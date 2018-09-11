Out with the Anthropocene – in with the Meghalayan

WUWT readers may recall that climate activists wanted the current epoch we live in to be named the “Anthropocene”, because they believe humans are the dominate force on the planet. The official organization that decides such things, The International Commission on Stratigraphy, would have none of it, and nixed the naming recently. Now, here’s a summary of the the Meghalayan.
Welcome to the new Meghalayan age – here’s how it fits with the rest of Earth’s geologic history
Associate Professor of Geosciences, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Jurassic, Pleistocene, Precambrian. The named times in Earth’s history might inspire mental images of dinosaurs, trilobites or other enigmatic animals unlike anything in our modern world.
Labels like these are part of a system scientists use to divide up Earth’s 4.6 billion year history. The biggest divisions are eons which split into eras, which break into epochs, which divide into periods and then all the way down to ages.
Officially, we’re living in the Holocene epoch. Informally, people talk about our current age as the Anthropocene, melding humans with the lingo of geologic time. And now, there’s a new age with a new name – the Meghalayan. So how did the custom of dividing and categorizing time get started, and who gets to decide when there is a new age, epoch or era?
Before the ages, naming the rocks
The geologic time scale was not entirely intentional, at least at its start. In the early 1800s, geologists began to create maps and descriptions showing where different types of rocks occurred throughout western Europe.
Some of this was driven by natural curiosity. The Triassic is named because the same three-part layering – carbonate-rich shale on top of fossil-rich limestone on top of red sandstone – was found throughout western Europe. To European scientists, this configuration seemed common enough to warrant a name.
Some labeling emerged from economic motivations. If a particular type of sandstone or limestone or coal proved useful, then people wanted to know where else to put a quarry or mine to find the same rock.
The study of how rocks are layered and organized became formalized as stratigraphy. To assign a name to a particular rock, stratigraphers put criteria in place. There had to be a location where the archetype of that rock could be found. There should be a widespread geographic distribution, as for the Triassic. There might be signature fossils that only occur in that rock, or are not found in younger rocks (suggesting an extinction) or older rocks (telling us when a new species developed).
Names for the divisions of the rock record drew from where those rocks were first or best described – Devonian rocks in Devonshire, Cambrian rocks in Wales (Cambria, as the Romans called the region) – or from obvious characteristics. Cretaceous rocks in Europe are full of fossils that provide a rich source of chalk. Carboniferous rocks around the world include important coal resources.
Rocks equal time
The big mental leap came in connecting rocks with time – those Devonian rocks were formed during what came to be called Devonian time. That’s how geologic time became a convenient shorthand for major events and changes in life’s history on Earth. The Cretaceous is not just chalk. It’s a time when conditions were just right for the seas to be filled with huge populations of plankton – whose bodies sank to the ocean floor and eventually formed chalk when they died.
What began as a system to distinguish different rocks in western Europe has grown into a formalized, sophisticated and systematic way of thinking about life and time and the ways these are recorded in rocks.
The history of Earth’s atmosphere is one example. Invisible chemical proxies created by ancient organisms and preserved in sedimentary rocks record the rises and falls in oxygen and carbon dioxide over the past 600 million years. These coincide with events along the geologic timescale such as major mass extinctions, the evolution of land plants and the assembly and breakup of supercontinents.
Be it fossils or minerals or minute chemical signatures, the stratigraphic records reveals the interplay between life, earth and environment through time.
Defining the Meghalayan Age
Scientists still continue to refine the geologic timescale. This summer brought the official naming of a new age: the Meghalayan.
Numerous climate records show that Earth faced an abrupt shift towards a cooler and drier climate 4,200 years ago. A team led by stratigrapher and climate scientist Mike Walker proposed that this was a significant and global-scale event, best represented by climate signals found in a stalagmite from Mawmluh Cave in Meghalaya state, in northeast India.
The International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS) and its parent body, the International Union of Geological Sciences, vote on and ratify such proposals. ICS is in effect the official keeper of the geologic time scale. When a new time division is approved, as in the case of the Meghalayan, ICS sets the official description and adds that new detail to the geologic time scale.
All rocks younger than 4,200 years are now part of the Meghalayan Stage. Time since 4,200 years ago is in the Meghalayan Age. But there is a lot to unpack in these details.
Splitting up the Holocene
As of July 2018, the Holocene – the most recent epoch of time spanning from 11,700 years ago to the present – is divided into three ages: the Greenlandian, the Northgrippian and the Meghalayan.
Those first two are unusual because their type localities are not rocks. Instead, they’re layers of ice deep within the Greenland Ice Sheet. Both are defined by major, global-scale environmental change: warming in the case of the Greenlandian and ripple effects of melting ice sheets for the Northgrippian.
The Meghalayan, too, is unusual, and not just for its first-ever use of a stalagmite as the rock that defines the archetype. The global-scale climate change that defines the beginning of the Meghalayan coincides with a period of ongoing migration and collapse of many early human civilizations around the globe. For the first time, our stratigraphy has been defined at least in part by effects on human activities.
What about the Anthropocene?
Which brings us to the idea of an Anthropocene – a proposed division of geologic time defined by signs of human activities in the geologic record. If human activities can be associated with divisions of geologic time – as was done for the Meghalayan – and we define geologic time based on various characteristics in rocks, then what to make of the inescapable imprint of human activities in the rock record?
There are good arguments to be made both for and against an Anthropocene.
Human beings have clearly altered landscapes through deforestation, agriculture and industrialization, which among other things have accelerated erosion and sediment accumulation. Plastics are accumulating in our oceans and biosphere, leaving a global-scale marker of these synthetic materials in soils and sediments. People are causing high extinction rates and rapid changes in where species are found around the world. And of course burning fossil fuels and human-induced climate change leave signatures in sediment records worldwide.
But to date, the International Commission on Stratigraphy has not approved the designation of an Anthropocene. One challenge is agreeing on when the Anthropocene should begin. While things such as plastics or carbon dioxide from fossil fuels are geologically recent, human impacts on landscapes, biodiversity and biogeography may extend back thousands of years. It is very hard to pinpoint the first moment in time when our species began to affect the Earth.
The new divisions of the Holocene also cut into the available time for an Anthropocene. The Meghalayan begins 4,200 years ago and continues to the present. Simply put, there is no time left over in the Holocene where we could put an Anthropocene.
For the Anthropocene to be included in the formal geologic time scale, stratigraphers will need to argue that its onset was global in scale, simultaneous around the world and significant in its imprint on the geologic record.
Or maybe these types of formal requirements no longer apply. As scientists recognize that humans are now part of stratigraphy, perhaps we need to rethink our criteria in a way that separates geologic time from human time.
The anthropocene
https://tambonthongchai.com/2010/05/16/171/
Surprised those so fond of pronoun invention haven’t demanded it be called the “Anythingyouwantocene” or the “handwringingocene.
I think the “Adjustocene” just about nailed it. Make it what you want.
The vast majority of today’s plastic will be undetectable in 100 years. Hydrocarbon = food.
“Informally, people talk about our current age as the Anthropocene”…you’re hanging with the wrong crowd
“defined by signs of human activities”..as opposed to any other large group of animals in the past which did the exact same thing
In a few thousand years, the plastics will be gone. Eaten by bacteria.
Also, the increase in the extinction rate is barely measurable.
…People are causing high extinction rates…
We don’t yet know enough about species extinction to say this, and the claims that it is happening are just claims – usually by activists wielding models. A link to the ‘Conversation’ blog is hardly evidence. In fact, ALL the points you make are environmental activist claims, and cannot be considered to be provably true. The most plausible of these is the plastics one, and even that is dubious – it seems as likely that disposed plastics are eroded down to microscopic size and consumed by microbes rather than settled into sediment.
Anyone else ever notice that thin moss/lichen patina layer on concrete and rocks, it seems to be eaten very slowly. Microbes eat spilled oil, will microbes eat bits of plastic too?
Here’s the rub…
The Anthropocene-pushers don’t want an age or stage within the Holocene. They want a separate epoch. There’s a far stronger case for demoting the Holocene an age or stage within the Pleistocene than there is for ginning up a new epoch. Of course, if they demoted the Holocene, they would have to change the name… -cene refers to an epoch within the Cenozoic Era.
Off Topic – This just in on Drudge:
SNOW ON THE SAVANNAH Giraffes and elephants wander
about in the snow after freak blizzards hit Africa
Animals more suited to the brilliant sunshine usually
associated with the continent have been snapped
trudging through snow in amazing pictures
Come now, it is to be expected as part of Climate Change(TM)
You have Period and Epoch reversed.
Or should I say that Asst Professor Steve has it backwards, ouch.
Yep, Professor Steve says: “The biggest divisions are eons which split into eras, which break into epochs, which divide into periods and then all the way down to ages.”
I know it’s over a generation since I studied geology formally, but I wasn’t aware that epochs (eg Pleistocene) outranked periods (eg Cretaceous).
Further: “All rocks younger than 4,200 years are now part of the Meghalayan Stage. Time since 4,200 years ago is in the Meghalayan Age.” Well, is it age or stage or is the author saying these two are different?
This struggle with nomenclature doesn’t inspire me with regard to the author’s merit.
Bill McKibben’s Red Sox hat?
Plastics disappear. All of them are biodegradeable (choke on that eco-worriers), so they wont leave a lasting trace – just a bit of water and a puff of CO2. Microbes devour them. Fake news photos of flotillas of plastic bottles, and other products choking up a shoreline or river in poor countries result from heavy rains and storms that wash garbage piles and dirty streets into the sea.
Our guilt ridden шнуте Starbuck lepers, weeping into their rip-off $5 lattes (coffee with milk for the realist) have to blame their loathsome selves for using plastic straws! Actually I think they make a lousy cup of coffee, but self flaggelaters don’t want a tasty coffee. The entire mea culpa industry is a fake news product. A little aid to the Philippines to help them select and engineer their landfills, or initiate an industry to remelt and manufacture with the stuff and 5he problem would be 80% solved. Maybe it can be cracked into diesel. If there was a bit of honesty among the hating class any real problems might be solved.
“they believe humans are the dominate force on the planet.”
There is a huge difference between humans having a detectable effect and them being the dominate force on the planet. The first may be true, but it is not as clear cut as the article suggests, the second is obviously false.
Looking at the suggested signatures in detail:
– “Human beings have clearly altered landscapes through deforestation, agriculture and industrialization, which among other things have accelerated erosion and sediment accumulation.” Probably true, but industrialisation is the least important of the 3.
– “Plastics are accumulating in our oceans and biosphere, leaving a global-scale marker of these synthetic materials in soils and sediments.” It is doubtful how long the plastics will last.
– “People are causing high extinction rates and rapid changes in where species are found around the world.” Probably undetectable in the fossil record, the alleged high extinction rate is fabricated by identifying huge numbers of subspecies and claiming they are all species; the fossil record will not be able to tell them apart.
– “of course burning fossil fuels and human-induced climate change leave signatures in sediment records worldwide.” There is no “of course” about it, the tiny human effect on climate change will be completely masked by natural climate change.
For anyone who believes that man leaves a lasting impression on the planet. Take a look at any building that has been abandoned for 20 years.
Meghalayan.
Mega-Layin’
Sounds like an orgy.
Meghalayan
Sorry. I’ve tears in my eyes. This is *not* possible.
Say it again..
Meghalayan
Amazing, not least as it proves conclusively my theory about how Human Animals cannot pass off untruth and that we truly are in the Age of Dumb
OK-I’ll say it: Why not the Preposterous Porky Pie Age?
Same thing
wicked