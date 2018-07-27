Michael Mann: “We literally would not have seen these extremes in the absence of climate change.”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Alarmism in action.
Extreme global weather is ‘the face of climate change’ says leading scientist
Exclusive: Prof Michael Mann declares the impacts of global warming are now ‘playing out in real-time’
The extreme heatwaves and wildfires wreaking havoc around the globe are “the face of climate change”, one of the world’s leading climate scientists has declared, with the impacts of global warming now “playing out in real time”.
…
Extreme weather has struck across Europe, from the Arctic Circle to Greece, and across the world, from North America to Japan. “This is the face of climate change,” said Prof Michael Mann, at Penn State University, and one the world’s most eminent climate scientists. “We literally would not have seen these extremes in the absence of climate change.”
“The impacts of climate change are no longer subtle,” he told the Guardian. “We are seeing them play out in real time and what is happening this summer is a perfect example of that.”
“We are seeing our predictions come true,” he said. “As a scientist that is reassuring, but as a citizen of planet Earth, it is very distressing to see that as it means we have not taken the necessary action.”
…
Where I live months of high humidity weather in the 90s or above is what we call “Summer”. But I understand such conditions are distressing for people who are not used to them.
Mann’s comments are not helpful. In his apparent eagerness to take advantage of the heatwave to promote his climate message, he’s gone too far. How can you scientifically state we “would not have seen these extremes in the absence of climate change?” on the basis of a claim that the probability of such events has doubled? A doubling of probability still leaves a substantial possibility that such events could occur naturally, without human help.
He’s not a scientist anymore. He’s a crusader.
and what are you?
What are you?
I’ll go with “crusader”. and you?
Makes sense, you have never been able to deal with facts or science.
By “crusader”, I think you mean “activist”, which in another forum would be called propagandist.
Every age has their doomsayers freaking out. Even in 1934.
I’ll tell you what he’s not. He’s not a world famous activist pretending he’s still a credible scientist.
Your question makes you look a lot like a troll. Is that what you are?
A skeptic.
You, on the otgervhand, seem to be just another true believing alarmist.
Has Mann … ‘shown his work yet’? Or is he still fighting against transparency? Sorry, THAT’S not science.
I wonder what the Michael Manns in 1934 were saying. Most likely the same thing.
Seems to see himself as an infallible authority and a prize-winning movie-star, from my peep-hole as an unwashed citizen scientist. I don’t see where a good scientist has time to be an activist. He must rely on others to recognize and promote his recorded observations and subsequent conclusions to remain neutral enough to avoid accusations of biased research.
Mann has made a career of activism and has presented his thinking as infallible (unless you’re willing to shell out for legal assistance).
You must have missed the articles about him being the victim, and a “reluctant” activist. He was innocently doing his job as a researcher, and then big oil gave Steve McIntyre money to shame him. So he just had to go-out and restore his good name.
It’s so good, it’s pukeworthy!
We really would not have seen these absurd claims, in the absence of climate change fraud.
I am quite surprised that any news media publishes anything anymore about Mr. Hockey Stick, if it’s not just to offer readers a good laugh.
However, I may have made a huge mistake by associating “The Guardian” with news media.
I was told-off on a comment board recently (here?, I can’t recall) … that Mann is ‘old’ climate science … that climate science has moved on from Mann. Ha! That’s what happens when your Messiah fails to resurrect himself from legal ‘discovery’.
Q: How can you tell Michael Mann is lying?
He’s still breathing
If he’s breathing. If his lips aren’t moving, he just lying to himself.
Wait, wait, don’t tell me! A: If he’s breathing?
He blames Arson induced fires in Greece on climate
If it’s bad, CO2 caused it.
If it’s good, it happened despite CO2.
Yes, Greece isnt actually unusually hot for the time of the year
Well, it must have been a climate refugee trying to cook his goat. Everything is climate change.
I didn’t realize FEWER Hurricanes, Tropical storms and Tornadoes translate to a more dangerous unstable climate…………
He is so pathetic, how does he sleep at night?
Righteously, the means always justified for the greater good, and a million a year atleast, progressives love money,
For the last couple of years I’ve been comparing historic average highs against current-month average highs in my city (1.5-2 M metropolitan population). Last year I call the “year without an August” since the local August average high was about 5F below the historic average and more closely matched September’s high. So far, this year is looking like we are skipping July as well. My wife (an authority on temperature) says our neighborhood pool has never been this cool in late July. It can’t be one-sided but unfortunately, that’s what is being reported by the tunnel-vision climate scientists.
You can check temperatures in your area using data from Weather.com. Just click on the “Monthly” tab and it gives day-by-day temperatures you can average and compare with the historical monthly average shown on the right margin.
(If there’s an easier way to access the data, please let me know)
I don’t know if it’d be “easier” but try entering the address of your “Monthly” into TheWayBackMachine search. ( archive.org/web/web.php ). If someone had archived a “screenshot” of a past page, you might see some changes.
FYI, for lower-48 info go to http://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/crn/visualizations.html and click on National Temperature Index. Chose average, maximum or minimum in the “parameter” box. Set the time scale to “previous 12 months” then click on plot. From 2005 on, data include Climate Reference Network data. The Reference Network is a set of over 100 very-high-quality weather stations distributed uniformly among the lower-48 states in areas far from cities, airports, roads and other human influences. The data shown are supposedly un-adjusted. Its hard for me to see any trend whatever in the maximum, minimum or average charts. You can also plot Historic Climate Network data back to 1895 but this data has been “homogenized” and is therefore unreliable in my view. The web site climate4you.com has interesting charts on the effects of the homogenization process if you are interested. Essentially, historic climate network data prior to 1970 has been reduced and that after 1970 increased to give the impression of more temperature rise than otherwise.
So the Greek fires, in temperatures usual at this time of the year and apparently deliberately lit, are a direct result of climate change?
Greeks should be advised to mann their lifeboats!
Climate change made the people light the fires. It causes everything, you know.
Yes – get with the program. AGW/CACC is resulting in more mental illness – more suicides. Don’t you read the news? These CACC affected souls are setting fires in order to commit suicide. /s
Like the ‘mann’ bit.
Is the temperature at the fires hotter than normal? Were the fires set by humans?
Therefore, human caused climate change.
Just like the fact that my living room is intentionally cooler that the outside temperature, ultimately powered by some less than perfectly clean power plant is environmentally dangerous climate change. Not really a lie; just an incomplete, selective truth.
Clearly, Penn State University’s Professor Michael Mann has no sense of humor, nor does he have a sense of irony.
Speaking at the “Lecture on Academic and Intellectual Freedom,” Mann gave a speech preaching for the end of climate change debate at the University of Michigan, after Michigan’s President Mark Schlissel introduced guest speaker Michael Mann by saying that the University of Michigan will always be “an inalienable forum for discovery, debate, and discussion.”
This 27th annual lecture honors three former U-M faculty members—Chandler Davis, Clement Markert and Mark Nickerson—who refused to testify in front of the infamous House UN-American Activities Committee in 1954.
Honestly, Michael Mann sounded more like a member of the UN-American Activity Committee than an academic advocating “discovery, debate, and discussion.”
Stephen: “Clearly, Penn State University’s Professor Michael Mann has no sense . . .”
You could have stopped right there.
The smirk. The SMIRK!
He doesn’t see this as a scientific question: to him it’s Michael Mann vs most of the rest and he thinks he has got the upper hand.
Greece was arson. Nuff said about this idiot making all events whether proven human or not will say its human. It was only in low 30s celsius in Greece. About average for July. Arctic circle is slightly under average according to DM. Alarmists tell skeptics dont look at one area but these alarmists now use European Arctic circle which does not constitute most of Arctic Circle as AGW.
FRAUD
This is philosophically rancid. Mann implies that extreme weather
is being “caused by climate change”: he might as well equally have
said that “extreme weather IS climate change”.
For all that “global warming” was doubly incorrect, at least it was
a term with substantive meaning. “Climate change”, on the other
hand, is just noise.
But climate change means you can claim everything is proof. More heat, more cold. More storms, less storms. More toxic green activists, less… no; there will never be less toxic green activists.
Soo… repent you Sinners !!
Pay for this indulgence and you might be saved after all.
“How can you scientifically state we “would not have seen these extremes in the absence of climate change?” on the basis of a claim that the probability of such events has doubled?”
They pretend the 1930s didn’t happen.
Yes, there is nothing happening today that is any more extreme than weather in the past.
The fact is the 21st Century is mild compared to the 1930’s. In the summer of 1936, Tulsa Oklahoma had 65 days of 100F or above. The average is nine 100F days, and Tulsa had two 100F days this year so far. It’s obvious which decade had the extreme weather and it’s not the current decade.
There’s nothing going on now that we haven’t seen in the past. Mann is making claims he can’t back up. As per usual.
Wow, who would have ever thought that the United States would experience heat waves in July? Or flooding? Surely it has never been this bad before! What? Great-grandpa says it was a lot worse than this in the 1930s? Naaahh.
Note — He’s ABSOLUTELY RIGHT, Dr. Mann is.
We wouldn’t have seen THESE extremes. We would have seen OTHER extremes. Sometimes MORE extremes, sometimes FEWER extremes. Sometimes hotter-here, colder-there extremes. Sometimes greater flooding, or longer period of drought, or shorter flooding, but more water, and so on. More or fewer hurricanes. Fewer or more tornadoes. Longer all-sun days, quicker onset of winter, longer delay to onset of summer.
And WTF cares.
Its weather. There’ll be extremes EVERY year, no matter what. If even one dâhmned forecast was both quantitative, prescient AND long-term … and correct, I’d give weathermen more respect. As it is, they barely can predict the evolution of warm fronts, cold fronts and catabatic winds.
GoatGuy
I think your being a bit to rough on weathermen (and women).
They’re doing the best can. They’ve never claimed the forecast is “settled”.
(Except for maybe “The Storm Channel” crew. They never look back except to rerun old storms if a new one isn’t happening.)
You’re also ABSOLUTELY right.
I should have said “climatologists”.
My apologies to all those under appreciated weather people out there who daily scan their NOAA infrared imagery, who read-up on whatever-it-is is predicted for their zone, and reinterpret it with their own knowledge of terrain, history, almanac and pragma … for the next few days outlook.
I meant no harm.
Just used the wrong collective-descriptive noun.
GoatGuy
I believe Joe Bastardi would approve of my observation of the good, but pitiable Dr Mann as the ultimate ‘climate ambulance chaser’ who is grasping for straws as his homeland sees near record lows in tornado activity and the AMO turns cold preventing African dust from contributing to the ACE.
What weather extremes is he babbling about that folks much older than he haven’t already experienced?
The next one that pops up that he predicted after it happened?
He doesn’t know what he is talking about.
Anyways it does not matter what he may or may not say ,the cooling climate will take care of that.
Overall oceanic sea surface temperatures in a nice down trend in response to very low solar activity and where they go the global temperatures will go.
The other shoe to drop will be a slight increase in albedo again in response to very low solar activity.
MY TIMELINE FOR AGW THEORY
2018 – transitional year, global warming ends
2020 – AGW starts to be moved to the sidelines as global temperatures fail to rise.
2022- All of the warming from the end of the Little Ice Age to year 2017 is gone.
2023 – AGW theory is considered obsolete by just about everyone other then the few fanatics.
the Russians will be accused of hacking the climate model computers, and colluding with … against their theory AGW
Try reading about N-Rays.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/N_ray
It says in part, “Wood surreptitiously removed an essential prism from the experimental apparatus, yet the experimenters still said that they observed N rays”. This is very similar to the climate change fraud, where the warmists claim that they can see proof in natural variation. Articles about N-Rays steadily declined until only Blondlot believed in them. After his death, the subject was dropped. We can expect something very similar to happen with global warming, although I expect a few changes of name to conceal past failures.
Found this study from 1977 about forest fires in northern Sweden. Since it’s been 74 years since the last fire it fits in well with the 80 year mean interval so nothing new about it. https://www.jstor.org/stable/3543289?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents
“We literally would not have seen these exagerations in the absence of climate change funding.”
A doubling of probability also means that many events will have a probability greater than unity.
Not a problem in Climastrology, of course.
Sorry, but I just can’t stop looking at that lump on top of his head.
The shiny one? or the misshapen ones?
One supposes if you use a completely unscientific term like “extreme” you can claim virtually anything. It’s not science, it’s completely dishonest, but as long as words have no defined meaning, you can do it.
He needs to watch “The Storm Channel” more often to learn expand his scientific terminology.
He’d learn to use words such as “Historic”, “Unprecedented”, etc.
To be fair, given his increasing bulk and chubbiness, Michael Mann probably feels the heat more than normal sized people.
Unfortunately, climate change brought us the extremist Michael Mann.
“We are seeing our predictions come true,” he said.
He never predicted anything. Predictions are made by validated models. There are no validated climate models. He may have made some projections, like the IPCC, but I don’t recall any.
What, specifically, has M Mann projected? And upon what was it/they based? His own models?
In a world with flat temperatures, reducing forest burning area, increasing biomass growth, decreasing tornado frequency and power, reducing hurricane energy and numbers, it is strange, to say the least, to hear someone trumpeting higher temperatures, more forest fires, desertification, more tornadoes and hurricanes of increasing power. At what level of cognitive dissonance does an alarmist start to rethink such statements?
Now that the heat wave is ending in the UK, I see the wind is picking up again. Soon it will be cool and windy enough to power the air conditioners.
…“We are seeing our predictions come true,” he said. “As a scientist that is reassuring, but as a citizen of planet Earth, it is very distressing to see that as it means we have not taken the necessary action.”…
Priceless. So exactly what “necessary action” would have made things “normal?”
The assertion is that “climate change” is bad and abnormal, ergo climate is normally static. Obviously climate has never been, and never will be, static. Most people are smart enough to grasp that intuitively, thank God.
Here in the UK today’s high ( on Furnace Friday) was 35.1 C ( 95 F) per the Met Office website. Those promoting AGW climate change must be so disappointed.
My forecast for the next UK summer in 2019 is grey cloudy skies, warm rain and intermittent spells of sunshine.
And being the UK we missed the lunar eclipse due to cloud.
I’m looking at cloud cover here in Virginia, too.
Sad, as yesterday’s moon was spectacular in preamble and Mars has been bright and red and beautiful for weeks.
bouts of sunshine must be causing a panic in London?
“Extreme weather has struck across Europe, from the Arctic Circle to Greece, and across the world, from North America to Japan. “This is the face of climate change,” said Prof Michael Mann, at Penn State University, and one the world’s most eminent climate scientists. “We literally would not have seen these extremes in the absence of climate change.”
The impacts of climate change are no longer subtle,” he told the Guardian. “We are seeing them play out in real time and what is happening this summer is a perfect example of that.”
First decent summer in Europe for ages, especially UK and this nonsense is delivered.
We haven’t seen blocking patterns in summer before in the NH?
Climate change apparently causes blocking patterns and without it, the usual zonal jet stream would had occurred?
These blocking patterns occurring especially in the Northern Hemisphere always had occurred at times in past history and given extreme weather around the world. So numerous that every decade can be included since recorded instrumental data began. The oldest data in the world being the CET, highlights these extremes throughout from the 17th century.
Blocks in meteorology are large-scale patterns in the atmospheric pressure field that are nearly stationary, effectively “blocking” or redirecting migratory cyclones. They are also known as blocking highs or blocking anticyclones.[1] These blocks can remain in place for several days or even weeks, causing the areas affected by them to have the same kind of weather for an extended period of time (e.g. precipitation for some areas, clear skies for others).[2] In the Northern Hemisphere, extended blocking occurs most frequently in the spring over the eastern Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.[1]
Polar cyclones are climatological features which hover near the poles year-round. They are weaker during summer and strongest during winter. When the polar vortex is strong, the Westerlies increase in strength. When the polar cyclone is weak, the general flow pattern across mid-latitudes buckles and significant cold outbreaks occur. Extratropical cyclones which occlude and migrate into higher latitudes create cold-core lows within the polar vortex.[3] Volcanic eruptions in the tropics lead to a stronger polar vortex during the winter for as long as two years afterwards.[4] The strength and position of the cyclone shapes the flow pattern across the hemisphere of its influence. An index which is used in the northern hemisphere to gage its magnitude is the Arctic oscillation.[5]
Omega blocks are so-named because the height fields with which they are associated in the Northern Hemisphere resemble an Ω, the uppercase Greek letter omega. They typically have a low-high-low pattern, arranged in the west–east direction.[2]
An example of a rex block off the West coast of North America in January 2007
Rex blocks (or dipole blocks) consist of a high situated poleward (north in the Northern Hemisphere; south in the Southern Hemisphere) of a low. Very often both the high and the low are closed, meaning that the isobars (or constant geopotential height lines) defining the high–low close to form a circle.[6] Rex blocks are named after the meteorologist who first identified them.[7]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Block_(meteorology)
Won’t hurt being wrong one more time when wrong so often before.
There is zero indication that humans have had any affect on blocks in the NH or SH and without this evidence, impossible to claim any extreme weather has been caused by any human climate change whatsoever.
Poor Michael. He really is a sad little person.
So the “change” in the average of the “whole” of global weather, as created in the collective mind of humans, is now creating extremes in local weather…. WOW! So does that mean if WE just stop averaging the weather the “extremes” will stop? Or do we just stop/ignore the “change”?? Oh, and is that “change” + or -?? Oh #2, can someone please define what constitutes “change”?
Mannical’s use of “literal” means strictly fiction.
Manniacal is just trying to boost his alarmist profile so, he can become a beauty queen judge. With a lot of help, he might even be able to judge eco-looney gibberish.
Language inflation.
I seem to remember a few years ago these very same experts stating you cannot use one bad winter as justification to rubbish global warming…. Surely the inverse applies when we get a hot summer?
It’s not even a whole summer. The “heatwave” lasts a week or two and then it moves on and milder temperatures follow.
Rainfall presents natural variability. Temperature extremes follow the rainfall extremes of the natural variability.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
I’m just waiting for Mann to release a version of the Billy Joel song – We DID Start the Fire
…they predicted more arsonists?
Of course they did. There have been a number of post recently that have to do with the psychological effects of “Climate Change”.
(Though I’ve never a study that linked it to “Trump Derangement Syndrome”, there does seem to be a connection. 8- )
What an ass. Extremes? Not. Thoroughly debunked here and elsewhere.
Sheesh!
What a huckster. What a dork. (Not) sorry to call names – Mann is a con man. Is there anything that Gullible Warming can’t do? Is there anything that would falsify the “theory” that Mankind is causing catastrophic climate change?
No. No, there is literally nothing, no way to disprove the assertions. Not even the truth is enough!
Show us the raw data so we can find fault with it Prof.
Just as with the hockey stick, it seems Mann is not really influenced by the data, but rather is selling a pre-ordained conclusion.
Weather isn’t climate … if you’re a ‘denier’. However, every warm day is PROOF of of climate change. The American people aren’t that ignorant, even if they lack the ‘scientific’ training to balance a molecular equation.
Mann (and a few of his pals) are becoming delusional. Some part of them knows that the planet is not warming as they predicted. As a result they are jumping on anything to maintain their belief system. They are literally in denial.
Their extreme weather just isn’t happening. Sure, you get a year like 2011 with more tornadoes and a year like 2017 with extra hurricanes and now a year like 2018 with extra heat waves. But overall when these are averaged with other years the numbers simply are not going up. It’s nothing but the same basic weather we’ve been seeing for many decades.
I predict a few of these pseudo-scientists are going to have serious mental breakdowns. It is inevitable.
The old farmers I knew called this stretch of weather the Dog Days of Summer.
But unsurprisingly the Canis Major of Climate Science finds the heat to be extreme.
Let us try to imagine what sort of evidence would be sufficient for Dr. M. E Mann to admit and publicly announce that we was wrong and the CAGW theory has been falsified. (thinking… thinking… OK I’ve got nothing.)
https://www.worldweatherattribution.org/analyses/attribution-of-the-2018-heat-in-northern-europe/
Michael Mann was referring to the above study for the purposes of this article.
“This method assumes that global warming is the main factor affecting local temperatures since about 1900, and that virtually all global warming is attributable to anthropogenic factors. ”
That one sentence alone invalidates the whole study as it makes the study subject to circular reasoning.
Therefore since Mann was referring to the study; Mann was referring to garbage.
It must be time for the grant givers to start deciding who gets the checks.
This is what Climate Hustle looks like.
“we would not have seen these extremes…” Absolutely true as stated. We would have seen other extremes, not these. The other extremes would certainly have been higher or lower but, since they are extremes, they would not have been the same. We may also see these other extremes in the future – in fact I predict we will – that is why we call it climate change. It has probably been around since long before man moved out of the caves.