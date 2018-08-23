Poor Countries Demand Control, Fed Up Waiting for Climate Change Cash

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Poor countries plan to demand more control over global development bank climate cash supplied by rich countries.

Small Island States, Facing Rising Seas, Seek Economic Overhaul

Small island states facing a “frightening” rise in sea levels will seek investments in everything from solar energy to fisheries to boost their economies at a U.N. summit next week

Leaders will meet in Samoa in the Pacific from Sept. 1-4 to drum up partnerships with companies, development banks and donors on projects that bring in dollars and jobs while protecting oceans and environments, organizers said.

“Beaches disappearing, hotels and port facilities having to move – it is for some countries a very frightening outlook,” the head of the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP), Achim Steiner, told Reuters.

Islands were interested in developing fisheries, moving into eco-tourism and shifting to wind and solar power from imported diesel to generate electricity, among other projects, he addded.

RICH NATIONS FAULTED

Aid has been “over-promised but under-delivered. This is the biggest hurdle,” Marlene Moses of Nauru, chair of the 44-nation Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), told Reuters.

“We are calling for a paradigm shift” to take more account of the needs of island states, she said.

A draft AOSIS statement, obtained by Reuters, mainly faults rich nations for failing to address global warming.

“International action to address climate change remains grossly inadequate, and emissions of greenhouse gases continue to rise at a distressing rate,” it says, calling for more action “with developed countries taking the lead.”

