Claim: Half a degree less warming can avoid precipitation extremes

Just half a degree Celsius could make a major difference when it comes to global warming, according to a new paper published by a collaborative research team based in China.
The study, which appears in Nature Communications on August 8, 2018, confirms the significance of the incremental global warming limits articulated by the Paris Agreement, an accord structured within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. A total of 175 parties (174 countries and the European Union)* agreed to work to stop global warming from increasing more than 2°C, and every effort is to be made to limit the increase to 1.5°C and prevent the last half of a degree of warming. The half a degree Celsius is so significant that it could be the barrier preventing extreme precipitation events, according to Tianjun Zhou, the corresponding author on the paper.
Zhou is a senior scientist at the State Key Laboratory of Numerical Modeling for Atmospheric Sciences and Geophysical Fluid Dynamics at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics in the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He is also a professor at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences.
“As the climate warms, both the mean state and the variability of extreme precipitation are projected to increase, inducing more intense and dangerous extreme events,” Zhou said. “Limiting global warming to 1.5°C, compared to 2°C, would reduce areal and population exposures to once-in-10-year or once-in-20-year extreme precipitation events by approximately 20 to 40 percent.”
Zhou and his team combined CMIP5, an archive of comprehensive climate models, with socio-economic projections to investigate future climate changes and the accompanying impacts. The researchers specifically examined extreme precipitation events in the global monsoon region, which sprawls north and south from the Earth’s equator and includes nearly two-thirds of the world population. This region is more impacted by extreme precipitation than any other land mass on Earth.
The scientists found that by reducing the global warming limit by 0.5°C, a significant number of extreme precipitation events and their impacts could be avoided.
“Realizing the 1.5°C low warming target proposed by the Paris Agreement could robustly benefit the populous global monsoon region, in terms of lower exposure to precipitation extremes,” Zhou said, referring to the severe floods, landslides and debris flows that can result from excessive rain. “[Our results] are robust across climate models, different definitions of dangerous events, future greenhouse gas emissions scenarios, and population scenarios.”
The researchers will continue to study the physical processes of how 0.5°C less warming affects dangerous precipitation extremes. They’re also calling others to attention and action in regions that are the most sensitive to the 0.5°C additional warming.
“Among the global land monsoon regions, the most affected sub-regions, the South African and South Asian monsoon regions, are already among the most vulnerable to adverse impacts of climate change,” Zhou said. “Our results call attention to more effective adaption activities in these sensitivity regions.”
*The United States has announced it will withdraw from the Paris Agreement by 2020.
The paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-05633-3
“Zhou and his team combined CMIP5, an archive of comprehensive climate models, with socio-economic projections”
The next study will headline IF WE CAN ONLY LIMIT THE INCREASE TO 1/4 OF A DEGREE LESS THAN PARIS, WE WILL AVERT ANY H2O FORCING OF WATER VAPOUR AND THUS SAVE THE PLANET.
Send us more money for research and it might even work out to an 1/8 of a degree.
Sounds like Agent 86, Maxwell Smart.
“Surrender now! You are surrounded by 50 federal agents with machine guns.”
“I find that hard to believe.”
“would you believe 25 state troopers?”
“Doubtful.”
“…how about 6 lost boy scouts with a pocket knife?”
More like ‘Buy our new all Chinese nuclear power plant’. Works anywhere to save the planet.
I was thinking that the sales of those Chinese made solar panels must be dropping off.
Of course China is on board with the deception. They will benefit more than anyone else from the flawed, unverifiable, illogical, physics defying pseudo science pushing the CAGW narrative and that’s harming their ideological, military and economic competitors as they skate free.
Lunatic claims like this make me want to pull my hair out.
I only wish I could still pull my hair out.
I’m waxing nostalgia for the good ‘ole days when the scammers at least had the decency to claim that +4.5 to 6.0 ℃ of CAGW was supposedly just around the corner if we didn’t stop burning fossil fuels. At least they had a number that would be scary.
Observational reality is leaving the climate scam with little choice now but to retreat to fractions of a degree below +2 ℃.
Pretty tight regulation requirements, there – I would say utterly impossible, but apparently that’s no reason not to employ psychotic control-freak laws worldwide.
Two questions:
Is the author talking about 1.5C warming from now, or from when AGW is supposed to have become significant (about 1950)?
Is 0.5C actually statistically significant, so can this minor amount of warming actually be measured?
If we recognize the LIA then we’re just getting back to something tolerable now.
If we recognize the LIA, then we are certainly doomed since at least 1.5C warming has happened since then…
but how much of that is due to combustion of fossil fuels?
And this reminds me-how much of the apparent current warming is natural and how much is related to combustion? This is the most important unanswered question.
God are they grasping at straws or what?
Since we can’t talk you into A……can we at least get B
More precipitation means more water has to evaporate. The Earth receives only a finite amount of energy from the sun. There is a hard cap on the amount of water that can be evaporated. There’s room for more evaporation but that would reduce the global temperature.
Now I’m really confused. CNN International is going on and on about extreme droughts becoming more common due to Global Climate Change and Trump abandoning the Paris Agreement, and now the Chinese researchers “robustly” proclaim that extreme excess precipitation events are more likely.
Why don’t we just keep actual pollution under control and adjust to whatever climate changes we encounter, the best we can. Some people won’t be happy until the next glacial event is well underway.