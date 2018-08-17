NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory makes a stunning portrayal of the Sun’s magnetic field

From the cool stuff department and NASA Goddard, comes this.
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) scientists used their computer models to generate a view of the Sun’s magnetic field on August
10 17, 2018. As seen above.
About one year ago the magnetic looked like this, captured on 8/26/17:
The bright active region right at the central area of the Sun clearly shows a concentration of field lines, as well as the small active region at the Sun’s right edge, but to a lesser extent. Magnetism drives the dynamic activity near the Sun’s surface.
SDO is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Washington. Its Atmosphere Imaging Assembly was built by the Lockheed Martin Solar Astrophysics Laboratory (LMSAL), Palo Alto, California.
Image Credit: NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory
Note: the original press release from NASA Goddard contained an error, identifying an image taken on 8/26/2017 as being on 8/10/2018. Dr. Leif Svalgaard spotted the error and left a comment, and I’ve edited the post to include both the current image as well as the image originally supplied by NASA in the press release. – Anthony
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) scientists used their computer models to generate a view of the Sun’s magnetic field on August 10, 2018
Except that the image is from 2017/8/26.
Well what can I say. It was in my RSS feed today from NASA
https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/suns-magnetic-field-portrayed
The time is shown in the lower left corner…
Edit to post made, with credit to Dr. Svalgaard
This year, last year… its still a great picture!
Thanks Anthony
I wonder if a picture from this year would be substantially different?
EDIT: And Leif shall provide:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/08/17/data-nasas-solar-dynamics-observatory-makes-a-stunning-portrayal-of-the-suns-magnetic-field/#comment-2431952
The dread PR flack strikes again. Any relationship between what they write and the truth is strictly coincidental.
Here is what it looks like today:
http://suntoday.lmsal.com/sdomedia/SunInTime/2018/08/17/f0193pfss.jpg
You can clearly see the ‘arcade’ of field lines stretching across the solar surface. At this point [near minimum] in the solar cycle these arcades [overlying solar sector boundaries] are mostly East-West oriented. Way back in 1974 we first did that kind of modeling and the arcades for a time at a solar maximum in 1969 were North-South. All related to the warp or inclination of the Heliospheric Current Sheet:
http://www.leif.org/research/Coronal%20Structure%20at%20Sector%20Boundary.pdf
Leif, is there a source where I can get a “primer” on interpreting Sam Freeland’s solarsoft current events page? http://www.lmsal.com/solarsoft/latest_events/
I understand some of it but wish I had a guide to it.
Is the heliospheric current sheet represented in the bottom graph?
The bottom graph shows the field line structure. The one just above it, the open field regions [leading to the HCS]
http://www.lmsal.com/solarsoft/latest_events/
Thanks, now it fits together, so to speak.
Thanks Leif, That was my first thought- “that’s not today, is it?”
Too bad LMSAL doesn’t have https so your posted image would show.
too bad that https is required by WordPress…
Thanks to Anthony for correcting the headpost image.
I was hoping you’d chime in Dr. Svalgaard. It must be an exciting time to be a Solar Scientist. I’d be interested in your thoughts on the Parker probe mission.
Would be a long story. One thing is certain: we shall learn a lot. And lots of time top comment as we go along the next several years.
the SDO website generates such a view every few hours:
http://suntoday.lmsal.com/suntoday/?suntoday_date=2018-08-17
Two different pictures of the magnetic field. About one year between. To my eye todays picture looks a little more diffuse. Guess it should be near a sunspot minimum? How do experts interpret it?
See my comment on August 17, 2018 11:51 am
We are back with the sun to where we were 43 years ago. Amazing that I do remember where I was that time. Quite exactly.
The solar magnetic field images back then, now, and every time in between shows the same general features. Nothing special about 43 years ago. Except, perhaps, that we knew already back then what the features were.
What was written in 1975 gives an interesting retrospective:
“The central fact is that, after three quarters of a century of extraordinarily mild conditions, the Earth seems to be cooling down. Meteorologists disagree about the cause and extent of the cooling trend, as well as over its specific impact on local weather conditions. But they are almost unanimous in the view that the trend will reduce agricultural productivity for the rest of the century.”
“….But they are almost unanimous in the view….”, 97% consensus opinion you might say.
Read more:
https://www.scribd.com/doc/225798861/Newsweek-s-Global-Cooling-Article-From-April-28-1975
How wrong they were then, and how wrong they are now.
I remember it well, New Scientist and Scientific American were at it too. I never took it seriously then, and I don’t take seriously current nonsense of the impending global doomsday.
Nixon had just resigned.
Correction. 43 years ago was 1975. My bad. Nixon resigned in ’74.
This kind of stuff and the solar wind environment were what NASA/GISS was originally meant to study. Sadly James Hanson realized there was more career and fame to be made as a climate carnival barker.
Top image is from the post. Bottom “app” image is from 30 minutes ago. The upper middle chart is the USAF 45day F10.7cm and Ap daily forecast from yesterday, which is expecting Ap to go up to 15 from the center facing coronal hole. The recent cross polar cap potential activity from the past three days solar wind activity is in the second middle chart. The resulting 3 days of geomagnetic Kp index is in the third chart on the right, showing geomagnetic activity induced by the solar wind CPCP interaction.