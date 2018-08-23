CNN Opinion Piece: “If Trump and GOP don’t understand climate change, they don’t deserve public office”… Wrong on every level.

Guest rebuttal by David Middleton
From the Climatariat News Network’s Non Sequitur Department:
If Trump and GOP don’t understand climate change, they don’t deserve public office
By Jill Filipovic
Tue August 21, 2018
Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book “The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness.” Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
(CNN) The Trump administration’s latest efforts to undo more of Barack Obama’s efforts to slow climate change come as no surprise. Nothing gets this President more excited than trying to undo his predecessor’s legacy.
[…]
In any reasonable universe, those who deny basic scientific facts that connect this grim reality to humans’ role in global warming would be deemed unfit to hold office. Imagine a congressman who questioned whether gravity was real, or a senator who insisted the earth was flat. We would rightly say that they’re intellectually deficient, and that their bizarre theories mean they probably shouldn’t be making vital decisions that affect millions of Americans (not to mention billions more people around the world).
But somehow climate change falls in a different category…
[…]
Sorry… I just couldn’t resist…
If CNN’s opinion writers don’t understand either basic science or the Constitution, maybe they don’t deserve a public forum for their bloviation. However the First Amendment to the United States Constitution protects the
stupidity freedom of the press.
In any reasonable universe, those who deny basic scientific facts that connect this grim reality to humans’ role in global warming would be deemed unfit to hold office.
Ms. Filipovic, there’s a document that you may have heard of. It’s called the United States Constitution. It lists the qualifications to hold Federal public office. There’s nothing in the Constitution requiring any level of scientific literacy. If there was, Henry Waxman would have never been allowed to run for Congress.
“We’re seeing the reality of a lot of the North Pole starting to evaporate, and we could get to a tipping point. Because if it evaporates to a certain point – they have lanes now where ships can go that couldn’t ever sail through before. And if it gets to a point where it evaporates too much, there’s a lot of tundra that’s being held down by that ice cap..”
Back to Ms. Filipovic…
Imagine a congressman who questioned whether gravity was real, or a senator who insisted the earth was flat. We would rightly say that they’re intellectually deficient, and that their bizarre theories mean they probably shouldn’t be making vital decisions that affect millions of Americans (not to mention billions more people around the world).
You mean, like Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA)?
Now, let’s have a look at scientific proofs of gravity and the roundness of the Earth.
Gravity: “Mr. Galileo was correct in his findings.”
Curvature of the Earth’s surface: “How Eratosthenes calculated the Earth’s circumference.”
Ms. Filipovic… Are you following along? Gravity and the curvature of the Earth’s surface are upheld by trivial scientific experiments (although a trivial experiment on the Lunar surface was anything but trivial). Even though Democrat Representatives Waxman and Johnson probably wouldn’t have comprehended those experiments, they were still qualified for public office because they met the Constitutional requirements and a majority of the voters in their respective congressional districts were stupid enough to vote for them.
Also… you were correct not to mention billions more people around the world… They don’t count. They aren’t counted in the census, nor can they vote in US elections, unless they are US citizens residing, visiting or stationed in other nations.
But somehow climate change falls in a different category…
Yes… Climate change does fall into a different category than gravity and the curvature of Earth’s surface… A very different category.
Thirty years ago, barely 17 years after Apollo 15 Commander David Scott upheld the theory of gravity in a trivial experiment, NASA climatariat “scientist” James Hansen disproved catastrophic anthropogenic global warming (AKA Gorebal Warming).
Hansen’s spectacular disproving of Gorebal Warming is even more apparent in his 5-year average temperature plot:
Bear in mind. I’m using Hansen’s own temperature data, despite his penchant for influencing “the nature of the measurements obtained, so that key information can be obtained”…
What’s that? The models have improved since 1988? “Improved” is a relative term.
Here are the RSS satellite temperature data and a suite of climate models:
95% of the model runs predicted more warming than the RSS data since 1988… And this is the Mears-ized RSS data, the one in which the measurements were influenced to obtain key information (erase the pause and more closely match the surface data).
Describing this as “a small discrepancy” would be like Dave Scott calling it a small discrepancy if the The Apollo 15 Hammer-Feather Drop experiment failed 95% of the time.
The observed warming has been less than that expected in a strong mitigation scenario (RCP4.5).
RCP4.5 is a strong mitigation scenario with the atmospheric CO2 concentration leveling off below 540 ppm in the second half of the 21st century.
RCP 4.5:
The RCP 4.5 is developed by the MiniCAM modeling team at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Joint Global Change Research Institute (JGCRI). It is a stabilization scenario where total radiative forcing is stabilized before 2100 by employment of a range of technologies and strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The scenario drivers and technology options are detailed in Clarke et al. (2007). Additional detail on the simulation of land use and terrestrial carbon emissions is given by Wise et al (2009).
The MiniCAM-team responsible for developing the RCP 4.5 are:
Allison Thomson, Katherine Calvin, Steve Smith, Page Kyle, April Volke, Pralit Patel, Sabrina Delgado, Ben Bond-Lamberty, Marshall Wise, Leon Clarke and Jae Edmonds
Ms. Filipovic, if you are still following along… Hopefully, you can now understand that climate change falls into a different category than gravity and the curvature of the Earth’s surface.
The observed warming has consistently tracked strong mitigation scenarios, despite the fact that very little mitigation has occurred. This is a pretty strong indication that the climate is relatively insensitive to a doubling of atmospheric CO2 concentration… Whereas hammers and feathers are equally sensitive to the force of gravity.
Stubborn people and climate change are not a good match.
CNN Is fake news.
Perhaps because it employs fake journalists.
“You cant make silk purse from a sow’s ear.”
Let’s not forget John Kerry.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/03/17/science-lessons-for-secretary-of-state-john-f-kerry/
John Kerry is the proof that the less you understand climate change the easier it is to be a climate soldier.
The comparisons to gravity are especially tiring. If physicists assured us that the average gravitational force on earth on earth was between 10.0 and 30.0 meters per second squared, but hadn’t managed to narrow that range in thirty years, I could forgive anyone for thinking the science of gravity was *not* settled. I would also be receptive to “skeptics” who suggest observational evidence favors an average gravity below 10.0.
Frankly, anyone who suggests that current conditions and climatic trends constitute a “grim reality” is not exactly working off “facts”.
Radiative Greenhouse Theory is on par with the theory of gravity. Riiiiiiiiiiiight.
The percentage of CO2 in Earth’s atmosphere has an effect as dire as the percentage of poison in your cocktail. Riiiiiiiiiiiiiight.
I had never seen the John Kerry video. Holy s^^^, what an idiotic explanation on so many levels! And I have recently seen this exact same description by somebody else on a website (I forgot where). And I’m guessing teachers all across the world are teaching this to young people.
It’s an intellectual tragedy.
On a more related note, Jill Fullofit needs to take a lesson from the examples cited, … on how NOT to be an idiot.
Gravity science is a more well developed science than climate “science”, which makes the two NOT on par with one another, settled or not.
When one applies the rigor of gravity theory to climate “science”, then one sees right through the ghostly threat of CO2 climate change.
I wonder what Einstein would have made of all this. Would he have settled on the idea of “settled science”, or would he have gone back to his basic physics education and meticulously checked the math of those pushing climate alarmism. I’d like to think the latter, rather than the former, as was the case with Stephen Hawking (or his handlers), who apparently went along for the alarmist ride.
Well, the science of gravity is not settled. Whereas we know that Einstein’s theory works and has been confirmed up to exceptional accuracy in all measurements undertaken, we do not know how Einstein’s theory can be derived from more fundamental physics principles. There are many candidates: superstrings, loop quantum gravity, and, my favourite, Verlinde’s emergent gravity, perhaps others… Galactic rotation curves are telling us that either there is a lot of unseen mass in the galaxies or that the theory of gravity itself requires corrections, hence MOND and Moffat’s NGT and STVG. And then there is also much older, but very beautiful Einstein-Cartan theory that adds spin to the sources in Einstein’s equations.
So, no, science of gravity is far from settled. And, of course, neither is the science of “climate change.”
This is a point I often make. We can measure gravity quite accurately, yes. But the “theory of gravity”, i.e. what makes it work, is not at all settled.
And yet, we now have to deal with Einstein’s concept of warped space.
The concept of gravitation as being related to curved space goes back to Riemann, who tried to reformulate the Newtonian theory of gravitation in this way. But in Einstein’s theory, it is not space that is curved but spacetime, which is what makes it work.
CNN: Cartoon Network News
CNN: Crazy Nutty Network
CNN, it’s the “duh, we just Can’t kNow Nothin” network.
The problem is that do not understand that oil becomes hard to find, making alternatives necessary for the future
Two-hundred years or so?
Like almost all left-wing commentators on “climate change,” Ms Filipovic lacks the science background needed to understand even the simplest statements and issues of science. Consequently, I doubt Ms Filipovic would be “still following” after the first paragraph of Mr Middleton’s response.
It’s hard to resist explaining the truth to a nincompoop isn’t it. . . even when you know that it won’t change how the nincompoop thinks. Nincompoops need to be branded and simply shoved aside.
“If Trump and GOP don’t understand climate change, they don’t deserve public office”
The less you understand climate change the easier it is to be a climate activist. The more you understand it the uglier it gets.
Spurious correlations for example.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/05/27/spurious-correlations-in-climate-science-2/
The global warming conjecture is not falsifiable and is therefore outside the realm of objective verifiable science, it can be explained as a random walk, given the inherent variability of the climate.
” Nothing gets this President more excited than”….righting wrongs
” the United States Constitution. It lists the qualifications to hold Federal public office.”
..in the mean time, woman running for the house in Miami was abducted by space aliens…and endorsed by the Miami Herald
..you can’t make this sh1t up
https://www.newsweek.com/aliens-abduction-miami-herald-republican-candidate-bettina-rodriguez-aguilera-1081360
Latitude
“..you can’t make this sh1t up”
But they did anyway. 🙂
Trump and GOP understands climate change perfectly it is change of climate. Climate Change the political terms- no one could possibly understand that because it changes meaning at irregular intervals.
“If Trump and GOP don’t understand climate change, they don’t deserve public office”
I thought the constitution outlawed religious tests for public office.
https://youtu.be/4xQ2zXg3oR4
Article VI…
https://constitutioncenter.org/interactive-constitution/articles/article-vi
Imagine a congressman who questioned whether gravity was real, or a senator who insisted the earth was flat. We would rightly say that they’re intellectually deficient.
“who questioned whether gravity was real”. So now we have a dope reporter with an IQ of 80 ridiculing Einstein, who had an IQ of (at least) 160?
As to trying to persuade the general public, who have bought into the meme, I tried at a dinner party recently. Two otherwise intelligent gentlemen argued with me, and brought up several of the “old wives tales” of CAGW/CCC. I gave them evidence that the “facts” were wrong. The end of the discussion was when one of them said “you’ve always got an answer for everything”, to which my response was “I read a lot”. The other trumped that with “the majority of scientists agree that CC is real”. I pointed out that nowhere near a majority of scientists had actually been polled, and he dismissed my comment.
The problem is, all these otherwise intelligent folks read the headlines, but don’t actually try to track down the facts. Ms Filipovic is a headline reader and writer – she apparently doesn’t let facts get in the way.
Deleted comment to think about it a bit more.
CNN really should no longer be considered journalism – they forfeited that right when they decided to back a single political party – and one that lock-step in opposition to every aspect of their host society. They’ve gotten cavalier about hiding it in recent years, but have left no doubt since the last election.
You can lead a progressive to data, but you can’t make them think.
I think that propaganda is more appropriate term, CNN, MSNBC, NYT, Wa Post, are no different than the Soviets Pravda, in fact Pravda was probably more truthful than these entities have become. So sad that true journalism is nearly dead in the USA, and absolutely dead and buried in these entities,
Eff her and the rest of the climate creep ignorati.