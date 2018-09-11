California Governor: President Trump is the “Enemy of the People” Because Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

California Governor Jerry Brown has declared President Trump is the enemy of the people, because of President Trump’s insistence that people be allowed to choose affordable energy over green energy – though some greens have criticised Brown for not doing enough.

Jerry Brown Is the Face of America’s Climate-Change Resistance

By Emily Chasan and Mark Chediak

11 September 2018, 21:00 GMT+10

U.S. President Donald Trump is the “enemy of the people” for hampering efforts to reverse potentially catastrophic increases in carbon emissions, California Governor Jerry Brown said Monday, blasting White House environmental policy after signing a bill that will move the state toward 100 percent clean energy use by 2045.

“Trump is not just AWOL on climate change, he has designated himself saboteur-in-charge,” Brown said in a telephone interview, citing the administration’s actions against California’s emissions standards, electric-car mandates and clean-power rules. “He has designated himself basically enemy of the people. I’m calling him out because climate change is a real threat of death, destruction and ultimate extinction.”

While Brown will surely leave a climate-change fighting legacy, he has been criticized for what critics view as an uneven record. They complain that he failed to push for bans on fracking and on the permitting of new oil and gas wells in the state. Activists are planning protests during the summit.

“This is a place where he could be on the absolute cutting edge in the next climate fight,” said Bill McKibben, an author and co-founder of the anti-carbon group 350.org. “He has been completely unwilling.”

