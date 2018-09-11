“Heartland Institute to Livestream Global Climate Action Summit Rebuttals”

Via press release.

Streams Countering Alarmism at Summit Begin Thursday, Sept. 13 at Noon Pacific Time, and Friday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The Heartland Institute will be live-streaming two panel discussions of scientists and climate policy experts from the office of the Independent Institute in Oakland, California during the Global Climate Action Summit this week in San Francisco.

Heartland will livestream two sessions from the Independent Institute conference center across the Bay in Oakland on Thursday, September 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT, and on Friday, September 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT.

You can watch Thursday’s live-stream at this link, and Friday’s live-stream at this link.

California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) is hosting the Global Climate Action Summit, featuring liberal activists, entertainment celebrities, government officials, and very few scientists. Prominent participants include Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Van Jones, Tom Steyer, Michael Bloomberg, Nancy Pelosi, and Al Gore.

While Global Climate Action Summit speakers attempt to make the case for heavy-handed government action to restrict carbon dioxide, The Heartland Institute will host interactive panel discussions fact-checking the summit presentations and pointing out the scientific and economic data supporting climate realism.

The Heartland Institute’s Thursday panel discussion will coincide with Global Climate Action Summit lunch break. Heartland’s Friday panel discussion will coincide with a planned break and subsequent political calls to action at the summit.

“The Global Climate Action Summit perfectly illustrates the hollow nature of calls for government restrictions on carbon dioxide,” said Heartland Institute Senior Fellow James Taylor. “An extensive lineup of leftist activists will be making yet another attempt to grow government and restriction human liberty, this time in the name of saving the planet. We look forward to presenting the facts and logic that expose the foolishness and harmfulness of this leftist agenda.”

The Heartland Institute is a 34-year-old national nonprofit organization headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its mission is to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems. It has hosted 12 International Conferences on Climate Change since 2009, and two America First Energy Conferences in 2017 and 2018.

