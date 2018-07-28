#CarrFire in Northern California so big it is making it’s own weather

/ 4 hours ago July 28, 2018

Video of a “fire tornado” follows. My friend Kris Kuyper writes on Facebook:

BIG Pyrocumulus clouds now forming above the smoke plume of the #CarrFire!
The dirty part on the bottom is the smoke plume rising from the fire. The intense heating from this rising plume eventually reaches a level in the atmosphere where it can form a cumulus cloud, that’s the white part on top. It’s called a Pyrocumulus Cloud.

Pyrocumulous cloud from the Carr fire Photo taken by Jim Mackensen.

Using Doppler radar, he notes; Tops of the Pyrocumulus cloud over the #CarrFire are now up to 32,000’!

Here is a video of a heat vortex from the Carr Fire. It looks like a tornado, but isn’t. It’s the same mechanism as dust devils and fire whirls that creates this rotating inferno.

Skip Murphy of Redding took this video and writes on Facebook:

In case you were wondering what a fire tornado looks like, this is from Rocky Point School off Lake Blvd. yesterday. No audio, but it sounds like a freight train, punctuated with explosions. Never seen anything like it. At the end of this was when I suddenly realized “Run, fool!” We are fine with friends in Cottonwood (Thanks Craig and Colleen!). Not sure about the house. Prayers upon prayers for our community, and our very brave first responders and firefighters.

Ivor Ward

That is way way scary.

July 28, 2018 6:02 am
embutler

men caused this fire…nature does not plan for fires..
Lodgepole Pine Trees Love Forest Fires | A Moment of …

July 28, 2018 6:03 am
Happytohelp

Nature absolutely plans for fires! Lightening starts most of them and forests regenerate more healthy as a result.

July 28, 2018 6:24 am
John F. Hultquist

H-2-H writes” Lightening starts most of them . . .

Lightning is a natural cause of fire, but in the USA about 84% of wildfire is related to or directly set by humans. Fires start from such things as car roll-overs, bad wiring, burning a pile of brush, camp fires, fire-crackers, or simple arson. See: Sleepy Hollow Fire

July 28, 2018 9:08 am
Latitude

“men caused this fire…” well, as long as there’s no “political” connection

Department of Homeland Security…

Forest Fire Jihad Being Threatened On Terrorist Websites

“U.S. officials monitoring terrorist web sites have discovered a call for using forest fires as weapons against “crusader” nations, in what may explain some recent wildfires in places like southern California and Greece.

A terrorist website was discovered recently that carried a posting that called for “Forest Jihad.” The posting was listed on the Internet on Nov. 26 and reported in U.S. intelligence channels last week.

The statement, in Arabic, said that “summer has begun so do not forget the Forest Jihad.”
The writer called on all Muslims in the United States, Europe, Russia and Australia to “start forest fires.”

http://www.nationalterroralert.com/forest-fire-jihad-being-threatened-on-terrorist-websites/

July 28, 2018 7:26 am
JMAD

Latitude, Thanks for the Post. It’s nice to see that not everyone is brainwashed

July 28, 2018 7:51 am
Latitude

unfortunately….ever those most of these fires are arson….they will be reported as increased because of climate change

July 28, 2018 8:16 am
HotScot

Latitude

There would surely be an announcement from ISIS or some other radical Islamic group that they started the fires.

Has there been any? If not, it would be a bit of a pointless exercise for them.

July 28, 2018 8:57 am
Bruce Cobb

Don’t let Mikey see that video. He’ll call it “literally climate change in action”. It’s the word “literally” that makes it real.

July 28, 2018 6:09 am
Joshua

Stupid fellow. A denier calling others who read long term graphs and science deniers.

July 28, 2018 6:46 am
Duncan Smith

Wow, the Carbon Cycle at work…a very rare and exciting event. Children just aren’t going to know what carbon is. /s

July 28, 2018 6:17 am
sycomputing

Prayers indeed.

FYI: “Video of a ‘fire tornado’ folows.”

July 28, 2018 6:27 am
Anthony Watts

typo fixed, thanks

July 28, 2018 6:30 am
beng135

Looking at the cloud, its extent, elevation and layering, one could actually give it an energy of equivalent Hiroshima bombs.

July 28, 2018 6:39 am
Greg Cavanagh

Is that film sped up? The little tree on the left is shaking as though it is sped up.

July 28, 2018 6:41 am
mystic rider

That’s what we call a time lapsed video. Google it.

July 28, 2018 7:55 am
pmhinsc

My proof reading skills aren’t the best but I see no mention of this being a time lapsed video. Is it or isn’t it?

July 28, 2018 8:47 am
Joshua

Alarmists Eric Holthaus, Al Gore, and Mann screams, “GLOBAL WARMING.”
Facts do not matter anymore. Whether it was arson or not, wildfire burning is all AGW.

July 28, 2018 6:44 am
Crispin in Waterloo

The rotation is convection at work. The fire tornado videos in Australia made the phenomenon more visible.

This is a great video showing the combustion of volatiles in the air, particularly on the right. The red and orange colours originate from glowing particles. The temperature of the fire is not high, but if it is big enough…

These high ‘gum’ species are resistant to drought but, wow, they burn well! What is amazing is the number of creatures that survive by burrowing into the ground. Convection helps cool the ground.

Spectacular and awful, in the classic sense.

July 28, 2018 6:45 am
sycomputing

What is amazing is the number of creatures that survive by burrowing into the ground. Convection helps cool the ground.

Very interesting, thank you.

I knew of the former but didn’t think of the latter…seems to make sense.

July 28, 2018 6:51 am
Rich Davis

I certainly don’t welcome or celebrate any negative impacts on people in the area, and hope that everyone stays safe.

But aren’t forest fires a natural part of the ecosystem in that part of the world? Isn’t it the case that the human-caused aspect of this, (if there is any), is decades of forestry practices that cause too much fuel to build up?

July 28, 2018 6:50 am
william Johnston

Some have suggested that Smokey the Bear should have been allowed to expire.

July 28, 2018 7:16 am
beng135

Send Smokey up to the Arctic, where he’ll die of Arctic warming….

July 28, 2018 7:36 am
rocketscientist

Get eaten by a polar bear more likely…

July 28, 2018 7:56 am
PaulH

I’m curious about the two “rings” in the upper half of the cloud in the photo above. What are they and how are they formed? Are they moving with the cloud, or are they relatively stationary? Do they linger or do they vanish after a few seconds?

July 28, 2018 6:51 am
The Real Bob_W

Those are ‘pileus clouds.’ I believe they form when a layer of stable air (with adequate moisture) is penetrated by strong convection. Most commonly seen near the top of cu-nims. Maybe an actual meteorologist will chime in…

July 28, 2018 7:08 am
subtle2

Some years ago, when flying from Vancouver to San Fransisco saw similar fires, with the vortices.
It also occurred with the bombing of cities during WWII. The winds into the heart of the conflagration would blow people into the firestorm.
Bob Hoye

July 28, 2018 7:06 am
Corky

I suspect that the “fire tornado” effect may explain why there is so much large ash being deposited east of the fire. We’ve found partially burned clusters of oak leaves, and our neighbor found a page of a book with the edges burnt in his front yard yesterday.

July 28, 2018 8:32 am
Sheri

These occurred with the Yellowstone fire of 1988.

July 28, 2018 8:53 am
Edwin

No way you get a fire this big, this much heat, without lots and lots of fuel. If this is in a pine forest, a well managed pine forest doesn’t mind the occasional fire, some say thrive on it. Yet once the fuel underneath has built up over years or decades from excluding fire this is what they get. It will then burn hot enough to catch the live pines. Prescribed burns will also take out diseased pines. Selective harvest will put the trees far enough a part to avoid fires this hot.

For those wise forest and good land managers this is all common knowledge. Blaming it for a second on global warming is a gross disservice to the public, especially the public living adjacent to or in the forest.

Remember the big Yellowstone Park Fire in 1988, the largest wildfire in history. They had excluded fire and aggressively fought minor wildfires for decades, possibly since the park was created. While it was very dry that year it had nothing to do with global warming. Imagine if it happened today.

July 28, 2018 8:53 am
John F. Hultquist

Six years ago, a fire just 5 miles to our north created something similar.
Table Mountain Fire

Here is a bit from the story, but note the “burning bark.”
There are unconfirmed reports that on Wednesday the convection column of smoke went up to over 40,000 feet and carried 8-inch pieces of burning bark 6 to 7 miles away, falling near the Mission Ridge Ski Area.

You can assume the Carr Fire is doing the same. Fires will pop up from the burning embers. Being out in front of the moving fire, putting them out also puts people, equipment, and planes in the path of the big one.

July 28, 2018 8:57 am
