Bitcoin mining now consuming the annual energy consumption of Ireland.

The Energy to Sustain Blockchain – The debate rages on as the energy consumption increases
Guest essay by Shea Karssing
Earlier this year, we published an article (https://smarterbusiness.co.uk/bitcoin-electricity-energy-sustain-blockchain/) on Bitcoin energy consumption, reporting how Iceland has become one of the top locations for cryptocurrency servers, which now exceed the consumption of private energy users.
Now, the criticism amongst ecological circles and the debates around Bitcoin energy consumption have been fueled by a paper by Alex de Vries of PwC’s Experience Center in Amsterdam.
His paper, Bitcoin’s Growing Energy Problem, concludes that Bitcoin’s energy consumption could soon be heading above a consumption rate of 8 gigawatts (GW) per year.
The paper’s findings:
- At the moment, the Bitcoin network consumes at least 2.55 GW of electricity – as high
as the annual energy consumption of Ireland.
- This could reach a consumption of 7.67 GW in the future – close to the energy
consumption of the entire nation of Austria (8.2 GW).
- By the end of 2018, the mining of bitcoin could be using as much as 0.005% of the
entire world’s energy use.
The reality is that Bitcoin uses a massive amount of energy. Author Alex de Vries says: “The bitcoin development community is experimenting with solutions such as the Lightning Network to improve the throughput of the network, which may alleviate the situation. For now, however, Bitcoin has a big problem and it is growing fast.”
Why does bitcoin mining require so much energy?
The bitcoin mining process uses computers with software that can solve complex mathematical problems. A new block is added to the blockchain every time a new problem is solved, rewarding the miner with bitcoins. This process requires a lot of energy because the computers need to ledger all the transactions so that the same coins aren’t spent twice – this takes time and consumes a lot of electricity.
How can bitcoin mining become sustainable?
De Vries’ research reveals that if the price of bitcoin continues to go down, and the amount of energy needed to mine it continues to rise, bitcoin investment could become inefficient. One of the ways this can be avoided is if the world shifts to 100% renewable energy in the years ahead. With renewables, the environmental and efficiency concerns around bitcoin energy usage would be negated.
New research from Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews journal found that a shift to total renewable energy using contemporary technology is both possible and affordable.Co-author of the research, Brian Vad Mathiesen of Aalborg University says: “There are some persistent myths that 100 percent renewable systems are not possible. Our contribution deals with these myths one-by-one, using all the latest research. Now let’s get back to the business of modelling low-cost scenarios to eliminate fossil fuels from our energy system, so we can tackle the climate and health challenges they pose.”
If we were to eliminate fossil fuel usage, this would eliminate the environmental and efficiency challenges caused by energy-intensive bitcoin mining.
It’s not impossible to imagine a world in which bitcoin is used exclusively, backed by green energy. If there’s one thing we’ve learnt over time, it’s to ‘never say never’…
And many so-called intellectual types such as these scoff at me for believing in God?
Would the author please fix up the power units. Are they GW which is a power consumption rate or are they meant to be GWh which is an energy quantity. GW per year is just plain wrong.
The ‘per year’ is wrong. It is 8 GJ/s on average, year round.
‘New research from Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews journal found that a shift to total renewable energy using contemporary technology is both possible and affordable.’
I have a bridge to sell for your audience.
And when the whole bitcoin bubble eventually crashes what will there be to worry about? Bitcoin can never threaten the world’s energy supply because it requires that the bitcoin user pay for his electricity usage. If bitcoin starts to cause electricity prices to rise, it will cause the price of all electricity input commodities including natural gas to rise as well and thus more exploration of natural gas will take place . Any commodity ‘s price will rise if the end use of that commodity has a demand/supply problem where the demand starts to outstrip the supply.
…demand/supply problem…
Also the money-printing problem, or “mining” as they call it with bitcoin. Ask Venezuela how that’s working out. If we keep producing more and more of them, their value will inevitably drop.
“If we were to eliminate fossil fuel usage, this would eliminate the environmental and efficiency challenges caused by energy-intensive bitcoin mining.”
I read this as saying that we will all be on renewable energy, but bitcoin will still need a lions share of renewables as well.
Hope there will be enough left over for us.
Cheers
Roger
http://www.thedemiseofchristchurch.com
Switch to Ethereum – (one) problem solved! 🙂
bitcoin investment could become inefficient. One of the ways this can be avoided is if the world shifts to 100% renewable energy
So much stupidity in so few words….
1. It is not the job of the public to ensure that bitcoin mining is efficient. That’s the miners’ problems, not ours.
2. If bitcoin mining becomes inefficient, the miners will stop doing it.
3. Every jurisdiction that has introduced large amounts of renewables into the grid has seen massive increases in electricity costs. This would make the mining less efficient.
4. There is nothing worse for computers than unstable power. You know, like the kind you get from renewables. OK, water might be worse.
This is nothing but an obviously contrived article to justify using renewables. Oh the horror! We have to save the bitcoin miners! Seriously? No more polar bears or choral reefs or manitees? Now its save the bitcoin miners? They really have lost the plot.
This argument only has meaning if those making it can tell me exactly how many GWH it takes to deliver a US $1.00 bill to my wallet. Thats all the buildings, all the computers, all the production cost, all the transportation costs, storage costs…EVERYTHING! Then we can have an intelligent discussion about which system will be a better use of energy. Since there has never been an analog system that was more efficient over a digital one I think we can safely bet which will come out on top. Further BTC mining is moving to operate on the overproduction from intermittent green energy projects as well as providing a buffer to the costs of maintaining fossil fuel backup for when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine, it is a far better solution for our increasingly digital age.
It’s not impossible to imagine a world in which bitcoin is used exclusively, backed by green energy. It is incredibly foolish to Imagine it can be done anytime soon, however. So please stop the fantasy and along with it the CO2 lies!
The author claims that their business is “experts in all things energy” … riiight … as though anyone could be expert in ALL things energy.
Then they say they know that we can “eliminate fossil fuels from our economy”. Experts? I don’t think so.
They also claim that the energy is used to “ledger all the transactions” … don’t think so. The energy is actually used to do the mathematical operations necessary to the mining, it has nothing to do with the ledger.
Next, they say bitcoin consumes “2.55 GW” (gigawatts) of energy … seriously? Energy consumption is measured in gigawatt-HOURS, not gigawatts (or more commonly in MTOE). Experts? Don’t make me laugh, they don’t even know the difference between GW and GWhrs …
Another epic fail …
w.
This IS an eye-roller. Consumes 2.55 GJ of energy per second = 2.55 GW. Any ‘expert’ can fail and write ‘GW of energy’ or ‘per year’. Just not any energy expert.
Absolutely Willis, and isn’t it amazing how a serious article on cryptocurrencies morphs into marketing for supposedly cheap green energy?
There is, however, a fundamental issue not addressed – the simple fact that THE WORLD HAS NO NEED WHATSOEVER FOR CRYPTOCURRENCIES. It may be trendy, and certainly the criminal fraternity loves them because of the camouflage of transactions and assets they facilitate but, at the end of the day, our global currency systems, backed up by central banks, regulation, advanced payment systems, liquid markets etc etc, are all that the world will ever need. Further, if you want to play the commodities markets, well there are plenty of opportunities for that too, and in markets like gold and oil that have foundations in the real world. When people finally work out this very simple fact, cryptocurrency use will reduce significantly, and energy will not be a big issue.
The author’s dumb mistakes aside, cryptocurrencies could become a serious problem.
Imagine if Bitcoin became really popular, and its price soared to $100,000 per coin. Everyone and their dog could make a profit by converting electricity to Bitcoin. Power would be drained from the system by all those Bitcoin miners turning energy into currency.
If the situation got extreme enough, governments would have to outlaw cryptocurrencies and ration power just to ensure that basic services (hospitals, police, schools, home heating) got enough power to function.
Power is not limitless, even though we often treat it like it is. There are many good reasons to conserve it, regardless of what you think of “climate change”.
NO . You are an example of why we need more economics courses in high school. The world doesn’t start and end at the bitcoin door as the author would have you believe. The bitcoin user has to pay for his electricity usage. Also the bitcoin miner has to always buy new computer hardware to keep up the speed.
If bitcoin starts to cause electricity prices to rise, it will cause the price of all electricity input commodities including natural gas to rise as well and thus more exploration of natural gas will take place . Any commodity ‘s price will rise if the end use of that commodity has a demand/supply problem where the demand starts to outstrip the supply. Furthermore As Scott Manhart has said “BTC mining is moving to operate on the overproduction from intermittent green energy projects ” He means when the spot cost of electricity is free sometimes when the wind blows too much.
However Not everyone and their dog can make a profit off of bitcoin mining. Bitcoins are only awarded to the 1st one verified to add to the blockchain. What is more they are faced with the eternal problem of whether to allow more bitcoins or limit them . Most people think that the limit now is 21000000. However that is not true. The original programmer Satoski programmed it in 4 stages each approaching a limit of 21 million coins which would be 84000000 by the year 2864 based on present technology. Because there is no 1 printing press, (it is done by majority vote) the danger of bitcoin inflation is real; as is a bitcoin crash if a new artificial limit is set. Anytime an artificial limit is set, you run the risk of demonetizing the currency. If they leave it the way it is there will be 4 very long periods where there is essentially no new supply. In each of those long periods they risk demonetizing the currency.
In a way it is like a big Ponzi scheme where the earlier ones that can turn their bitcoin to real cash are the fortunate ones. As more and more people get in it it is becoming harder and harder to make a profit. Not only that but there are lots of ways to lose money when trading bitcoin. And there are actually 2 bitcoins Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash . Not to mention the thousands of other cryptocurrencies. Even some banks want to start their own. And fraud is ever present.
So don’t worry about Bitcoin wrecking society. It is simply another way to spend resources and time but everyone spends resources all the time. The key word is SUBSTITUTION. WHEN SOMETHING GETS TOO SCARCE THE PRICE GOES UP and then when more is found or a cheaper substitute is found the price goes back down. The Cycle of economic life.
David M Hoffer came closest to encapsulating the problem, but didn’t quite make it, and the author was nowhere near. The problem is competition, due to the high price of bitcoins, and the bitcoin work parameter. The bitcoin algorithms ensure that an approximately fixed number of new bitcoins can be mined/created/made in a day. So there is a supply and demand problem, due to the fixed rate of supply, and when the demand increases the algorithms actually make it harder to mine bitcoins, so the electrical cost of doing so goes up.
This problem will continue to intensify until:
a. The price of bitcoin drops dramatically, few people want to mine it, and the algorithm will make it cheaper to mine, or
b. The controllers of the algorithms realize the problem and change their monetary policy to allow more bitcoins per day to be produced, which would lead to a price drop anyway, or
c. The algorithms’ finite supply of 21 million bitcoins has been exhausted, but unfortunately that is not expected until 2140.
Rich.
.005% of the world’s energy consumption! The horror!