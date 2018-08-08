Record Warm Waters off Southern California

California has seen a range of natural extremes this summer, from heat waves to wildfires. The state can now add to the list record-warm ocean temperatures. On August 1, 2018, researchers from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography observed water temperatures of 25.9 degrees Celsius (78.6 degrees Fahrenheit) along the coast at La Jolla, exceeding the previous record of 25.8°C (78.4°F) set in 1931.
The warm water stretched far beyond La Jolla. The map above shows sea surface temperature anomalies on August 2, 2018, as compiled by NOAA’s Coral Reef Watch, which blends observations from the Suomi NPP, MTSAT, Meteosat, and GOES satellites and computer models. Mapping the temperature anomaly allows you to see how much the surface layer was above or below the long-term average temperature for this time of year. The warmest sea surface temperatures (red) extend from Point Conception to the Baja California coast. According to Bill Patzert, retired NASA climatologist, temperatures along this part of the coastline were 5-10°F above normal.
“The primary driver of these warm ocean temperatures is the persistence of continental atmospheric high pressure that has dominated western weather,” Patzert said. He explained that normally, high pressure over the eastern Pacific Ocean drives winds from the north along the California coast. These winds push coastal surface waters offshore, allowing cool waters from below to “upwell” to the surface and keep coastal California cool.
This summer, however, a dome of high pressure over the continental west has dominated, causing coastal winds to blow from the south. This pattern has sustained a cap of warm ocean waters from San Diego to Santa Barbara, preventing cool water from rising up.
Warm water for beachgoers and for nearshore ecosystems is not the only consequence of the high-pressure system. “This pattern is also driving the month-long heat wave suffocating California and it is a major cause of the explosion of Western wildfires,” Patzert said. “The continuing Western drought, July heat waves, explosive fire season, and balmy ocean temperatures are all related.”
However, what you don’t see is the bigger picture, with cooler than normal SST’s just to the north
Caused by runaway hot air blowing offshore from LA/Hollywood.
What did humans do to the planet in 1931 that made climate so extreme?
They were planning to burn more coal and gas. :<)
Accurately measured the temperatures.
Does this mean we don’t need a wet suit to go in the water at these over-rated beaches now?
Only during the winter has a wet suit been needed if you spend extended times in the water, otherwise you don’t need one.
“The primary driver of these warm ocean temperatures is the persistence of continental atmospheric high pressure … ”
Is that a subtle misappropriation?
The claim is that the atmospheric high pressure is impacting wind speed and direction which subsequently impacts the movement of the sea water. Warmer waters are moved by the wind and replaced with cooler waters. The atmospheric high pressure is ‘driving’ the movement (or stagnation) of the sea water, not the temperature of that same water.
it’s as cold to the north as it is warm to the south
What isn’t clear due to the scale of these charts is that the coastal flow off that area is somewhat dominated by the channel islands which form an off shore barrier and create a rather deep channel trench over 3000 ft (hence the name of the islands). These aren’t sandbar islands they are rocky, and Santa Catalina is quite big and tall (appx. 30 mi offshore). This channel often flows southerly. From the image it appears as though the flow has stagnated due to the wind patterns.
Catalina Island is visible as the light colored point at the tip of the darkest red projection. This could account for the unusually SSTs and the higher than normal humidity we are experiencing.
You know…if that warm water was further south where it’s supposed to be
…it wouldn’t be a warm anomaly at all
The evils of dihydogen monoxide are boundless. http://www.dhmo.org/environment.html
expect more of this.
More days of comfortable swimming in those normally chilly waters — can’t beat that….
The climate has always been changing and we can expect it to keep changing. If it should stop changing, then we have a problem.
Claims of ‘records’ are exceptionally disingenuous considering that good enough data to have a sufficient baseline is not available given that there are significant known cyclical influences with periods ranging from 24 hours to 120K years as well as quasi-chaotic influences that can push local temperatures several degrees on either side of average for months at a time.
“This pattern is also driving the month-long heat wave suffocating California and it is a major cause of the explosion of Western wildfires,”
Ahem.
Hmmm!
I don’t see the point : Anthony Watt posts abour “Record Warm Waters off Southern California”, then writes about “the bigger picture”, a bit North, nothing about way down South, or up North (I have no idea). What is the conclusion?
Patzert, the man behind “The Blob”… LOL
A Los Angeles Times shrill piece on Aug 5th headlined, California’s destructive summer brings blunt talk about climate change, began with this sentence:
I checked with Scripps – the temp was 78.6 (as reported on this page by Anthony), not 78.8. I sent a note to the two LAT’s staffers, and reader’s rep. No response – no correction. Needless to say, the article made no mention of the 1931 record of 78.4.
The rest of the article was just as ridiculous and misleading. Recent similar articles shrilling about a single record hot day (blame it on the UHI effect) a few weeks back of 108 F for downtown Los Angeles, have made no mention of older heat wave records, such as these still standing records on the books:
July 24, 1891 – 103
July 25, 1891 – 109 – all time record high for the month of July.
July 26, 1891 – 102
Aug 17, 1885 – 104
Aug 18, 1885 – 102
Aug 19, 1885 – 106 – all time record high for the month of Aug.
All with no UHI effect.
Friend of mine here said the other day, ‘don’t you read the paper – we’ve never had heat like this around here before.’ Always handy to have the facts on your phone. hehe. I informed him, that this is what fake news is all about.