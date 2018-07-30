IIASA: Carbon Taxes Increase the Risk of Food Insecurity, Worse than Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Who would have guessed that raising the cost of energy with regressive carbon taxes would harm a vital, low margin energy intensive economic activity?
Climate taxes on agriculture could lead to more food insecurity than climate change itself
- Date:July 30, 2018
- Source:International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis
- Summary:New research has found that a single climate mitigation scheme applied to all sectors, such as a global carbon tax, could have a serious impact on agriculture and result in far more widespread hunger and food insecurity than the direct impacts of climate change. Smarter, inclusive policies are necessary instead.
New IIASA-led research has found that a single climate mitigation scheme applied to all sectors, such as a global carbon tax, could have a serious impact on agriculture and result in far more widespread hunger and food insecurity than the direct impacts of climate change. Smarter, inclusive policies are necessary instead.
This research, published in Nature Climate Change, is the first international study to compare across models the effects of climate change on agriculture with the costs and effects of mitigation policies, and look at subsequent effects on food security and the risk of hunger.
The researchers stress that their results should not be used to argue against greenhouse gas emissions reduction efforts. Climate mitigation efforts are vital. Instead, the research shows the importance of “smart,” targeted policy design, particularly in agriculture. When designing climate mitigation policies, policymakers need to scrutinize other factors and development goals more closely, rather than focusing only on the goal of reducing emissions.
“The findings are important to help realize that agriculture should receive a very specific treatment when it comes to climate change policies,” says Hasegawa. “Carbon pricing schemes will not bring any viable options for developing countries where there are highly vulnerable populations. Mitigation in agriculture should instead be integrated with development policies.”
Read more: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/07/180730120348.htm
The abstract of the study;
Risk of increased food insecurity under stringent global climate change mitigation policy
Tomoko Hasegawa, Shinichiro Fujimori, Petr Havlík, Hugo Valin, Benjamin Leon Bodirsky, Jonathan C. Doelman, Thomas Fellmann, Page Kyle, Jason F. L. Koopman, Hermann Lotze-Campen, Daniel Mason-D’Croz, Yuki Ochi, Ignacio Pérez Domínguez, Elke Stehfest, Timothy B. Sulser, Andrzej Tabeau, Kiyoshi Takahashi, Jun’ya Takakura, Hans van Meijl, Willem-Jan van Zeist, Keith Wiebe & Peter Witzke
Food insecurity can be directly exacerbated by climate change due to crop-production-related impacts of warmer and drier conditions that are expected in important agricultural regions. However, efforts to mitigate climate change through comprehensive, economy-wide GHG emissions reductions may also negatively affect food security, due to indirect impacts on prices and supplies of key agricultural commodities. Here we conduct a multiple model assessment on the combined effects of climate change and climate mitigation efforts on agricultural commodity prices, dietary energy availability and the population at risk of hunger. A robust finding is that by 2050, stringent climate mitigation policy, if implemented evenly across all sectors and regions, would have a greater negative impact on global hunger and food consumption than the direct impacts of climate change. The negative impacts would be most prevalent in vulnerable, low-income regions such as sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where food security problems are already acute.
Read more (paywalled): https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-018-0230-x
Sadly the full study is paywalled, but I think we get the idea.
Modern farming is energy intensive.
One easy example, production of Ammonia, a key ingredient in fertiliser, produces 1% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. 80% of that ammonia ends up as fertiliser.
Production of Ammonia is sensitive to energy prices. A few months ago, Ammonia production in Europe was halted when global petroleum prices rose to a level which made production unprofitable.
There have been efforts to find a clean energy route to Ammonia production. To eliminate natural gas and CO2 emissions from the ammonia production cycle, you have to start by electrolysing water for hydrogen, itself an expensive process, before applying the extreme pressures and temperatures required to crack biologically inert nitrogen molecules and force the nitrogen to combine with hydrogen to form ammonia. The product is very expensive ammonia.
Raising the price of ammonia with carbon taxes, and passing costs on to farmers would be a gruesome balancing act between food affordability, farm productivity and ammonia production costs.
Affordable Ammonia is only one of the energy intensive inputs required to keep farms producing at a level which keeps food cheap.
I suspect there are many other essential economic activities which are also severely adversely affected by carbon taxes.
Yeah, then factor in the absolute donut we get in benefits for enforcing all that misery.
Keep in mind that food insecurity = Government Control – the desired outcome of energy taxes.
Yes, and “smart,” targeted policy design means that we need to carve out various exemptions so that the subsidy farmers can milk the system at the expense of the rest of us.
“compare across models …….due to indirect impacts on prices and supplies of key agricultural commodities.”….
They needed a model for this?
and 22 authors!
We need more economists in the field of “climate science.” These scientists obviously don’t get it.
“Carbon taxes are good! But not on food, we need food.”
That same logic, acknowledging that taxes will disrupt otherwise functional markets? And that these disruptions will have real consequences for real people? It’s true for everything, not just food.
These economically illiterate scientists fancy themselves commissars, telling the rest of us what’s important and what isn’t. “Food should be exempt from my arbitrary decrees! Look at how benevolent I am!”
Meanwhile, standard of living and employment plummet. But you have food, so why are you complaining, comrade?
We need more real scientists using the null hypothesis of the scientific method. What we have are 97% of the “climate scientists” thinking they don’t need to use the null hypothesis. It just slows you down in obtaining the results you WANT.
“The researchers stress that their results should not be used to argue against greenhouse gas emissions reduction efforts.”
Oops, the study didn’t spit out the hoped for results!
The study in this post demonstrates yet again how unthinking activists and politicians trying to address one issue just end up replacing it with another one (and maybe more). And who is to say that the new problem or issue won’t be worse than the original one?
This isn’t done with just carbon taxes, but also with solar panels and wind turbines. The latter two leave behind toxic waste which is already building up as old solar panels are retired. Same with wind turbines. In fact, solar leaves toxic waste behind during the raw material mining and manufacturing phases as well. Can’t find the article that talks about it right now. And don’t get me started on the low energy density of wind and solar which is why they need a lot more land area than traditional power plants.
Poorly or badly thought out “solutions” to a perceived problem are not solutions when they do this. The idea is for humanity to progress, not for it to regress or remain stagnant.
Here is the solar toxic waste article:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/06/solar-panel-waste-environmental-threat-clean-energy/
Hmmm, sounds to me what they are saying is a carbon tax on food production IS okay anywhere EXCEPT … for developing countries where there are highly vulnerable populations. Same old, same old – taxing the so called rich and that has NOTHING to do with mitigating snail farts.
Have a look at the Hazer process for producing hydrogen and graphite from Methane?
have a look at the aussie technology HAZER process.
Not even mentioned is the increase in vegetation growth due to additional CO2. Everything is settled though.
How you know carbon tax’s are a scam.
Ontario a province in Canada is opting out of carbon tax’s.
The biggest problem is a loss of 9.8 billion dollars in revenue.
The loss of REVENUE, not climate change, is the worry.
It’s the money folks.
Hasv anyone done a study on the long term inflation effects of taxing carbon dioxide and other GHG’s?
