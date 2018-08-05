‘This Is How Global Warming Will Play Out:’ 1931 Ocean Temp Record Broken By…0.2 Degrees?

By Mike Bastasch
Scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography recorded the warmest sea surface temperature taken in 102 years off the school’s pier in Southern California.
Scripps researchers recorded a high of 78.6 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday after a string of daily sea surface temperature records off the pier.
The researchers were quick to claim, “This is how global warming will play out,” according to a press release.
Wednesday’s sea surface temperature reading beat the previous record set on July 30, 1931, but only by 0.2 degrees Fahrenheit.
“It surpassed the previous record of 78.4°F (25.8°C) set on July 30, 1931, during an unusually warm period that year,” reads the Scripps release touting the new record temperature reading.
“Records related to heat and intense weather will become easier to break having been given a boost from anthropogenic climate change that has added about [one degree Celsius] to ocean temperatures over the past century,” scientists said, according to the release.
But while Scripps is trying to tie the record-high ocean reading to the broader wave of media coverage on global heat waves, there are a few caveats to note about what the scientists found.
First, these measurements are taken from a pier that’s near the shoreline, which would not necessarily make it representative of the entire Pacific Ocean, and therefore easily influenced by local weather events.
The “anomalously warm temperatures for the past week” that Scripps researchers observed at their pier somewhat mirror the temperature pattern in 1931, and indeed, the daily records broken in the past week have been very close to readings from 87 years ago.
There is an upward trend in temperature readings from Scripps’ pier, but the trend seems to also broadly coincide with the flipping of a natural ocean cycle, the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, to its warm phase. That flip occurred around 1976.
Also, the scientists themselves admit there’s lingering heat from the incredibly strong El Nino that peaked in 2016. Pacific Ocean temperatures don’t seem to have returned to normal in El Nino’s wake — in fact, forecasters say there’s a 65 percent of an El Nino forming this fall.
“It looks like we took a step up during 2014-2016 from which we have not completely recovered,” Scripps oceanographer Reinhard Flick said in a statement.
Scripps has been measuring sea surface temperatures and salinity off its pier since August 1916, and the school began gathering seafloor data in 1925.
Scripps still takes temperature measurements off its pier by hand, but in that time the technology used to log readings has changed dramatically.
Read more at Daily Caller
So
Like I said.
GB cycle is 87 years.
2018 -87 = ???
Bob Tisdale has a post on the 1976 climate shift
LINK
a 1995 published paper:
THE 1976-77 CLIMATE SHIFT OF THE PACIFIC OCEAN
By Arthur J. Miller, Daniel R. Cayan, Tim P. Barnett,
Nicholas E. Graham and Josef M. Oberhuber
OCEANOGRAPHY Vol. 7, No. 1, 1994
Recording essentially the same temperature as 87 years ago is just so scary. NOT!
What is not said is the oceans had been warming for 300 years prior to 1931 when man could have very little influence. It is much more likely that naturally warming oceans are the reason for a warmer atmosphere and not the other way around.
I concur that warming ocean = warming atmosphere. Warming oceans have no connection to human CO2 emissions. Interesting that PDO switch to warm phase in 1976 coincided with end of Global Cooling scare.
Sea surface temperatures along So. Cal. coast also follow coastal current variations. I wonder if persistent easterly winds blowing off-shore along the central California coast have pushed the California Current west of the Channel Islands. This could increase northerly eddy flow in the Southern California Bight. I imagine this may be the same weather patterns that produced the similar warming in the 1930’s.
SR
Read about the dust bowl drought 1932- 1939 and try to understand why droughts do occur.
It seems to me that since oceans make up about 71% of Earth’s surface area and since the albedo of open oceans is .04, meaning that oceans absorb about 96% of the solar energy that reaches the surface, there is damned little that CO2 could do to contribute to the warming of the oceans. It is TSI wot dunnit.
ThjomasJK,
The reflectivity for “open oceans” is only 0.04 at solar noon, with the sun directly overhead, and for that location only.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/09/12/why-albedo-is-the-wrong-measure-of-reflectivity-for-modeling-climate/
78.6 F? I don’t go in the Gulf unless it’s at least 80F.
……ditto, but 85 is better
Well mercy mem …… t’werent no wonder the water was …0.2 Degrees warmer than in 1931, …….
There t’werent this many people playing in the water in 31’, ….. to wit:
The error margin between the methods and instruments used then and now will be far greater than 0.2F, even greater still if they’ve faffed with the data to supposedly make it compatible!
And it’s not as if this year’s concerted propaganda campaign hasn’t produced similar laughable claims, a few days ago in July by a similar margin – old record was 41.0C
“Japan heatwave: Temperature hits new historic record 41.1C, says Japanese weather agency.”
Certainly 0.1C (0.2 F) would be within the margin of error. That doesn’t mean that the latest ‘best estimate’ somehow isn’t a new record. The old record was 25.8 +/- ? and the new record is 25.9 +/- ?
All they’re saying is that, given generally warmer ocean conditions at that location, the likelihood of new warmest temperatures being set during any particular warm spell has increased.
Yes, they believe that warmer temperatures are the result of ‘anthropogenic climate change’; but it doesn’t matter what caused the warmer temperatures. The fact that ocean temperatures are warmer for whatever reason means that the probability of continual new warmer temperature records being set has increased.
It is the highest measurement, there is no way of knowing if it is OR ISN’T an actual record.
What WAS the margin of error for the thermometers that were in use in 1931? And then keep in mind that the readings were taken by someone, perhaps and older geezer who was adjusting his bifocals by hand to get an un-bleared reading, making and recording the readings. Did any of those who were keeping temperature records in the 1930s have any idea that 21st century climate science would be using their data as a reference? Or was it all about just yesterday, today and tomorrow to them and getting today’s reading made and recorded so they could get on with something important with no thought for longer periods of time?
ThomasJK
Lay off us “older geezers” Thomas! There’s a lot of about….
I would refer you to the Scripps methods section: https://scripps.ucsd.edu/programs/shorestations/methods/
Looks to me like they’ve been very fair and thorough.
Let’s see if they can find another meaningless, isolated, and of questionable method temperature to report.
Worry not! They will, and with alacrity too!!!
“Worry not! They will, and with alacrity too!!!”
And also with redundancy too, as well!
0.2 degrees Fahrenheit…..in 102 years
well, obviously the heat is not hiding there
Do surface temps really matter? Lake Michigan is chewing up and spitting out a lot of tourists these days because the surface temps are in the upper 60’s, but 18 inches down water is cold enough to cause hypothermia in 6-7 minutes.
‘This Is How Global Warming Will Play Out:’
Conditions that are practically indistinguishable from those observed 87 years ago?
Warm records set 2:1 over cold records. That is one way it is playing out already.
Maybe because 97% of the measurements are taken in cities …(UHI)
That makes sense…there’s at least twice as much UHI…and temps have been consistently increasing for over a century
“Conditions that are practically indistinguishable from those observed 87 years ago?”
______________
Not quite. The 0.2F figure refers to the ‘daily’ temperature record only. Conditions are much warmer at Scripps Peer today than they were in the 1930s according to the Scripps link in the article.
I wish there was a description of the techniques used, in the past and currently.
There has been good discussion on water temp measurements here that show much affect the water temp readings.
Scripps state their methods in the above link and here: https://scripps.ucsd.edu/programs/shorestations/methods/
They appear to be continuing to use the original methods: Niskin bottles for tide gauge and near bottom measurements, and insulated sampling buckets for the surface. Glass mercury thermometers were used until the mid 1950s then engraved stem mercury immersion thermometers until 2008, when they went digital.
So to save me some reading time… in their methods, or anywhere, do they indicate the error range of each method of collection, and each method of measuring? Have they carefully and accurately recorded time of day? Does the method described reveal exactly the bucket(s) used, how deep it went, how they made sure it collected a sample from exactly the same depth each time, was the depth determined from the surface of the water or from the ocean floor beneath, how long from the time of collection until the temperature reading, how long each thermometer stayed immersed in the bucket before reading, what was the wind speed around the bucket the entire time it was above the surface of the ocean…? I know only a little about calculating margin of error, but so far I am easily seeing a realistic margin of error as +/- 4°F. (And as an aside, most calculated margins of error, generated from sampling, are a crock. +/- 3% points, when the sample was obtained from 1,000 (roughly) people who actually answered their phones and gave a response, and that’s supposed to represent the actual opinion of 300+ million people? Tell me another one!)
Let me guess: There was a boat docked and idling its engines right next to the sea surface temperature sensor at the Scripps pier?
Yet, I don’t think any scientist can explain how CO2 can warm the ocean. If they can, then perhaps they will accurately project changes in ENSO, the AMO, and NAO. If you cannot forecast changes in ENSO, you cannot project changes in our climate
Climate folks seem to like to distinguish (sometimes) between local conditions and global indicators. Out of curiosity I got the data from three Southern CA pier stations (Scripps Pier, Newport Pier, and Stearns Wharf, which roughly span San Diego, LA, and Santa Barbara) at
http://sccoos.org/data/autoss/
Then I calculated the mean of the three stations’ reported temperatures every 2 hours and the standard deviations. I hope the plot shows up, here is and attempt to paste it, for what its worth.
First try did not work. Here is a maybe working link
It doesn’t seem to show up. Can anyone tell me how to enter a graphic into a comment?
Thanks dmacleo. I got it now.
There is a good bit of difference between the time behavior of the various stations also. This plot compares Stearns Wharf with Scripps Pier. The Scripps data, particularly the past week or so has had large swings of about 10 deg C on a more frequent than daily basis, while Stearns variations are about 2 deg C over much longer times.
The plots are posted now.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/04/open-thread-trying-out-a-new-comment-system/
UPDATE2: You can display an image (or YouTube video) within a comment, (see examples in the thread below) but you MUST use https rather than http. Just simply insert the image URL, no tags or HTML needed.
If you use http all you’ll get is a link, but no embedded image.
tinypic doesn’t use https
Test:
*Ahem*
…which I think means you need to find another host other than tinypic. Would Dropbox work?
use this:
https://postimages.org/
no sign up required, and you can resize images easily.
And they use https:
postimage is good IMO. Upload using 640×480 (for message boards) and select the ‘No expiration’ option if it doesn’t default.
Oh, and post using ‘Direct link’
Those are mighty big swings in the Scripps graph ? 10 degrees per day ?
I didn’t look in detail, but the period seems like it might be close to the tidal cycles. Possibly bringing cold water in and out and allowing water to be more efficiently irradiated near the pier. As I recall students at UC Santa Barbara used to complain about the shielding effect (on the waves) of the channel islands just off the coast. They may modify the currents in and around Santa Barbara.
“It surpassed the previous record of 78.4°F (25.8°C) set on July 30, 1931″…?
I didn’t know they had Digital Thermometers with that accuracy in 1931 !
The early glass mercury thermometers had 0.1C precision but since the mid 50s this has risen to 0.01C, same as the modern digital measurements. Despite the higher precision of modern instruments, measurements are always rounded to the nearest tenth of a degree Celsius, so it shouldn’t much difference. The old record was 25.8C and the new one is 25.9C.
It most certainly would if they were using F in the past and converted an already rounded amoumt qmd then rerounded.
“At Scripps Pier the earliest measurements were recorded in tenths of a degree Celsius (0.1°C), BUT NO INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON CALIBRATION TECHNIQUES.”
So, the precision may be comparable, but we don’t know anything about the accuracy of the historical measurements. It is an unsupportable claim.
It was their finely calibrated bifocals wot dunnit.
The Scripps Pier is also the location of a NOAA tide station. The most recent sea level measurements there are still lower than the peak measurements from the 1990s; approximately 6 inches lower than the peak El Nino year of 1998. The indicated long term sea level rise for this very credible tide station is only 2.17 mm per year, or 8.5 inches per 100 years.
Documented sea level decline since 1998. Guess this is how Global Warming will play out.
LAT’s – lead story in Sunday’s print edition, in the leading paragraph, quoted the Scripps Pier reading as 78.8 degrees (not 78.6), and failed to mention that it broke the 87 year-old record set in 1931 by only 0.20 F; proclaiming that this is proof of ‘man-made’ global warming.
LAT’s (print edition): “Record heat in California is no fluke, experts warn — Rising temperatures have fueled wildfire conditions and blunt talk from scientists about climate change” Here: http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-california-july-hot-20180805-story.html
They shrill that “downtown L.A. recorded its hottest Thanksgiving Day on record at 92 degrees;”but fail to mention that the record high – still standing – for the month of November is 100 degrees, set on Nov 1, 1966 (would have been no to little AGW that far back).
In all of their shrill fear-mongering coverage this past month (and, it’s been every day) they decided not to share these still standing record heat waves for Los Angeles:
July 24, 1891 – 103
July 25, 1891 – 109 – Still standing as the all time record high for the month of July.
July 26, 1891 – 102
And, for Aug gets here, this one is still on the books:
Aug 17, 1885 – 104
Aug 18, 1885 – 102
Aug 19, 1885 – 106 – Still standing as the all time record high for the month of Aug.
All with no UHI effect.
“anthropogenic climate change that has added about [one degree Celsius] to ocean temperatures over the past century,”
I’m confused. If global warming has added about one degree Celsius to ocean temperatures over the past century then why was the record only broken by 0.2 degrees C?
Because that was a daily temperature only and is therefore much more likely to be affected by unusually warm weather conditions, which can occur pretty much any summer. If you look at the annual data, for example, which is much less affected by unusual weather conditions, you’ll see that a new warmest record has been set 3 times in recent years. Most recently 2017 beat the last record set in 2016. See the Scripps link above.
And to see how they determined that, all you have to do is subtract the raw data from the adjusted data. Yep, 1°C/century.
The temperature on the day 04.08.2018.
woops, something ain’t right
Yep, up there where the fire is, there is a seriously cool anomaly.
Cold sea/warm land = No rain = Fire
The troubling part of this release is ““Records related to heat and intense weather will become easier to break having been given a boost from anthropogenic climate change that has added about [one degree Celsius] to ocean temperatures over the past century,” scientists said, according to the release.”
I don’t think there is any valid data to support this statement. The very implication that ocean temperatures have changed more than atmospheric temps is not possible and that some ocean temps in certain areas have changed due to AGW is a stretch.
How do these things get by the reviewers or even the editors that print them?
the sky is falling….
the oceans are rising…
man when the 2 hit gonna make for an interesting day..
There the Climate Liars go again, confusing and conflating natural warming which is real, with “anthropogenic warming”, which may or may not exist, but if it does, is too small to measure. For the kabillionth time, yes, we know there has been some warming since the LIA, and damn good thing too. No, it doesn’t mean the warming will necessarily continue.
Of course, there is global warming – after the “Little ice age” ended some 140 years ago – by natural variability. I wonder, do the alarmists regret that the Little ice age no longer prevails?
A measurement of 78.6 implies a measurement accuracy of + or – .05 degrees. Is this even possible for these type measurements? I’m skeptical.
Actually, it is +/-0.09 deg F because the original measurements were in degrees Celcius.
These are meaningless ocean temperature claims.
There were very few Southern Hemisphere
sea surface measurements
before 1940, and still not enough today.
The measurement methodology
has changed many times,
not to mention
changes in the locations
of the measurments:
– Wood buckets
– Canvas buckets
– Insulated canvas buckets
– Ship engine cooling water intake
– Disposable Bathythermograph
Sondes, and:
– ARGO Floating Buoys
As far as I know, there has never been a test
of all these six different measurement methodologies
in the same location, at the same time
to find out whether they all
provided the same temperature
measurement (of course they would not be the same,
and that’s why there will never be a test !)
I doubt if historical sea surface temperature
measurements margins of error could be
less than +/- 1 degree C., so a new record
by 0.2 degrees C. is meaningless.
It took 87 years to break the 1931 record
by 0.2 degrees C. ?
And is that supposed to scare people?
A “good” climate change article HAS to scare people,
or it is a waste of bandwidth — Leftists Rule 14b.
For example, and I am being serious here,
although I have not yet seen such an article yet,
I expect a future climate change article
to claim global warming is causing
man’s ‘favorite organ’ to shrink, at an
unprecedented rate
(the word unprecedented is mandatory
— Leftist Rule 16a).
My climate change blog:
http://www.elOnionBloggle.Blogspot.com
My pool in southern Arizona is running above 90 F now for 2 weeks. warmest Late July early August pool temp I’ve had in the 5 years I’ve owned my house here.
But July wasn’t particularly above normal. Hot as usual, with afternoon highs around 105-107 F, but I think the way the night time cloud cover has played-out has kept the usual radiative cooling suppressed. An analysis of night time lows would confirm or refute this possibility. But it’s not that important to me. I like the warm pool becasue it still feels great at night for swims.
Billions of gallons of wastewater and runoff from ~23.8 million people finds its way into the ocean off the Southern California coast daily, some of which flows through hot concrete channels. Could that help account for a .2F increase at San Diego’s shoreline?
Evapotranspiration from water cycle gives 486000 km^3/year. WIKI gives 503000 and Babkin in a Russian study gave 577000 but we will use the lowest figure.
1 km^3 = 10^12 kg
Heat of vapourization of water at 20C = 2,450,000 Joules/kg
Number of seconds in a year = 3.1536 x 10^7
1 watt = 1 Joule /second
Surface area of earth = 5.1x 10^11 m^2
NASA graph gives evapotranspiration = 86.4W/m^2 Check their Earth’s energy budget graph on their website
https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2641/keeping-an-eye-on-earths-energy-budget/
The task is to convert the latent heat that is represented inside the water molecule from the water cycle upon evaporation to a W/m^2 equivalent of NASA’s figure of 86.4 W/m^2. I want to see if NASA’s figure has any basis in reality.
Solution : Total evapotranspiration = 486000 km^3/year * 10^12kg = 4.86 x 10^17 kg/year
Total number of Joules = 2,450,000 Joules/kg * 4.86 x 10^17 kg/year
= 1.1907 x 10 ^24 Joules/year
Number of Joules/second = 1.1907 x 10 ^24 Joules/year divided by 3.1536 x 10^7 sec/year
= 3.775684932 x 10^16 Joules /sec
= 3.775684932 x 10^16 Watts
W/m^2 from surface = (3.775684932 x 10^16 Watts) divided by 5.1x 10^11 m^2
= 7.403303788 x10^4 W/m^2
~ 74,033
divide by 4 because the earth is a sphere and is diurnal = ~18,508 W/m^2
which is 214.2 times the NASA figure. Where did I go wrong?
I love how the alarmists cherry pick there statements and references in order to show a absolute truth that is used falsely for their point. All one has to do is simply google the high and low temperature records for each US state. With the exemption of the Wikipedia site, pick any posting of this particular record. I use this to show young people that maybe they need to look deeper to see what other lies they have been told.
This link provide you with the live temperature data of Scripps Pier:
http://sccoos.org/data/autoss/
There is something which seems to me rather weird. How can the temperature of Pacific ocean raise 8 celsius during less than 60 minutes?
For example:
Time1: 08/01/2018 08:58:02 Temperature: 16.1844 celsius
Time2: 08/01/2018 09:54:02 Temperature: 24.1019 celsius
This rapid rise of temperature is observable every day.
Please, explain me.
At a guess it has to do with the sea-breeze starting up as the land warms. At night there is probably a land breeze that pushes the sun-heated surface water out to sea and replaces it with upwelling cold water. During the day this goes into reverse.
One thing is for certain : the highest temperature ever recorded in the world was in the US. Who said so? WUWT.
Why would Scripps … intentionally … omit any and all SCIENTIFIC context for this ‘shocking’ and ‘horrifying’ measurement? As if anyone with a brain doesn’t already know the answer …
Isn’t it sophistry to call ocean energy heat.
wheres the process, ?.
You only have a state of energy, constantly changing, heat the process does the warming. then it stops.
So we have a 0.2 degree F difference in 87 years. In another 348 years it might get up to a whole 1 degree F. That’s almost as much as the temperature difference between my living room and bedroom. Time to start the panic now! We’re all gonna fry!
“So we have a 0.2 degree F difference in 87 years.”
_________________________
Understandable, given the headline, that folks might think that. However, effectively this is just an new daily record high. As the article says, there has been a long term warming trend at Scripps peer and it is considerably higher than 0.2 F per 87 years!
The average monthly surface water temperature at Scripps peer averaged from 2001 to the present is consistently about a degree warmer than it was between both 1916-1950 and 1951-2000 across most months (image from Scripps site linked to in article).
A degree Celsius that is ( about 1.8F).
“Desperately Seeking a NSF Grant”.
“It’s All In The Error”!
Ha ha jajajajajajaja
So how was AGW to blame for 1930? If you’re going to compare something. Then make the accusations that the new reading is because of something. Makes the whole thing garbage. Cycles are never exactly on time like clockwork.
Look at https://bobsaw.smugmug.com/Nature/Pacific-Ocean-1/i-2WjbhTd image 104.The texture on the ocean surface is caused by oil/surfactant pollution. These patches will have lower albedo and reduced evaporation, which will warm the surface.
Scripps, do the research.
JF