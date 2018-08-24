Hawaii Double Threat – second tropical system takes aim #HurricaneLane #Invest95C

If it wasn’t enough that torrential rains hit the Big Island over the past 24 hours, causing widespread flash flooding, a second tropical system, a tropical disturbance called INVEST 95C is now threatening even more rain. An invest in meteorology (short for investigative area, alternatively written INVEST) is a designated area of disturbed weather that is being monitored for tropical cyclone development.

In the photo below, the second smaller track to the right is the path of Invest 95C:

Here is 95C along with computer model forecast tracks. Some of the forecast

Invest 95C is currently a tropical disturbance (Marked with an L for a Low pressure area) and has maximum winds about 30 mph with a central pressure of 1009MB. It is currently headed to the NW at 11 mph, which would have it tracking along the east side of the Big Island. Some of the computer model forecast tracks in the image above show it crossing or very near the Big Island.

The threat of additional rain on the Big Island comes mainly from rainfall induced by orographic lifting should Invest 95C make a crossing or near-miss. This will induce significant rainfall, which will quickly run off the already saturated ground from the rainfall from Hurricane Lane, causing flash flooding.

