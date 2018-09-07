Study claims: Global warming induced by “Ancient Farmers” may have staved off ice-age

Ancient farmers spared us from glaciers but profoundly changed Earth’s climate
MADISON – Millenia ago, ancient farmers cleared land to plant wheat and maize, potatoes and squash. They flooded fields to grow rice. They began to raise livestock. And unknowingly, they may have been fundamentally altering the climate of the Earth.
A study published in the journal Scientific Reports provides new evidence that ancient farming practices led to a rise in the atmospheric emission of the heat-trapping gases carbon dioxide and methane – a rise that has continued since, unlike the trend at any other time in Earth’s geologic history.
It also shows that without this human influence, by the start of the Industrial Revolution, the planet would have likely been headed for another ice age.
“Had it not been for early agriculture, Earth’s climate would be significantly cooler today,” says lead author, Stephen Vavrus, a senior scientist in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Climatic Research in the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. “The ancient roots of farming produced enough carbon dioxide and methane to influence the environment.”
The findings are based on a sophisticated climate model that compared our current geologic time period, called the Holocene, to a similar period 800,000 years ago. They show the earlier period, called MIS19, was already 2.3 degrees Fahrenheit (1.3 C) cooler globally than the equivalent time in the Holocene, around the year 1850. This effect would have been more pronounced in the Arctic, where the model shows temperatures were 9-to-11 degrees Fahrenheit colder.
Using climate reconstructions based on ice core data, the model also showed that while MIS19 and the Holocene began with similar carbon dioxide and methane concentrations, MIS19 saw an overall steady drop in both greenhouse gases while the Holocene reversed direction 5,000 years ago, hitting peak concentrations of both gases by 1850. The researchers deliberately cut the model off at the start of the Industrial Revolution, when sources of greenhouse gas emissions became much more numerous.
For most of Earth’s 4.5-billion-year history, its climate has largely been determined by a natural phenomenon known as Milankovitch cycles, periodic changes in the shape of Earth’s orbit around the sun – which fluctuates from more circular to more elliptical – and the way Earth wobbles and tilts on its axis.
Astronomers can calculate these cycles with precision and they can also be observed in the geological and paleoecological records. The cycles influence where sunlight is distributed on the planet, leading to cold glacial periods or ice ages as well as warmer interglacial periods. The last glacial period ended roughly 12,000 years ago and Earth has since been in the Holocene, an interglacial period. The Holocene and MIS19 share similar Milankovitch cycle characteristics.
All other interglacial periods scientists have studied, including MIS19, begin with higher levels of carbon dioxide and methane, which gradually decline over thousands of years, leading to cooler conditions on Earth. Ultimately, conditions cool to a point where glaciation begins.
Fifteen years ago, study co-author William Ruddiman, emeritus paleoclimatologist at the University of Virginia, was studying methane and carbon dioxide trapped in Antarctic ice going back tens of thousands of years when he observed something unusual.
“I noticed that methane concentrations started decreasing about 10,000 years ago and then reversed direction 5,000 years ago and I also noted that carbon dioxide also started decreasing around 10,000 years ago and then reversed direction about 7,000 years ago,” says Ruddiman. “It alerted me that there was something strange about this interglaciation … the only explanation I could come up with is early agriculture, which put greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and that was the start of it all.”
Ruddiman named this the Early Anthropogenic Hypothesis and a number of studies have recently emerged suggesting its plausibility. They document widespread deforestation in Europe beginning around 6,000 years ago, the emergence of large farming settlements in China 7,000 years ago, plus the spread of rice paddies – robust sources of methane – throughout northeast Asia by 5,000 years ago.
Ruddiman and others have also been working to test the hypothesis. He has collaborated with Vavrus, an expert in climate modeling, for many years and their newest study used the Community Climate System Model 4 to simulate what would have happened in the Holocene if not for human agriculture. It offers higher resolution than climate models the team has used previously and provides new insights into the physical processes underlying glaciation.
For instance, in a simulation of MIS19, glaciation began with strong cooling in the Arctic and subsequent expansion of sea ice and year-round snow cover. The model showed this beginning in an area known as the Canadian archipelago, which includes Baffin Island, where summer temperatures dropped by more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit.
“This is consistent with geologic evidence,” says Vavrus.
Today, the Arctic is warming. But before we laud ancient farmers for staving off a global chill, Vavrus and Ruddiman caution that this fundamental alteration to our global climate cycle is uncharted territory.
“People say (our work) sends the wrong message, but science takes you where it takes you,” says Vavrus. “Things are so far out of whack now, the last 2,000 years have been so outside the natural bounds, we are so far beyond what is natural.”
The reality is, we don’t know what happens next. And glaciers have long served as Earth’s predominant source of freshwater.
“There is pretty good agreement in the community of climate scientists that we have stopped the next glaciation for the long, foreseeable future, because even if we stopped putting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, what we have now would linger,” says Ruddiman. “The phenomenal fact is, we have maybe stopped the major cycle of Earth’s climate and we are stuck in a warmer and warmer and warmer interglacial.”
###
h/t to WUWT reader Chris C.
The paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-28419-5
Glacial Inception in Marine Isotope Stage 19: An Orbital Analog for a Natural Holocene Climate
Abstract
The Marine Isotope Stage 19c (MIS19c) interglaciation is regarded as the best orbital analog to the Holocene. The close of MIS19c (~777,000 years ago) thus serves as a proxy for a contemporary climate system unaffected by humans. Our global climate model simulation driven by orbital parameters and observed greenhouse gas concentrations at the end of MIS19c is 1.3 K colder than the reference pre-industrial climate of the late Holocene (year 1850). Much stronger cooling occurs in the Arctic, where sea ice and year-round snow cover expand considerably. Inferred regions of glaciation develop across northeastern Siberia, northwestern North America, and the Canadian Archipelago. These locations are consistent with evidence from past glacial inceptions and are favored by atmospheric circulation changes that reduce ablation of snow cover and increase accumulation of snowfall. Particularly large buildups of snow depth coincide with presumed glacial nucleation sites, including Baffin Island and the northeast Canadian Archipelago. These findings suggest that present-day climate would be susceptible to glacial inception if greenhouse gas concentrations were as low as they were at the end of MIS 19c.
“Peta of Newark
The self importance and hubris of these people is just galactic.
I’ve looked and looked and looked and failed to find a thing I found ages ago.
It was a real experiment conducted in a field in South West Scotland. I remember it because it would have been barely 45 minutes drive from my old place.
Basically a farmer had ploughed a tired old pasture field and was going to leave it ‘fallow’ for 12 months
Researchers took the opportunity to plant some CO2 flux meters in the field for the 12 months.
As it happened and due to the less than clement weather in that part of the world, the meters were running for 2 years.
Just sitting on some bare ploughed field. at 55+ degrees North.
They recorded that for both of the 2 years, that bare soil was releasing 10 tonnes per acre per year of CO2
Does ‘World Farmland’ extend to 1,200 million acres, roughly.
Work it out. Compare to fossil emissions….
No matter until you see this, (something I did properly bookmark and is *still* there. Nice.)
http://flux.aos.wisc.edu/~adesai/documents/Desai-AFM-Multisite.pdf
It describes how they did the reverse experiment – looking to see how much CO2 an actively growing and mixed tree-age forest, at reasonable latitude, absorbed.
Just eyeballing their Fig 2, I’d guess that their forest was soaking up about 5 grams of carbon per square metre per day over the 3 months of summer. Nil otherwise.
I get that to be just shy of 5 tonnes of CO2 per acre per year- which stacks up *perfectly* with a figure someone here quoted about Douglas Fir forest growing on Oregon.
I calculated then that it would need 720 acres of Douglas Fir to soak up 1 hour’s worth of output from the wood-burning exercise currently going on inside Drax Power Station. Even before they get all of Drax burning wood and thus quadruple that figure.
See the ‘problem’…
Acre for acre, ploughed dirt is releasing twice as much CO2 as forest is absorbing – the *difference* amounting to 1,200 million acres at 5 tonnes per acre = 60+ gigatons annually”
HIS ANSWER SHOULD HAVE BEEN 6 NOT 60.
“(From my experience of livestock farming and grazed dirt and what our (now disappeared) contributor – RGB@Duke – used to say= ‘Goats make deserts’…..
(A desert being defined as a place with low to zero soil organic content)
…I would assert that grazed farmland is producing just as much CO2 as ploughed farmland)
In light of that, are Fossil Fuels a problem – is there anything to worry about or get into a blind panic about, as is patently happening now amongst scientists and politicos…….
PS I take ‘farmland’ to be 10% of entire Earth surface, hence= 10% of 5E14 square metres”
NOT TRUE SEE BELOW FOR ACTUAL FARMLAND
***************************************************************************
After this the analysis is by Alan Tomalty
Actually when you consider the 1.5 billion cows which produce methane and the fact that there is 17% more farmland than we thought(discovered by satellite studies) in a report November 2017. and the fact that the IPCC underestimated the amount of CO2 given off by a ploughed field , the % is 6.667.
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
This number is derived by global warming equivalent gases emitted of 15 GT carbon equivalent by agriculture, deforestation and fossil fuels including cement making / divided by /total emitted to atmosphere of 225 GT carbon equivalent See below.
https://www.producer.com/2017/11/worlds-farmland-total-bigger-expected/
Satellite figures show 17 % more farmland they they thought.
The answer is 4.62 billion acres are farmland.
After a crop started growing the soil would not release as much CO2. However you are correct that the IPCC is surely underestimating the land use component of CO2 emission to atmosphere. Mankind is now emitting over 10 GT of carbon or 36.7 GT of CO2 per year. The US DOE has vastly underestimated the landuse component and the IPCC just blindly copies as usual.
According to Peta of Newark’s calcs his number should have been 6 not 60 . However with the true total of farmland at 4.62 billion acres at 5 tonnes CO2 net per acre emission , the total would be 23.1 billion tons of CO2 or 6.29 GT of carbon because of farmland. However some of that farmland is orchards and never gets ploughed. % of orchards in Europe is 0.25% so subtract .1 to give you 23 GT of CO2 or 6.267 GT of carbon .
However Peta of Newark’s premise is correct. Since the IPCC says land use is 29% of total that means per year actual farmland (IPCC figure ) emits 2.9 GT of carbon or 10.643 GT of CO2. However your figure is 6.267 GT of carbon or 23 GT of CO2. Even just adding 17% more farmland and disregarding your figures for a moment, would give 3.393 Gt of carbon(revised IPCC figure) or 12.45 GT CO2(revised IPCC figure) which is 1.81GT CO2 more which is 0.493 GT of carbon more . That represents a revised IPCC figure which is 4.93% higher for all sources of mankind emissions.
However adding PETA of Newark revised figures to this revelation we get 6.267 – 2.9 = 3.367 GT Carbon more or 12.357 GT CO2 more. Your figures give 33.67 % more . Some of that is because of the 17% more farmland and some of it is because of your figure of net 5 tonnes CO2 emission per acre per year is obviously way more than what the IPCC says.
Alan Tomalty
If Peta of Newark is correct. See his and my post near the bottom . Then there is a big hole in the carbon cycle. It amounts to 3.367 GT of carbon or 12.357 GT CO2. Plus there is another 1 GT carbon or 3.67 GT CO2 that mankind has increased over the past couple of years that the carbon cycle diagrams have not incorporated. Thus there is now a missing amount of ~ 4.36 GT of carbon or ~16 GT CO2. Where has it gone? The oceans maybe , but the IPCC likes to say that the oceans and atmosphere are perfectly balanced in a trade of CO2. This is a lot of CO2 ; over 33% of all of mankind’s emissions per year. The net emissions from all sources to the atmosphere are still 4 GT carbon or 14.68 GT CO2 but that figure is showing no increase in % over time. For the last 10years ; It is now 0.617% higher than a year ago which was 0.484% higher than previous year which was 0.745% higher than previous year which was 0.753% higher than previous year which was 0.549% higher than previous year which was 0.512% higher than previous year which was 0.669% higher than previous year which was 0.494% higher than previous year which was 0.601% higher than previous year which was 0.526% higher than previous year. The alarmists will look at that data and say the graph shows a slight trend upwards. Perhaps, but if that is their idea of CAGW, then spare me the marmalade.
1 ReplySeptember 7, 2018 5:51 am
Alan Tomalty
Another thought. Cows according to the IPCC are thought to cause 18 % of global warming all by themselves because of the methane release. So we have 11.8 Gt carbon equivalent of emissions before the revised figures of Peta of Newark and myself are taken into account. If you add in the new land use figure for farming of 6.267 GT carbon plus the 1.8 GT carbon for the cows to the 10 GT carbon listed in IPCC figures you then have a total of over 18 GT carbon of which 8.067 is agricultural caused which is 44.6 % of global warming emissions. Yup the farm sector is the highest man made emitter followed by fossil fuel burning and then cement making. So does this mean we ban farming or at least put a carbon price tax on farms?? I can see all the farmers lining up now to lynch every climate scientist they can get their hands on. I have to admit I would be hard pressed to attempt to stop them.
There are actually quite a few studies that have looked at the environmental and climate impact of the Neolithic Revolution. Please see the Holocene bibliography section at the bottom of this post:
https://tambonthongchai.com/2010/05/16/171/
And then there’s the Late Bronze Age Collapse due to climate change
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/08/16/climate-change-late-bronze-age-collapse/
How embarrassing for the UW-Madison, my alma mater. Reid Bryson must be spinning.
“All this argument is the temperature going up or not, it’s absurd,” Bryson continues. “Of course it’s going up. It has gone up since the early 1800s, before the Industrial Revolution, because we’re coming out of the Little Ice Age, not because we’re putting more carbon dioxide into the air.”
I warned all of you about the increasing attention to the past. Michael Mann has given his troops the orders. Attack the past. He who controls the past controls controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past.
You will see one of these studies every week and they will increase until Mann has completely deconstructed the past.
Actually about 8–10, 000 years ago the Holocene Optimum engendered the advent of agriculture and the planet has been cooling ever since, in a roller coaster ride, but always downward. These guys really need to consider that a trace gas, even at three times today’s concentration cannot drive climate. It’s a trace gas, has very limited IR absorption ability, and cannot warm the atmosphere in any detectable way. The water cycle, a huge global heat engine, is responsible for moving 85% of the daily solar energy budget, transporting energy from the surface to altitude. The demonization of CO2 is a huge joke being played on the gullible.
What utter nonsense! (1) Early humans were so few and their effect on the amount of CO2 they put into the atmosphere was so miniscule that it could not have seriously affected climate. (2) Both Ruddiman and Vavus completely ignore the fact that CO2 ALWAYS lags warming in ice cores and could not therefore be the cause of warming. The same is true of short term CO2 and warming–CO2 ALWAYS LAGS WARMING. WARMING CAUSES INCREASE IN CO2, NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND.
The Ruddiman concept is beyond ridiculous because of the two facts above. How any competent scientist could ignore such conclusive evidence against CO2 causing Ice Ages to end is incredulous.
Global population 5,000 years ago is estimated at 45 million. This population cleared some forest and started farming, and this was enough to warm the climate?
And we (some of us anyway, and the number seems to be increasing) are debating whether our current population of billions and our massive industrialization and gigatonnes of CO2 emissions is responsible for about 1°C of warming in 150 years?
“There is pretty good agreement in the community of climate scientists that we have stopped the next glaciation for the long, foreseeable future…”
It’s not a good idea to challenge mother nature. Just when you think you have her tamed, she decides to put you in your place.
“These opposing trends are consistent with the prediction from the Early Anthropogenic Hypothesis (EAH) that MIS1 values would have continued falling if not for early agriculture, as they did in other recent interglacials14”
CO2 always was and always is a well mixed gas. How could humans spread out over Africa produce enough of anything especially CO2 to affect anything considering they were all hunter gatherers before 8500 BC?. It is well documented that agriculture as practiced by humans started around 8500 BC. (Neolithic period) in the Mediteranean Fertile Crescent area. There were less than 5 million in population of the world at that time.
One of the studies referenced in this study was a study by one of the coauthors Ruddiman. I quote him in his previous study.
“In recent millennia, the estimated warming caused by these early gas emissions reached a global-mean value of ∼ 0.8 °C and roughly 2 °C at high latitudes, large enough to have stopped a glaciation of northeastern Canada predicted by two kinds of climatic models. ”
This climate scientist should have all his funding taken away and he should be enlisted in a special deprogramming regime whereby scientists who stop believing in reality in favour of their models; get help.
The researchers deliberately cut the model off at the start of the Industrial Revolution, when sources of greenhouse gas emissions became much more numerous.
Well of course they did. For a few million humans with no industrial capacity at all, and no use of fossil fuels to materially affect the temperature of the earth, sensitivity to GHG’s would have to be enormous. If they’d allowed the model to continue to run through to the present with sensitivity modeled that high, the modeled temperatures for the present would be high by (WAG) dozens of degrees. They’d have looked like total idiots.
So they cut them off at 1850 to hide, dare I say it, “the rise”?
I got the following from a google search:
“In the Devils Hole, Nevada, paleoclimate record, the last four interglacials lasted over ~20,000 years with the warmest portion being a relatively stable period of 10,000 to 15,000 years duration. This is consistent with what is seen in the Vostok ice core from Antarctica and several records of sea level high stands.”
If the current interglacial has lasted less than 12,000 years, why would anyone conclude that farming has had anything to do with prolonging it? What was it that made the previous interglacials last over 20,000 years, alien visitors stopping by to grow more supplies before continuing on with their long-distance travels?
I’m tired of climate scientists loading the dice when programming computer models, knowing there are too many unknowns to simulate the earth’s climate in any kind of precision. Then they claim the models have verified their understanding of the climate when they spit out exactly what they programmed them to do.
I like to make fun of it but this climate change scam is getting bat shit crazy. Says Vavrus “Things are so far out of whack now, the last 2,000 years have been so outside the natural bounds, we are so far beyond what is natural.” Boy, and Howdy! The ironic truth of Varvus’ so-far-out-of-whack declarations illustrate just how far disconnected from reality the climate change ‘sophisticated model’ based schizophrenia has progressed in the minds of the afflicted. The exhaled breath of every animal on the planet is now classified as ‘pollution’, as is the essential food of all plant life. I fear the dark ages of unreasoning are upon us once more.