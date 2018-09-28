WaPo’s Non-Shocking, Non-Discovery

Trump Auto Rule: Washington Post’s Non-Shocking Non-Discovery
Guest essay by Marlo Lewis, Jr., CEI
Today in the Washington Post, Juliet Eilperin, Brady Dennis, and Chris Mooney bash the Trump Administration’s SAFE Vehicles Rule, a proposal to freeze new motor vehicle fuel economy standards at the 2020 levels through 2026. Eilperin, Dennis, and Mooney (EDM) claim, or rather insinuate through the mouths of others, that the SAFE rule is a plan to doom humanity to a future of planetary ruin.
“Last month, deep in a 500-page draft environmental impact statement, the Trump administration made a startling assumption: On its current course, the planet will warm a disastrous 7 degrees by the end of this century,” EDM breathlessly report.
Actually, there is nothing startling about that assumption. It’s the same old catastrophe narrative begat by mating overheated climate models (first figure below) with an emission scenario known as RCP8.5 that bizarrely assumes coal displaces gas as the world’s dominant electricity fuel throughout the 21st century (second figure below).
Mooney, for one, has been peddling climate catastrophe for years. What is startling is that EDM should find anything startling about finding “consensus” climatology in the draft environmental impact statement. The EIS attempts to estimate the change in greenhouse gas emissions and climate impacts resulting from the SAFE rule’s proposed revisions to the Obama administration’s fuel economy standards. To do that, the EIS must compare apples to apples.
In other words, the EIS must use the Obama administration’s climate sensitivity estimates, which derive from the aforementioned overheated models, and the Obama administration’s baseline (business-as-usual) emission scenario, the aforementioned RCP8.5.
The EIS finds that replacing the Obama mileage standards with the SAFE rule’s standards would have vanishingly small impacts on greenhouse gas emissions, global temperatures, and sea levels.
Specifically, under the SAFE rule, atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration would reach 789.76 parts per million in the year 2100 instead of 789.11 ppm—an 8/100th of a percent increase. That extra 0.65 part per million of carbon dioxide would increase global average annual temperature by 0.003°C and sea levels by 6 millimeters in 2100 (see table below).
Three one-thousands of a degree Celsius is 27 times smaller than the margin of error (0.08°C) for measuring changes in global average temperature. So, the climate impact of the Trump proposal would be undetectable under current scientific methods.
More importantly from a policy standpoint, an unverifiable bump of 0.003°C in global average temperature and six millimeters in sea levels 82 years from now would make no practical difference to weather patterns, coastal flooding, polar bear populations, or any other environmental condition people actually care about.
To make mountains out of these mole hills, EDM quote two climate experts and a politician. “The amazing thing they’re saying is human activities are going to lead to this rise of carbon dioxide that is disastrous for the environment and society. And then they’re saying they’re not going to do anything about it,” said Michael MacCracken, former senior scientist at the U.S. Global Change Research Program.
Ridiculous. Again, to make an apples-to-apples comparison between the Obama standards and the SAFE rule standards, the EIS must use the Obama methodology. If it didn’t, people like MacCracken would trash the EIS for “cherry picking” climate sensitivity estimates and emission scenarios.
The Obama administration assumed a climate sensitivity of 3°C for a doubling of carbon dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions. Accordingly, the Trump Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also assume a 3°C sensitivity, even though many recent studiesindicate significantly lower values. Similarly, the Trump agencies use the Obama administration’s preferred RCP8.5 baseline emissions scenario.
Besides, if the Trump administration fuel economy standards don’t “do anything” about climate change, neither do the Obama standards, as can be seen in the tables above. Or take a gander at this chart from the SAFE rule:
EDM also quote David Pettit, a senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC):
He noted that the [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] document projects that if the world takes no action to curb emissions, current atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide would rise from 410 parts per million to 789 ppm by 2100. “I was shocked when I saw it,” Pettit said in a phone interview. “These are their numbers. They aren’t our numbers.”
The attorney doth protest too much. Pettit is the last person who should be shocked by 789 ppm, because it derives from RCP8.5, which is NRDC’s favorite baseline scenario. Why? Because RCP8.5 is very close to being a worst-case emissions scenario.
EDM go on to quote Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) who condemns Trump’s “reprehensible behavior” for failing to protect his children and grandchildren. Inslee conveniently ignores the equal impotence of the Obama standards to measurably affect global warming.
EDM, for their part, ignore the Trump administration’s estimate that the SAFE rule would save $250 billion in auto industry compliance costs, $77.1 billion in avoided traffic fatalities, and $120.4 billion in avoided serious injuries. If those estimates are anywhere near the ballpark—indeed, if the SAFE rule simply helps middle-income households afford to buy new motor vehicles—the proposal makes good sense, because sticking with the Obama standards would have no discernible climate benefits.
the extremists do not care at all about their children or their grandchildren or their sisters or brothers and it comes to safety. They only care about saving them from a Bogeyman that does not even exist.
Today, another webnews I read posted an interesting letter from WW II’s famous Dietrich Bonhoeffer. It made me think of climate alarmists like WaPo–and too many skeptics as well.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who was executed on April 8th, 1945, a Lutheran minister, recorded a number of his thoughts in a work we now know as Letters and Papers from Prison. One of these essays, entitled On Stupidity, records some of the problems which Bonhoeffer likely saw at work in Hitler’s rise to power:
Upon closer observation, it becomes apparent that every strong upsurge of power in the public sphere, be it of a political or a religious nature, infects a large part of humankind with stupidity. … The power of the one needs the stupidity of the other. The process at work here is not that particular human capacities, for instance, the intellect, suddenly atrophy or fail. Instead, it seems that under the overwhelming impact of rising power, humans are deprived of their inner independence and, more or less consciously, give up establishing an autonomous position toward the emerging circumstances. The fact that the stupid person is often stubborn must not blind us to the fact that he is not independent. In conversation with him, one virtually feels that one is dealing not at all with him as a person, but with slogans, catchwords, and the like that have taken possession of him. He is under a spell, blinded, misused, and abused in his very being. Having thus become a mindless tool, the stupid person will also be capable of any evil and at the same time incapable of seeing that it is evil. This is where the danger of diabolical misuse lurks, for it is this that can once and for all destroy human beings.
I found a post explaining many alarmists (and too many skeptics an another news site today:
The GISS models seem to have their thumbs on the scale. 18 runs for one of them, 16 for another, whereas many had only 1 run, and many don’t say how many runs.
And what’s that one that matches most closely with the entirely fictional average? I honestly can’t tell.
I think that was a Russian model
Couldn’t be, Russian models are hot.
badaboom – tishhhh!! he is here all week folks!
Where is the Cost benefit analysis on the number of lives lost do to slower acceleration, flimsier cars, etc and these Higher GPM requirements. Also need a cost benefit on the Repair costs of these flimsier vehicles.
Considering the FE requirements and many other factors, it is no wonder that over 50% of all vehicles sold are now trucks and SUVs. The family passenger car is a dying breed. Ford is considering not producing new mid and large passenger cars and others will follow.
“On its current course, the planet will warm a disastrous 7 degrees by the end of this century,” EDM breathlessly report.”
“Breathlessly” should be changed to “mindlessly”.
Could these people even tell you what it means for a “planet to warm 7 degrees”. Break it down — exactly what does this statement mean? First, it operates on the assumption that a planet has a temperature. Okay, what temperature is that? Yea, it has what can be called an “emission temperature”, but I don’t think that THIS has any chance in hell of warming 7 degrees. So, they must be referring to the concept of a “global average temperature”. Okay, exactly how might this warm 7 degrees? Where on Earth will the increase happen? Will just a few locations on Earth be so warm that, when added to other regions cooler or not so warm, these isolated locations will cause this 7-degree rise? Do just these locations now count as … “the planet”? — no, they are REGIONS of the planet, with regional variations. Do THESE regions somehow cause the rest of the planet to warm? — climate change at a distance? — with no immediate causal connection in this known universe? — just somehow magically, instantaneously, through no known means of contact, exert an impact on other regions that they do not even touch physically?
So, also change the word, “report”, to “rant”, thus, changing the phrase, “breathlessly report”, to the phrase, “mindlessly rant”.
I was wondering what “WaPo” stood for. Now I know — reporters of “way poor” (wa po) science”.
… way, way, way, way, way … poor … science !
I believe there is a spelling error in the sentence: “What is startling is that EDM should find anything startling about finding “consensus” climatology in the draft environmental impact statement.” I think the “r” in “draft” should be deleted.