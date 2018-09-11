2017: Wind Power Surpassed Coal in Texas… Kind of, sort of

Guest contextualizing by David Middleton
Everyone knows that Texas leads the US in wind power capacity… And probably leads most other countries too. In 2017, installed wind power capacity in Texas exceeded that of coal… BFD.
Wind Power Capacity Has Surpassed Coal in Texas
Scientists at UT predict that by 2019, the state will get more energy from wind than coal.
BY SONIA SMITH
DATE DEC 2, 2017
Wind power capacity edged out coal for the first time in the Texas history last week after a new 155-megawatt wind farm in Scurry County came online. The farm in question is the Fluvanna Wind Energy Project, located on some 32,000 acres leased from more than 130 landowners.
Fluvanna pushed total wind power capacity in the state to more than 20,000 megawatts, while coal capacity stands at 19,800 megawatts and is slated to fall to 14,700 megawatts by the end of 2018 thanks to planned coal powerplant closures. Next year, Luminant will shutter three coal-fired plants—Monticello, Sandow, and Big Brown—and San Antonio’s CPS Energy will close J.T. Deely Station. Wind capacity in the state will reach 24,400 megawatts by the end of 2018, according to projections from Joshua Rhodes, a research fellow at UT Austin’s Energy Institute.
But capacity is one thing, electricity generation is another. In the first ten months of 2017, wind generated 17.2 percent of power in the state, and coal 31.9 percent, according to ERCOT. But wind should soon see large gains there. “By our analysis, in 2019 we’ll have more energy from wind than coal,” Rhodes said.
[…]
Wake me up when wind is catching up to crude oil and natural gas…
Data Sources:
- ERCOT Texas electricity generation by source.
- US EIA Texas crude oil production.
- US EIA Texas natural gas production.
- BP 2018 Statistical Review of World Energy Mtoe conversions.
Why is it not illegal to use deliberate, knowing, false advertising? Geoff
There was a switch here. The article was about electricity generation used in state. The supposed rebuttal cites all energy generated, mined, drilled etc.
If the enviro/CAGW inspired regulations against coal and fossil and nuclear are allowed to continue, then, sure.
Wind and solar will produce more energy.
But it won’t be enough.
How long to the first widespread “green” brown-outs or rolling black-outs? Place your bets.
Hey, installed capacity is not the electricity generated, that figure should only be equated to coals installed capacity. the amount of coal in the ground!
To be clear, the first two bars on your chart are not electricity generation, correct?
I was wondering about that. The first 2 bars appear to be oil and gas taken out of the ground. The other bars are electricity generated.
The chart is clearly labeled.
The chart is clearly labeled. The first two bars are oil & gas production. The other bars are electricity generation. Everything has been converted to oil equivalent energy units.
We need more and more bird choppers.
Good for the next stage headline: “Birds decimated by climate change! Act now! Send money!”
Stupid people…
While inmy 92 nd year I just hope to live long enough to see the widespread brrown or blackouts which have to happen as we race to the botton in our quest for the “Clean energy”.
MJE
Wind is still subsidy mining much more than a practical means of generating electricity.
Quoting name plate capacity is the same deliberate falsehood that California Governor Brown uses when quoting actual production. Actually, just about everyone uses the same deceit with wind, and solar for that matter. I don’t know if there is a way to accurately separate dispatchable “renewable” energy intermittent power on area grids. Is there? Wait until they try to match installed fossil fuel and nuclear generation with seldom achieved wind and power capacities.
What was the cost for all Texas wind farms and related infrastructure, including land purchases and leases, projected over the life expectancy of the wind farms? Include costs for reliable electricity generation plants kept on hand to make up for intermittency of wind. Divide total costs by expected total electricity production.
What was the cost for all Texas coal plants and related infrastructure, including land purchases and leases, plus coal purchase and delivery fees, projected over the life expectancy of the coal powered plants? Divide total costs by total expected electricity production.
When those numbers are presented side by side, then lets talk.
SR
Wind folks have always misled the public by comparing wind power generation to other generation types by quoting “installed capacity” (how much power can the generator produce when operating at maximum output, rather than the proper metric, net generation, or how much power does the generator actually produce. And wind power has little intrinsic value, since it is uncontrollable. It also has this bad habit of dying when a large high pressure area remains stationary, producing lots of heat and lots of A/C usage. I remember one instance when the wind turbines were providing practically no power at all during a Texas heat spell.