NASA: The chill of solar minimum is being felt in our atmosphere – cooling trend seen

“We see a cooling trend,” says Martin Mlynczak of NASA’s Langley Research Center. “High above Earth’s surface, near the edge of space, our atmosphere is losing heat energy. If current trends continue, it could soon set a Space Age record for cold.”
These results come from the SABER instrument onboard NASA’s TIMED satellite. SABER monitors infrared emissions from carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitric oxide (NO), two substances that play a key role in the energy balance of air 100 to 300 kilometers above our planet’s surface. By measuring the infrared glow of these molecules, SABER can assess the thermal state of gas at the very top of the atmosphere–a layer researchers call “the thermosphere.”
“The thermosphere always cools off during Solar Minimum. It’s one of the most important ways the solar cycle affects our planet,” explains Mlynczak, who is the associate principal investigator for SABER.
When the thermosphere cools, it shrinks, literally decreasing the radius of Earth’s atmosphere. This shrinkage decreases aerodynamic drag on satellites in low-Earth orbit, extending their lifetimes. That’s the good news. The bad news is, it also delays the natural decay of space junk, resulting in a more cluttered environment around Earth.
To help keep track of what’s happening in the thermosphere, Mlynczak and colleagues recently introduced the “Thermosphere Climate Index” (TCI)–a number expressed in Watts that tells how much heat NO molecules are dumping into space. During Solar Maximum, TCI is high (“Hot”); during Solar Minimum, it is low (“Cold”).
“Right now, it is very low indeed,” says Mlynczak. “SABER is currently measuring 33 billion Watts of infrared power from NO. That’s 10 times smaller than we see during more active phases of the solar cycle.”
Although SABER has been in orbit for only 17 years, Mlynczak and colleagues recently calculated TCI going all the way back to the 1940s. “SABER taught us to do this by revealing how TCI depends on other variables such as geomagnetic activity and the sun’s UV output–things that have been measured for decades,” he explains.
As 2018 comes to an end, the Thermosphere Climate Index is on the verge of setting a Space Age record for Cold. “We’re not there quite yet,” says Mlynczak, “but it could happen in a matter of months.”
“We are especially pleased that SABER is gathering information so important for tracking the effect of the Sun on our atmosphere,” says James Russell, SABER’s Principal Investigator at Hampton University. “A more than 16-year record of long-term changes in the thermal condition of the atmosphere more than 70 miles above the surface is something we did not expect for an instrument designed to last only 3-years in-orbit.”
Soon, the Thermosphere Climate Index will be added to Spaceweather.com as a regular data feed, so our readers can monitor the state of the upper atmosphere just as researchers do. Stay tuned for updates.
They should be able to observe that the changes are not uniform around the Earth so that they differ over the equator as compared to over the poles which would be implicated in changes in jet stream meridionality in the upper troposphere.
One way or another, solar variations alter global cloudiness for a net warming or cooling trend at the surface.
Showing yet again the qualitative importance of the UV spectrum, leading to an outsized influence on weather and climate beyond its small quantitative share of TSI. UV varies far more than does TSI at the top of the atmosphere, which absorbs all of UVC, most of UVB and little or no UVA.
UV also varies quite a bit at the surface. I sunburn very easily. Years ago and especially at high altitudes, no matter how much SPF-50 sunblock I would use, I still burned. Over the last few years, the UVA/UVB flux has been significantly reduced based on measurement by my own skin. I don’t think it’s properly accounted for by the official TSI measurements.
Have you been recording this new UV data metric? I would like to see a graph.
Good news for LEO satellite life-times
above graph
https://spaceweatherarchive.files.wordpress.com/2018/09/tci.png?w=768
requires an explanation of a link (if it indeed exists) between left hand scale (power 10^11W) and the sunspot count as shown, otherwise the it’s meaning may be highly misleading.
That is not the sunspot count, it’s the TCI.
For all practical purposes makes very little or no difference
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/TCI.gif
Sadly, we sceptics require what the planet nor humanity needs to prove our point, global cooling.
I suspect humanity has wasted three or four decades on AGW when the money squandered could have been better spent elsewhere.
I have no doubt, however, that the hordes of green lunatics will lay claim to the success of their renewables initiatives as global temperatures drop until, that is, someone blames them for global cooling.
I’m not sure there will be many places the forkers can hide.
Not a hope, the dogma will be that a natural cooling is temporarily countering man made warming; when the natural cooling ends temperatures will skyrocket.
HotScot…
This will be their argument… “See, we were right! Our predictions of certain doom have been masked by this unusually weak solar cycle.”
“Abandon carbon now or all life on the planet will go extinct once the sun heats back up.”
They will move to some other scam; possibly not yet invented.
I think your link to spaceweather.com should be this:
http://spaceweather.com/archive.php?view=1&day=28&month=09&year=2018
Right now it goes to a page to sign up for email alerts.
Occam’s razor:
What is the logical explanation?
a) The atmosphere heated due to highly active sun.
b) The atmosphere heated due to increase of 0.01% of CO2 during the past century.
Maybe it is that the expanded atmosphere during a warm trend is the reason for the extra heat lingering in the atmosphere thus causing warmer temps overall. Then when the atmosphere shrinks heat then moves more quickly out to space. Last part to that is when solar conditions are such that the atmosphere remains at a lowered height for a longer period then just during the solar minimum, and that is where deeper cooling sets in.
Thank you for the taxpayer funded data and tracking real information. Let’s make that the core mission.
So if the sun’s UV “has sharply dropped”, why did I get a sun burn at Hanauma Bay while using reef safe sunscreen?
according to their index graph it’s been gradually getting cooler
Which would explain remote stations showing a temp decrease
Global cooling is here.
Click on my name to read my final report.
I see nothing new here, just a rewording of what we already know about the thermosphere (aka “ionosphere”). Solar radiation (especially EUV during solar max) ionizes (“heats”) molecules, atoms and oxides of nitrogen and oxygen. During solar min, ionization decreases (“cools”), forming a virtually isomorphic relationship to the 11-year solar cycle.
So that’s why the so-called “TCI” (Thermosphere ‘Client’ Index) tracks solar activity almost well. So, yes, the TCI could easily be reconstructed from solar activity measurments, because they are essentially equivalent measurements of the same process (solar magnetic activity).
But it is very misleading to refer to this temperature regime in the thermosphere as “Thermosphere Climate”, because it seems to imply a connection to terrestrial climate, down in the oceans and biosphere below.
The mass of the atmosphere (5×10¹⁸ kg) is only 0.004% the mass of the oceans (1.35×10²¹ kg). And the thermosphere mass is only 0.0002% of the mass of the total atmosphere.
So I don’t care how hot or cold the thermosphere gets. It will have no significant effect on Earth’s proper climate. As proof, I claim that there is really no compelling evidence of the solar cycle 11-year signal in the Earth’s temperature record. Yes, there are many theories and conjectures on how solar magnetic activity can heat or cool the climate, but no one has yet presented a compelling demonstration of this relationship.
Let’s see now we have the sun doing its thing from above and the AMO and PDO temp indicators working from below and a lot of biased political PR people in between. Should I a) invest in more attic insulation and new winter tires or b) dispose of all the winter clothes because the UK media, UN, NYT said so? I’ll head to the stores with my wallet even though it will take time for the AMO to fully decline. Oh, and nuts to the headline spinners and climate rent seekers.
In The Netherlands the 11 City Skating races(200 km) were held in the years 47, 54, 56, 63, 85, 86, 97 , 2010 was cold but just not enough for a race. All at solar minimum, maybe 2019 or 2020 looks promising.
I just had a quick look, it appears than SSN was at the low end in 5 out of 7 years quoted (71% of the time) but in 1947 and 1956 index was high; good luck 2019 & 2020.
year annual SSN
1947 151.6
1954 4.4
1956 141.7
1963 27.9
1985 18.0
1986 13.4
1997 21.5
33 billion watts. Earth’s surface is 510.1 trillion m^2. That’s 6.5e-5 W/m^2. Very interesting that we can see a signal, but really? That’s off the charts insignificant.
TCI, yet another measure by which the activity of solar cycle 22 (1986-96, peaking 1989-91) was the second strongest of the 20th century’s 80 year grand solar maximum, further debunking the Lockwood and Frohlich claim that smoothed solar activity was going down since the mid 1980’s.
Of course that is not the worst scientific fraud in their 2007 paper: “Recent oppositely directed trends in solar climate forcings and the global mean surface air temperature”
The bigger fraud is their claim that an anomalously high temperature forcing becomes a cooling influence on climate starting when it passes its peak (starting right when it is at its very strongest). This was stated right in their abstract:
“Here we show that over the past 20 years, all the trends in the Sun that could have had an influence on the Earth’s climate have been in the opposite direction to that required to explain the observed rise in global mean temperatures.”
http://rspa.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/463/2086/2447.figures-only
You know, like the way the day starts cooling at noon and the first day of summer is the hottest day of the year. So we have a choice, these are either the two stupidest “scientists” on the planet or the two most dishonest “scientists” on the planet (well, along with Michael Mann and a bunch of others).
Solar cycle 23 was also well above average and in a solar accumulation model would still be strong enough to cause continued warming. In general, warming from an anomalously high forcing only stops when temperatures rise enough for the increase in outgoing longwave to cancel out the heightened forcing, regardless of whether that anomalously high forcing is near peak levels or not.
Remember that this entire discussion was in the context of an explicitly incomplete understanding of how solar activity might be affecting climate. Could it be seeding cloud formation? Or changing atmospheric circulation patterns (causing the polar jet to bring cloud formations down to latitudes that cover much more territory)? The question was whether there might there be relatively large solar-magnetic effects in play.
“No, because they would have been past their peak when warming was still occurring,” is a WRONG answer, but it is THE answer that the consensus came up with. It is in the IPCC reports, it has been repeated by numerous individual scientists, by numerous scientific groups. A partial list here:
http://www.crescentofbetrayal.com/ClimateEmai_citations.htm
Ahhh! A front row seat to witness a deeper minimum solar cycle, with satellite instrumentation feeding us relevant information! Could it get any better? More popcorn, please! And another Killian’s Red!
