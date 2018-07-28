CarrFire in Northern California so big it is making it’s own weather

Video of a “fire tornado” follows. My friend Kris Kuyper writes on Facebook:
BIG Pyrocumulus clouds now forming above the smoke plume of the #CarrFire!
The dirty part on the bottom is the smoke plume rising from the fire. The intense heating from this rising plume eventually reaches a level in the atmosphere where it can form a cumulus cloud, that’s the white part on top. It’s called a Pyrocumulus Cloud.
Using Doppler radar, he notes; Tops of the Pyrocumulus cloud over the #CarrFire are now up to 32,000’!
Here is a video of a heat vortex from the Carr Fire. It looks like a tornado, but isn’t. It’s the same mechanism as dust devils and fire whirls that creates this rotating inferno.
Skip Murphy of Redding took this video and writes on Facebook:
In case you were wondering what a fire tornado looks like, this is from Rocky Point School off Lake Blvd. yesterday. No audio, but it sounds like a freight train, punctuated with explosions. Never seen anything like it. At the end of this was when I suddenly realized “Run, fool!” We are fine with friends in Cottonwood (Thanks Craig and Colleen!). Not sure about the house. Prayers upon prayers for our community, and our very brave first responders and firefighters.
Looking at the cloud, its extent, elevation and layering, one could actually give it an energy of equivalent Hiroshima bombs.
The rotation is convection at work. The fire tornado videos in Australia made the phenomenon more visible.
This is a great video showing the combustion of volatiles in the air, particularly on the right. The red and orange colours originate from glowing particles. The temperature of the fire is not high, but if it is big enough…
These high ‘gum’ species are resistant to drought but, wow, they burn well! What is amazing is the number of creatures that survive by burrowing into the ground. Convection helps cool the ground.
Spectacular and awful, in the classic sense.
I certainly don’t welcome or celebrate any negative impacts on people in the area, and hope that everyone stays safe.
But aren’t forest fires a natural part of the ecosystem in that part of the world? Isn’t it the case that the human-caused aspect of this, (if there is any), is decades of forestry practices that cause too much fuel to build up?
I’m curious about the two “rings” in the upper half of the cloud in the photo above. What are they and how are they formed? Are they moving with the cloud, or are they relatively stationary? Do they linger or do they vanish after a few seconds?
Those are ‘pileus clouds.’ I believe they form when a layer of stable air (with adequate moisture) is penetrated by strong convection. Most commonly seen near the top of cu-nims. Maybe an actual meteorologist will chime in…
Some years ago, when flying from Vancouver to San Fransisco saw similar fires, with the vortices.
It also occurred with the bombing of cities during WWII. The winds into the heart of the conflagration would blow people into the firestorm.
Bob Hoye
I suspect that the “fire tornado” effect may explain why there is so much large ash being deposited east of the fire. We’ve found partially burned clusters of oak leaves, and our neighbor found a page of a book with the edges burnt in his front yard yesterday.
These occurred with the Yellowstone fire of 1988.
No way you get a fire this big, this much heat, without lots and lots of fuel. If this is in a pine forest, a well managed pine forest doesn’t mind the occasional fire, some say thrive on it. Yet once the fuel underneath has built up over years or decades from excluding fire this is what they get. It will then burn hot enough to catch the live pines. Prescribed burns will also take out diseased pines. Selective harvest will put the trees far enough a part to avoid fires this hot.
For those wise forest and good land managers this is all common knowledge. Blaming it for a second on global warming is a gross disservice to the public, especially the public living adjacent to or in the forest.
Remember the big Yellowstone Park Fire in 1988, the largest wildfire in history. They had excluded fire and aggressively fought minor wildfires for decades, possibly since the park was created. While it was very dry that year it had nothing to do with global warming. Imagine if it happened today.
Six years ago, a fire just 5 miles to our north created something similar.
Table Mountain Fire
Here is a bit from the story, but note the “burning bark.”
“There are unconfirmed reports that on Wednesday the convection column of smoke went up to over 40,000 feet and carried 8-inch pieces of burning bark 6 to 7 miles away, falling near the Mission Ridge Ski Area.”
You can assume the Carr Fire is doing the same. Fires will pop up from the burning embers. Being out in front of the moving fire, putting them out also puts people, equipment, and planes in the path of the big one.