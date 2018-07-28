Al Gore and other Climate Activists Celebrate their Youth and Naivety

“Young and Naive” Al Gore

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

You couldn’t make it up – a week ago GOP Governor Candidate Scott Wagner called a young climate fanatic who questioned his integrity in a public meeting “young and naive”.

Now much of the climate activist movement, including Al Gore, are rushing to social media to declare how “young and naive” they are.

Young and naive: GOP candidate says climate change ‘important’ after clash with teen

Candy Woodall, York Daily Record Published 12:51 p.m. ET July 28, 2018

Three words said by a Republican candidate for governor in Pennsylvania have started a national fight.

That fight largely began on social media, where a video of Scott Wagner calling an 18-year-old environmentalist “young and naive,” has been viewed and shared more than 5 million times. The fight has continued on social media with people across the country, including former Vice President Al Gore, saying they are proudly young and naive, too —  if young and naive means believing in climate change and holding leaders accountable.

Today, that fight is hitting the streets and knocking on 1,000 doors during the Young and Naive Rally: Our Time to Rise at Acker Park in Exton, where John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor and Gov. Tom Wolf’s running mate against Wagner, will be a guest speaker.

“Our goal is telling Scott Wagner we are a movement of people ready to fight back and take action on climate change,” said Rose Strauss, the 18-year-old woman Wagner called “young and naive” after she asked him a question during a town hall meeting earlier this month near Philadelphia.”We’re taking his ‘young and naive’ comment and turning it into a rallying cry.”

Read more: https://www.ydr.com/story/news/2018/07/28/gop-candidate-scott-wagner-who-called-teen-young-and-naive-says-climate-change-important/854652002/

Al Gore’s declaration of his youth and naivety;

The episode which sparked off this farce – GOP candidate Scott Wagner’s response to an unfounded accusation of corruption;

All I can say to Al Gore is, naive maybe, young, in your dreams pal.

Jamie

Let’s face it….when you’re 18 you’re young and naive

July 28, 2018 2:40 pm
Latitude

I just want to live long enough to see these walking Etch A Sketch’s get saggy, fat, and wrinkled

July 28, 2018 2:53 pm
Schitzree

Magical thinking. Believing in simple explanations for complex problems. Thinking you can legislate morality. Assuming you can dictate the rates of technological advance. Unwavering faith in you sides leaders.

Young or old, the Climate Faithful show many ways in which they are ‘Naive’.

~¿~

July 28, 2018 3:04 pm
Sheri

Why is anyone surprised that Al declared himself “young”. It’s just more of the word play and deception found in all of the climate movement. Lies are nothing—it’s the end goal that counts, you know.

July 28, 2018 3:18 pm
