/sarc/
Whenever I see someone referencing “(Friis-Christensen and Lassen, 1991)” I know for a fact that they haven’t done their homework. That hoary old chestnut has been roundly falsified by more recent data.
I also don’t understand Figure 3. It shows sunspot cycle lengths of 17 years and 7 years, neither of which I can find in the record. It also disagrees with the record at various times. Finally, it starts with a number so large it is off the chart … say what?
Also, look at the period between about 1890 and 1910, where it has four data points in that interval … say what? That makes no sense at all.
It also shows Niagara freezing over when the length of the solar cycle is 13 years and 10 years, plus a third time in 2014 for which we don’t yet have data. SO WHAT?
Seriously, two data points? It gets worse. In fact, the solar cycle during those two freezeovers was 12 and 11 years …
Overall?
Doesn’t pass the laugh test.
w.
Internal ocean cycles tend to disrupt the solar influence from time to time.
Mind you, I do not agree with their hypothesis as regards causation. Much better to regard global cloudiness as changing with a solar induced change in the behaviour of the jets rather than anything to do with cosmic rays or electromagnetic fields.
More meridionality involves longer lines of air mass mixing thus more clouds and a cooling world.
One must focus on the role of ozone in the lower stratosphere in setting the height of the tropopause. Then all one needs is for the solar effect on that ozone to differ between equator and poles so as to change the gradient of tropopause height.
Measurements do seem to be throwing up such differences.
I do not understand why a lot more attention is not paid to ozone, which operates as a heat control valve. If you destroy ozone at high altitude, the area underneath cools rapidly. See Prof Lu in Waterloo’s works for details on the chemistry of this effect. He holds that ozone, which is controlled by the sun, can explain all temperature changes since 1960. So, it’s still the sun.
Prof Lu goes for the idea that cosmic rays affect ozone amounts in the upper atmosphere so as to vary the size of the Antarctic ozone hole but doesn’t make any connection with changes of the tropopause gradient between equator and poles so as to change global cloudiness via jet stream variability.
So, even if it is cosmic rays that are the culprit he does not provide a plausible mechanism for their effect on tropospheric air circulation.
In any event, my mechanism could accommodate a cosmic ray effect as well as variations in solar wavelengths and particles but I favour the latter as the more likely cause.
One way or another solar variations change global cloudiness and cause natural climate variability on a multi-centennial time scale subject to interference from internal ocean cycles and thus far I have the only complete chain of causation that fits all the observations.
Argumentum ad hominem The alarmists picked Friis-Christensen and Lassen apart because it scared them. At the least, it is now supported by experiment because the Danes keep thinking. Pinatubo erupted in 1991 so that was easy pickings… I chose F-C and L(1991) because it made people think.
Dr. Francis said:
Nonsense. I said nothing about the men, only that their science had been falsified. Please do not misrepresent my claims.
Nope. Their claims fell apart because a) later data didn’t agree with their hypothesis, and b) errors were discovered in their data.
See inter alia Journal of Atmospheric and Terrestrial Physics, “Solar activity and terrestrial climate: an analysis of some purported correlations“, Peter Laut, and also:
Eos,Vol. 85, No. 39, 28 September 2004, “Pattern of Strange Errors Plagues Solar Activity.
and Terrestrial Climate Data”.
Best regards,
w.
A correlation, a proposed causal mechanism and a promptly testable prediction based upon that hypothesis. Looks inconveniently a lot like real science to me.
The degradation of the publics respect for legitimate scientific endeavor will be the lasting legacy of this global warming farce. Once the Film Flam man is widely recognized credibility is forever compromised.
It is actually unfortunate that the public is largely unaware of the replication crisis in science or there would be hue and cry to cut funding. Deep, deep funding cuts would be a very good thing in climate science and wouldn’t hurt many other ares as well. The sciences have become populated with second rate opportunists and politicians.
Dwight Eisenhower said that in his final address but all we remember is the military industrial warning.
a) no single major weather event (hurricanes, droughts, floods, big snow falls, etc) can be linked directly to solar activity or to the CO2, methane, Mann’s trick or some other magic control knob.
b) there isn’t much new in the analysis provided that has not been discussed at great length here and elsewhere. Some of the ideas have been outright rejected and the rest have large degree uncertainty and lack of a convincing correlation.
c) the sun is by far the most likely cause of the climate change, but for time being I am to sorry to say ‘we simply don’t know how’
There is some observational data that supports a link between a rapid Ap index change (increase due to solar flaring/CMEs on solar wind environment around Earth) which can potentiate stronger tropical cyclone development patterns.
I’m not claiming I know what that physical linkage would be between Ap index and TC development/strengthening. Some thoughts might be a weakening of shearing winds aloft that inhibit cumulonimbus storm tops formations and cyclonic development in TC development regions. Or it could be a shifting of the tropopause downward to allow storm to better connect to the cold lower stratosphere.
For example Dr Ryan Maue this past August 30 noted that the Tropical Atlantic Hurricane basin forecast models had indicated a sudden switch in states to one strongly favorable for TC development had just occurred. While August was exceptional for its lack of Atlantic basin TC development.
https://twitter.com/RyanMaue/status/1035190269430431745
And indeed we saw this happen with a near simultaneous formation of 4 Atlantic Basin TC’s in a remarkable 5 day period between 9/2 to 9/7 (storm names: Florence, Gordon, Helene, Isaac). And we know what Florence unleashed on North Carolina.
Ad what did Ap index do late August to today?
https://i.postimg.cc/Gt2Xpfvw/Screen_Shot_2018-09-28_at_1.12.22_PM.png
Huge Ap index spike on August 26-27 and within 48 hours the models started showing strong TC development potential for the Atlantic basin.
Something very similar happened in 2017 with Ap index (the Ap Index hit it highest in 12 years due to some large X class flares and CME’s ringing the hell out of the Earth’s geomagnetic environment) and Maria just before it went Cat 5 and smoked the Lesser Antilles (Dominica and Guadeloupe).
Something similar happened in 2005 with Ap index surge and TC development in that infamous year of Atlantic basin hurricanes (see Katrina, Rita, Wilma). The Planetary A index was what was available then, different scale scale than Ap.
See here:
http://www.solen.info/solar/old_reports/2005/october/20051031.html
All in all, the data suggests there is a link between Geomagnetic Ap surges and Atlantic Basin TC development potential. Why that is, I do not know.
Thank you for this survey. Pat Frank noted that the CO2 models could either mimic temperature or humidity for a short time, both not both simultaneously. And his conclusion that the predictive value of CO2-based temperature forecasts of even a few years would be minimal for this reason has been borne out by the temperature record, Bill Nye, James Hansen, et al, not withstanding. The idea that the Svensmark mechanism is cumulative in its action would seem to motivate a theoretical analysis of Rossby Wave amplitude along the lines of von Karmen’s 2-D vortex street. Your comments that the thinning of the upper layer of the atmosphere amplifies the jet stream’s excursions suggests that such an analysis has been done. Do you have a reference?
It’s been out there from NASA for years but there is a refresher on WUWT or refer to the thermosphere argument on Space Weather website. I can supply it if you like. mannsfrancis[at] gmail.com
Moderators, please cover Dr. Manns’ butt. I don’t want others to make the same error I did and have their identity snatched. Login passwords would be nice.
I would have reversed the order of the two phnomena in the headline.
“and also by an international team of astrophysicists in THE LARGE HADRON COLLIDER in Switzerland”
ROTFLMAO.
Thanks for the Friday Funny, on this not so funny week of watching US Democrats being Democrats, that is confabulate, cheat, and try to smear an honest person in their pursuit of power.
The director of Hadron would not permit the publication of the Svensmark conclusions of the experiment only their data. How bad is that for the unbiased science of climate change?
If you want to be taken seriously on scientific issues, then your language needs to be more carefully measured and precise when discussing scientific issues or presenting a technical argument for serious consideration.
CERN is a much bigger entity than just the LHC, or “Hadron” as you seem to call it. The mostly particle physicists at CERN/LHC would probably object to being labeled astrophysicists, an entirely separate field. The LHC is mostly in France, but it does have some of its ring in Switzerland (a quite minor point).
Your objection to the way CERN Director Rolf-Dieter Heuer cautioned the CLOUD team on how they should publish the results without interpretation. The Continental Europeans especially have a long (well-)earned reputation and history of over-interpretation in many areas of science. My PI (back in the day) used to warn me and everyone frequently at our group’s weekly lab meetings to not over-interpret results, because we all have internal biases where we want our hypothesis to be supported. Support for Svenmark’s Hypothesis is likely being over-interpreted IMO.
The CLOUD results were superficially covered in 2011 in the pulp press, such as here:
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2011/08/25/cern_cloud_cosmic_ray_first_results/
That article has a quote from CLOUD’s lead physicist Jasper Kirkby:
(my bold)
IOW, CLOUD results, and by extension Svenmark’s Hypothesis, can only account for a small fraction of observations for cloud formation.
If you really want to dig into what was being said and done, digging through all the Nature papers and any other online materials would be necessary to get past the pulp-fiction pablum of popular press reporting.
While GCM supercomputer modelling teams should (if they could) integrate more of the CLOUD findings into their models, much of this integration is done already via the tuning parameters. That is because there are no appropriate first principle cloud-droplet-nucleation microphysics, precipitation rates, or convective physics that can be added to models at run at the typical 25km x 25 km grid scales GCMs use. Further the water vapor-convection processes (aside from cloud droplet nucleation) are still hugely unconstrained by observations or similar experiments like CLOUD. This uncertainty in parameter values allows the modellers to effectively achieve whatever desired CO2 sensitivity output that meets their (biased) expectations.
Joel O
You will have to be more precise too:
IOW, CLOUD results, and by extension Svenmark’s Hypothesis, can only account for a small fraction of observations for cloud formation in the lower atmosphere.
In the original article of Svensmark & Lassen is a pretty good correlation between the sunspot number and temperature. This correlation does not pass the test of the solar cycle number 23, which was one of the longest ever measured, i.e. 13.5 years and the temperature was at the very high level. The last 20 years have also shown that the sunspot number is not a very good measure of the sun acitivity. During the solar cycle of 23 the sunspot number was very low but the TSI (Total Solar Irrandiance) was at almost the all-time high.
But that is not a problem because there are directly measured TSI values and estimates of the historical values. I want to show my own result about combining four factors affecting the temperature: TSI, GH gas forcing, astronomic harmonic resonance and the volcanic activity. Here is a figure about this model. Its coeffcient of correlation is 0.9 during the time period from 1630 to 2010. And by the same token. We have a GH effect in our atmosphere and CO2 has a role in it; that is a fact. The question is what is the correct forcing of CO2. According to my research studies the CS is only 0.6 C (compare 1.8 C by IPCC).
https://static.wixstatic.com/media/c266e2_a5a6a55e23da4b7cabab426b0298ca74~mv2.jpg
I am sorry tht the figure does appear directly on the page but you can click the link and it seems to work.
Is it still possible to subscribe to comments with the new setup? I can’t find anywhere to do it.
Thanks in advance,
w.
Willis,
Yes.
You have that option when you comment. At least I do.
Willis, like John said….before you “post comment” look right above it….you should have two blocks to check…..”Notify me of follow-up comments by email.”….and …..”Notify me of new posts by email.”
…you have to check them before you post the comment
Bizarre. I don’t have that option. Here’s a screenshot.
w.
The Johnstown Flood of 1936 was cause by a dam break.
“The Johnstown Flood of 1936 was cause by a dam break.”
True, but the one of the causes of the dam break was the 6 to 10 inches of rain in 24 hours that occurred a couple of days prior to the dam break.
The documentary I watched claimed Frick, Andrew Carnegie’s partner, ordered the dam lowered so a carriage way could be built on top of it (so he could save a few minutes driving to their private club). This made the dam unstable.
“There has been no statistical warming for the 21st century…”
Details…details…
There has been nearly no statistically significant warming in the 21st century…
“Statistical significance” has a standard definition. These words are not used randomly.
Readers: If the author doesn’t get it right, make sure you correct it when repeating his otherwise salient observations.