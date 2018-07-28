CarrFire doubles overnight, from 48,312 to 80,906 acres

The news is not good. Video and satellite imagery follow.
From Action News Now, interviewing a CalFire official:
The “Carr Fire” burning in Shasta County has grown to 80,906 acres with 5 percent containment as of Saturday morning, according to our reporter Elizabeth Zelidon who spoke to a Cal Fire official.
Source: http://www.actionnewsnow.com/content/news/Carr-Fire-Grows-Near-Whiskeytown-Lake–488935601.html
Satellite image shows a huge plume:
More about the Carr Fire making its own weather pattern here
I visited Shasta County two years ago and spoke to several residents, who were terrified to learn that, on the basis of the usual bogus, trumped-up pseudo-environmental case, the dams on the Klamath River were to be torn down. What is more, Warren Buffett, who owns the electricity utility, had induced Moonbeam Brown to let him charge the users of electricity and water from the dams with a ten-year surcharge to pay for their dams to be torn down, leaving them without water or electricity.
The environmental case was based on the notion that salmon could no longer reach the headwaters of the Klamath. In fact, they never could, even before the dams were built. Underneath the largest dam, there is a reef 33 ft high right across the river, and salmon can’t jump that far. The scamsters in the Californian administration and in the electricity utility had pretended that remains of salmon found in the stretch of river above the reef had made their own way up. Closer examination of the remains, however, revealed that the native Americans of the Shasta nation, whose excellent Chief I had the honor to meet, had caught the fish in the stretch below the reef and carried them up in bundles slung on shoulder-yokes to their members living along the stretch above the reef.
I asked the utility whether the money for tearing down the dams (due to be demolished, quite unnecessarily and very damagingly, in 2020) would be repaid to the residents if the Trump administration, via the Federal Electricity Regulatory Commission, withheld the necessary permits for the demolition of the dams. The answer was No: Mr Buffett would keep the money either way, thank you very much.
My sympathies, therefore, go out to the residents of the affected territory around Mount Shasta. it is some of the loveliest land I have seen, sensitively and sensibly farmed. For the moment, water can be drawn from the headwaters of the Klamath river because the dams remain in place. But, if the profiteers of doom get their way, the dams will be torn down, leaving the residents unable to defend themselves and their properties against future range fires.
And have the California and national news media mentioned a word of this scandal? Of course not.
I may be wrong but didn’t he also oppose the Keystone Pipeline with Obama because he owns the railroad up north that transports oil by rail?
Beware of money men bearing gifts. They don’t push the agenda out of the goodness of their own hearts
