New York Times Lies about Trump Lies

The New York Times published a list of Trump’s “lies,” told during the period January 21 through November 2017, on December 14, 2017 here. It contains 106 unique Trump statements. I’ve classified these statements, in as objective a way as possible, but obviously many of these judgements are subjective and others might classify them differently. To help others review my work, I prepared a spreadsheet database that can be downloaded here. The database contains the date, the “lie,” an explanation, one or two sources for more information and context, the category for the “lie,” an explanation for the category, the New York Times (NYT) category, and an explanation for the NYT category. Table 1 is an example table entry and Table 2 describes the categories.
|Date
|Trump “lie”
|Discussion
|Source 1
|Source 2
|Trump Category
|Trump Explanation
|NYT Category
|NYT Explanation
|2/6/2017
|“And the previous administration allowed it to happen because we shouldn’t have been in Iraq, but we shouldn’t have gotten out the way we got out. It created a vacuum, ISIS was formed.”
|Trump’s opinion is shared by many, including Jeb Bush and Ben Carson.
|Npr.org
|0
|An opinion shared by many
|5
|Data and reporting from 2015 show this is a very valid opinion, a clear NYT lie.
Table 1. The first column is the date, the second is the supposed lie from the New York Times list, the third is the discussion and context, the fourth is a reference, the fifth can be a second reference (blank in this entry), the sixth is the Trump category (zero means Trump is telling the truth), the seventh is the explanation for the Trump category, the eighth is the category for the New York Times claim the statement is a lie (5 means the NYT claim is a lie) and the last column is the explanation for the NYT category.
The example in Table 1 is a case where the New York Times claimed Trump lied, when he didn’t in my opinion and in the opinion of many others including Jeb Bush and Ben Carson. Legitimate differences of opinion are not lies, especially when supported by data. I show this example because 35 of the 106 NYT accusations of Trump “lies” fall in this category, it is the largest of the six groups listed in Table 2. This is also a perfect example of something very common in the New York Times list, what I call a “manufactured lie.” The New York Times will search for some aspect or view point of a statement that is contradicted by a fact, usually unrelated to the meaning of the statement and often a stretch of logic, then based on that unrelated fact call the statement a lie. In this case, the New York Times says ISIS was formed, from a group with another name, that was created in 2004. Therefore, they say Obama’s pull-out was unrelated to the creation of ISIS. This is obvious nonsense, the ISIS that we were fighting, until Trump squashed it, rose to power only after Obama’s pull-out, regardless of its origins. I refer the interested reader to the database where there are 35 excellent examples of this type of New York Times lie.
The sources provided in the database are the sources I found the most informative, they are not the only sources I checked. I do not necessarily agree with their conclusions but thought they contained the necessary documentation to show that Trump did or did not lie and to classify the statement. Often the source the New York Times references is one of the sources listed, do not expect all the listed sources to be sympathetic to Trump.
|Categories used for the New York Times list of Trump’s lies and misleading statements
|Categories
|Name
|Definition
|0
|True, perhaps with minor mistake or inaccuracy
|True or getting minor numbers or dates wrong, but the gist is right.
|1
|Misleading
|Slanting a news story by leaving out available pertinent data. Or oversimplifying a statement too much, hiding the complexity.
|2
|Advocacy
|Advocating for one point of view in a news story and ignoring or hiding available evidence for the opposing point of view
|3
|Misquoting
|Quoting a portion of a statement that clearly meant something else when the full statement is heard or a major mix up of the facts.
|4
|Misrepresentation
|Stating an opinion as if it were a fact, deceptive hair-splitting, manufacturing a lie from a true statement based on tricky semantics.
|5
|Lying
|Making a statement that simply is not true when clear evidence it is not true is easily available, implying intent to deceive.
Table 2
Table 3 summarizes the results of our investigation of the New York Times list. The columns are the categories I assigned to the New York Times explanation of why they think the Trump statements are lies. The rows are my evaluation of the Trump statement after researching it. I paid close attention to the full statement, so I knew the context and his meaning. The categories overlap to a certain extent and often a statement would fit into more than one category, generally I picked the higher category in that case. This is subjective, and many will probably not agree with my categorization of all the statements, but I did try to be as objective as possible. Categories 4 and 5 are dependent upon intent to deceive. Intent is impossible to discern. I would only categorize a statement or NYT opinion as a 4 or 5 if clear evidence existed at the time that the statement or opinion was false, and I had reason to believe either Trump or the New York Times knew it. A statement (or NYT judgement) can be a 4 if an opinion, even an “expert” opinion is presented as a fact and all experts do not share that opinion. Presenting a controversial opinion, regardless of the source, as a fact is a very common error in “professional” journalism today.
|New York Times lies
|Trump lies
|0, True
|1, Misleading
|2, Advocacy
|3, Misquoting
|4, Misrepresentation
|5, Lying
|Grand Total
|0, True
|5
|2
|2
|21
|35
|65
|1, Misleading
|6
|1
|5
|12
|2, Advocacy
|1
|1
|2
|3, Misquoting
|5
|5
|4, Misrepresentation
|1
|3
|1
|6
|11
|5, Lying
|9
|1
|1
|11
|Grand Total
|16
|15
|4
|2
|34
|35
|106
Table 3.
Table 3 clearly shows that, at least in my view, the New York Times lied about Trump’s lies more than he lied (NYT: 69; Trump: 22). In several cases, I found earlier articles in the New York Times that supported Trump’s statement. Some examples are given in Table 4. Regarding the example statement on March 4, the New York Times simply says there is “no evidence” of a wiretap. This is silly, especially since on January 20, 2017 they ran a front-page story suggesting that Trump headquarters had been wiretapped. The flimsy excuse that the wiretap may have been targeted at a foreign person makes no difference. Further, now we have the actual FISA warrants (redacted to be sure) that authorized the spying (OK, OK “paid informant”) on the Trump campaign. The NYT does some incredible verbal gymnastics to attempt to make some of Trump’s statements look like lies, but they fail miserably. The NYT says the Chinese stopped manipulating their currency “years ago” on April 29, but on April 14 they blast Trump because he “reversed his position” and won’t condemn China for currency manipulation. One wonders if there is any communication on the NYT newsroom floor.
|Date
|Trump “lie”
|Discussion
|Source 1
|Source 2
|Trump Category
|Trump Explanation
|NYT Category
|NYT Explanation
|3/4/17
|“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”
|As we all know now, this is true, and evidence existed in 2017 as well. The New York Times presented evidence in their paper in January 2017.
|National Review
|snopes
|0
|TRUE
|5
|Not only a lie from the NYT, but hypocritical, since they reported on the spying. Egregious hair-splitting.
|4/29/17
|“As you know, I’ve been a big critic of China, and I’ve been talking about currency manipulation for a long time. But I have to tell you that during the election, number one, they stopped.”
|NYT says they stopped years ago, not likely. They also argued the opposite, hypocritically, on 4/14/2017. The Chinese did stop during the campaign and for the first part of 2017, they started again late in 2017 and Trump jumped all over them then and now. The Times got this wrong and they clearly knew that, it was in their paper.
|Forbes
|Forbes
|0
|They stopped during the election.
|5
|They got this completely wrong and should have known.
|4/29/17
|“I think our side’s been proven very strongly. And everybody’s talking about it.”
|The NYT claims there is no evidence the Trump campaign phones were tapped. Everyone knows about the spying on the Trump campaign and the phone taps. We have the FISA warrants and sworn congressional testimony. The NYT reported the phones were tapped in a front-page story Jan. 20, 2017 on their front page.
|Washington Times
|Reuters
|0
|TRUE
|5
|A knowing lie, the NYT reported about the wiretapping as early as Jan. 20, 2017
Table 4. Examples where the New York Times contradicts itself, apparently to “get” Trump.
Category 1 is meant to capture sloppy journalism, that is the reporter (or Trump) asserted something unsubstantiated and doesn’t discuss or mention readily available data or information that shows the opposite. We found 12 Trump statements in this category and 15 New York Times claims. There are many examples of “Misleading” in the database, Table 5 is one example.
|Date
|Trump “lie”
|Discussion
|Trump Category
|Trump Explanation
|NYT Category
|NYT Explanation
|1/25/2017
|“You had millions of people that now aren’t insured anymore.”
|The Obamacare fiasco is a very complex subject and there are data out there to support almost any view, both Trump and the NYT are guilty of over-simplifying and offering opinions as fact. Roughly 7 to 8 million people had their health insurance canceled when Obamacare went into effect in 2014.
|1
|More accurate: millions lost their policies.
|1
|“1” is generous, 3 or 4 possible here.
Table 5. Example category 1 from the database.
Category 2 is advocating for or against a cause. Politicians, lawyers and businessmen can advocate for a cause, they are expected to, it is part of their job. They can legitimately present the facts that support their point of view and ignore or downplay contrary facts, but Trump has gone over-the-top doing this a couple of times. The New York Times was guilty of doing this four times. This is called bias, advocates are biased, but a newspaper of the stature of the New York Times is expected to be unbiased. It is expected to dig out both sides of an argument and present them fairly in news stories. Thus, we feel justified in using a higher standard when judging the NYT, versus Trump, when it comes to bias. Editorials are obviously biased and generally present only one side of an argument, so we have not included any statements from editorials in our list unless they are out-and-out lies (category 5). Table 6 presents an example of a category 2 statement by the NYT.
|Date
|Trump “lie”
|Discussion
|Source 1
|Source 2
|Trump Category
|Trump Explanation
|NYT Category
|NYT Explanation
|6/1/17
|“China will be allowed to build hundreds of additional coal plants. So, we can’t build the plants, but they can, according to this agreement. India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020.”
|The NYT says the deal doesn’t allow or disallow coal plants. This is a stupid technicality, when we know India and China are building or planning to build hundreds of coal-powered electric plants and submitted their plans including the plants. What Trump says is clearly true, our plan had no plants in it.
|IER
|WUWT
|0
|TRUE
|2
|Pure advocacy, no truth. A “manufactured” lie, Trump’s point sailed right over their heads.
Table 6. Example category 2 from the database.
Category 3 is not common in this list, which is a bit surprising. This is carefully selecting a portion of a person’s statement and presenting it in a news story with an artificially constructed meaning that is different from what the person said. Trump did this five times and the New York Times twice. See an example in Table 7.
|Date
|Trump “lie”
|Discussion
|Source 1
|Source 2
|Trump Category
|Trump Explanation
|NYT Category
|NYT Explanation
|6/21/17
|“You have a gang called MS-13. … We are moving them out of the country by the thousands, by the thousands.”
|5,400 gang members were deported in 2017. They were not all MS-13 gang members, but they were from gangs. Trump’s full quote is not clear that he is saying MS-13 members are deported by the thousands, it sounds more like he is saying gang members.
|Independent
|Politifact
|0
|MS-13 does not connect with thousands deported
|3
|Politifact and NYT put words in Trump’s mouth by selectively quoting him.
Table 7. Example category 3 from the database.
Category 4 is very common. It is when the news article (or Trump) present an opinion, often by someone they have characterized as an “expert” and treat it as a fact. This is only acceptable when all other experts agree with the person quoted. If there are equally qualified people that disagree with the selected “expert” their opinions need to be stated in the news article or speech and both statements treated as what they are, opinions. Both the New York Times and Trump are guilty of “opinion shopping,” that is searching for someone they can call an expert and has the opinion they want. However, the New York Times is far worse than Trump and, in this list, did it 34 times, versus 11 for Trump. This type of misleading statement is very close to lie in our opinion. Table 8 is an example.
|Date
|Trump “lie”
|Discussion
|Source 1
|Source 2
|Trump Category
|Trump Explanation
|NYT Category
|NYT Explanation
|3/22/17
|“NATO, obsolete, because it doesn’t cover terrorism. They fixed that.”
|Trump is correct, NATO did not join the war on ISIS until they announced they would join in a non-combat role 25 May 2017. Trump has encouraged NATO to make a more active role in combating terrorism and is making some progress. NYT claims NATO has fought terrorism since 1980s, is true, but this was not the terrorism Trump was talking about.
|Independent
|0
|TRUE
|4
|This is generous, a 5 might be justified here.
Table 8. Example category 4 from the database.
Category 5, an out-and-out lie, is more common than you might think. The list has the New York Times telling 35 lies about Trump statements, but only contains 11 out-and-out lies by Trump. This is a statement, in a news article or in an editorial, that is clearly false and clear evidence existed at the time the article was published, or the speech was given, that it was false. Table 1 is an example of a New York Times lie. Table 9 is an example of a Trump lie.
|Date
|Trump “lie”
|Discussion
|Source 1
|Source 2
|Trump Category
|Trump Explanation
|NYT Category
|NYT Explanation
|7/17/17
|“We’ve signed more bills — and I’m talking about through the legislature — than any president, ever.”
|Trump is wrong here. The highest recent number is 228 signed by Eisenhower.
|politifact.com
|5
|False and he should have known
|0
|Trump’s 42 bills don’t come close to Eisenhower’s 228 or Kennedy’s 200
Table 9. Example Trump lie (5) from the database.
With roughly 22 exceptions, Trump’s 106 statements are plausible interpretations of the facts known at the time. But, of the 106 statements the New York Times calls lies, we only found eleven that were clear lies where clear evidence that they were wrong was obviously easily available. The New York Times does not categorize the statements in their Trump list, every misstatement is jumbled together and called an “outright lie.” Some of Trump’s statements are hyperbole, some are exaggerations, some are clearly his opinion and stated as such, some are obvious minor mistakes. Generally, the mistake is some hyperbolic statement, like he has the all-time record for being on the cover of Time magazine, an innocent mistake for sure since he was on the cover 11 times, but it can hardly be called a lie. The New York Times is not allowed such mistakes, they are a news organization, researching and reporting and explaining the truth is their job. So, we are holding the New York Times to a higher standard than President Trump and that is fair. They must get it right. Trump is a businessman, politician and candidate. He is a professional advocate, first for his business, then for himself as a candidate and finally for the country. The New York Times has become an advocate for the left, which is antithetical to their standards and ethics statement:
“The core purpose of The New York Times is to enhance society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. Producing content of the highest quality and integrity is the basis for our reputation and the means by which we fulfill the public trust and our customers’ expectations.”
After investigating the list of supposed Trump “lies,” I concluded that the New York Times violated the “highest quality and integrity” portion of their standards. It would be interesting to hear their arguments that they met this standard in light of the spreadsheet database I created. I checked each “Trump Lie” claim, both the Trump statement and the New York Times characterization of the statement. My results are similar to previous attempts by the Conservative Daily News and The Maven, but more complete. Sometimes the New York Times is correct and sometimes Trump is correct, usually they are both a little wrong and the statement is a matter of opinion. The New York Times clearly lied 35 times and Trump lied 11 times, but the facts needed to tell which is correct in the remaining 60 statements do not exist.
Trump is prone to hyperbole and careless wording when speaking but calling every mistake and inaccuracy a lie is over-the-top and just not true. We have used the category zero when a statement contains a minor numerical or date inaccuracy, but the gist of the statement is clearly correct. Figure 1 is a plot of the count of NYT reported lies by month from January 2017 through November 2017. These are the latest figures the NYT has published as of this writing. The count of categories 1 through 5 are plotted in blue and the count of the well-defined lies (4 and 5) are shown in orange. The zero category is ignored since these are either true or obvious minor mistakes.
Trump had a bad month in February and July wasn’t great, but generally he has improved a lot since he took office. He had never been a politician before and was greeted with a firestorm upon his inauguration, so it isn’t surprising that he had a couple of bad months. The improvement is nice to see.
Conclusions and discussion
In the past, presidents and most elected officials only rarely challenged the press, even when the press was clearly wrong. An example is the claim that Gore said he “invented the internet.” He never said that, he just said correctly and accurately that he pushed its development from the Senate. Claiming he said that is a lie of type “3” in our list. That is misquoting or selective quoting to change a clearly intended meaning. Gore has not fought back very hard on this and the lie that Gore said he invented the internet cannot be dislodged now.
Thus, the press has held great power. They have a symbiotic relationship with elected officials and the government bureaucrats (the “Deep State”) they use as sources and as a result they do no research anymore and are captives and advocates for their sources. Their stories rarely come from hard scrabble research, generally they simply take something from a source they consider reliable, do a quick check of some obvious small things and publish it. They use their position, inherited from better times, to set the narrative. They attempt to establish the “truth” and there is no effective check or balance to that power. Now we have Trump’s twitter feed fighting back, ugly as his tweets can be they are a good thing. The terrified press acts like the school yard bully who finally got what has been coming to him.
We know that Trump’s twitter feed is not perfect, but at least regarding the statements in this list, it is more reliable than the New York Times. At one time the New York Times was very reliable and tried to be as objective a news source as possible. This is long gone now, and why I no longer subscribe to the paper. They have descended into blatant advocacy for the Democratic Party and the government bureaucracy, aka the “Deep State.”
The rest of the news media has chosen sides, one side advocates for President Trump and the Republicans and the other joins the New York Times and advocates for the deep state and the Democrats. This means we must pay attention to both camps and figure it out for ourselves, thus internet search engines and social media become important. I doubt professional, unbiased coverage will ever return to the heights seen in the period from 1960 to 1980, from now on it is up to us to sort it out.
When the list is studied in detail, the overt and obvious anti-Trump bias is shocking. The once-great New York Times now seems captive to the goal of destroying our elected President. Trump is the enemy, they attack him to the exclusion of truth, objectivity and common sense. Everything, gang violence, crime, terrorism, obvious corruption is secondary to “getting” Trump. They seem to have no pride, professionalism or self-esteem left, which is a shame.
The database of Trump statements the New York Times calls lies and the source for the tables and figures can be downloaded here.
Did the NYT ever compile such a list for his predecessor? It wouldn’t be pretty.
And if they ever get around to the Clintons they would have to publish the list in a 500 page special edition. No way Billy and Hillary’s lies could possibly fit in a standard edition. And Billy’s famous “I did not have sexual relations with that woman…” on national TV has to rank as the most blatant, bare faced and contemptible lie by any president ever.
And if American presidents are anything like our UK politicians, that is a huge, gigantic, elephantine, monstrous claim.
It might even be true . . .
Auto
Bias and prejudice are the ‘stock in trade’ for the New York Times and similar main stream media.
Their motto should be “All the News That Fits Our Political Narrative!”
This isn’t the Holocaust Denying NYT is it?
NY’s latest wind boondoggle:
https://www.newsli.com/2018/08/05/new-york-spent-5-million-on-wind-turbines-that-dont-even-work/
Speaking of lies, this one is going viral in the liberal press…The advisor is not telling a tale at all. The WTG is an induction generator and starts the blades spinning when the windspeed is at a set point, say 10 mph (cut in speed). I’ve seen similar (high visibility) turbines spinning in no wind, such as the one at the IBEW building in Boston next to I-93. I’m sure UMPI did it too on occasion …until it burned.
I’ve worked on these types of turbines and yes, you can manually start the induction motor to make the blades spin…
MSM needs to do some real investigative research before espousing lies.
John
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/maine/articles/2018-07-25/lepage-adviser-repeats-tall-tale-about-umpi-wind-turbine
I read that some of the generators are so massive that if they remain static for too long the bearings will flatten and they require “assistance” to begin to turn in low wind conditions.
True?
Eric Worral has penned an article about the persistent bearing problems here at WUWT. Great info there.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/08/26/bearings-the-achilles-heel-of-wind-turbines/
Most large turbines allow the blades (rotors) to rotate VERY slowly (brakes are not locked up) in low/no wind conditions as to prevent blade warping. Whether the rotor movement is done by the wind alone, or via energizing an induction type generator would vary by unit type and mfr/operator procedures.
WTG’s usually need a ‘start’ with their induction generators in low wind conditions to get the massive blades turning…
Vestas V90-3MW. The Vestas V90-3MW is a three bladed upwind wind turbine generator that uses pitch control and a doubly fed induction generator (50 Hz version).
…About induction generators….
Induction generators also work as motors.
https://www.electricaleasy.com/2014/12/induction-generator-working.html?m=1
Thx, John.
I saw my 95 year old mom start a ceiling fan with a broom recently. It reminded me of the turbines. It took 30 minutes to clean out all of the dust and lubricate it. Starts great now – but not a solution for the turbines.
Politics on WUWT. Okay here goes.
Trump is a lout and hardly worth defending as a decent human being. But at least he is our lout. And he makes the left go quite insane exposing their hypocrisy and out right evil. I define the left as most Democrat leadership, media and Hollywood. The left is out to destroy this country and it needs to be stopped. And if that means Trump I am all in because the GOP is afraid to fight back. If the GOP loses this election and the white house in 2020 it will be out right war on conservatives and their principles with the left in control of the government. The evil done under Obama will be amplified by the left in the future if they gain control. We need conservative judges at all levels. The left uses the judicial system to force their views on this country. Trump and GOP is our last hope. And I have long given up on the spineless GOP.
It is going to be a war, time to buckle up boys and girls.
Go Home. We can argue about Trump’s “loutishness quotient”, but that is unimportant. The rest of your statement is important, and I agree 100 percent. The war on conservatives has already started; Trump winning the election gives us a reprieve, but the massive attack will continue, and I worry about the future of our children.
Statements like this by abqben are the most worrying things about the current political situation.
From a few thousand miles away, the US is an amazingly strong country. The political differences between GOP and Dems are relatively small compared to the huge differences with politics elsewhere in the world.
Yet some people believe that the other side winning an election would be a disaster, to such an extent that the future of the children of the country is at risk.
That kind of thinking can easily lead to a belief that preventing a bad outcome is a vital task. That democracy should be destroyed if it leads to the other party taking over for a few years.
Have you noticed the difference between eight years of Obama socialism and 18 months of Trump conservatism?
Well, we have, and we don’t want to go back to socialism, which is where we will go if a Democrat is elected president.
We don’t want to end up like Europe with socialist politicians that are so divorced from reality that they are putting the survival of their own nations at risk with their socilaist policies.
If a Democrat is elected president it *will* be a disaster. All the fixes Trump has put in place will go away and we will start heading down the road to ruin like we were doing when Obama was in Office.
No thanks. I’m going to the voting booth and voting against these Democrats.
Regarding whether the Democrats have really descended into socialism or not, Willis Eschenbach wrote on his blog a nice piece on this about 10 days ago that should be widely read.
https://rosebyanyothernameblog.wordpress.com/2018/07/22/the-fatal-lure-of-democratic-socialism/
And yet Willis voted for Obama.
In fact, the stated objective of the left is to destroy everything American. One method they are using is to flood the borders with illegal aliens of all stripes. They turn their cities into sanctuary cities in defiance of constitutional law. Over 70 percent of Americans want the borders closed and a drastic slowdown in immigration. They want jobs that can feed a family, lower taxes, and less government regulations. Above all they want to save American culture and Christian values. That is why Trump won in a landslide. They also want nothing to do with globalism.
How can you possibly say our political differences are small? The election of Hillary would have led to a 2nd revolution. Most of the citizens I know think there will still be a revolution at some point. Polls bear this assertion out country wide.
If you are from afar then I can understand why your vision is clouded about what goes on in the states politically. The left under Obama has flouted justice and weaponized the Government to destroy conservative ideals. And the media is complicit in this which is the part that scares me the most. How can conservatives fight back if the media is against you every step of the way. It is hard to have a voice when you are demonized by the media every step of the way. What the Government has been doing to Trump is a travesty and completely promoted by the media. With a fair and honest media like we had 30 years ago, I could be fine with the fight for ideas. But the deck is stacked against conservatives. And I do not expect you to understand that from afar.
Never in my life have I witnessed such an unrelenting attack on a sitting president for anything and everything that he does. There is no appeasing the Left. The only thing that allows a society like ours to function is if the electorate accepts that, with a two party system, there has to be a loser; however, the losing side has to cooperate and make the best of what they see as a bad thing. That is not happening this time and the Left is destroying our society. They are lacking wisdom and are willing to sacrifice the country in the name of social justice. What is even worse, the Fourth Estate has become a Fifth Column, using their influence to undermine the legitimate leadership. The left accuses the president of being a traitor, but it is the Left who are acting traitorous.
“Trump is a lout and hardly worth defending as a decent human being.”
Please see my post below (Aug 5 1:54pm) for some context on his ‘loutiness.’
Your lout has a lot of friends in Australia. We could use a Trump here, we have spineless leadership that is putting our country in danger. At the next election the left will be back in power, voted in by the useful fools. Celebrate Trump, he’s far better than anything we have here.
Trump is fighter. He may fight dirty, but the other side started it. And there is no way Donald Trump can ever be as dirty as the other side.
Have to agree. He has played in the dirty world of construction in NY, NJ and FL. But whatever corruption has been involved in that business was private.
The Clintons’ corruption has been at public expense, to include ripping off donors to Haitian earthquake relief.
It’s a social phenomena. There is a self-appointed group of elitists who refuse to accept the results of the last election. Most of them are college educated and are liberal arts majors. Many of them have never held any kind of real job and are out of touch with the real America. They live in an their own bubble world, impervious to any facts, arguments or opinions that conflict with their world view. They are especially prevalent in universities, the mass media, and along the west coast and Massachusetts. And in their extreme intolerance they are similar to the book burners’.
It’s not that they just disagree with some ideas. Its that they are incapable of comprehending that they might be wrong. The people who burned the witches in the 1600’s were not evil people – they were just incapable of questioning their beliefs and incapable of realizing that they might be wrong.
These self-appointed elites have decided that they are superior to President Trump. President Trump is not one of them like Obama was.
“Journalists” know that they are practically the only job that cannot be moved to China or elsewhere. Because they are not producers of anything valuable. Not charged with providing information about the world.
They are in charge with the playing of music on a sinking ship. You don’t don’t that with imported musicians.
I was just thinking of the 1600s. It was after watching the most recent video of the umpteenth version some Antifa zealots attacking innocents who were targeted for no other reason than their beliefs. All in the name of their supposed core mission of fighting fascism. Go figure. Then I watched on video, in a country not identified here, a woman being accosted by strangers for not wearing certain headwear.
They all have a commonality, absolutist belief systems and total intolerance for other views. The behavior of 400 years ago parallels nicely with that of 1,000 years ago and they both showed up in a modern version 80 years ago, with the salute and all.
In America at least, fascism has shown up, but under the guise of liberalism. That is the core element of political correctness.
I wonder how this would shake out regarding the NYT and its statements supporting “global warming/climate change”?
I suspect they would have way more false information than true.
The NYT uses some strange tactics in their race to the bottom.
This is a rather fascinating article about Donald Trump. It was published by the New York Times in 1984. And it’s positively glowing with praise for DJT! This is obviously before the NYT developed Trump Derangement Syndrome.
It was written by William E Geist … not to be confused with his son, Willie Geist from MSNBC, who also has TDS.
“It is often pointed out that Mr. Trump is prone to exageration in describing his projects. Oh, he lies a great deal, says Philip Johnson with a laugh. But it’s sheer exuberance, exaggeration. It’s never about anything important. He’s straight as an arrow in his business dealings.”
This is quite long, but a good read.
https://www.nytimes.com/1984/04/08/magazine/the-expanding-empire-of-donald-trump.html?pagewanted=all
Why did I have to sign in to post this?
I haven’t had to sign in for years!
So what. Use your real name and you might have a legit complaint
So what? My ‘real name’ has nothing to do with it.
I don’t use my ‘real name’ because there are so many dangerous people on the internet … and jerks, like you.
Seems like your real name does has something to do with it. You’re paranoid. What are these “dangerous people going to do to you?
Criminy!
If I’m not mistaken The Donald was a Democrat back then. NYT had no real reason to hate him. Now that Trump is a Republican the NYT doesn’t think he can do anything good.
I firmly believe that Trump could personally give everyone in the US some amount of money and the liberal press would say how terrible it was.
I don’t think Republican or Democrat had anything to do with this article.
It was about Donald Trump the businessman, very little politics.
Of course, I could be wrong .. but I don’t think so. (Channeling my inner MONK!)
Trump is a RINO. He reminds me of a democrat from the Kennedy era. Of course, Reagan was a democrat before he became a republican, too. Having said that, I’m very happy Trump is the President and not the Clintons. Trump is actually trying to get stuff done. Billary would just have made an even bigger mess than Obummer.
AM, thanks for this painstaking effort. There is a simpler overarching analytic framework.
Trump detractors (here NYT) understand his words literally, and do not hear them figuratively.
Trump supporters do not hear his words literally, but understand them figuratively.
‘Build the wall’ is exhibit A.
“‘Build the wall’ is exhibit A.” Sure Rud, except that “build the wall”, among other things, is Trump code for anti-Hispanic nationalism.
When Trump carelessly (to be generous) recites “facts”, what is his figurative message? He’s actually just making it up as he goes along. Let’s not dignify it by calling some kind of metaphor.
SC, you are just wrong. Borders define a nation. Illegal aliens from Mexico and central america weaken our nation greatly. There is nothing wrong with nationalism (America First), especially considering the globalist alternatives. Nothing against Hispanics here legally. Everything against anyone from anywhere here illegally.
Latino citizens and legal residents understand that they have the most to gain from limiting illegal immigration and enforcing our laws.
My wife is a legal immigrant from South America. The paper work was daunting. ICE checks up on us.
A stateless (open borders) society is a communist ideal.
“is Trump code for anti-Hispanic nationalism.”
god I’m sick to death of hearing this liberal crap…..illegal is illegal
…if the country on our southern border was populated with some far right racist culture…you would be the first one out there on your hands and knees laying block….
The truth is….we have a very dangerous backward 3rd world country on our southern border….drug wars, killing people every day, cutting their heads off, burning them alive, raping, and child trafficking….no different that ISIS..
…and liberals promoting this open border crap are the direct threat to the security of this country
And it’s not just Mexicans and South Americans trying to get in the U.S. illegally, but people from every country on the globe.
It is suicidal to allow people into the country before they are vetted properly. You don’t know who you are getting otherwise.
no Tom, it’s only about Mexicans….notice it’s a anti-Hispanic thing
Liberals don’t include blacks asians saudis, etc
I miss the war on Christmas, that was going along fine until they realized Mexicans celebrate Christmas
Oh please! Code words and dog whistles! That’s the left’s version of “I don’t like you so I’m gonna accuse you of being a bigot even though I have no proof that you are a bigot.”
This wouldn’t be an issue if Congress did its damn job, and if the left didn’t keep giving more and more ‘rights’ and benefits to illegal immigrants. The fact that the bulk of illegals are coming over the Mexican-American border is incidental. Nobody, including Trump, hates Mexicans or ‘brown people.’ That’s just stupid. We hate the situation of being unable to control the number of people coming in or determining who may be a threat to national security and public safety.
now the left wants to give illegals the right to vote…
…might as well hand out our ballots in Paris
let anyone anywhere vote in our elections
(anyone that doesn’t think illegal immigration is about democrat votes, read what I posted again)
A leftist rant by SC? It is funny, when Trump won, you heard many on the left saying they would be moving to Canada. None said they would move to Mexico. Why is that? Why are they not called for being anti-Hispanic?
Most of the million folks we naturalize into the US each year are from the Americas. Most folks are fine with legal immigration. Control the border and control legal immigration, what is wrong with that as an ideal? Most Americans would agree with that and that is why Trump won.
It’s all about sovereignty and respect for laws. If we bordered 80 countries and only 1 was Mexico, it would be about all 80 nationalities and obeying immigration laws.
Excellent point, Rud.
The New York Times and other leftist news organization take what Trump says and then misinterprets it or distorts it in their reporting and then when their reporting does not match reality, they then claim Trump lied.
I’ll bet you about 95 percent of those so-called lies are in that category.
The problem is Trump lies repeatedly, over big things and small. And if he doesn’t like, he makes things up.
Two examples of unnecessary but repeated lies: Claiming that his father was born in Germany when Fred Trump was born in the Bronx. This wasn’t a single mis-spoken statement, he repeated it throghout his European trip. It seems he would rather repeat a lie than admit a mistake.
Lying about not passing a healthcare because a ‘Senator was in hospital. Another lie repeated even after being pointed out it was incorrect.
on and on and on. At some point , there will be a serious emergency, and he will ask the American people or even the World to put their trust in him. When that happens, the his history of exaggeration and out-right lie-telling will actually matter.
What I can’t understand is how people can criticize one politician for lying, and not all the others. Politicians lie and deceive–it’s their stock in trade.
It would be nice if it wasn’t that way, but it is. Wake up and face reality.
I suspect he was talking about his grandfather, Frederick, who was born in Germany (Bavaria), not his father Fred.
I definitely don’t understand your comment about “a healthcare …” Did you mean a healthcare bill? The healthcare bill was defeated by Sen John McCain’s thumb down, and Trump has mentioned that abomination repeatedly … along with the fact that McCain campaigned on repealing Obamacare and he betrayed his constituents and the citizens of this country due solely to his personal hatred of Trump.
Also, see my post at 1:54pm.
Both of Trump’s dad’s parents were born in Germany. His mom was born in Scotland. Two of his three wives are immigrants.
Four of Trump’s five kids have only one grandparent born in the US, and that guy’s parents were immigrants. So all their great-grandparents were not born here, same as Trump’s grandparents.
And yet, strangely, he manages to get all the important things right: work to protect our borders and stem illegal immigration, pressure the enemies of the free world instead of coddling them, strengthen relationships with our natural allies instead of spurning them, reduce unnecessary regulations and tax burdens on companies so they can do what they do best: offer goods and services and employ people, unravel the massive mistake of Obamacare and ease its ridiculous rules to help reduce health insurance costs and allow more choice, recognize the efforts of everyday working people instead of antagonize them with elitist dogma about “clinging to their guns and religion”, etc. Never mind two stellar Supreme Court nominees and excellent cabinet appointments. Oh yeah, and draining the swamp of elitist bureaucrats who are actively ruining American government with their narcissistic, intolerant “progressive” ideas which are just soft oppression. No wonder Trump rallies are sold out events. He exhudes optimism and hope, something his predecessor only paid lip service to.
AndyL, Yes, he lies and has lied. Some are documented in this post. The point is, the New York Times has told more lies. Obama lied and both Clintons lied. Be skeptical, check things out. At least Trump seems to be doing a good job, he has that going for him.
It used to be axiomatic that politicians would lie most of the time.
But now ONE provable lie in the brexit vote (the others are actually lies of the remain side, notably regarding the Turks) is an excuse to redo a vote…
I don’t recall Trump ever talking about where his father was born. You imply it was all over the news.
The “one Senator” Trump is referring to is John McCain who campaigned for years to do away with Obamacare and then when it came time to vote, McCain flipped and voted against dismantiling Obamacare, which killed the effort.
Some people, like myself, think McCain made that vote just to spite Trump. He apparently didn’t care that Obamacare was bankrupting people, as long as he can thwart Trump.
Trump did manage to kill the Obamacare mandate that required people to pay a big tax penalty if they didn’t buy Obamacare despite McCain, which was the most onerous of the Obamacare rules.
Trump is now redoing the health care system one tweak at a time, despite the pushback from McCain and the Democrats.
And I might as well add that John McCain was apparently neck deep in the Hillary Clinton/Russian Dirty Dossier criminal enterprise, as McCain obtained a copy of the Dossier before it went public. I don’t imagine McCain will be testifying before Congress on the matter but that’s ok, because we are going to get to the truth eventually, if the Republicans manage to hold the Congress, and McCain had a role in this. It will be interesting to see what exact role he did play.
McCain served his country honorably in Vietnam, but he has turned into a bitter man who holds a grudge tightly. Too bad, for all of us.
McCain isn’t likely to finish out his term.
Hillary Clinton lied about income inequality exploding after Bush cut taxes. It was a lie. The number of persons earning $1 million+ went from 66,000 to 240,000 under her husband while increasing from 240,000 to 320,000 under Bush. The top 5% of households went from 17.5% of income to 21% under Clinton to 22% under Bush. Her staff could have easily checked the IRS archives and Census data. They all lie in some form. More than others.
It isn’t ‘just’ the New York Times…
Twitter suspended conservative Candace Owens today for illustrating the racist tweets from extreme liberal Sarah Jeong, the NYT’s recent editorial hire. Sarah Jeongs racists tweets have not been censured on Twitter but a conservative who used them to illustrate Jeong’s bigotry was censured……
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/08/05/twitter-suspends-candace-owens-account-for-mimicking-sarah-jeongs-racism/
Twitter is about to get some Congressional scrutiny. All of the Thought Police like Twitter and Facebook and Google, are getting ready to be put under the microscope.
At least as long as Republicans hold the Congress. You better get out there and vote, Republicans! 🙂
I’m waiting from the “fact check” from Snopes explaining that Twitter isn’t biased at all, which is established by their own claim to be neutral.
What the author does here, in many cases, is to substitute his opinion, or the opinion of a more “friendly” member of the press, for that of the New York Times. He has done a lot of work trying to prove that Trump is not a liar – a tall order. He also cherry picks by selecting some of Trump’s less outrageous statements.
Andy May is obviously a Trump fan and is certainly entitled to his opinion. But to get in the middle of a fight between Trump and the NYT would appear to be a fool’s errand.
Politicians “lie” all the time. It’s part of life. I wish this blog would stay away from stuff like this.
The post is on media bias, a subject that has been discussed on this web site for years. I most definitely did not try and prove Trump is not a liar, I documented 22 actual lies he told in the post. I did not cherry-pick anything, I researched all of the “lies” in the New York Times list, every one. That is not cherry picking. All of them are in the file, download it.
This was an interesting way to explore the bias in the New York Times.
Exactly Andy. The war to me is against media bias. This country will survive if the media is fair and balanced.
I have never seen two politicians attacked more than Sarah Palin and Donald Trump by the media. I can live with that if it is legitimate and not petty.
It is funny how the NY Times (Washington Post, MM) are keeping running tabs on Trump lies. Where was the running total for Obama’s lies over the last 8 years. Non-existent. He was a God to them and could do no wrong.
“What the author does here, in many cases, is to substitute his opinion, or the opinion of a more “friendly” member of the press, for that of the New York Times.”
Well, in my opinion, the author’s opinion is just as good as the opinion of a New York Times reporter and/or editor, and probably better, because the author doesn’t have Trump Derangement Syndrom like the loons at the New York Times.
Face it: Alarmist Climate Change is political and has to be fought on a political basis.
From the article: “At one time the New York Times was very reliable and tried to be as objective a news source as possible.”
When? Not since at least the Vietnam war have they been an objective news source.
It was the standard for objective journalism until sometime in the 1980s when it started going south. By 2000 to 2005 it was in the toilet. I subscribed until around 2012, way too long.
“It was the standard for objective journalism”
That’s a matter of opinion only.
It should be noted that there was no conservative journalism to speak of for all that time so naturally all the leftwing news outlets would consider the New York Times the paper of record, but that’s just a biased opinion.
The New York Times has been pushing a leftist agenda since the Vietnam war. I wasn’t paying much attention to the biases in the news before the Vietnam war, but I saw the bias first-hand while serving in Vietnam, and I have been paying attention ever since and have not been impressed with the New York Times political reporting. They are not a neutral arbiter of the truth.
The NYT was not reliable or objective in the 1930s, when its correspondent Walter Duranty covered up Stalin’s genocide in the Ukraine.
Sorry, although many would stipulate the NYT is often very biased and that Trump is a frenetic liar, I don’t see where this post is of any relevance to this website.
The post is on media bias, a subject that has been discussed on this web site for years.
Also, Trump is the world leader most associated with “climate change” skepticism.
Silly me, I thought the context here was supposed to be climate, not politics. We already know NYT is biased on climate and certainly on politics. I come here for climate news and opinion. If I want politics I go to National Review or the Federalist among many.
I want to encourage you to be a bit more open-minded. DJT is the first president in decades who takes down the blown-up rules of his predecessors, e.g. EPA, “Waters of the US” etc.
That man actually shows attention to matters of climate and environment. His concise statement about “clean water and clean air” deserves support, his climate skepticism as well.
And the first notable politician to question vaccines, the “no go zone” of the establishment , the so called “science” establishment (the worthless academies) and even the so called “conservatives” and even “libertarians” (who are just big business shills).
I like to think of WUWT as a forum for the dissemination of ideas about science. Please don’t turn it into a political blog; there are plenty of opportunities for that elsewhere.
It’s an article about political and media bias which is often discussed on this website and is inextricably intertwined with climate science.
There are few areas of science more polluted by politics than climate.
Politics used to be the reflection of the “mainstream” in newspapers.
Confusing. In your article you say your analysis shows Trump lied (cat 5) 22 times… or maybe 11. In your table, you say 11.
Now I see the 22 is Cat 4+5. Maybe you can explicitly say that every time you use the 22? To say “lie” is 22 but not use that in the table seems misleading 🙂
Sorry to be unclear, but I do say in the text that I consider both 4 and 5 to be deliberate lies. However, 4 can also be an opinion stated as a fact. Still a lie, but perhaps not a knowing one. 5 is very bad because I have some evidence that it is a knowing lie.
NATO wouldn’t attack oil convoy from ISIS. Why is the question.
Maybe ….someone didn’t want to be blamed for the “oil spill ” ?
I thought this blog was supposed to be about science and climate. I don’t come here to read about the reality TV star that grabs women’s genitals, and pays porn stars $150,000 for a one night stand.
Who are you referring to? Trump? Do you have any evidence Trump ever grabbed a woman against her will (which is what you are implying)? I didn’t think so. So you are just repeating the lies the news media has been telling. Real objective.
Not only are his own words evidence, but Summer Zevos’s lawsuit it still ongoing.
Patriotism is supporting your country all the time – and your government when it deserves it.
This is attributed to Mark Twain.
DJT handles things in a way no traditional politician has ever thought of. He is the wind of change, in a pretty special way. I am afraid that the NYT hasn’t realized it yet.
Media lied, politicians lied, in other news water is wet. We this short of articles? Open threads are more interesting.
on my not very large monitor the table[s] overlays the stuff on the right side
me, too.
Me too. I enlarged the print to 150% which fixed it … sorta. Then some of the graphs were too wide and I had to move the screen over to see the right side.
zemlik,
There is a formatting issue even on my 27″ wide monitor.
The media and all these libs are out of their F’in minds…
Publish a list of Trump lies…and are so stupid don’t even realize that even if just 1 on their list is not a lie…it makes people not believe any of it
Trumps says they lie…and the idiots double down on it
…jobs are at record high, economy is booming, etc Trump’s winning
Now it’s a war against white people…..the very people that have worked, paid their taxes..and supported all these government hand out programs the libs love so much
Why is there another partisan post on a blog that is purpotedly about “global warming and climate change”?
You can’t repeatedly and overtly politicize the debate by being a pro-Trump cheerleader, then claim it’s because it is being politicized.
“pro-Trump cheerleader”
Since when?
Since always.
Science departed climate change with IPCC AR3 full acceptance of Mann’s fraudulent hockey stick temperature presentation, the Hockey Stick.
Michael Crichton, the Harvard trained MD formidible science intellect and modern literary giant, wrote very clearly about the politicization of AGW/climate change in his book State of Fear in 2003.
The Left in western societies has fully embraced climate change as fact, when it is truly a pagan religion for them. China, Russia, India understand this climate charade. They know it is the gas-lighting of western societies with the CO2 CAGW lie. And gas lighting depends on maintaining the lie and stopping contrary evidence from getting through.
So climate change is politics. And climate change scientists are destroying science with outright political advocacy as an infection into other disciplines.
Get past your partisan crap…it’s the New York Times lying again
…the NYT is the world’s #1 global warming promoter
…and every time they open their crack they are fair game
The election of Trump shocked them (them being the NYT and the Democratic Party base) to the core. They didn’t see it coming. They in fact had confidently projected for months after the party conventions in summer 2016 that Hillary was going to beat Trump handily.
The NYT knows it cannot recover from this deep level of exposed incompetence and bias in both polling and in getting the story straight by hard journalism and digging.
Thus everything they do now has been to de-legitimize the election of Trump.
They feel if they can de-legitimize Trump, that will compensate for their clear failure to accurately predict that Trump had a reasonable chance of beating Hillary in the EC vote tally.
The NYT editorial board now includes Korean-American Sarah Jeong, a young lady who hates all men, whites, Christians and, as an atheist, possibly other religions as well. IOW, 70 to 90% of humanity.
She wants to “cancel” white people. The NYT would promptly show her the door had she tweeted that she wanted to cancel black people.
She claims to be a tech journalist, but has apparently failed to notice that electronic computers, the Internet and most major apps were invented by white men and most of the rest by Asian men. One wonders why she chose to become a citizen of the “racist” USA.
So what you’re saying is she’ll fit right in at the NYT.
Although I am not a great fan of Mr Trump , he is certainly unique among modern politicians. I cant think of anyone who has set off with such single minded purpose and effectiveness to do what he said he was going to do before election. Methinks the NYT focuses on their interpretation of his words because a focus on results would be a little awkward.
To the extent that Trump was a Democrat for most of his life before he ran on the Republican ticket for potus, he naturally has the instinct and tactics for political brawling. (Ever since Nixon, many Republicans have become wussy victims of the Stockholm Syndrome.) Now that the democrats have met a republican with democrat political fighting skills, they don’t know how to combat him. (The previous time they became similarly deranged was under Bush-43 when he set forth a democrat-sounding policy for a “kinder, gentler nation.”) There’s nothing like meeting the ‘enemy’ and finding out that it is yourself.
Let’s face it, it’s really just ‘click-bait’, similar to so many other “10 best things that something or other”
Even if interested in the title, I don’t trust the NYT enough to even bother reading such a list. Most of the MSM is no better and many are worse.
Their time has passed. The NYT will probably still exist in 10 or 20 years time, but nobody knows what it will look like or what it will actually do.
It isn’t just the NYT who has noticed Trump’s habit. Here is Neil Cavuto on Fox:
I don’t have a very high opinion of Trump personally either. But, he’s better than Clinton and the New York Times. And he does get results. Life is about choices.
The NYT isn’t a newspaper; it’s a print shop for the DNC. To wit:
1) Back when the NYT was a newspaper they had an editor named Abe Rosenthal. One day he learned that a new hire had, in her previous job, reported on someone who she was romantically involved in. Since this is a violation of journalism 101 ethics, he called her into his office and asked her if this was true. When she said yes, he terminated her. The NYT currently employs a reporter named Ali Watkins who has made the exact same violation of journalism ethics. Abe would have terminated her, but that was when the NYT was a newspaper.
2) Some time ago, Maureen Down, a syndicated columnist for the NYT, got herself immortalized in the dictionary by misquoting George W Bush. He said, “Over two-thirds of Al Qaeda’s senior leadership has been killed or captured. In either case, they’re not a problem any more.” Dowd left out the words, “in either case” in her quote, changing the meaning. Changing the meaning of a quote by removing some words is now known as Dowdification. The newspapers who carry Dowd’s column printed a correction, something like, “Dowd’s column yesterday elided a quote from George W Bush. The full quote is …” That’s standard for a newspaper, yet the NYT didn’t do it.
3) In 1998, Gloria Steinem wrote a column defending Bill Clinton’s abuse of women. That column is now embarrassing as it defended behavior that’s no longer politically correct. The column is easy to find on the internet, but you won’t find it on the NYT website. They disappeared it.
4) During the 2016 primary campaign, the NYT printed a story that Marco Rubio had gotten numerous speeding tickets. It’s true, but the pushback was that this had been discovered by a democratic opposition researcher, and that the NYT had just operated as a print shop for the DNC. They denied it, claiming that they had followed up. Unfortunately for the NYT, the police record every access to the database of the speeding tickets, and it had only been accessed once – by the oppo researcher.
QED
” you won’t find it on the NYT website. They disappeared it.”
I can. It’s here.
Andy,
I’m curious about your methodology here. take your first apparent charge of NYT Lying. The Trump claim was:
“Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory”
Which you assert is TRUE, and hencde the NYT lied. But you give no evidence that it is true. You cite a rant from Andrew McCarthy in Nation Review, but that is actually about the earlier FBI surveillance of Carter Page, not tapping wires, not in Trump Tower, not “just before the victory”, and no connection made with Obama. Then you cite Snopes, which examines your question
“Did the New York Times Contradict Their 20 January 2017 Report About Wiretapping?”
But it labels it FALSE, pointing out that the NYT report was actually about the wiretapping of Russian communications.
So what is your evidence that
“Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory” ?
Trump’s style is to throw out a barrage of statements. Something will resonate with sympathetic listeners and something will antagonize the unsympathetic. It’s a tactic he uses to gain the advantage in negotiations. He knows where he’s going, but listeners are mesmerized as they try to follow. It works because listeners don’t process the actual words. Instead they turn them into what they want to hear. Daniel Kahneman, psychologist and Nobel Prize winner, explains it in his book, Thinking Fast and Slow. The tactic is brilliant. The words are vehicles for Trump, not lies per se. The NY Times thinks they’re on to something while they’re really being duped. Kind of funny when you can see what’s going on.
Don’t waste too much time trying to convince Trump is not a habitual liar.
Just take the first three:
“JAN. 21 “I wasn’t a fan of Iraq. I didn’t want to go into Iraq.” (He was for an invasion before he was against it.) JAN. 21 “A reporter for Time magazine — and I have been on their cover 14 or 15 times. I think we have the all-time record in the history of Time magazine.” (Trump was on the cover 11 times and Nixon appeared 55 times.) JAN. 23 “Between 3 million and 5 million illegal votes caused me to lose the popular vote.” (There’s no evidence of illegal voting.) ”
and the list goes on. Being a Swede, I know one occasion when he was just swinging wildly, saying whatever to achieve some effect. I The man is an habitual liar, and it has worked for him, so far.
That has nothing whatsoever to do with climate change or the fear thereof.
You should get over the notion that republicans are right about the science and democrats wrong.
Science, if it is real, doesn’t have any political bias and neither should you.
I would never vote for someone like T, even if the idea was to bring about some major change in politics.
And I think his knowledge about science is, shall we say – shallow. Although he might think of himself as a nuclear phycisist.
I have friends across the political spectrum (well maybe not on the extremes) and they have all sorts of opinions regarding climate and science. Like it should be.
Let’s get back to the science, shall we.