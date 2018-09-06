Admission: A Need for Better Data for Modeling the Sun’s Influence on Climate

From the AGU EOS publication (h/t to Dr. Judith Curry)
Better Data for Modeling the Sun’s Influence on Climate
Compared to other stars, our Sun is a remarkably steady source of light and heat, but its output does vary. Solar light, heat, and particle streams drive weather and atmospheric chemistry, but how (and how much) does the Sun’s variability affect the climate here on Earth? The role of solar variability in recent global warming is not just a bone of contention; it is also a question of overriding importance for the scientific understanding of our Sun and of climate change.
Scientists simulate historical and future climates by setting up a suite of initial conditions and seeing how these conditions change when various factors, called forcings, are applied. For example, how does Earth’s surface temperature change if it receives more or less heat from the Sun? How do the streams of ionized particles that make up the solar wind affect certain weather patterns on Earth? Data sets compiled from historical records provide the necessary information for model forcing, so ensuring that these data sets provide accurate, relevant information is key to producing realistic climate model scenarios.
Recently, a series of initiatives brought together scientists working on different aspects of this highly multidisciplinary issue. These efforts shared several common objectives, including better estimates of solar forcing and identifying and quantifying the uncertainties in these estimates.
Here we report on the outcome of three of these initiatives:
- “Towards a more complete assessment of the impact of solar variability on the Earth’s climate” (TOSCA), a project that uses a network of European scientists from 20 countries that met from 2011 to 2015 to assess contributions of solar variability to Earth’s climate
- Solar Irradiance Data Exploitation (SOLID), a European-funded project dedicated to merging all exploitable spectrally resolved solar irradiance records into one single composite data set
- An international team of scientists that met at the International Space Science Institute (ISSI) to produce a comprehensive data set that includes solar radiative forcing and contributions from energetic particles
These initiatives have culminated in the production of two public data sets to assist with the scientific analysis of solar forcing: a composite data set of all irradiance observations and a comprehensive data set containing different solar forcings (radiative and by particles) since 1850.
How Does Solar Variability Affect Climate?
Solar variability affects Earth’s climate in many intricate and nonlinear ways. Most effects are ultimately driven and modulated by the solar magnetic field and its conspicuous solar cycle, which repeats approximately every 11 years.
The effect of solar variability on climate is mostly hidden in the natural variability of the climate system; thus, careful statistical analysis is required to extract it from a noisy background. Such analyses require records that extend over a long period of time, but the paucity of observations in existing records poses a serious challenge. For example, scientists have been making direct measurements (from space) of the total solar radiative input into Earth’s atmosphere only since 1978, although there had been earlier attempts to measure it from the ground.
Full story at EOS here
Once again “settled science” takes it in the pants.
That comment left my science feeling rather Unsettled
“All these effects, however, are found to have a minor impact on climate in comparison to recent man-made global warming.” Facepalm. I knew it had to be there, somewhere though. They really are only pretending to study the sun’s effects on climate.
I have always wondered why all I ever hear about is the Sun’s energy output in a sliver of the spectrum so narrow that it is essentially less than 1/10th of 1 percent. more than 50 years ago I built a transistor radio that had no battery, All power to operate the radio was obtained from the antenna. This radio picked up all of the local stations in the city I lived in with a length of wire only 3 feet long. One station could be picked up with just one element of a broken “Rabbit Ears” TV antenna. After getting my Ham Radio License, I discovered the noise from Jupiter. Here again I measured signal levels greater than 50uv into a 50 ohm from a ~25 foot vertical antenna. P=V^2 / R, P = 50 x 50 / 50 = 1 uW. that is from Jupiter. How much is coming from the Sun?
One of the initiative’s dataset is discussed here. Curiously, while they give monthly values for almost all variables, they do NOT do that for sunspots. Instead, they give smoothed values. Bizarre.
Otherwise, it’s a fascinating dataset, part fact, part extrapolation, part spliced. Hmmm.
It also looks like they are using the old sunspot data …
Well, while we’re on the subject, I have a question about the nitrogen component of Earth’s atmosphere:
If the sun, by whatever means, can heat the entire mass of Earth’s atmosphere, then doesn’t this mean that the entire mass of Earth’s atmosphere must radiate in the infrared?
Warm nitrogen is an interspersed warm fluid mass above absolute zero, after all. How can it not radiate? All masses above absolute zero radiate, I thought.
How can the sun have a effect on earth’s climate.
Well one good way would be to make the global jet stream become more unstable and fragmented. Which would lead to a increase in weather blocking patterns. The old weather records from England and europe during the LIA suggest this is what exactly happen. ln the UK the main cause of cold winters is due to blocking. Which stops the flow of warm air coming from the Atlantic and replaces it with cold air from the Arctic or from the east.
The same would have been true in the LIA so with the colder winters during the LIA there would have to have been a increase in weather blocking patterns.
It all comes down to the strengths of the magnetic fields. Notice I said fields. It is just not the solar magnetic field that matters but also what the geo magnetic field is doing. When both solar/geo magnetic fields are in sync the given solar effects will be compounded as is the case now. Both are weakening.
As I have been expecting the cooling has now started in response to the weakening magnetic fields. It
started in late year 2017.
My two solar conditions necessary for cooling being 10+ years of sub solar activity in general (2005) followed by a period of time of very low average value solar parameters (late year2 017) which will lead to overall lower oceanic sea surface temperatures(less UV light) and a slight increase in albedo due to greater cloud coverage/snow coverage and an increase in major explosive volcanic activity. This due to an increase in galactic cosmic rays and a shifting to where they are directed.
In addition the less EUV light contributes to a more meridional atmospheric circulation with the zones pushed equatorward which lead to lower global temperatures and an increase in global cloud/snow coverage.
Earthquake activity of 4.0 magnitude or higher has increased 30% over the last 30 days. More evidence of weakening magnetic fields.
I said way back over a year ago that year 2018 would be the transitional year and so far so good. Overall oceanic sea surface temperatures off almost .2c since last summer while overall global temperatures are running colder then last year thru the end of August.
I know it is early and the trend has not been long but it has to start sometime, some place and I say that sometime, someplace is now.
Until solar impact on climate is fully accounted for, including Svensmark’s Effect, spectral shift to UV in times of elevated activity, &c., climate models will remain Mickey Mouse cartoons, of interest to immature individuals only, unreliable, untrustworthy, no more than tools of deceit.
It’s an effort to disprove the sun has any influence on climate at all under the guise of “better data for modeling…. ” well there you go…. modeling. Yes, we took the googolplex to the nth derivative degree and discovered nothing. It proved whatever we were saying all along.
Why bother when the results are going to be known before they start looking? They don’t really look, they twist whatever they have to fit an agenda… it’ll be worse than they thought somewhere.