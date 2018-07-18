Quote of the week from Curry: global warming hiatus for ~2 more decades?

In response to a study from the University of Washington posted on WUWT (and elsewhere) today about a shift in the AMOC and a very clear statement about it not collapsing (as posited for collapse by many, including Michael Mann, Dr. Judith Curry gave this response to the Daily Caller’s Mike Bastasch:
Right now, here’s what the North Atlantic SST looks like – colder than normal (ellipse mine):
From Ryan Maue (via TR on Twitter): Compared to last year, sea surface temperatures (SST) between 60°N and 60°S are on average 0.14°C cooler — over the past 28-days. What this shows is that SST can be incredibly volatile irrespective of energy uptake.
Make that at least two decades.
And this would be a great time to bring up the uncertainties involved in the limited number of those long cycles of AMO in which to make judgement calls on hiatus or cooling or anything else. Averaging that long cycle with its limited number of turning points in the record in climate models is just dumb and deceptive.
Don’t worry, they will adjust the declines away until we are all freezing in the warmest year evah !
Yeps.. I can’t wait until they adjust the cold temps here in Australia. maybe they only do that in summer? Hmm..
Well, if this pans out, my (non-model) prediction is that alarmists will find a negative spin on stasis.
Sorta like how a hurricane drought is really a bad thing.
They wouldn’t explicitly refer to the hurricane drought…but landfalling hurricanes are part of the water cycle. They can produce 20% (or more) of the average annual precipitation that hits a region. Hurricane droughts can contribute to actual droughts…the latter blamed on climate change.
The story I read was more concerned that the drought meant really BIG hurricanes on the way – like it was all pent-up.
Although, your comment does illustrate the perfect catch-22 the warmist narrative has created – climate change is supposed to amplify and increase the numbers of hurricanes – which going with your statement, alleviates drought – but if they DON’T happen, the potential resulting drought is likewise blamed on climate change.
So…, where does just a regular old, average hurricane season leave us?
But of course hurricane droughts are bad. Without the billions of gallons of fresh water to replenish the aquifers our overdrafting of those same aquifers will cause ground level subsidence that will be called sea level rise.
…and very little orange…and no red
Except in the Arctic, I think. What puzzles me is how the Arctic sea temperature can have a plus 5 degree anomaly, when I suspect its absolute temperature is probably lower than that.
It’s been below average much of the summer.
The plus 5 degree anomaly is purely driven by winter temperatures. … so instead of it being on average -45C …. it’s now just -40C.
I feel it getting hot in here already.
Real climate scientists understand that the more we learn about climate change and how our planet works, the more we realize just how little we actually know.
A very reasonable statement of good common sense. And there is no way of knowing what you don’t know.
That in a nutshell is why models fail – the presumption of settled science.
That is what I was getting at when the topic came out earlier.
I showed 3 months ago at an article at WUWT that AMO moves from positive to negative correlation and back with the solar cycle over a 60-year period.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/04/26/the-60-year-oscillation-revisited/
As AMO and the solar cycle just passed anti-correlation, AMO is going to turn negative soon. Judith Curry is correct as usual. It should be 2-3 decades of negative AMO, plus low solar activity, the end result should be lack of warming. Maybe some cooling.
The CO2-hypothesis of global warming is dead. They just don’t know it yet.
Yes Javier!!!
Javier
In your last post you were very conservative and almost non committal on projecting arctic sea ice extent and volume values over the next 30 years.
I think you may have underestimated the rebound potential.
Regards
Maybe I have underestimate it, Ozonebust, but of all the climatic aspects I have looked into the cryosphere is the one that shows a biggest response to CO2 and the one that has suffered the biggest retreat over the past 50 years. Therefore I am hesitant about predicting a bigger recovery. The 1995-2007 retreat in Arctic sea ice extent has been nothing short of spectacular. One third of the extent has been lost, and very little has been recovered since 2007. We might see a bigger recovery over the next decade and a half, but I don’t think it will make up for even half of the loses.
All the ‘ridiculously persistent hot blobs’ of a a few years ago have switched to large ‘cold blobs in the oceans’. ENSO has decoupled from global temperatures under this new development and although it is threshold El Nino at the equator, the oceans overall are cold and global temperatures continue to flatten. We are in for a very cold winter this year (last year’s was cold enough). We had a week of warm weather in Eastern Ontario but the last couple of nights are in the mid teens C – with highs in the low to mid 20s in our hottest month.
Much of the cold water for the prior weak La Nina conditions didnt upwell in the eastern Pacific as usual but slanted equatorward from the cold blobs in the temperate zones.The Western Pacific Warm Pool has been unimpressive and I note Australia is engulfed in cold water, including the GBR that’s supposed to be dying of heat stroke. Actually we havent heard the alarm bells on the reef for a while and the vituperation and gnashing of teeth against Cook U’s prof Ridd for his crticism of the alarmist reef experts signals their own doubts about CAGW and the horrible end of the reef. The experts are praying for the worst, Im sure. I would keep these guys ashore as a precaution.
The tale of the tape…..
1) The 3-variable chart
Time-depth temperature diagram along 59 N, 0-800 m depth, across the North Atlantic Current.
at http://climate4you.com/
2) The recent plunge
http://www.climate4you.com/images/NOAA%20SST-NorthAtlantic%20GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif
I have been pointing out the cooling for quite some time, However, there is a big caution in my writings based on the amount of WV super Ninos put in the air. If you look at temperatures in the wake of the 97-98 super Nino, a pause did indeed begin but at a level higher than what it was. http://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_June_2018_v6.jpg This one may be doing the same thing, In addition in the wake of the additional el ninos between 1997 and this last super nino, temperatures dropped lower than they were, This is the highest post nino temperatures ( out 2 years) on record. My take is that the immense amounts of WV ( think about the difference between and enso event that reaches plus 1 vs one that gets to 2 or higher as far as the amount of WV) Takes much longer to wash out Because as I pointed out, while the changes in temp within a couple of years may be negligible, where its cold and dry, or in nightime lows, extra wv means higher temps and that gets factored in, What would it take, Well you are seeing the start I think but I question as to whether it gets back down to pre 15-16 levels in the running means for a long period of time that fast, Like it or not, another enso event is coming on and while I dont think we will spike all that much, it may retard further cooling back toward where we were, Essentially a new pause may be developing , but at a higher level Just a thought
There is a precedent, Joe. The massive 1878 El Niño that caused millions of casualties. No doubt it put as much WV in the atmosphere as the recent one or even more. That was no obstacle for a temperature decrease afterwards.
I would not be surprised in the least if we see something similar this time around.
I have had many conversations with Joe on this subject. I have maintained that this year would be a transitional year which seems to be the case thus far and that from here -next few years the cooling trend should continue. A climate shift or perhaps something more is now occurring in my opinion.
Overall sea surface temperatures now off over .2c since last summer and are now barely above 1970-2000 means and are still trending down. Overall global temperatures also in a down trend. The big climatic player is the North Atlantic which has cooled significantly. ENSO, is not a climate player in that it does not cause the climate to shift much less transition to another climatic regime. It is also very transient and has all degrees of strength, configuration and duration of time.
I believe the recent down trends in global temperatures are tied to the very low average value solar parameters following 10+ years of sub solar activity in general (look at my web-site for details climatebusters.org),modified by a weakening geo magnetic field. I called for this years ago and my web-site once again can verify this to be so.
My theory in a nutshell is very low solar equates to overall lower sea surface temperatures and a slight increase in the albedo, if certain low average solar criteria is meant for a sufficient duration of time. It does not take decades to manifest itself which is evident when one looks at the historical climatic record which shows so many short abrupt climatic changes.
The climate when it changes to another regime or shifts does so very fast. It only changes gradually when in the same climatic regime, which we have been in since coming out of the Little Ice Age, which by the way took the climate less then 10 years to make that transition. The transition from Little Ice Age conditions to the present climatic regime.
So far so good.
The cooling North Atlantic (which is a long term development, see the second graphic below) will have an autonomous effect on global temperatures. Just because of her effect on water vapor over the North Atlantic and the Arctic. It will diminish water vapor in the air and change the circulation system in a way that less depressions will go northward into the Arctic, transporting warm moist air to the North Pole.
Last two decades gave Western Europe a lot of southwestern winds during wintertime, bringing in warm moist air. The same happened in the wintertime in the Arctic, resulting in the warm wintertime spikes as shown in the DMI graphics. Example:
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/plots/meanTarchive/meanT_2017.png
The reason for the winter warming was the absorption of surface radiation by the high water vapor content of the air. Before, the dry Arctic wintertime was a period of high loss of energy that was radiated by the surface. But the influx of warmer ocean water, the corresponding low pressure areas bringing in warm moist air and the by both developments resulting extra water vapor in the air and absorbing surface radiation, all together resulted in the strong Arctic warming that we have seen. A cooling North Atlantic Ocean will change all because of the resulting loss of radiation absorbing water vapor, resulting in a cooling surface.
A continued autonomous cooling of the North Atlantic Ocean will finally result in an autonomous cooling effect for the North Atlantic / Arctic area and for the earth as a whole. To be added to other developments elsewhere.
http://www.climate4you.com/images/OceanTemp0-800mDepthAt59Nand30-0W.gif
I notice that MLB is blaming the unusually cold and rainy weather for a significant fall in attendances this year. This is serious, people!
Here is a plot of the trends of the “hiatus” of the last two decades, extended for two more decades (base 1981-2010):
The problem is not the trend it shows, but the trend it should show.
CO2 is loosing warming power as we speak.
“The problem is not the trend it shows”
It is if you are going to call it a hiatus.
I’ll call it something else. What about “CO2-busting period”?
agree
The 2016 Super El Nino skews the “hiatus” higher than it would otherwise be.
Instead, please extend the real temperature Plateau out two more decades, ignoring the recent SEN. The Plateau was from the end of the 1998 SEN to the onset of the 2016 SEN.
Just out of curiosity Nick, what are your predictions for temps over the next 20 years? Warmer, colder, same and if one of the first 2, how much?
Thanks
Warmer
By how much? 1/2 C ? 1 C ?
1/2C
In 20 years? Not gonna happen in the real world. In climastrologists’ cooked to a crisp books, maybe.
Arctic sea ice has been growing since 2012. Its extent yesterday was higher than eight of the past ten years. Only 2015 and 2009 were slightly higher.
Earth has cooled dramatically since the end of the 2016 Super El Nino.
The trend is not CACA’s friend.
Nick, 0.5° in 20 years is double the observed warming rate so far. You really are expecting a strong warming acceleration. I am afraid you will be disappointed. I advise you to not bet on that.
‘…and if one of the first 2, how much?’
Cherry pick much ???
FWIW. This dandy course handout details the Arctic energy budget. Note that ocean transport and sea ice export combined are more than an order of magnitude less than the atmospheric transfer of heat.
The fact that Atlantic Ocean circulation is slowing will have some effect on Arctic temperatures but the atmosphere is still the boss. If I had to vote I’d pick Dr. Curry’s version rather than the version that says global warming will resume when Atlantic circulation slows down.
The degree of virulent hatred shown Dr Curry by Nick and Mosh, precludes them from any meaningful consideration in this posting. In any case, I’ll back her reasoning anyway.
“The degree of virulent hatred shown Dr Curry by Nick and Mosh”
Really? A plot of trends?
Stop falling for the climate shysters name games and stop calling it hiatus which is presumptuous that warming will resume and go up and up only,
start calling it the end of warming which is what it is.