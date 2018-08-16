Alabama’s State Climatologist John Christy Debunks This Month’s Climate Hysterics

WRITTEN BY JEREMY BEAMAN
There is one particular word that Dr. John Christy turns to frequently for describing climate science: murky.
It’s a point of view foundational to his own research, and a message underpinning each of his twenty appearances before various congressional committees.
“It’s encouraging because they wouldn’t invite you back unless your message was compelling and not only compelling but accurate,” Christy, Alabama’s state climatologist, told Yellowhammer News in an interview.
Christy, whose day job involves doing research and teaching as the Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), has gained notoriety over the years for dissenting from mainstream climate scientists and policymakers who argue that climate change is anthropogenic, or man-made, and that something must be done to stop it.
A “working-stiff” scientist
Dissent has gained for Christy the characterization as a “climate change skeptic” or “denier,” as critics refer to him, but he himself rejects those terms.
“I’m a working-stiff atmospheric scientist,” he said, “as opposed to those who support modeling efforts, those who use datasets that other people create and analyze them, but they don’t build them themselves.”
According to Christy, the result of fewer “working-stiff” scientists contributing to the prevailing climate debate is more frequent misuses of data.
“They’re not aware of what goes into it,” Christy said, referring to the data.
“Here we have a science that’s so dominated by personalities that claim the science is settled, yet when you walk up to them and say prove it, they can’t,” he said.
Christy spoke at length about what can be proven and what cannot in his self-described “murky” field, referring often to principles of the scientific method.
“You cannot prove extra greenhouse gases have done anything to the weather,” he said, responding to claims made by many scientists that more greenhouse gases have caused extreme weather patterns to intensify.
“We do not have an experiment that we can repeat and do,” he said.
Christy outlined another problem with attempts to implicate greenhouse gases: a failure to account for things countering trapping effects.
“We know that the extra greenhouse gases should warm the planet,” he said. “The weak part of that theory though is that when you add more greenhouse gases that trap heat, things happen that let it escape as well, and so not as much is trapped as climate models show.”
Economics of climate policy
Though his scientific arguments are primary, Christy also frequently discusses in interviews and testimonies the economic consequences of proposed climate change mitigation policy via carbon reduction.
“Every single person uses energy, carbon energy, and relies on carbon-based energy,” Christy said. “None of our medical advances, none of our technological advances, none of our progress would have happened in the last hundred years without energy derived from carbon.”
Christy contrasts that reality within the modern, developed world with the world he saw working as a missionary teacher in impoverished Africa during the 1970s.
“The energy source was wood chopped from the forest, the energy transmission system was the backs of women and girls hauling wood an average of three miles each day, the energy use system was burning the wood in an open fire indoors for heat and light,” Christy told members of the House Committee on Energy in 2006.
Broad availability to affordable energy enriches countries, Christy said, praising carbon.
“It is not evil. It is the stuff of life. It is plant food,” he said.
What about the fires and heat waves?
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, fires were burning in fifteen states as of Tuesday, August 14.
Alaska reported seventeen fires, Arizona reported eleven, both Oregon and Colorado reported ten, and California reported nine.
Much of the news media’s discussion about these fires over the past few weeks has established a correlation between the many fires and anthropogenic climate change, a correlation that Dr. Christy rejects.
Christy argues that exacerbating fires out west, particularly in California, results from human mismanagement. Such states have enacted strict management practices that disallow low-level fires from burning, he said.
“If you don’t let the low-intensity fires burn, that fuel builds up year after year,” Christy said. “Now once a fire gets going and it gets going enough, it has so much fuel that we can’t put it out.”
“In that sense, you could say that fires today are more intense, but it’s because of human management practices, not because mother nature has done something,” Christy said.
Data from the Fire Center indicates that the number of wildfires has been decreasing since the 1970s overall, though acreage burned has increased significantly.
As for the heat, Christy said there’s nothing abnormal going on in the United States.
“Heat waves have always happened,” he said. “Our most serious heatwaves were in the 1930’s. We have not matched those at all.”
Christy continued, “It is only a perception that is being built by the media that these are dramatic worst-ever heat wave kind of things but when we look at the numbers, and all science is numbers, we find that there were periods that were hotter, hotter for longer periods in the past, so it’s very hard to say that this was influenced by human effects when you go back before there could have been human effects and there’s the same or worse kind of events.”
Though Christy didn’t deny that the last three years have been the hottest ever recorded globally, he doesn’t concede that the changes are attributable to anything other than the climate’s usual and historical erraticism.
h/t to Climate Change Dispatch Read more at Yellow Hammer
Cogent observations from one of the Heroes of Climatology. Christy has his eye on reality as opposed to his hand in the public grant trough!
My new favorite word: murky
Expect to see it used regularly in my robust comments.
Are you saying that from now on, your comments are going to be murky? ;*]
Murky and robust at the same time.
You’ll see.
Better murky than Marky;-}
Sometimes the most appropriate thing is to say “I don’t know”, and Christy is honest enough to say so.
As a corollary to that, sometimes you have to declare that the data you have is not fit for the purpose you are trying to put it to, and there is nothing you can do about it.
I’ve had a number of climate activists admit that the temperature data is poor at best, and it gets worse rapidly as you go back in time.
They declare that since this bad data is all they have, it’s what they have to use and why the invent ever more fanciful techniques to “fix” the bad data.
The proper, scientific, thing to do when you have bad data, is to get good data.
… or, until you have better data, the proper thing to do is have wide error bars to draw attention to the resulting uncertainty.
If there are uncertainties due to changes over the data set interval, the open and honest thing to do is leave the data where it lies, and indicate the uncertainties caused by changes using extended error bars in the affected periods.
But extending historic data error bars would broaden the possible range of historic data and this weakens the case to suggest today’s data is outwith the bounds of natural variation.
Instead, the data is “fixed” (as you put it) and the shouting begins.
““Here we have a science that’s so dominated by personalities that claim the science is settled, yet when you walk up to them and say prove it, they can’t,” he said.”
Which is why they are desperate to flip the null hypothesis around, to force skeptics to show current warming is not significantly anthropogenic in origin.
Prove a negative?
“Though Christy didn’t deny that the last three years have been the hottest ever recorded globally”
In a world which, on a 10KYear level is overall warming from the last ice age, and on a 100Year level warming from the “little ice age” of the early 19th century, it would follow that the world has warmed from the time of the first accurate thermometers. Other than that, not much can be said.
One must also consider that the “Hottest Recorded”, with any reasonable amount of accuracy (or Thomas Karl wouldn’t need to molest the data) is the satellite era, since the nadir of the 70’s cooling period.
“Though Christy didn’t deny that the last three years have been the hottest ever recorded globally, …….”
It should be noted that this is so ONLY after the data was adjusted. I read :”FAKED.” If we can not trust the original data, how can we trust the adjustment? If the data is in error, something must be wrong with the collection techniques, and that is provably so. But unfortunately for the DENIAL ACCUSERS, virtually all of the faults lead to higher, not lower temperature readings.
For climastrologists, the murkier the better. That way, they can contradict themselves, move goalpoasts and lines, and fudge to their little heart’s desires without consequence, because they have “models” and numerous “lines of evidence”. It’s all so much pea-moving, smoke-blowing and hocus-pocus.
To have the greenhouse effect you need a greenhouse. Take the roof off the greenhouse and the greenhouse effect disappears. Is that what he’s saying?
“Christy argues that exacerbating fires out west, particularly in California, results from human mismanagement.”
The mismanagement is a two-fer…..
What kind of idiot knows they will have fires….and doesn’t buy enough water bomber planes to not only cover it….but the ability to put any fire out in 30 mins?…a California idiot
Just what the insurance pays after one fire…would buy and maintain and entire fleet of planes…
..but they are all idiots
..and to add insult to injury…they never seem to call the planes they do have until after it’s been burning for a while and out of control….call the damn planes first
They need to modify C5 transport planes to land on Water and drop like the image above. If a 747 can be modified to drop a line of Fire Retardant 2 miles long, How much longer would the line from a C5 be?
A 747 tanker can carry 19,600 gallons or 2620 CU FT of retardant.
the C5 can has a capacity for 36,871 CU FT or 275,814 gallons of Retardant or Water, easily enough to cover around 30 miles of fire line…and can fly slower than a 747
Catch-22.
What is the refreshment rate of the undergrowth ?, let it burn, then start a real plan to avoid the same conditions.
Yep, it might take some real planning, clearing tinder or forming some fire lines.
Who’s got time for that, when you can’t even find enough water to fill your pool.
Latitude
“call the damn planes first”
That would be anti green. Destruction must reign before fossil fuels are allowed to save the day.
Which is a bit flippant considering the lives lost in these fires, so my apologies and sympathies are with the families.
@HotScot,
that was a cheap shot at Latitude.
True.
All is warming and cooling is due to natural causes.
James Hansen’s court case to protect children from climate change thrown out of court.
https://climatechangedispatch.com/kids-climate-suit-gets-tossed-washington-state/
Nice to hear somebody talking sensibly. He is correct when he says that a controlled experiment to support or refute anthropogenic climate change is impossible.
It’s a wonder he hasn’t been drummed out of his job already.
Current models predict much more warming than measured data. Without changing anything else, if one were to apply a feedback to current models that would bring them into compliance with measurements… what would that come to? Wouldn’t this represent the amount of error or unaccounted feedback one was seeking? Let’s assume all adjustments have been legitimate for this exercise.