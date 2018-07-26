Quote of the Week: That time when climate science believed UHI was causing most of the twentieth century warming

AMS fellow Joe D’Aleo writes of a time when Thomas Karl, former director of the National Climatic Data Center (NCDC) actually believed that UHI and station siting was a problem that created a warm bias.
He writes:
Tom Karl whose paper in 1988 defined the UHI adjustment for the first version of USHCN (which was removed in version 2) wrote with Kukla and Gavin in a 1986 paper on Urban Warming:
“MeteoSecular trends of surface air temperature computed predominantly from [urban] station data are likely to have a serious warm bias… The average difference between trends [urban siting vs. rural] amounts to an annual warming rate of 0.34°C/decade. … The reason why the warming rate is considerably higher [may be] that the rate may have increased after the 1950s, commensurate with the large recent growth in and around airports. …
Our results and those of others show that the urban growth inhomogeneity is serious and must be taken into account when assessing the reliability of temperature records.”
Source: https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/pdf/10.1175/1520-0450(1986)025%3C1265%3AUW%3E2.0.CO%3B2
Local copy: kukla-gavin-karl 1986 (PDF)
Inexplicably, the UHI adjustment Karl argued for was removed in USHCNv2.
Doug Hoyt, once chief scientist at Raytheon wrote:
“It is not out of the realm of possibility that most of the twentieth century warming was urban heat islands.”
Most of the warming should occur at night, in winter and in the coldest air masses on Earth… Because the so-called greenhouse effect simply slows down the process of radiative cooling.
What on Earth is with all this talk about UHI lately? Haven’t the great minds at BEST already told us that UHI has little to no effect on temperature trends?
Early on Anthony, our esteemed host, noticed that station siting was a big problem. He started the surface station project. I think it’s one of the things that convinced Judith Curry that the skeptics might have a point.
It’s still a big deal which the alarmists refuse to deal with. Old well sited rural stations tell a much different story than the rest of America’s surface stations. link
“Old well sited rural stations tell a much different story than the rest of America’s surface stations”
If you read your linked post through, it says the opposite. It says that for long-running stations both show an almost identical trend. But I don’t know what “GISS dataset” it is talking about.
