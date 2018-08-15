Hump Day Hilarity: Elon Musk caves to fossil fuel funding

Elon Musk’s Vast Oil Conspiracy Ends With Saudi Billions
The Tesla CEO spent years warning of sabotage by oil interests. But nobody is more crude than his newest mega investor.
Elon Musk has always hated the fossil-fuel industry. His stated mission for Tesla Inc. is to hasten its demise, and more than once he’s blamed the “unrelenting and enormous” power of oil interests for sabotaging his efforts. But now, in his bid to take Tesla private, Musk is courting billions of oil dollars.
After a week of playing coy about who he’s been trying to enlist to help buy out Tesla’s publicly traded shares, Musk revealed at least one partner: Saudi Arabia. It’s hard to think of a more perfect symbol of Big Oil and its money than a sovereign wealth fund created by world’s biggest oil producer. Musk said in a blog post on Monday that he’s been in talks with Saudi Arabia “going back almost two years.”
Musk has previously suggested that media reports on Tesla were biased by “big oil advertising dollars”, and now what will he say when they report he’s in fact in bed with big oil?. Green heads must be exploding worldwide as the realization sinks in that Tesla just got torpedoed by greed. What self-respecting environmentalist could buy one now?
I smell a “tipping point” for Tesla Inc. and not a warm one.
Meanwhile, Josh is on the case:
Don’t worry. His most ardent supporters will find a justification to explain why it is perfectly OK for him to accept oil money. After all, his heart is in the right place, so anything he does is just jake.
They will say that even big oil acknowledges how dangerous global warming is….how wonderful energizer toy cars are…and how they are backing it
…watch for it
Tesla cars are mostly powered by fossil fuels already:
Yes, the joke is that they are coal fired cars. Nuclear powered cars doesn’t spin much better. And then there are conversion and line losses…
Yesterday, I’m driving behind a brand new model 3 still with a dealer plate with the bold words … “zero emissions”
How does the FTC allow them to get-away with that? A more TRUTHFUL bit of advertising would read … “this car transfers it’s emissions to poor neighborhoods, where your nearest power plant is located”. Yeah, I need a copyrighter to shorten that down to two words.
Zero Emissions Here
“just jake”??
You guys are making me feel old again.
The other way to look at it is that Tesla is helping the Saudis get out of fossil fuels and into something new and better.
Saudi Arabia wants to diversify out of oil, and this helps them do that. If an oil company builds windmills, are the windmills tainted by the fact that oil money funded them? Maybe that’s a bad example because windmills are stupid. (Or, maybe it’s not a bad example. I won’t judge.)
My thoughts exactly. Oil companies and cartels are really energy companies that are looking to stay ahead of the curve. Looks like a win-win to me.
The oil boom came to Saudi Arabia after WWII.
Since then, they have done exactly nothing in the way of building anything like a functional diversified economy, not wholly dependent on petrodollars.
Commercial aviation, highways, an electric grid, water works?
True, true, true, true, and true.
All done for their own comfort and convenience, nothing for an economic base independent of oil. When the oil runs out, the petrodollars stop and the modern Saudi Arabia returns to the sands of the desert.
Not entirely true … the Saudi’s have been exporting Wahhabism via “refugees” into all the Western nations of the world. They won’t need to have diversified THEIR economy … they’ll just appropriate ours
If that is their plan A, they have a surprise coming.
By the time their hijrah colonists get done with the economies of Western Europe, there will not be anything left to appropriate. It does not really matter, everything Western is haram to them anyway.
Back in the 1970s when we were seriously worried about oil, a couple of oil companies went into the photovoltaic solar panel business.
It was a time when work on alternate energy was really intense. We weren’t producing enough of our own oil and we were seriously worried about what the Arabs would do.
I smell flop sweat. Neither Tesla or Solar City are important, but SpaceX is. Hopefully when the inevitable crash occurs, that will survive.
Nahhhh … the “genius” Musk will screw that up too … when the first of his space tourists dies in space … or in the stratosphere … or on the launching pad.
He just cannot resist the PT Barnum within.
Space X is not important. It’s built on the same lies as Tesla and the batteries. Right now everyone thinks that’s where the lady is.
Suckers. Truth isn’t made up of catchphrases and sound bites.
The windbag “visionary” also ran afoul of Securities and Exchange Commission rules with his tweet about the purported “buyout” of Tesla.
It appears quite clear that he violated the SEC’s Regulation FD (requiring full disclosure of material corporate news).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regulation_Fair_Disclosure
He may be in serious legal trouble.
He’s in no more legal trouble than SHE was. Democrap “visionaries” aren’t prosecuted by the Federal Govt. Nope.
The new standard for Left wing favorites is that so long as they didn’t mean to break the law and didn’t intend any harm, they get a free pass.
For right wingers the standard is a bit different. If it even looks like they thought about breaking the law, they are guilty and must be punished.
I wouldn’t put much faith the the SEC doing anything. The SEC is a toothless tiger, and generally asleep when it comes to things like this. Oh, maybe in 6 months they’ll release a statement saying Musk’s tweet was inappropriate or something, but that’ll be the end of it.
This does remind me of Algore selling Current TV to Al Jazeera, owned by Qatar, more oil money.
Tesla now begs a bumper sticker: Powered By Big Oil
…. and on the other side of the bumper a sticker saying: Clean Air & Human Rights
Don’t give up your day job and go work for them DJ:
“Climate Justice” – it needs to be something a parrot can squawk.
Something about keeping your enemies closer.
Musk loves other people’s money.
Musk is an opportunist adept at keeping all the balls in the air at once. He will align his beliefs with whatever it takes to succeed. A Capitalist in Progressive clothing.
The best caricature of E. Musk evah!
Another fine example of what hypocrites every “green” cheerleader really is.
Actually this is kind of brilliant. Tesla’s fundamentals have been absolutely upside down forever. With the carbon charade ending, he had to find other cash to dump into his money pit.
The Saudis won’t be content with losing money forever. But this at least staves off collapse for another few years. And when Tesla does go under, Musk has a built-in boogie man on which to hang the blame and keep his image squeaky clean.
Too bad the feds abd NASA are still in their honeymoon phase with SpaceX. I wonder how many astronauts will have to die before they go back to the actual experts.
I thought he did resemble the Goracle but then I am a little AlGoraphobic
Desperate times indeed.
I guess the alternate idea of a 20-year wait list with down payments to buy an over priced small car did not fly.
Regarding Elon Musk, I still have a difficult time trying to understand how and why leftists (which I presume Elon Musk is) seem to believe it’s okay to be hypocritical without the hypocrisy affecting their credibility. They demonize fossil fuels but continue to contribute to the demand for them in their own lives……and they don’t see any problem with that.
Are the rest of us supposed to just ignore the hypocrisy? Is biting the hand that feeds you considered a sign of intelligence and logical, rational thinking on the Left? Inquiring minds want to know.
Ah, yes…
The law of ILLI (Immutable Law of Leftist Irony) is proven once again…
Leftists never cease to make me laugh at their astounding hypocrisy and stupidity.