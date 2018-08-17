Gaffe down under- ‘Final Solution’ Was Bad. But So Is ‘Climate Denier’

Columnist Andrew Bolt writes:
Fraser Anning using the phrase “final solution” has outraged dozens of politicians from Labor and the Greens because of the link to the Holocaust.
Will Labor and the Greens now express similar outrage at the phrase “climate deniers”, given its deliberate link to Holocaust deniers?
Professor Clive Hamilton:
Instead of dishonouring the deaths of six million in the past, climate deniers risk the lives of hundreds of millions in the future. Holocaust deniers are not responsible for the Holocaust, but climate deniers, if they were to succeed, would share responsibility for the enormous suffering caused by global warming…
So the answer to the question of whether climate denialism is morally worse than Holocaust denialism is no, at least, not yet.
Fellow extremist Professor Robert Manne:
Scepticism is in general, as it should be, a positive word, denoting scientific or humanistic curiosity and in particular the presence of an open mind…
Denialism, a concept that was first widely used, as far as I know, for those who claimed that the Holocaust was a fraud, is the concept I believe we should use.
Denying life and catastrophic anthropogenic global warming?
Conception is a first-order forcing of human evolution. The models agree with observation, each time, every time.
Selective-Jew… child. The wicked solution. The final solution.
“The models agree with observation, each time, every time.”
The only prediction that the computer climate models ever got right was that the earth cooled after Mount Pinatubo and that was a hindcast and not a forecast.
“The models agree with observation, each time, every time.”
Talk about denial…
http://www.remss.com/research/climate/
Double denial: Describing the above as “a small discrepancy between the model predictions and the satelllite observations.”
Hmm… What is the point of the rhetorical question in the first para? Nothing that follows gives it one. In any case, I’ve never heard that anyone denies life. The statement is as bad as, ‘Have you stopped beating your wife yet?’
The second para is a non-sequitur: the first statement is true – and banal; the second is contentious.
The third para is babblegaf. It’s almost obscene – but you might think it art.
And then I gave up.
I wouldn’t give up, that is what “they” want
It does leave one scratching ones head though
n.n
nonsenensical ninny perhaps
I’m not even sure what this overall statement is supposed to mean.
If Progressives understood history and Fascism, they would understand how truly frightening they are.
The True Face of Fascism is Socialist Big Government Not Conservative Small Government
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2017/12/10/the-true-face-of-fascism/
Oh, they understand all right. They just plan on being the ones in charge.
Even bright people can be fooled and used as tools. Ernest Hemingway was as easily duped into supporting Communism as these Proggies. When he realized how completely he had been duped and used as a propaganda tool, he went into a depression that ended his life.
They won’t wake up until they are tossed aside like rag dolls.
Well, Eugenics was all about saving humanity from mongrel races.
Greenies want to save the EARTH from humanity.
The ‘final solution’ in both is obvious – and similar – but which is worse?
It’s not as frightening for the perpetrators.
Yep, those freaks on the catwalks are really…… oh wait, I thought you said fashion.
Why does the left insist so much on public education, with official programs, or the non-alternative of private schools with the teachers with the same education providing the same education, same goals, same programs?
They NEED to control the programs to ERASE the most dramatic parts of history of the 20th century:
– the story of the Great Depression, the promises of Roosevelt, the effect of the New Deal
– the nature of fascism according to Mussolini
– the ideas of Roosevelt on fascism
…
When studying history, I knew something was missing. The “history” made no sense what so ever:
– how a country achieves prosperity by spending was not explained
– fascism was described in term of folklore, a unique case: the description of Nazism in the same history book doesn’t waste ANY time in folklore
– in the history of WWII, the sourcing of oil was the obviously missing piece
Professors of what?
Nothing scientific I would wager.
“Public Ethics” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clive_Hamilton
It is a pity he does not have the private ethics to tell the truth.
He answers to a higher power. In his world, ethics involves advancing the agenda. Anything that does that, is by definition, ethical.
An awful lot of professors these days are just people who profess to know everything and be ‘experts’. Sweet FA to do with professionalism.
More self-righteous mental gymnastics.
https://www.logicallyfallacious.com/tools/lp/Bo/LogicalFallacies/240/Self-Righteousness-Fallacy
Ad hominem is their first resort. Claiming their critic is a paid tool of the fossil fuel industry is so common it is a cliche. Or one is a Russian troll.
Again, living in the Matrix where computer code is reality.
Isn’t remarkable how Hollywood has been telling all these sorts of cautionary tales for years, and now seem determined to act it out?
The big question is why these people believe that climate deniers can determine govt policy. The last time I looked, a large majority of govts are going full speed ahead on carbon redution. So are these people afraid that their “scientifically based” arguments will not prevail? Why would they think that when they believe the arguments for global warming are irrefutable? They exhibit no logic here, scientifically or otherwise.
Precisely. Their evidence is apparantly irrefutable, so where is the harm in a few tinfoil hat wearing cranks refusing to believe? All they have to do is convince the general population that they can get by perfectly well without fossil fuels. All they will have to give up is literally everything that they have. Not just their hi tech luxuries but also such non essentials as food, clothing, housing, heat, light, effective medicine and basically life. These are sacrifices that the entire world would be all too willing to make were it not for those evil deniers.
The market forces, fracking mostly, are taking care of the CO2 reduction problem. Which is freaking them out, because that’s not how it was supposed to work–market solutions render irrelevant their rent-seeking and grant-troughing and hysterical prognostications. If the “problem” is rendered moot, what reason have their cabal to exist?
Yes, but it isn’t just “denier”.
What about Jim Hansen and his “death trains” and “death factories” to describe coal trains and thermal power stations?
Were these “Professors” vocal in their outrage about that, I wonder?
And if that is just ‘fair comment’ and they are so worried about “the enormous suffering caused by global warming”, are they going to swing by Beijing and give them a lecture on the error of their ways?
Somehow I doubt it…
Climate Extremism, or Climatism is the concept I believe we should use.
The answer to the question “Is climate extremism morally worse than worldwide terrorism” is “no”, at least not yet.
It is the Greens that are the Deniers; for they are denying reality. It is they who are hell bent on denying affordable energy to humanity. They even deny the consequences.
Only miserable people promote miserable paradigms.
They like to stand on the bridge downtown on the full moon, waving their silly signs: Aged-out hippies trying to relive their days of Birkies and hairy armpits, alongside the bimbo trophy wives of CEO’s, their Amherst and Yale educations being squandered on “managing” spa visits for themselves and their Labradoodles. But running the “proper” cause up the flagpole is the new, essential social climbing for such types, colossal bores ignored by normal people. And let’s face it, being “Against Global Warming!” doesn’t demand one actually DO anything! Especially not get rid of the 7,500 sq. ft. mansion, the 3 vacation houses, or the frequent flier miles. Just buy a Tesla as one of your 6 family cars, that’s all the “sincerity” you need!
My new working theory is that a Progressive can be defined as one who’s terrified that someone, somewhere, is actually enjoying life guilt-free!
Yep! Guilt-free living here! (Waves arms and jumps up and down)
I may not have a huge house, but it’s mine. It isn’t loaded with luxuries like satin sofas and spa tubs and a private chef/butler, but it’s cozy and comfortable and I am within a 10 to 20 minute drive of every kind of grocer you can think of, never mind hiking trails and a big, huge lake called Michigan that likes to send thundersnow at us once in a while.
Yeah, I got it good here in my kingdom. No guilt at all!
No, none of them can come live with me when they get cold and hungry, because I don’t let proggie-froggie silliebots up my front steps.
“Denialism, a concept that was first widely used, as far as I know, for those who claimed that the Holocaust was a fraud, is the concept I believe we should use.”
Of course Mr. Manne wants to use the word ‘denialism’ over ‘skepticism’ for those who find no reason to fear a future climate crisis, because skepticism is a noble word, while denialism is considered stupid and repugnant. What he really wants to say to those who disagree with him is:
The Holocaust was a specific, horrific historical event. When one chooses to believe that such event did not happen, they are correctly said to be in denial of that event. Climate change, in this context, is not an event that has happened, but an opinion that certain events will happen. It makes no sense to say that “I am in denial of your opinion or forecast”, which literally means that i deny that you have an opinion or forecast, not that I disagree with it.
For example, the weather service can issue a forecast for snow in Dallas tomorrow, and I can disagree with that forecast, stating that it is likely to be in the 90s, and much too hot for snow. I am not ‘denying’ the forecast when I say it will not snow. I am simply skeptical that the weather service forecast is accurate. Clearly, the word ‘skeptical’ is the correct word for describing a disagreement with a projection of the future.
The term ‘denier’ is not the correct English word for someone who does not agree with a prognostication. One cannot deny something that has yet to be. Only that which allegedly is or has been, can be denied.
The phrase ‘climate change denier’ has no literal meaning and literally applies to no one. No one on the planet denies that climate has changed nor denies that it can change. The phrase is an explicit derogatory expression created to demonize people with a different scientific opinions of the probable state of the future of the Earth’s atmosphere.
It is childish name-calling, pure and simple. Rufio…Rufio…Rufio…!
Why are undereducated useful tools from the terminally corrupted socio-psycholo-politico designer-brained branch of lackademia speaking for the climateers?
The answer is unhappily too clear. They have witnessed a real science rise to the lofty heights of their own peerless certitude that the proles and undesirables need to be closely governed globally by their betters. If you are a dyed in the wool progressive, you are perplexed that underlings should be making such a fuss about the obvious. The climate arithmeticians with their carved in stone magic linear formula are happy for support from those who have ” been there”. The socios are happy for validation sharing the peak with science at last.
“Betters”? That word keeps coming up. “Better” means more skilled at doing something, more productive, more likely to produce something useful in the near or distant future.
These so-called “betters” can’t cook, can’t clean up after themselves, can’t even do their own laundry, don’t even know which brand of bathroom tissue to buy, couldn’t figure out how to get from one place to another without following a GPS-generated guide, probably can’t even find their way out of a paper bag without help, and if they got lost on a country road, would most likely die of starvation before they got out and started walking.
So how are they “better” then you or I?
Simple: they aren’t.
Do you DENY the complete failure of climate models to in any match observations?
Do you DENY the failure of weather stations to be properly sited, maintained and distributed?
Do you DENY that at least some of climate change can be attributed to natural forces?
more from other thinkers below …
These wretched people who utilise emotive phrases as a mean of overcoming rational objections to any area where scientific doubt is legitimate are beyond forgiving. It might have some excuse if these self same wretches actually offered a viable alternative path for sustaining a modern society, but generally they do not have a clue of how we can generate enough electricity, I think Michael Mann is an exception here as at least he admits harnessing the nuclear is part of the solution.
“Climate Terrorists Convicted in ND for Damaging Keystone Pipe”
https://marcellusdrilling.com/2017/10/climate-terrorists-convicted-in-nd-for-damaging-keystone-pipe/
Daniel G. McGowan
“……an American environmental and social justice activist who was arrested and charged in federal court on multiple counts of arson and conspiracy, relating to the arson of Superior Lumber company in Glendale, Oregon on January 2, 2001, and Jefferson Poplar Farms in Clatskanie, Oregon on May 21, 2001, the latter of which the Earth Liberation Front (ELF) claimed responsibility for. His arrest is part of what the US government has dubbed Operation Backfire.”
Paul Watson
“….a Canadian-American marine wildlife conservation and environmental activist, who founded the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, an anti-poaching and direct action group focused on marine conservation and marine conservation activism; a group accused of Eco-terrorism by both the Japanese government and Greenpeace.”
Organizations that have been accused of eco-terrorism in the United States include the Animal Liberation Front (ALF), the Earth Liberation Front (ELF), Greenpeace, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Earth First!, The Coalition to Save the Preserves, and the Hardesty Avengers.
Have any of us ever heard of a sceptic taking the law into their own hands and conducting eco-terrorism that jeopardises innocent human lives?
But it’s acceptable to insult us by defining us as ‘deniers’ when none that I know of ever denied the climate is changing.
My emphasis where evident.
Everybody is denying the opposite of what they believe.
So the idiots who think climate change is entirely caused by humans are denying natural climate change; I refer to such people as “nature deniers.”
If course “climate denier” is nonsense anyway, nobody denies climate, just specific reasons for its changes.
But THEY deny the existence of weather now, referring to it as ‘climate’, which is completely incorrect in every way. So who is the denier?
Aren’t they kind of the pot calling the kettle boiling hot?
The climate catastrophists always “forget” to mention that the high emission hot world of 2100 is also a very wealthy world, so what is the catastrophe?
“Instead of dishonouring the deaths of six million in the past, climate deniers risk the lives of hundreds of millions in the future. ”
Correction,,
Instead of remembering the deaths of six million innocent Jews in the past, Climate Warriors wish to risk the lives of hundreds of billions of the worlds poor today !!
There, fixed it for ya …
These “people” are sick in the head..
Climate denialism is a false label, because no one, I mean no one, denies climate, as far as I know.
What a completely stupid phrase! Highly educated people are using a completely stupid phrase.
Only YOU can prevent stupid brain misfires. Let’s not give this stupid phrase any more traction.
You would think they would have some extreme hot or cold….or unprecedented drought or flood to talk about
These people are reaching the end of a short rope, but the ground is still long way down.
Sorry…. hundreds of Millions ….
100’s of Billions would be the money wasted by 2100 that could have helped those poor instead…
The left or progressives or whatever they call themselves have gone completely off the rails. The academic left is likely to carry most of the blame. They are Freaking Nuts. To be quite candid there is an air of insanity about them. This is not said in jest. The really sad part is the corporate entities that feed off their bizarre behavior at the general public’s expense and social decay. I don’t know if there is a final solution to the issue, but it needs to be addressed.
One solution is to stop giving them money. I get the impression that the majority of them are in this nonsense for the cash that cow generates. If I’m right, and the cash sources dried up, the whole thing would shut down in two blinks of the eye.
Somebody calls you that name, look ’em dead in the eye and say “YES! I deny that any real-world evidence yet observed proves that any of the constant, normal, gentle changes our climate has experienced since 1850 are caused by humans.” Full stop. They’ll look at you, blink, and run away. Because someone who is using purposely inflammatory language is expecting to “trigger” an irrational, emotional reaction. Don’t give them that, give them facts they may just dare to try checking!
A thought: Given that the horrendous events of WWII are now a living memory to only the most senior of citizens, why does everyone freak out about this word? Why let your adversary define the narrative? Cook up your own historical pejorative, something about Bastille Day or the Battle of Culloden. Makes about as much sense!
Lately, the liberal left’s way of thinking is incompatible with reality..
They use the heartaches of the past to further their dreams of socialist “Utopia” !
(and the innocence of children of course)
Those of us with even the slightest bit of honor will never forget the lessons learned…
…
“Never Again”
They want a flame war, we’ll be happy to oblige.
Denying the Holocaust is a bad thing, however, ignoring the other holocausts in the Soviet Union and China is also a bad thing. These hardly ever get mentioned. Mao and Stalin made Hitler look like a piker when it comes to body count of those murdered. And their ideology was much closer to that of those pushing AGW than fascism is to conservatism, of which we conservatives are constantly accused. Actually Nazi ideology was a form of socialism, National Socialist German Worker’s party. Kind of like what China has morphed into. But then China and the Russians were our allies in WWII. We should have listened to Patton and MacArthur.
An absolutely undeniable truth is that bullies cannot take getting hit.
As such, Progressives/Warmists (pretty much interchangeable) cannot take their own medicine.
Just listen to the press caterwauling lately about being ‘picked on’.