The New York City Climate Museum… Really?

Guest ridicule by David Middleton
Signs of climate change pop up in New York — really
A trip to a New York park may offer an emblematic view of the Manhattan skyline and New York Harbor, or a relaxing glimpse of green foliage. But these days, those scenes may be partially blocked by a blinking sign with an unusual message.
[…]
The signs are the work of Justin Brice Guariglia, an artist and environmental activist whose work is sanctioned by the city. Called “Climate Signals,” the exhibit runs through Nov. 6.
Presented by the Climate Museum, in partnership with the mayor’s office, the exhibition includes 10 solar-powered signs installed in parks around the city.
[…]
Wait a second… Aren’t Manhattan-sized icebergs supposed to be a sign of Gorebal Warming?
Just Google it…
Glacier half the size of Manhattan breaks off Greenland | CBC News
https://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/greenland-glacier-calving-1.4742691
Jul 12, 2018 – The water roiled as the new icebergs rolled and crashed. Then the larger chunk of ice, estimated to be roughly half the size of New York’s …
Iceberg 4.5 Times the Size of Manhattan Breaks Off Antarctic Glacier
https://www.livescience.com › Planet Earth
Sep 26, 2017 – An iceberg 4.5 times the size of Manhattan just calved from a glacier in … news from Pine Island Glacier, which lost 267km2 of icebergs today, …
News – Iceberg half the size of Manhattan breaks off glacier: WATCH …
https://www.theweathernetwork.com/news/articles/…june…size…manhattan/106485
Jul 12, 2018 – Year, 2018, 2017, 2018, 2017. ENVIRONMENT | Melting Glaciers. Iceberg half the size ofManhattan breaks off glacier: WATCH …
Pine Island Glacier: Manhattan-sized Antarctica iceberg breaks off
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/…size-manhattan…/703578001/
Sep 26, 2017 – The U.S. National Ice Center measured the iceberg at 71.5 square miles, about three times the size of Manhattan. Previous media reports had the iceberg at over 100 square miles.
An iceberg four times the size of Manhattan broke off a glacier in …
https://www.theverge.com/…/pine-island-glacier-iceberg-melting-climate-change-sea-l…
Sep 25, 2017 – A chunk of ice four and a half times the size of Manhattan fell off an … Icebergs calve off Antarctica all the time, but the chunks of ice that broke …
Just when you think the Warmunists have reached the human limits of stupidity… The Climate Museum
WHY DO WE NEED A CLIMATE MUSEUM?
This is what you had to say…
CLIMATE CHANGE IS THE CHALLENGE OF OUR GENERATION, AND A MUSEUM CAN INSPIRE CREATIVE SOLUTIONS.
– Brian
BECAUSE NOT ENOUGH MUSEUMS COVER CLIMATE.
– Jonathan
Dude! Check out the American Museum of Natural History… It’s right-fracking there in New York City.
Climate Museum Status
This can be the Climate Museum’s first exhibit!
And they can show this in their IMAX theater!
In the early 1970s it was predicted that the world would warm:
http://www.wmconnolley.org.uk/sawyer.pdf
Guess what? It did!
http://berkeleyearth.org/land-and-ocean-data/
… and my latest, assuming I’ve done it reasonably well:
They predicted warming in 1988…
Scenario C essentially had humans undiscovering fire in 1999.
And last year…
They had it right in 1963… Among the many #Exxon Knew documents was this gem…
Well, being a scientist, a sedimentary geologist to be more specific, I was curious. So I looked up Möller (1963) and found the abstract to this seminal publication…
This was priceless!!! So I spent $6 to rent the paper for 48 hours. Here are some highlights:
So, way back in 1963, ExxonMobil knew exactly what we know today:
The entire theory of climatic changes by CO2 variations is questionable.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/04/18/smoke-fumes-part-deux-exxon-knew-the-entire-theory-of-climatic-changes-by-co2-variations-is-questionable/
“It is not too difficult to infer from these numbers that the variation in the radiation budget from a changed CO2 concentration can be compensated for completely without any variation in the surface temperature when the cloudiness is increased by +0.006 or the water vapor content is decreased by -0.07 cm l.e.”
That is priceless! 🙂
Thank goodness we are no longer in the Little Ice Age. Warm is good, cold is bad.
Phillip
Seconded.
I fail to understand the value of frozen poles.
All that ice is getting in the way of extracting the resources of the arctic and antarctic.
MarkW
Plugging 90 odd volcanoes though. I suppose from that perspective it’s useful.
As long as the volcanoes aren’t climate changing in size, what’s wrong with more CO2 and some volcanic ash for fertilizing?
That’s easy — the reason is Santa Clause — without the northern frozen pole, the greatest childhood myth of all time would be threatened. No North Pole, no Santa, … mercy me, then we’d have to tell all the children that Santa and his flying pets no longer had a home. THAT would be worse than the polar bear myth.
It’s all about the children, you see. Kill the North Pole, and you kill Santa.
Santa can relocate to the South Pole. Even of all the ice melted there (not gonna happen) there’s actually land under that ice.
you are so amazing, betts.
for your next act, maybe u can get grants to pay for establishing that water is wet.
cuz any kind of productive work is out of the question
Regression to the mean.
sarc/ I am confused. I thought we were still in an ice age as there is still ice existing in glaciers and at the poles.
Still waiting on the start of the interglacial when earth is ice free. Glad I am in Ohio, it will not be under water. /sarc
We are.
The Earth IS in an Interglacial, a brief respite befor the glaciation gets back to it’s ugly best. That is what is so profoundly shocking about the handwringers tale….and that this has been taken up by Western Governments, supported by those who see an opportunity for free cash ( Fiji et al).
Geologically speaking, we are in an interglacial stage of an ice age. Most non-geologists and some geologists refer to the last Pleistocene glacial stage as “the ice age.”
This would be another good exhibit for the climate museum…
It would take quite a large exhibit to go through the climate and other environmental predictions that failed to actually happen. The Paul Ehrlich Hall could be a start.
the Paul Hall could be located next to the Silent Spring Wing
“We are building a religion
We are building it bigger
We are widening the corridors
And adding more lanes
We are building a religion
A limited edition
We are now accepting callers
For these pendant key chains
To resist it is useless
It is useless to resist it”
_Cake, Comfort Eagle. How prescient
A climate museum will be very appropriate once the AGW myth is debunked for good.
Yes, there’s a big story the Climate Museum has to tell but it’s not about the climate, it’s about the climate fraud.
David, fixed the title on the first pic for ya:
Signs of climate change
pop uppoop in New York — really
Will the museum have a display for the TCRE? Transient Climate Response to Cumulative Emissions? And the carbon budgets for 1.5C and 2C derived from the TCRE?
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/05/06/tcr-transient-climate-response/
Surely a ‘Climate Museum’ is simply a long passage which is hot and dry at one end, and cold and wet at the other…..?
No, a climate museum would consist of a series of staircases, going up and down to different levels — up to a level that was warm, where exhibits of life characteristic of this climate might have thrived, down to a level that was cold, then up again, then down again, … you get the idea.
There would be lots of stair climbing involved, the effort of which would symbolize successive life struggles out of one ice age, into a warm age, and then back down to another ice age, up again, down again, …
There would be no handicapped or special needs accommodations to get up and down those stairs either, because we would want to keep it real, where only the physically strongest could do the tour. And the tour would even be timed for the strongest, in order to weed out the strongest and most intelligent of the bunch. You would have to be fit, fast, and intelligent to compete in this setting. Each top winner would receive a t-shirt that reads, “I’m glad to be alive”.
What exactly does “No Icebergs Ahead” mean in this regard. I think I have missed the activist’s message.
This may explain the disconnect:
It’s the Climate Museum’s Board of Trustees.
http://climatemuseum.org/team#board-of-trustees-1
Success(!) — they pretty much got rid of white males.
Unfortunately, that’s a photograph of some victims. The Board of Trustees claim to be adults.
Scroll down the page a bit to find the adults who are the real power.
The usual suspects… Francis Beineke, Michael Oppenheimer, etc.
One of the functions of a BoD for a non-profit is to come up with the money to sustain operations. Often, the BoD itself kicks in lots of cash. Maybe these folks are wealthy?
The actual board members are on the bottom half of the page. The picture is just a bunch of kids.
Using kids as human shields. typical of the left/alarmists.
“The Climate Museum will be a vibrant cultural institution that researches, collects, and houses climate data …”
There’s a novel idea.
Ask anyone aboard the Titanic. No icebergs ahead is a good thing.
What exactly does “No Icebergs Ahead” mean in this regard
presumably it’s meant to be a bad thing. However, as life thrives in a warmer world, No icebergs ahead would actually be a good thing.
We already have museums of a similar sort, government funded, and I am paying taxes, local and federal for them. It is on the Rockport Beach–the Mission-Aransas Research Reserve. It is still out of action from Harvey, built too low on the beach. There was no significant storm surge there, but somehow damaged enough not to be yet reopened. At the University of Texas Marine Laboratory in Port Aransas, the Reserve addition had solar panels at a near 45 degree angle, ended up on the ground with roof damage. Building is stuck up high, saying “blow me over,” but wind was kind this time. The NOAA Research Reserve program is all over the country.
https://missionaransas.org/bay-education-center
Click on Science on a Sphere. Looked like a planetarium.
Google Earth was kind enough to put up a post hurricane view shortly after the storm, but they have been changing things around so not sure if it is still there.
I don’t know where we get coastal architects these days, but marine science administrators may be too much isolated to know what’s going on. There are also some similar coastal academic buildings around. Others, non academic, but also too high, are already being put back up in storm area. It’s not as if we didn’t have Katrina, Rita, Ike, etc.
Rule number one, build not too high, not too low.
Rule number two, see rule number one.
Rule number three, don’t stick pretty cosmetic stuff up in the wind field.
There are more.
Here’s museum-quality information you aren’t going to find in the NY City Climate Museum. It’s from the Gallatin History Museum (Bozeman, MT). It describes 27 cross-sections of large-diameter trees recently exposed along the margin of a melting ice patch in eastern Greater Yellowstone. The trees are located ~250 meters above the nearest modern treeline of equivalent size trees. Wood anatomy indicates the trees were all a species of 5-needle pine, with distinct transverse dimpling, suggesting they are most likely whitebark pine (Pinus albicaulis).
. . . so during the mid-Holocene when pre-industrial CO2 concentrations were ~130 ppm lower than today (~270 ppm plus or minus), the treeline was ~250 meters higher.
“ . . . the size of Manhattan . . .”
This just shows the narrow-mindedness of the folks that write this stuff.
Those west of the Delaware River have no clue about size of Manhattan, while knowing the size of
Greenland, or Argentina, namely big! Their sizes are important.
It is the function of Manhattan that is important — not its size.
Regular people go to Yellowstone, let’s compare:
Yellowstone National Park: 3,468.4 sq.mi (8,983.18 km2)
Manhattan: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22.8 sq mi (59.1 km2)
Of course those chunks of ice are curious things, but of little importance.
“vibrant”
“robust”
“engagement”
“locus of possibility”
“shared identity”
“climate citizenship”
“cultural landscape”
“social justice”
Clearly, this is non-profit speak. Who, in the real world, even talks like that? (^_^) I might seem sexist, but the writing style has a distinctly flowery, feminine tone to it.
Here, let me make a serious attempt to butch it up a bit and make it a little less abstract:
The Climate Museum will provide a center for people from all walks of life to focus on the challenges of a changing climate. As a place filled with different opportunities, it will cultivate a sense of shared purpose in meeting these challenges. It will be a landmark of New York City culture, serving to draw people together around themes of social justice, public health, and urban design, as these themes relate to climate change.
Now let me make an attempt to ridicule it with what I think the real mission is:
The Climate Museum will provide a propaganda center, mainly for children or for those who choose to think like children on the subject of a changing climate. As a place devoid of all but consensus-approved opportunities, it will indoctrinate people with a sense of shared purpose based, not on facts, but on the fiction of human-caused climate change. It will be an eyesore of New York Culture, serving to conflate the themes of social justice, public health, urban design, and climate change in such a way as to make problems in any one of the former a direct result of the latter.