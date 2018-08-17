Remember when they told us coral bleaching was a sure result of recent man-made global warming? Never mind.

From the “science eventually self-corrects” department, new science showing coral bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef is a centuries-old problem, well before “climate change” became a buzzword and rising CO2 levels were blamed.
Marc Hendrickx writes:
New paper shows coral bleaching in GBR extending back 400+ years.
[This] busts myths promulgated by alarmist Dr. Ove Hoegh-Guldberg see for instance
“The science tells us that exceeding 2°C in average global temperature will largely exceed the thermal tolerance of corals today. It is already happening. Rolling mass bleaching events, unknown to science before 1979, are increasing in frequency and severity.”
Here is the paper: (open access)
Reconstructing Four Centuries of Temperature-Induced Coral Bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef
Abstract:
Mass coral bleaching events during the last 20 years have caused major concern over the future of coral reefs worldwide. Despite damage to key ecosystem engineers, little is known about bleaching frequency prior to 1979 when regular modern systematic scientific observations began on the Great Barrier Reef (GBR). To understand the longer-term relevance of current bleaching trajectories, the likelihood of future coral acclimatization and adaptation, and thus persistence of corals, records, and drivers of natural pre-industrial bleaching frequency and prevalence are needed. Here, we use linear extensions from 44 overlapping GBR coral cores to extend the observational bleaching record by reconstructing temperature-induced bleaching patterns over 381 years spanning 1620–2001. Porites spp. corals exhibited variable bleaching patterns with bleaching frequency (number of bleaching years per decade) increasing (1620–1753), decreasing (1754–1820), and increasing (1821–2001) again. Bleaching prevalence (the proportion of cores exhibiting bleaching) fell (1670–1774) before increasing by 10% since the late 1790s concurrent with positive temperature anomalies, placing recently observed increases in GBR coral bleaching into a wider context. Spatial inconsistency along with historically diverging patterns of bleaching frequency and prevalence provide queries over the capacity for holobiont (the coral host, the symbiotic microalgae and associated microorganisms) acclimatization and adaptation via bleaching, but reconstructed increases in bleaching frequency and prevalence, may suggest coral populations are reaching an upper bleaching threshold, a “tipping point” beyond which coral survival is uncertain.
This figure (especially panel B) suggests that there was bigger bleaching events in the past:
In the discussion section they say:
Both our reconstructed and the observational GBR bleaching records show maximum bleaching during 1998 across the whole GBR (Figure 3) although this is not scaled for observational effort.
Gosh, what happened in 1998? A super El-Niño, that’s what, and that natural cycle event wasn’t caused by man. Note all the warm ocean water near Eastern Australia where the GBR is located.
The UUIC writes:
Droughts in the Western Pacific Islands and Indonesia as well as in Mexico and Central America were the early (and sometimes constant) victims of this El Niño. These locations were consistent with early season El Niños in the past. A global view of the normal climatic effects of El Niño can be seen below.
But, Dr. Ove Hoegh-Guldberg makes his living blaming man-made climate change for just about every ill associated with the GBR, so I’m pretty sure he won’t like this paper as it draws attention to the obvious: Coral bleaching of the GBR is not a new problem unique to our time-frame.
The historical record on coral bleaching is fairly short, and this sort of paleo record gives some sort of perspective. But it almost certainly will not really affect those using bleaching as an indicator of doom.
The dangers of climate change are a religion not a science – don’t expect facts to matter with the coreligionists.
It can be used as ammo to undermine the whole peer reviewed thing XD
Who is the ‘expert’ being investigated in Oz for making coral related stuff up for ‘papers’? Over years/decades? I saw mention but can’t find relevant/recent news. TIA.
Some good evidence shuts down all kinds of speculation.
This is very similar to the polar bear story. Once it is pointed out that polar bears survived warmer times, and they’re still thriving, the alarmists have to shut up.
I hate to say it…but this is horrible evidence…and this paper is a crock
They tried to core porites…like tree rings…and date and growth them like tree rings.
Corals host more than one clade of zoox…not only do zoox leave no trace…no one fully understands them
Which zoox were the corals hosting at the time they were growing slower…or faster?
Clade C is the most common on the GBR..but clade D preforms better at higher temps but D makes them grow slower…
Are they marking what they think was a bleaching event because the coral was hosting C and it really was a bleaching event?….or are they marking one because the coral was swapping back to C from D and growth was slower?…the possibilities and combinations are limitless because corals can host not just one..but more than one clade at a time
In a round about way…they admit to it…..they found incidences with “no correlation”..well, of course they did
Who’s the Australian academic who was fired for pointing out that coral bleaching wasn’t as bad as some had been claiming?
Haven’t heard much about Prof Ridd and his upcoming court case against JCU.
Mark and John,
I received this Aug 4 update from the Prof. Ridd ‘GoFundMe’ collaboration:
“Dear All,
just a quick note to let you know that the court hearing has been set for 12, 13 and 14th November. Very little will happen before then – the wheels of the legal system turn slowly.
kind regards
Peter Ridd”
Pity they can’t put some engineers in charge of the legal system. We’d fix it pronto!
But there will be a tipping point … this seems to be the latest buzz word.
A hothouse tipping point.
Guess they have to say that or admit they’ve been wrong all this time. :<)
“coral populations are reaching an upper bleaching threshold, a “tipping point” beyond which coral survival is uncertain”
Somebody will put this statement alongside the IPCC projections (or are they predictions … let’s just call them “thingumabobs” for clarity). Then the wailing will begin.
But surely we are to blame for accelerating the problem…Repent Sinners! Lest ye be damned!
So what is the status of the GBR? NatGeo says half of it died in 2016-2017. Is it really half dead?
Should tourists stay home?
It wasn’t nearly that bad. It’s happened before. It’s already coming back. NatGeo is full of crap on anything related to Global warming.
They had an article on an island off the coast of Nova Scotia that was being erased by rising sea levels. It turned out it was a sand bar that was being eroded at one end by currents and growing at the other end.
Awesome scholarship!
Diving the GBR is on my bucket list. I keep hoping if enough people are scared away by the coral bleaching scare, prices will drop — so far no luck. Didn’t seem to work scaring people away from Hawaii because of the volcano either.
Maybe people working for the airlines don’t really believe these stories?
We did not, just spent 8 days in Hilo and Kona. Sorry, water clarity went from 80-90 feet to 60-70 feet. Not because of the eruption, but King tides that week. Views of the fissure 8 vent out the back of our Airbnb house in Hawaiian Beaches was fabulous. I will tell you that the hotels were pretty empty based on available parking spots compared to the last 2 years we vacationed there. Diving the GBR is also on my bucket list!
Half of the sections studied showed at least 10% had been bleached, from memory. Unlikely to actually come across a large bleached section but written up so that appeared half if it was gone. Bleached doesn’t mean dead as well, so easily recovers unless bleached for a long time.
So, once again Fake News Network is out done by Fake Science Academy. The kids in “journalism” are really going to have to up their game to be in the same league as “climate scientists”! This makes Jim Acosta look like a little beeatch compared to Ove Hoegh-Guldberg. I would feel bad for them, except I am too busy laughing at them all.
Definitely Captain Cook’s fault.
Data refutes hyperventilated claims of impending doom!
Love it!
As we find so often in life smart and pretty don’t often go together. Corals are a beautiful case in point. They colonize areas where their long term viability is marginal simply because the slightly better near by ares are already occupied. Like beautiful people living in mansions of the side of unstable California hillsides.
When the inevitable happens, the inevitable happens. I wonder if Proff. Ove Hoegh-Guldberg is beautiful, because he/she certainly isn’t very bright!
I suspect he feeds on colourful publications and citations, in a symbiotic relation with others who are in the game. The problem with the Great Bloody Ripoff is that the food comes from the state, directly or indirectly. When that food supply is cut off, the various life forms will all start eating each other. It won’t be a pretty sight.
John, or better yet…imagine coral reefs as gardens
You have the plants that grow slowly and actually build reefs….brain corals, etc
…then you also have the weeds, that can over grow the slower corals, smother them out and kill them….acroporas, etc…if something….bleaching events, hurricanes, etc…doesn’t kill the weeds…they take over
What most people see as beautiful coral reefs…are the weeds
well…the temp graph shows the warm water….where the GBR ain’t….LOL
I hate to knock a paper I agree with…but….coral paleoclimatology is mostly a crock
How do you disprove global warming bleaching…..easy
You can’t explain this any other way….
…why did corals evolve to use more than one clade of zoox?
“Advances in reconstructing bleaching beyond the observational record have highlighted that there may have been at least 2 mass bleaching events since the last glacial maximum which occurred ~20 kyr BP and prior to the industrial revolution (Dishon et al., 2015)”
Apparently, coral bleaching isn’t a problem, period. It seems to be part of coral’s natural life cycle.
Headline: Death in general is unnatural – something must be done!
somebody didnt read the paper
doesn’t really matter….they found no correlation…because it’s impossible with coral paleoclimatology
The issue of observational bias in reporting coral bleaching has been completely ignored by researchers like Ove Hoegh-Guldberg. No one was looking closely at corals until the 1960s. Here is another comment from the blinkered Guldberg indicating a lack of appreciation of the history of bleaching all too obvious to everyone else and now confirmed by the paper above. Also from The Con in 2016…
Is coral bleaching new?
Mass coral bleaching was first reported in the early 1980s. Before that, there were no scientific reports of corals bleaching en masse across entire reef systems and regions.
Did scientists accidentally overlook earlier bleaching events? With a rich history of coral reef ecology going back to the 1930s at least, the idea that we could have missed one of the most visual changes to coral reefs seems implausible. It also seems odd that filmmakers such as Valerie Taylor and Jacques-Yves Cousteau could have missed filming these spectacular events.
The first global bleaching event was recorded in 1998. In the lead-up to that event, strong El Niño conditions developed on top of already warm ocean waters in the Pacific. During the 1998 event the world lost 16% of its coral reefs.
https://theconversation.com/coral-bleaching-comes-to-the-great-barrier-reef-as-record-breaking-global-temperatures-continue-56570
Must be hard when one of your long held world views comes crashing down.
How can reefs be at a tipping point, if there have been larger bleaching events in the past? Politispeak.