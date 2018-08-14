A shining example of @Google and @YouTube protecting us against ‘misinformation’

Guest essay by Dave Burton
Today I watched an excellent educational YouTube video by Jim Steele, about polar and glacial ice trends and causes. If you view Jim’s video, you’ll notice YouTube/Google has added an “info-box” to it (and also to most other climate-related videos), with a link to a Wikipedia article (which is among the most untrustworthy of all information sources about climate change) — to prevent Jim from misleading people with his heretical opinions.
You’ll notice they also show a list of other suggested videos on the right. One of them had a provocative title, so I clicked on it.
Here’s a screenshot of Jim’s video, with YouTube’s recommended videos on the right (click it to enlarge):
http://sealevel.info/jims_youtube_vid_with_wikipedia_info-box_added.html
Here’s a screenshot of that YouTube-recommended video which I clicked on. It is, literally, a “flat-earth” video (with 1.7 million views, I kid you not).
Note that it did not earn an info-box addition. Apparently Google/YouTube isn’t worried that it might be misleading. Click on the image below to enlarge it:
http://sealevel.info/flat-earth_youtube_vid_with_no_wikipedia_info-box_added.html
Obviously, Google/YouTube is hopeless. I wish they were the only ones.
We live in very unscientific times. In some segments of today’s academy, you can spout gibberish like, “intersectional feminist post-dialectical assemblage criticism of science as a racist, colonialist social construct,” without raising eyebrows.
But you can’t show a graph like this, as evidence that sea-level rise hasn’t accelerated in response to rising CO2 levels, without being called a “science denier,” or worse:
http://www.sealevel.info/MSL_graph.php?id=Honolulu
These next images are not parodies, they are three actual examples of post-modern “thinking” (I use the term loosely).
The first of the three is even peer-reviewed:
http://sealevel.info/feminist_post-dialectical_assemblage_criticism_of_science_as_a_racist_colonialist_social_construct.html
It’s no wonder so many people are suckers for every goofy climate scare that comes down the pike.
Dave Burton
www.sealevel.info
Time for an anti-trust action!
Heck, I haven’t trusted them for quite some time. Trying to get valuable information from You Tube is about the same as getting sex-education information on the playground, and equally as accurate.
I think its value tops out with music videos.
Hats off to Dave, who is someone I trust, and to Anthony likewise!!!
Paraphrasing George Carlin:
The average person is rather stupid, and half the population is less than average.
I always liked his other remark
Person is smart, People are stupid
Hell, in my early journalism classes, I was taught to consider the reader a ‘little bit lazy and a little bit stupid’ – hence the lead sentence containing What, How, Why, Where, When – which has since become a primer on how to bury ‘inconvenient truths’ that might disrupt the narrative in the bottom paragraphs.
There are no words to describe how fracking moronic this is…
Yea, but ]David, I think both of us practice science without intersectional feminism, and I have no idea where we can hide.
Viewing from the UK, there’s no message from wiki attached to Jim’s video.
I’ve seen the same on anything that is skeptical of AGW, and nothing about the flat earthers as well…. there are equally other forms of entertainment videos that didn’t earn a wiki box.
I can only assume that given the interest of Google, that there must have been something right.
I think I saw something on it about it only being in the US.
Google says it’s only in the U.S. for now, other countries to follow.
I think the focus is on the U.S. because the midterm elections are coming up. In the past several months there has been an all out blitz by social media platforms (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc) to censor, demonetize, shadow ban then completely ban, anyone who doesn’t adhere to the “Progressive” party line.
Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted that accounts like Alex Jones are being brigaded by groups of SJW’s, whose sole aim is to attack opinions that they don’t like and have the content and creators banned.
If another Russian team was assigned to divisiveness duties targeting U.S. populations, how would we know among all the other digital detritus? It is a crowded field for divisiveness. One must pay up to get higher ranked placement in divisiveness order.
Oh Dear.
Barbie said “Math is hard”, feminists went wild.
Now, math has been declared raysis.
From the first image:
‘”Science” is a social construct developed through colonization.’
You know, I always thought there was something fishy about all those chemistry courses I took.
Now that fishy smell is from all the feminists who refuse to bathe regularly
Here is the way to battle this nonsense. Challenge Google and others to defend Climate Science in public. They censor without ever defending the underlying science. Here is a concise list of challenges that Google should have to refute. Climate alarmists won’t debate because they want the issue, not the truth.
Comprehensive Climate Change Debating Points and Graphics; Bring It Social Media Giants. This is Your Opportunity to Do Society Some Real Good
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/08/11/comprehensive-climate-change-debating-points-and-graphics-bring-it-social-media-giants-this-is-your-opportunity-to-do-society-some-real-good/
I’ll see your:
intersectional feminist post-dialectical assemblage criticism of science as a racist, colonialist social construct
and raise you my:
fabricated pseudo-intellectual post-rational diatribe on categorical delineation as passive-aggressive diminution of shared standards
Anything in academia with the prefix, “post”, in front of it is just code for adult children who are still trying to rebel against their parents’ request for cooperation.
I chuckled at the: “Words have meanings”.
True, but they don’t seem to know them, and are ignoring the meanings everyone else seems to be using.
I supposed rewriting the dictionary is also part of their cause?
from there it’s a short hop to:
WAR IS PEACE
FREEDOM IS SLAVERY
IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH
…and a rather nasty reminder: “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” George Orwell ‘1984’
I was surprised they didn’t claim that the words themselves have feelings.
Whenever I see these leftist trying to redefine words, I’m reminded of Inigo Montoya’s famous line “You Keep Using That Word, I Do Not Think It Means What You Think It Means”
I only look at YouTube for things like this….
Any doubt about what Obama’s meeting with MIT was about?
AND narrated by Sigourney Weaver, before God.
I guess Charlie Sheen’s been black-listed.
The bigger their house of BS is built, the more embarrassing and dirty the collapse will be.
Has there ever been a period of such unscientific times since science has been used as a tool to investigate the natural world?
Race is a social construct now, just forget that you can have your DNA analyzed by a geneticist that has never seen you and tell you exactly what your race is. This is beyond typical herp and derp, this is straight post-truth world – slap you in the face and claim I just kissed you – utter nonsense.
If it’s going to tumble, it’s taking a damned long time. I argued with people in the nineties, telling them we’d still be arguing long after THEY told me we’d all be dead.
I was right on both counts, and they haven’t backed up a bit.
A new tactic, in the handout on ” How to talk to a climate denier “…. flood the field with crappy science so that it’ll be hard to tell ones that are good, from the ones that are bad. If I think it’s support AGW, I don’t click on it. Like the garbage from Climate State. I’d like to watch to see what they’re saying, but then I sort of already know. … “The world will end if we don’t get rid of democracy and billions of people have to die “
I reported the wikipedia link to google as misinformation.
Must have worked; I didn’t see/don’t have the warning viewing from Tejas …
I sincerely, devoutly, hope that Jeff Putney in exemplar #3 is just having a laugh and encouraging his friends to heap scorn and ridicule on this meme.
Glad to see some concrete examples of the censorship going on with Google and YouTube. Aside from the fact that the samples are laughable, and support paranoia and delusional behavior, these actions by both Googlers and Youtubers rebut their claims that they are just ‘open platforms”, when in fact, they are PUBLISHERS. They are NOT allowing freedom of speech or freedom of ‘the press’. They are engaging in censorship, which refutes their bogus claims of not being publishers.
Do you understand what this means? It means they are much more open to having the pants sued off them. If they want to promote lies, that is their curse. The internet is full of such trash. At some point, it will sort itself out and platform publishers like Google and Youtube will simply dissolve into nothing.