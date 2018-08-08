Aussie Agriculture Minister on Climate Change: “I don’t give a rat’s if it’s man-made or not … you shouldn’t feel afraid to turn on a heater or light at night.”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Its refreshing to see a senior politician say something sensible about climate change. Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud is more worried about affordable, reliable electricity, so people can heat their homes or pump water to irrigate their fields, than whether mankind is causing climate change.
TONY JONES
Alright, Meg, our questioner, has got her hand up. So jump up, Meg.
MEG NIELSEN
Yeah. I do agree. What we do need is a strong National Energy Guarantee. Unfortunately, the terms that we’ve got at the moment just don’t do the trick. Unfortunately, they don’t. The emissions targets are too low. And so, therefore, we’re not able to encourage the use of renewables pretty much any further than they are currently this year. And, unfortunately, what it does is it encourages the use of coal and gas to continue in business as usual, and it’s…
TONY JONES
Meg, can I just interrupt? From the beginning of your question, your original question, I took it that you’re essentially saying this drought is related to climate change, man-made climate change. Is that correct?
MEG NIELSEN
Yes, I believe so. I… I think… I know that Australia has always had droughts. I know that, you know, the whole world has always had droughts, but we only have to look around the world to see the events that are happening now. The Arctic Circle, you know, wildfires. I mean, it’s very clear that all these effects of our weather are being affected by climate change.
TONY JONES
Now, David… Thank you very much, Meg. David, do you accept that, first of all? That principle?
DAVID LITTLEPROUD
Let me say that farmers have been dealing with the changing climate since we first put a till in the soil. It’s been changing since we first started agriculture and we’ve been adapting.
TONY JONES
So, David, the fundamental question is whether man-made climate change is causing droughts like the one we’re seeing now? That’s what Meg is suggesting.
DAVID LITTLEPROUD
Well, look, that’s a big call. I don’t… Look, the reality is… The reality is, I don’t really give a rat’s whether it’s man-made or not. If we want to go to renewables, if we move to renewables for a healthier environment, to breathe better air, that’s great, let’s do it, but let’s do it in a responsible way, a responsible way that we can all afford. And we can transition that. But we can’t do it at the moment. We’ve got to be able to turn the lights on, turn the pumps on, and be able to afford.
Because you know what the biggest thing is I get out there? I talk to pensioners, in my own electorate in Warwick, and it’s cold at the moment, bloody cold. They can’t afford to put the heater on. And you know what?
(AUDIENCE MEMBER CALLS OUT INDISTINCTLY)
DAVID LITTLEPROUD
It’s got to be… It’s got to be reliable. It’s got to be reliable…
TONY JONES
Hang on. Sorry. We’re going to have to let the Minister speak so you can hear what he’s got to say.
DAVID LITTLEPROUD
Look, that’s a great aspiration. But at the moment, it’s got to be reliable, it’s got to be sustainable, and it’s got to be affordable. And we’ve got a responsibility to make sure that we do that in a responsible way. Now, we’re doing that through the NEG and working through that to make sure that we do have an energy policy that meets our international commitments but makes sure to each and every one of you, you can afford to turn on the lights – a fundamental right for each and every one of us in a developed country like this, that you shouldn’t feel afraid to turn on a heater or light at night.
Video of the exchange:
I have visited towns in David’s electorate. Queensland is a warm state, but David’s electorate straddles the Great Dividing Range, and includes cool alpine regions which sometimes experience snowfall in winter, places where reliable, affordable home heating is an absolute necessity.
There is nothing reliable or affordable about renewables.
With fossil fuel backup, achieving a high percentage of grid electricity from renewables means paying for two sets of electricity infrastructure – the expensive renewable infrastructure, and the fossil fuel infrastructure which has to be kept operating at hot idle, ready to jump in when the renewable supply fails.
Renewable backed by batteries is an even more ridiculous proposition – no matter how much renewable capacity you build, there is always an unacceptable risk of a blackout. Periods of prolonged wind droughts or clouds blocking the sunlight will bring down your grid, unless have the option of importing most of your power for days or weeks on end from reliable sources.
David Littleproud seems to think they can have Green cake, and eat it too.
I think leaving the door open to affordable renewables is a sensible position – it deflects accusations of idealogical bias. The fact there is no such thing as affordable renewables and likely never will be doesn’t detract from the hypothetical proposition that a magic power source would be a desirable thing to have.
Eric Clarify what you mean by “affordable renewables”.
See: Egypt receives two bids under $0.03/kWh in 200 MW solar tender
Is that “affordable”? If so why/why not?
David, you are excluding the cost of the subsidies that helps the suppliers keep their costs down.
You are also completely ignoring the cost of the back up system that has to be kept running at hot idle waiting for your renewables to fail.
If renewables can compete with fossil fuels in an open market, without any government help, I’m all for it – if they can make money selling on the spot market or fulfilling forward contracts like a normal generator good on them.
But claims that renewables are cheap are usually accompanied by demands for government subsidies and fancy accounting which attaches a hypothetical social cost to CO2 emissions, so I’m more than a little skeptical about suggestions that renewables are inexpensive.
“Affordable” renewables? Seriously?
Here’s how that goes … The CA PUC allows PG&E to raise my electric rates +20% due to the expansion of “renewables”. This is deemed “affordable” because PG&E and CARB produced “research” indicating the average CA family has far more disposable income than the 20% increase … therefore … it’s “affordable”. CA families will gladly give up their disposable income in order to … save the planet.
He is talking 100% more straight up sense than the average Aussie politician from what I’ve seen from posts at Jo Nova’s site.
I think Littleproud is talking reality to a whole bunch of people that don’t see that starting with SA and moving to other parts of the country that lack hydropower, the government is bringing the grid of vast areas of the country to the verge of collapse and at the same time driving industries which must have reliable power out of business.
A politician who talks sense.
His career is over.
Littleproud will cross the floor with his colleagues to bring down a sitting PM.
Renewables, batteries, and the mandatory fossil fuel plants. Now that’s three major systems that independently need to be able to support maximum demand. It’s only problematic because two of them simply can’t do the job.
In my field we have a witticism about project design and development:
“Faster, Better, Cheaper…pick any two.”
In construction it is … cost, quality, speed. Pick any two. Low cost and speed? Quality is left in a ditch.
Let’s just hear that lovely bit of common sense once again: “I don’t give a rat’s if it’s man-made or not … you shouldn’t feel afraid to turn on a heater or light at night.” You don’t hear that sort of good sense all that often these days. No electricity means no civilization.
But! The eco-zealots have framed this as an EXISTENTIAL threat. Therefore, David is “not caring” about the lives of billions of women, children, and fluffy animals. They’ll ALL be DEAD because of David’s shi^^y attitude. Shouldn’t David be KILLED … before he KILLS billions of humans and animals. Turn on that heater, or ICE ignition … and you are MURDERING Billions. Clearly you should be killed. Just like someone should have killed Hitler before the rise of the Third Reich.
This is the predictable reaction. Eco-zealots will eventually report “climate change scofflaws” and they will be … eliminated by the State.
“Because you know what the biggest thing is I get out there? I talk to pensioners, in my own electorate in Warwick, and it’s cold at the moment, bloody cold. They can’t afford to put the heater on. ”
BINGO !!!
Australia is less than 1/3 of 1% of the world’s population — 25 million out of 7.6 billion on earth. That’s less than Rhode Island’s 1 million share of the 200 million Americans in the eastern third of the U.S.
There is nothing measurable Aussies can do, or avoid doing, to change the carbon dioxide content of the atmosphere. Metropolitan Shanghai in China alone has more people than Australia. The most industrialized region in China surrounding the Pearl River delta in the Southeast, has 80 million people, more than three times the population of Australia, and almost double the population of California, the U.S. state turning the most somersaults to decrease their “carbon footprint.”
China imports much of Australia’s coal and iron ore to continue China’s modernization. China produces and consumes as much coal, steel, and cement — all high carbon-footprint industrial materials — as the rest of the world put together. If Australia tries to revert to a non-industrial lifestyle, China could buy all Australia’s significant assets. China could demand a more generous immigration policy and recolonize Australia with four years worth of China’s annual population growth, without touching their base population.
When virtue-signaling becomes indistinguishable from futility-signaling, policies need to be re-examined.
Tom Gelsthorpe
Brilliant return to reality. Thank you.
The Aussies ought to dispense with the hair shirt and get on with life.
But we are told by our trusty politicians and media that Australians emit more carbon pollution than anyone else second behind the US. So we must be punished for that.
Yep. The only viable grid backup is pumped hydro where the geography is favorable. It’s been used for years because it makes economic sense.
I’ve been following ammonia fuel. It can be made from water and air using surplus electricity. It can be stored cheaply in tanks. The latest development comes from Australia. link IMHO, ammonia’s only reason for being is to make renewables feasible. It doesn’t hold a candle to cheap fracked oil and gas.
p.s. I’ve followed a lot of energy developments over the years. Many have survived the pilot plant stage. None of them have survived long into the production stage. Ammonia fuel is now in the pilot plant stage in many projects all over the world. It looks like it may be viable for niche applications. In that regard it is much like solar and wind. 🙂
In order to have “back up” batteries (no matter what kind), you have to have twice as many “bird choppers” ! Half to run the grid and half to charge the so called “batteries” !!
Everything in engineering has special cases. Pumped hydro storage is a good example. Where geography permits (ie. very few places) pumped hydro makes it possible to build a smaller power plant because you don’t have to build for peak demand. When you take everything, including inefficiencies, into account, pumped hydro can be the best bottom line option.
Similar to the above, I engineered a photovoltaic system in the 1970s. It paid for itself in less than a year because the alternative was slinging fuel by helicopter.
The point is that you can’t be too doctinaire. Anyway, it is likely that very cheap storage would actually reduce the number of bird choppers necessary. I have a little Canada Goose issue right now so I’m not even sure that bird choppers are all that evil. (Just kidding … I think)
“Surplus electricity?” What’s that. More than a billion people have no electricity. Of the billions who do, many are so ungrateful, and so unaware of reliable electricity’s importance to modern life, they’re trying to make it more expensive and/or less reliable in order to “save the world.”
Who does that help, besides self-appointed martyrs to Mother Earth? Who does it hurt? The poor, even if they’re consumed with martyr hunger and believe they deserve to suffer.
“Affordable” electricity is the Lifeblood of a civilized country….
I can’t find the quote but it is something like: “You can tell how civilized a county is by the amount of havoc caused when the electricity goes out.”
A cashless society works only because information can be transmitted electrically. If the electricity goes out, you won’t even be able to buy food.
Even if you have cash, without power to run the registers, the stores wouldn’t be able to sell to you any way.
Most stores don’t even put the prices on individual packages anymore.
Tom
Thank you for remembering the hundreds of millions who have no electricity at all, and have to pay cash to a kiosk to get their phones charged once a week to receive text messages from family employed in the cities.
The Minister is talking common sense – a rare commodity as we know. Curiously, in several countries in Central “Cold” Asia, electricity is taken as a right, and virtually the entire population has it (over 95%), even if they do not use it for heating. My point is that soon there will be a greater % of Australians without reliable electricity than people living in rural Kyrgyzstan or Kazakhstan. You know your economy is in trouble when your social metrics are outperformed by the ‘Stans (apologies to the ‘Stans for using you as an example – there are others).
And how much does electricity cost the poor in Kyrgyzstan? It was recently increased to $0.02 per KWH from $0.015.
Suck on that, Sydney.
Tom, Crispin
120,000,000 people in developing countries expected to die by 2050 from smoke related conditions from burning wood and dung for energy, WHO figures.
Another 1M a year expected to die from vitamin A deficiency golden rice can help alleviate.
Goodness knows how many millions will dies from Malaria that DDT can also alleviate with little detriment to life in the west.
We are killing people right now because of the ‘precautionary principle’ that only functions for the benefit western communities.
Mao and Stalin will go down in history as mass murderers. Mao at least had an agricultural vision, as flawed as it was.
Climate change zealots will go down in history as the most successful mass murderers in the planets history so far. It’s happening before their very eyes yet they learn nothing from the past.
Border collies love to chase geese.
But then how to keep them active for most of the year when geese aren’t passing through?
Oops. Reply to Bob above.
Unless the geese are resident rather than transient.
Any good recent reviews of the economics of ammonia as fuel as a function of electricity price or natural gas or coal prices?
It may be viable for replacing diesel generators at remote locations. link Other than that, not much. Right now even coal has a hard time competing against cheap fracked natural gas.
Pumped storage only makes sense as a peaking power source.
Which is what all of them are designed for.
As a back up it’s too little
80 years from now our descendants will wonder in awe how people could’ve been so stupid as to believe they (that is, us) could run a 21st Century technological, computer-run society on intermittent electricity sources.
(They will think this because their landscape, from horizon to horizon in many places, will be littered with broken, rusted, and busted wind turbines.)
joelobryan
In the not too distant future the world will mourn the deaths of millions of people a year from the zealous adherence to climate change dogma.
Mao demonstrated adherence to dogma to save the people couldn’t work. Why are his mistakes being repeated?
Because leftists are convinced that they are the smartest people around, and THEY will make it work this time.
Decommissioning those hulks will cost billions. link It is entirely likely that many/most will simply be abandoned and become eyesores and then hazards.
For those playing at home, Littleproud is a National. The current Australian government is actually a Liberal-National Coalition with the Nationals being the junior partner.
The Prime Minister, Turnbull, is a Liberal and is PM because the sitting Liberal members get to elect him. Nationals get no formal say in this process.
So we have a Leftist Prime Minister leading what is NOMINALLY a conservative political party by grounds that he convinced all the Wets that only he could lead them to victory (a story openly promoted by the Hard Left Australian media) despite the fact that the vast majority of Liberal voters actually being pretty content with Tony Abbott. The Nationals in this partnership are traditionally strong in non-urban areas and very conservative leaning.
So we have Left Turnbull leading the spineless Liberal party in a formal partnership with the very conservative Nationals. Liberal ministers tow the Turnbull line when appearing on media, but Nationals don’t formally answer to Turnbull so can say what they really feel.
Parliament in Australia sits again next Monday. If we are going to get a leadership spill here in Australia I feel it is going to happen next week or not at all.
We live in interesting times.
Littleproud seems to be a skeptic on a leash. I like that he at least is aware he has a cconstituency. Progressives have ridings, but their mandate is to serve global constituencies, not the poor folk who voted them in unaware of their real agenda.
David Littleproud Speaks Truth to Lack of Affordable Power!
“I don’t give a rat’s ass…. it’s gotta be affordable…. pensioners….. shouldn’t be afraid to turn on a heater or the lights!”
Beautiful! Just…… Beautiful!!!
So they want us to believe that:
-Renewables are dirt cheap
-Renewables are of infinite supply
And force us to poverty by a limited and expensive availability of a commodity that’s supposed to be dirt cheap and of infinite supply.
Hey, tell me what kerosene they smoke so I can avoid to fuel on it.
Climate change within Naturally prescribed parameters. It’s certainly not catastrophic or progressive (i.e. monotonic).
“If we want to go to renewables, if we move to renewables for a healthier environment, to breathe better air, that’s great …”.
Crikey, the ignorance coming from a responsible minister is depressing, Mr Littleproud, global
warming climate change carbon dioxide emissions and so-called renewables have absolutely nothing to do with air quality.
I don’t agree with everything Littleproud says, but I think he gets the most important point right – affordable electricity is more important than climate action. I’ll take what I can get.