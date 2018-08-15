Hump Day Hilarity: Elon Musk caves to fossil fuel funding

Elon Musk’s Vast Oil Conspiracy Ends With Saudi Billions

The Tesla CEO spent years warning of sabotage by oil interests. But nobody is more crude than his newest mega investor.

Elon Musk has always hated the fossil-fuel industry. His stated mission for Tesla Inc. is to hasten its demise, and more than once he’s blamed the “unrelenting and enormous” power of oil interests for sabotaging his efforts. But now, in his bid to take Tesla private, Musk is courting billions of oil dollars.

After a week of playing coy about who he’s been trying to enlist to help buy out Tesla’s publicly traded shares, Musk revealed at least one partner: Saudi Arabia. It’s hard to think of a more perfect symbol of Big Oil and its money than a sovereign wealth fund created by world’s biggest oil producer. Musk said in a blog post on Monday that he’s been in talks with Saudi Arabia “going back almost two years.”

More at Bloomberg

Musk has previously suggested that media reports on Tesla were biased by “big oil advertising dollars”, and now what will he say when they report he’s in fact in bed with big oil?. Green heads must be exploding worldwide as the realization sinks in that Tesla just got torpedoed by greed. What self-respecting environmentalist could buy one now?

I smell a “tipping point” for Tesla Inc. and not a warm one.

Meanwhile, Josh is on the case:

Just a short note to readers- Josh has done hundreds of climate related cartoons over the years, and never charged me a dime for them. He’s advanced our viewpoints via humor, and for that we owe him a debt of gratitude. I suggest you buy him lunch or a beer, by going here to his tip jar.

PayPal or credit card accepted.

(BTW, funds given now will help Josh go to the Porto Climate Conference, where he’ll livetoon the proceedings)

Thanks, Anthony

And a note from Josh:

Thank you so much to all who have recently and so generously donated funds! You are amazing and the support and encouragement are hugely appreciated.

As Anthony says I have been invited to do cartoon notes at a two day Climate conference in Porto, Portugal and, of course, I will use all recent funding towards the expenses of the trip. Any more funds are always welcome – it keeps me reading and drawing!

Thanks again,

Josh P.S. Is it me or does Elon Musk look a little bit like Al Gore? best wishes,

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

