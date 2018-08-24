Hawaii Double Threat – second tropical system takes aim #HurricaneLane #Invest95C

If it wasn’t enough that torrential rains hit the Big Island over the past 24 hours, causing widespread flash flooding, a second tropical system, a tropical disturbance called INVEST 95C is now threatening even more rain. An invest in meteorology (short for investigative area, alternatively written INVEST) is a designated area of disturbed weather that is being monitored for tropical cyclone development.
In the photo below, the second smaller track to the right is the path of Invest 95C:
Here is 95C along with computer model forecast tracks. Some of the forecast
Invest 95C is currently a tropical disturbance (Marked with an L for a Low pressure area) and has maximum winds about 30 mph with a central pressure of 1009MB. It is currently headed to the NW at 11 mph, which would have it tracking along the east side of the Big Island. Some of the computer model forecast tracks in the image above show it crossing or very near the Big Island.
The threat of additional rain on the Big Island comes mainly from rainfall induced by orographic lifting should Invest 95C make a crossing or near-miss. This will induce significant rainfall, which will quickly run off the already saturated ground from the rainfall from Hurricane Lane, causing flash flooding.
Let’s hope those folks are spared additional rainfall and flooding. However, regardless of the outcome, we already know what the MSM and the other usual suspects will claim is the cause of the unsettled weather in the mid-Pacific.
Presumably driven by all the CO2 molecules rushing to be counted at Mauna Loa.
I hope the residents have enough warning & keep safe.
I was in a cyclone while in Vietnam and was camped out by a small creek when the rain started and it rained 22 inches in 24 hours and we sat there and watched that creek visibly get higher and higher and higher, like watching a bathtub fill up, and it turned into a roaring river. The creek finally got out of its banks and we had to move to higher ground. That was a miserable couple of days.
Wattsup with the Atlantic. No news I guess is news with the usually busiest month of August winding down.
A tropical wave has just appeared off the west African coast (~13° N).
You’ll need 2 weeks of popcorn to watch this one.
Its interesting that the INVEST should form so close to Lane. That looks close enough that the outflow from Lane might disrupt its formation..
The volcanic vents are not going to like this.
For some reason, this sort of repeated storms reminds me of the Gulf of Mexico last year. I just hope Hawaii does not have the same sort of damage.
Hurricane Lane is approaching Honolulu.