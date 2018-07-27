How to lie with maps and smoothing – NASA GISS in Antarctica

My friend in Europe, Marcel Crok writes to me saying:
Hi Anthony
The two images in the link above are being used wildly during the current heat wave we experience in Western Europe.
|
My bullshit detector goes off but I can’t really put my finger on it.
Can you share it with some experts in your network and ask for feedback?
Especially Antarctic looks crazy.
Cheers
Marcel
Here is the link and the screencap:
Here is an infographic I prepared that illustrates the problem. There’s only one datapoint, the Amundsen-Scot south pole station, where there data from it is being smeared over a 1200 kilometer radius in the image above on Reddit, but in the image below, using the controls available at NASA GISTEMP, set to the 250 kilometer smoothing, we can see lots of missing data in Antarctica:
Amundsen-Scot station is a nice little city of fossil-fueled warmth, where they measure the temperature for the south pole.
If it looks like bullshit, smells like bullshit, and tastes like bullshit,
It’s most likely bullshit.
Or if it’s NASA GISS it’s definitely BS
Tastes? You really need to go that far?
Just be thankful we didn’t step in it.
Perhaps it is SOOOO COOOLD down at Scott Base that they moved the Thermometer inside so it wouldn’t freeze over (and to make it easier to gather the readings) /snark
An additional issue is the scale, is it not? They are using a 1951-1980 baseline. Like many other skeptics, I acknowledge that the earth has been slowly warming since the 1850s. By using a baseline that puts almost all of 2018 natural variability above the zero, you get an entire globe that is “warmer” and orange/red. It’s actually surprising that any of the map on the right is blue. This is the deception of comparing historical data (especially data that compares data 40 years apart) without taking into consideration any natural trend. The result is a graphic that implies man made CO2 is overheating the planet.
Yes. Speaking of blue on the right, the Arctic is definitely blue. I’m worried that the glacial expansion is begun again!
They are using a 1951-1980 baseline……guess that was the perfect temp
….and conveniently includes the 70’s ice age scare
pay attention to the intensity of the colors….
When you set it to 250 km smoothing …almost all of the bright red goes to orange….a full degree drop
Don’t forget that NASA also uses temperatures over a 1200 km area to correct missing, deficient or questionable temperatures.
I’ve wondered whether they then propagate that new station temp another 1200 km. Especially considering NASA’s dismal honesty record.
Antarctic is in winter mode. Unless those allegedly warmer temperatures are high enough to melt ice, there is zero fundamental impacts to Antarctica from NASA’s fear mongering colored maps.
Well, I suppose that colder surface temperatures could help a tiny bit to counteract melt from volcanoes below the icecap.
I am interested in the way the areas of no data have increased since 1976, do we really have worse coverage now? Alternatively is a lot of the 1976 data poor quality/made up?
In the LH panel, Antarctica isn’t much worse than most of the Earth.
1976 was before there were global measurements – by satellites…
Likewise for the alleged reference temperature; 1951-1980.
The comparison is little more than “Fun with Color”.
Your tax dollars hard at work.
What does the satellite data say?
I think June of ’76 was cool, and just before the Pacific Climate Shift.
See Bob T’s Fig. 2: HERE
Now we get a warm June (not so much where we are) to compare to.
This looks like “climate science” doing its best to confuse.
Marcel is one of the good guys in the cagw debate. Plus he enjoys a beer, so what more could you ask of a man?
No sign of the postulated Arctic Polar Amplification in the screencap. Another case of “never mind”?
The graphics use anomalies rather than absolute temperatures, and both refer to the same reference period. Given the observed slow rise in temperatures since the last ice age (which no sane person ascribes to anthropogenic causes), then the inevitable consequence is for all anomaly maps in future to be subject to increasing red shift.
Additionally, I find it suspicious that they pick the first graphic apparently at random (June 1976) from within the period for which the reference values are calculated (1951 to 1980). The right hand graph should be entirely white to show a valid comparison, whereas the 1976 one appears to have been picked to emphasise the cold blue areas.