A shining example of @Google and @YouTube protecting us against ‘misinformation’

Today I watched an excellent educational YouTube video by Jim Steele, about polar and glacial ice trends and causes. If you view Jim’s video, you’ll notice YouTube/Google has added an “info-box” to it (and also to most other climate-related videos), with a link to a Wikipedia article (which is among the most untrustworthy of all information sources about climate change) — to prevent Jim from misleading people with his heretical opinions.

You’ll notice they also show a list of other suggested videos on the right. One of them had a provocative title, so I clicked on it.

Here’s a screenshot of Jim’s video, with YouTube’s recommended videos on the right (click it to enlarge):

Here’s a screenshot of that YouTube-recommended video which I clicked on. It is, literally, a “flat-earth” video (with 1.7 million views, I kid you not).

Note that it did not earn an info-box addition. Apparently Google/YouTube isn’t worried that it might be misleading. Click on the image below to enlarge it:

Obviously, Google/YouTube is hopeless. I wish they were the only ones.

We live in very unscientific times. In some segments of today’s academy, you can spout gibberish like, “intersectional feminist post-dialectical assemblage criticism of science as a racist, colonialist social construct,” without raising eyebrows.

But you can’t show a graph like this, as evidence that sea-level rise hasn’t accelerated in response to rising CO2 levels, without being called a “science denier,” or worse:

These next images are not parodies, they are three actual examples of post-modern “thinking” (I use the term loosely).

The first of the three is even peer-reviewed:

It’s no wonder so many people are suckers for every goofy climate scare that comes down the pike.

