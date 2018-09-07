Was Extreme Ultraviolet an Andy Warhol Actress?

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
When folks tell me that the sunspot-related changes in total solar irradiance make changes down here on the surface of our amazing planet, I suggest that they take a look at the numbers.
From peak to trough over the sunspot cycle, the top-of-atmosphere total solar irradiance varies by about 1.2 watts per square metre (W/m2) … which, when averaged over the entire surface of the earth gives a change of about 0.28 W/m2. This is less than a tenth of one percent variation in total incoming energy.
But in fact, it’s less than that. Only about half of the sunlight makes it to the surface, so we’re down to 0.14 W/m2 change from peak to trough, less than a twentieth of a percent.
Now, downwelling radiation at the surface of the earth averages about 500 W/m2 on a 24/7 average basis. And out of that, we’re supposed to believe that a variation on the order of a tenth of a W/m2 is going to make a difference …
“Ah, you don’t understand”, folks inform me, “Yes, TSI only changes by a tenth of a percent over a solar cycle. But extreme ultraviolet (EUV) varies as a percentage much, much more than that!” … and you know what?
They’re right …
… but they’re also wrong. Let me explain why.
To start with, here’s the breakdown of the strength of the solar radiation by wavelength.
Figure 1. Spectrally resolved top-of-atmosphere sunshine. X-axis units are nanometres (nm).
In the middle is the visible spectrum, from about 380 nm to about 750 nm. Longer wavelengths than that are called “near infrared”. Wavelengths shorter than that are ultraviolet (UV).
And way over on the left, at 10 – 24 nm wavelength between the vertical red lines, is the tiny amount of extreme ultraviolet (EUV).
So that is the first problem. Even though it varies on a percentage basis more than the TSI, the EUV represents such a small part of the sun’s energy that it cannot be even seen at this scale.
The second problem is that the variation in EUV is much, much smaller in absolute terms than the variation in TSI. In Figure 2 I’ve compared the variations in the middle of the EUV spectrum (18 nm) to the variations in the blue part of the visible spectrum (~500 nm).
Figure 2. Monthly variations in solar output, measured in the EUV (red/yellow line) and in the visible spectrum (blue line)
As you can see, the variations in the EUV are very small compared to the variations in the visible spectrum.
In fact, the only reason that the percentage variations in EUV are greater than the percentage variations in TSI is that changes in EUV start from almost zero … so even a tiny absolute change in EUV is a large percentage change in EUV.
For those reasons, I hold that looking at EUV to explain surface climate variations is a blind alley … but as always, YMMV …
Best to everyone on a warm and quiet night,
w.
AS ALWAYS: I politely ask that you QUOTE THE EXACT WORDS THAT YOU ARE DISCUSSING so that we can all understand the subject of your thoughts.
DATA: I’ve used the solar data recommended here for use in the CMIP6. Yes, I know it has manifold problems, I pointed some of them out here on WUWT, but none of them affect these results.
Thank you Willis, clear and to the point. Unless a major atmospheric affect can be shown that EUV is essential for then I now believe you are correct.
Indeed, I’d go as far saying its a slam dunk. But if you’re desperately trying to prove its anything but CO2, some are going to cling on to the delusion regardless.
Dear Willis.
Please keep in mind that UV, EUV and X-rays are one thing that radio, IR and visible are not.
And that is that they are ionizing radiation. Solar protons should also be included in this category for their ionizing capability.
While true that the thermal energy provided by these wavelengths is essentially inconsequential, the ionizing characteristics have a different impact. For instance, EUV is the main energy source in the Thermosphere. (J. Lilensten, et. al., Ann. Geophys., 26, 269–279, 2008)
Regarding solar protons, the Bastille Day Solar Radiation Storm was reported to have destroyed 70% of the ozone layer in the mesophere and 9% reduction in the upper stratosphere. Granted, these were short term effects (1-several days), but how do the effects vary between active and mild cycles? Especially if you have a series of active or inactive cycles.
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/Features/ProtonOzone
Unfortunately, there is just so much that we do not know.
But we’re learning along the way.
Cheers.