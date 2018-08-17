NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory makes a stunning portrayal of the Sun’s magnetic field

From the cool stuff department and NASA Goddard, comes this.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) scientists used their computer models to generate a view of the Sun’s magnetic field on August 10 17, 2018. As seen above.

About one year ago the magnetic looked like this, captured on 8/26/17:

The bright active region right at the central area of the Sun clearly shows a concentration of field lines, as well as the small active region at the Sun’s right edge, but to a lesser extent. Magnetism drives the dynamic activity near the Sun’s surface.

SDO is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Washington. Its Atmosphere Imaging Assembly was built by the Lockheed Martin Solar Astrophysics Laboratory (LMSAL), Palo Alto, California.

Image Credit: NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory

Note: the original press release from NASA Goddard contained an error, identifying an image taken on 8/26/2017 as being on 8/10/2018. Dr. Leif Svalgaard spotted the error and left a comment, and I’ve edited the post to include both the current image as well as the image originally supplied by NASA in the press release. – Anthony

