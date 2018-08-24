What do Flat Earthers and Climate Alarmists have in common? Survey says: Millennials!

Guest whatever by David Middleton
Do People Really Think Earth Might Be Flat?
A poll says lots of Millennials evidently do—and it’s not entirely clear why
By Craig A. Foster, Glenn Branch on August 21, 2018
“Just 66 percent of millennials firmly believe that the Earth is round,” read the summary from the pollster YouGov. Kids today, right? But it’s not only curmudgeons eager to complain about the younger generation who ought to find the survey of interest. For despite the recent prominence of flat-earthery among musicians and athletes, YouGov’s survey seems to have been the first systematic attempt to assess the American population’s views on the shape of the Earth.
Moreover, the results raised a number of compelling questions that deserve attention. For example, why is the scientifically established view on the shape of the Earth less popular among younger respondents (according to YouGov) when the scientifically established view on the history of life and on the cause of global warming have been, in poll after poll, more popular among younger respondents?
[…]
The authors (“a psychology professor at the Air Force Academy and a long-time staffer at the National Center for Science Education”) went on to examine the raw data and could not verify YouGov’s survey results…
Puzzled but undeterred, we used the information in the spreadsheet to calculate acceptance of the round Earth by age groups and found that only about 82.5 percent of millennials (as YouGov called 18–24-year-olds) agreed with “I have always believed the world is round.” That’s still dismayingly low, of course, but it’s not as dismayingly low as 66 percent. And those aged 25–34 turned out to fare a tad worse, with only about 81.8 percent agreeing.
The discrepancy between the data underlying YouGov’s original report and the data provided in the spreadsheet undermined our understanding of both data sets. Frustratingly, YouGov was unable or unwilling to provide further assistance. Although there are transparency standards in survey research, such as the principles of disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls, they are, regrettably, not universally followed.
Even more oddly, the majority of the ~18% of survey respondents who didn’t believe the Earth was round(ish) also didn’t believe it was flat.
In the absence of further information, what can we conclude? Clearly, despite the discrepancy between the results, younger people are less likely to agree with the scientifically established view of the shape of the Earth. Yet, B.o.B. and Kyrie Irving notwithstanding, the spreadsheet data indicate that they are not substantially more likely to agree that the Earth is flat. Indeed, firm belief in a flat Earth was rare, with less than a 2 percent acceptance rate in all age groups.
Rather, according to the spreadsheet data, younger people were more likely to be uncertain or ambivalent about the shape of the Earth, either agreeing that they have recently entertained doubts that the Earth is round or opting for the “Other/Not Sure” choice on the questionnaire. Importantly, these responses weren’t distinctive to those aged 18 to 24 but were comparably prevalent among those aged 25 to 34 and those aged 35 to 44.
What can we conclude from this? I’d like to conclude that the 16% of not round, but not flat respondents were thinking spheroid… which is still round(ish). Although the most likely answer is that they are uninterested in the shape of the Earth because it didn’t come from an iPhone app.
We can also conclude that the results of public polling need to be taken with a LARGE grain of salt.
I’ll just conclude with a bit of humor…
I’ve left everything to the Flat Earth Society. from the novel Hopscotch – movie staring Walter Matthau
You should also consider the strong likelihood that millennials are a little more jaded about polling and my be pulling the pollster’s leg. Ironic detachment, including references to fake moon landings and flat earth, is a pretty standard part of millennials’ repertoire.
Oddly enough, that’s what Earther’s Brian Kahn thought.
A very important fact is exposed here, only 66% of millennials are honest.
Look at the statement:
“I have always believed the world is round.”
If a person ever thought the Earth was flat (say when that person was 4 years old) then the statement would be false. The implication that 18% don’t believe the earth to be round does not fit the literal meaning of the statement.
Agreed! Beat me to it!
sycomputing
You and I think too much along the same lines. This is worrying. 🙂
exactly. I remember clearly when my third grade teacher held up an apple to illustrate the (rough) shape of the earth. I don’t remember ever thinking about it before that-so I would probably have answered no to the question if the source was, for example, a student of child development. Hard to believe a question that bad.
Exactly what I was about to say. It seems odd that so many are claiming they believed the Earth was round from the moment of their birth.
Also, “is round” could apply to a disk shaped Earth.
Of course the Earth is flat.
You merely need to represent it on a spherical coordinate system.
Plain as day.
It actually is flat, or almost, in parts of the Permian basin in west Texas. When I was working in Andrews back in the ’70s you could see the street lights on a highway overpass over 20 mile away. One explanation given was that it was due to all the oil that had been removed.
I think that part of West Texas was flat long before the first well was ever drilled in the Permian Basin.
Maybe it’s cubical. With rounded edges. Like the heads of these researchers.
David:
I didn’t bother to go very deep into the article but I wonder how the questions were asked:
“…about 82.5 percent of millennials (as YouGov called 18–24-year-olds) agreed with “I have always believed the world is round.”
So, when I was five I might’ve evaluated the planet’s shape only by what I could see with my eyes???
I don’t think I ever thought about it before my Kindergarten teacher had someone point a flashlight at the globe while she rotated it on its axis.
When you were five, wouldn’t it have been a bit more like, “What’s a planet?” I have no recollection of when I might have transitioned from that phase to understanding it, let alone considering the shape of the one on which I exist.
Probably just trolling the pollsters. Millennials have grown up in the post truth world and are keen on throwing up the middle finger on a YouGov poll.
The earth is neither round (a 2-d shape) nor spherical (a 3-d) shape but some bizarre ellipsoid type shape. But nor is it that – instead it is a diverse fractal, that as we look at it in ever more detail, the actual shape changes and becomes more complex.
So technically, the earth is flat – if you are looking at a football pitch size with a large allowable error. And it is spherical and ellipsoid.
So, to be precise , it is neither round nor flat nor spherical.
Around Fargo, North Dakota, it’s flat.
There are benches there that are ancient beaches left from Lake Aggazis. (Sp?).
Flat, really flat, is at Winnipeg.
Earth isn’t a sphere. It is a spheroid… Which is round-ish. If Earth was shrunk to the size of a billiard ball, its surface would be smoother than the billiard ball’s.
That said, Earth is a large enough spheroid that both football pitches and football fields (American and Canadian) are effectively flat.
David Middleton
In other words, it’s the pollsters who are wrong, not the Millennials. 🙂
How about “ovoid spheroid”?
“I have always believed the world is round.” If when you were three years old you had formed no beliefs about the earth being round, or thought it was flat, then you would answer false to this question, and fall into the group that here is being described as a flat earrther.
Really! This is not better than the complete misinterpretation of the Doran Zimern questions in order to support CAGW!
Anyway, the earth is a flattened sphere, so the earth is both flat and round.
it’s actually sort of pear-ish … I get annoyed when people can’t keep their fruit straight 🙂
An Oblate Spheroid is the term you are searching for.
Hah!
I also think a whole lot of people have decided to just give stupid answers because surveys annoy them. I even confess I’ve done that sometimes, if it’s some obviously robotic survey method and no real person is trying to contact me. I figure if the machine asks a stupid question, the machine deserves a stupid answer.
btw, this is a little bit OT, but Hooray! Malcolm Turnbull and all of his climate plans are finished in Australia! He deserved this end ever since he knifed Tony Abbott in the back.
Oh yeah, this is a good subject.
I completed a B.Sc. in geophysics ( 1957 was “International Geophysics Year”) in 1962 and it was very cool to hang out at the Physics Building. Especially down in the basement where guys in the labs had wired up Heath Kit “Hi Fidelity” sound systems. And played Bach!
I have a vague recollection that if one submitted a seemingly serious, but nonsensical, paper and is it was good enough one would be invited to join the “Flat Earth Society”.
One of the proposals of the society was that the United Nations General Assembly should debate building a fence along the edge of the Earth. After all, the Assembly has debated more foolish things.
And of course, there was (is?) the motto of the Flat Earth Society:
“We Are On The Level”
Bob Hoye
Like the climate skeptic videos on YouTube, maybe they need to start putting Wikipedia correction links on those flat earth videos, to re-educate those poor viewers.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/08/14/a-shining-example-of-google-and-youtube-protecting-us-against-misinformation/
If nothing else, this confirms my observations that Millennials just want to have a laugh and flat earth and global warming both fit in this light-hearted approach to life, along with comedy shows and urban legends. Attempts by Sierra Club to use and abuse them will likely not succeed over time except for the small percentage that become eco terrorists with similar percentage impact as Taliban recruits from madrasahs in Pakistan.
What the researchers are missing is that PEOPLE LIE —– they spoof surveys — they get a kick out of giving weird answers.
Ask anyone who was at uni in the 1960’s — extra bucks earned for going to the Psych Building and signing up to get paid to mess up someone’s research by giving odd and misleading answers while being paid to take part in some study — very anti-establishment.
Good discussion of both the problems with polling and milennials. Someone should bring up John Vasconcellos, the California politician who was a leader in the “self-esteem” movement. H e would have approved of participation trophies.