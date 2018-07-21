Climate Putdown: “Are we here to Elect a Governor or Elect a Scientist?”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
What do you say to someone who throws a baseless accusation of fossil fuel corruption in a public forum? GOP Governor Candidate for Pennsylvania Scott Wagner‘s gentle putdown of a young activist has gone viral, with liberals expressing shock that an experienced political candidate might call a teenage climate activist “young and naive”.
‘Young and naive’ teen to GOP candidate: You don’t need to be a scientist, but must know science
She has a name, but for the last two days she’s been known as the “young and naive” woman who asked a question during a town hall with a Republican candidate for governor.
Rose Strauss insists she’s not the one who was naive Wednesday evening, though she can’t argue 18 years old is young.
By not addressing climate change, Scott Wagner is more naive than she’ll ever be, she said.
During a town hall near Philadelphia two days ago, Strauss said the GOP hopeful for Pennsylvania governor proved his naivete when he said, “Are we here to elect a governor or elect a scientist? Okay? I’m here to be the governor.”
His response was: “Well, I appreciate you being here. You’re 18 years old. You know, you’re a little young and naive. But are we here to elect a governor or elect a scientist? Okay? I’m here to be the governor,” he continued. “I appreciate – and I understand – the question. But I have one for you, Rose.”
Read more: https://www.ydr.com/story/news/2018/07/20/pa-governor-election-race-republican-scott-wagner-climate-change-young-naive-comment-lost-voters/807181002/
The following is a video of the exchange;
Children and teenagers often take climate change more seriously than adults, because they really are young and naive.
Greens have been targeting children for indoctrination for a long time. In my opinion taking advantage of kids this way is cruel, but politically it can be a very effective strategy.
Adults are less influenced by climate propaganda, because we have had more time to notice that most climate activists are utter hypocrites. Very few climate activists behave as if climate really is a serious issue. Whether you’re talking about gigantic fly-in climate conferences, the competition amongst academics to rack up the most air miles, the private jets, (or fleets of jets, in the case of Richard Branson), the seaside villas (rising sea levels anyone?), the behaviour of our climate heroes just doesn’t square with their climate message.
The breathtakingly flamboyant high energy lifestyles of most of our wealthy climate “leaders” makes a total mockery of their demands that the rest of us cut back for the sake of the planet.
Teenagers like Rose, the young woman who challenged Scott Wagner, might have “studied” environmental science for a few years, but they have a lot to learn about how the real world works.
Wow, right/wrong or in between, that man just committed political suicide.
Just say’n.
Last poll a month old, but the odds were stacked against him even before the attack of Children’s Crusade:
https://realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2018/governor/pa/pennsylvania_governor_wagner_vs_wolf-6542.html
Hillary in a landslide ?? .. D’OH !
Big difference between polling in a guv race and president, but in fact there were polls showing Trump winning. He did better in head to head with Clinton polls than those including Johnson and Stein.
The aggregate of final polls were off from the actual result by about a point:
https://realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2016/president/us/general_election_trump_vs_clinton_vs_johnson_vs_stein-5952.html
Of course, millions of her votes were from ineligible “voters”.
But the polls found far from a landslide. Since the decision is by electoral votes, state by state polls are required. PA, MI and WI were razor thin.
That depends on the timing. It has become quite obvious to me over the years that many polls tighten by a considerable amount in the last few days before the actual election. The LA Times was telling people Trump was ahead but for the most part the major polls showed Hillary well ahead right up to the last poll before the election.
Why do you think it was such a major shock that Trump won if the polls were showing the tight race you claim they were?
Hell the NYT had Hillary to win with a 98% probability right up until the actual returns, not exit polling, started coming in. Every MSM network was shocked by the election night results. Nate Silver’s fivethirtyeight had Hillary getting 300 electoral votes and a 2 to 1 favorite the day before the election.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lrkLYHH7lc
You can’t put lip stick on the that pig. The major polls almost universaly missed it badly. Even the guy the Clinton Campaign hired to do the analysis said so.
The polls didn’t miss it badly. They were pretty good.
The problem was that the national percentages didn’t decide the election. Clinton ran up big bulges in CA and NY, but lost the race in the swing states of FL, OH, IA, PA, MI and WI.
State polling is never as good as nationwide.
It could well be that some of the polls associated with MSM outlets fudged results until the very end, in order to affect the outcome, yet still appear valid.
But the fact remains that the aggregate polls were very close to the actual popular vote. But the election wasn’t decided by the popular vote.
In PA, MI and WI, the race was so close that no polling could have called the end result.
Somehow I doubt it.
pessimist 🙂
Not in PA, lots of people here are cheering him for that. Funny, you get away from the metro areas in eastern PA and Pittsburgh and we are a totally different state, which is why Democrat Party is fast tracking a gerrymandering scheme before this up coming election. THAT has lots of us in PA pissed off and we are getting the vote out. The economy here has done a huge turn around in the last 16 or so months and people do not want it screwed up by Democrats yet again.
The crowd clapped and no one boo hoo’d !! Are you suffering from TDS ?
The crowd clapped and no one boo hoo’d !! Are suffering from TDS ?
No he did not. I just him a check for $100.
“Teenagers like Rose, the young woman who challenged Scott Wagner, might have “studied” environmental science for a few years, but they have a lot to learn about how the real world works.”
Science is supposed to be the study of the real world.
What does the above tell you about environmental “science”,
at least what today is being presented to young people as “science”?
And, ultimately, who is paying for this “education”?
On the 49th anniversary of humans first setting foot on the moon,
these are unsettling questions. They do not bode well for the future.
Under today’s post-modern “education”, where ideology rules and
questioners are ostracized, Apollo 11 would have never cleared the gantry.
Post Modernism (socialism reborn )
https://youtu.be/ZhK6XOT3uAA
So the winner of the NY 14th congressional district, graduated 4th in her class at Boston College with a BA in foreign policy and economics, is ten years Rose’s senior yet can’t answer even the most simplest foreign policy questions or explain why unemployment rates are low.
Yeah, the American education system has utterly failed the last generation and seems to be making promises to completely gut what constitutes functional literacy in the current class of victims.
So when Rose, barely an emancipated adult, who probably has eaten Tide Pods in the last year, arrogantly claims that “Scott Wagner is more naïve than she ever will be”. Translation: “I know everything and have no need to learn more but must commit myself in enlightening all the idiots around me.”
Basically, this is what teenagers have thought since Cain and Abel first achieved puberty.
Sad part is, they don’t know what they don’t know, and are convinced that malinformed hot-takes and emotion are valid substitutes for logic and reason.
Sad but true !!
Life is a dippy Disney movie-script.
I am on the fence about Wagner, he has said different things to different crowds on the same day. That said, Tom Wolfe has repeatedly said he wants to shutdown all coal mining and use and massively tax gas and oil operations which will effectively kill our economy. Gas, oil and coal companies, and their employees and customers, already pay billions of dollars in taxes and Wolfe wants more. THAT is what people in PA need to pay attention to, not some empty headed teenager who can’t even properly address a question to someone at a public event.
The brain dead Dumpocrap shouldn’t be up by double digits, in a state whose finances could be rescued by fracking. But urban PA is dead dog Dumbo country.
Got that right! Out here in coal, gas and oil country people are getting mad.
Hope your neighbors get so mad as hell that they won’t take it any more!
We are working on it.
<>
The “litmus test” IMO is that if they really thought it was an actual problem and if, in fact, it really was a problem, then it wouldn’t be people like the nincompoop activists at the forefront of solving the problem.
Why did an image of Bill McKibben just form in my brain?
Oooops, I lost my quote, but that’s OK.
It would be a very bad idea to let scientists run the country. Their overconfidence would lead them to do disastrous things.
What we need for governor is someone who’s been knocked around by life and realises the limits of her situation. This isn’t to say that I haven’t seen overweening hubris and arrogance on the part of politicians, it’s just that scientists would be an order of magnitude worse.
New Gallup Poll: Americans do not even mention global warming as a problem – 36 ‘problems’ cited, but not climate
http://www.climatedepot.com/2018/07/21/new-gallup-poll-americans-do-not-even-mention-global-warming-as-a-problem-36-problems-cited-but-not-climate/
I expect that included concern about the climate was placed under “Environmental / Pollution”. Still a pretty low score.
The question is something like “What is the nation’s most important problem?”
If you don’t ask people about climate change, they don’t think about it. It’s simply not on most peoples’ radar.
Let’s be fair Scott Wagner is an idiot when it comes to science and climate change. He is on record as
stating that the cause of climate change is body heat and the earth spiralling closer to the sun. Even 18 year olds know that that is nonsense and are not afraid to say so.
Also asking a candidate whether political donations have affected their views and voting records is a serious question that should be asked more often. It is also noticeable that Scott refused to answer that and decided to act like a jerk instead.
Compare that to the Dumbocrat that said Guam would “flip over” if we added more American military personnel” …. D’OH !
Let’s be fair Scott Wagner is an idiot…
Once you contradict yourself, why should you expect me to read further?
Young children have an intuitive sense of “it’s unfair” (to them) or finding cheaters in general. That’s why they might see the scams that are climate or vaccine “science” very easily.
As soon as they pretend to be more “adult”, or adultoid as I call them, they lose that inane sense of unfairness and become very vaxxer and warmist.
Vaccine science is as far from a scam as is possible.
Apparently you’ve never heard or read about the pandemics of the 19th century cured by vaccines.
Whole families were wiped out around the world by the diphtheria pandemic of 1878. The future Tsarina of Russia, granddaughter of Queen Victoria, survived, but lost her beloved younger sister and mother.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexandra_Feodorovna_(Alix_of_Hesse)#Early_life_(1872–94)
It hit my ancestral homeland of Eastern Oregon and Washington Territory hard. My great-grandparents survived, but many of their friends and neighbors didn’t. One family lost seven children in two days, but both bereaved parents survived and moved away.
Maybe you live somewhere other than western America or Europe, such as NY State, for instance:
http://townofsodushistoricalsociety.org/villages/sodus/1800s/diphtheria-epidemic-1876-1877-page/
Safety and tremendous efficacy:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diphtheria_vaccine
Antivaxer goons are enemies of humanity.
I will never understand why people enjoy paying higher taxes.
They don’t, but we’ve nearly reached the point where tax-consumers outnumber tax=payers.
I’m not so sure about that. Both of my older brothers vote socialist all the time.
50% of Americans don’t pay Federal taxes…(and vote democrat) …….Things that make you go Hmmmmmmmm !
Please provide a reference for the 50% number. And I suspect that you are referring to the 44% who don’t pay Federal income taxes. They still pay other taxes – Social Security and Medicare taxes (yes, I know, there is still the fiction that they aren’t taxes), plus Federal excise taxes. And, of course, if they haven’t gotten medical insurance, they pay the fine, called a tax by the SCOTUS.
SS and Medicare taxes are enforced savings, not real taxes, although that didn’t stop Democrat Congresses from raiding those accounts for decades.
As of 2015, an estimated 45.3 percent of Americans paid no federal income tax. That number has probably risen.
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/04/13/45-americans-pay-no-federal-income-tax/
Romney’s secretly recorded speech in 2012 cited the then best estimate of 47%, as you must recall.
I believe the fine was repealed starting with the 2019 tax year.
You are supposed to get SS and Medicare back when you retire.
Nobody tries pushing that lie regarding the other taxes.
PS: I’ve seen that near 50% number in several places for years.
Regardless, the bottom 50% of income tax payers only pay about 0.1% of all income taxes. So even if they are paying something, it’s a pittance.
And dems want more of them crossing the border.
They don’t, they honestly believe that only other people will be paying these new taxes.
7-year-olds being recruited now (1min video):
and ABC calls it a “crowd”!
22 Jul: VIDEO: ABC7: Youth Climate March held on National Mall
http://wjla.com/news/local/youth-climate-march-held-national-mall
21 Jul: ClimateDepot: Marc Morano: Gore Effect Strikes again: DC Youth ‘global warming’ march met by very cool summer temperatures
http://www.climatedepot.com/2018/07/21/gore-effect-strikes-again-dc-youth-climate-march-met-by-very-cool-summer-temperatures/
this video is unbearable to watch, but shows the pathetic turnout:
22 Jul: Youtube: 8:15 LIVE! DC Climate Protest with Xiuhtezcatl of Earth Guardians – Zero Hour
“…..Children and teenagers often take climate change more seriously than adults, because they really are young and naive…..”
Whether this opinion is true or not young and naive votes have the same value as what “old and wise” votes?
Put downs like this are rude, crude and probably have a negative outcome!!
Quite silly really!!
She wasn’t young and naive. She was young and indoctrinated.