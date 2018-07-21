GOOGLE: “Big Brother Knows Best”

Guest Opinion by Kip Hansen
The world’s most influential information-gateway — GOOGLE Search — has recently made the decision to abandon its long-standing primary corporate policies: 1) “Don’t Be Evil” and 2) Provide internet search results based upon neutral algorithms, not human judgment; unbiased and objective.
Some may object to the charge that they have abandoned their oft-repeated mantra “Don’t Be Evil” — but to be clear, this has always meant, as Eric Schmidt (Executive Director of Google at the time) stated in a Wired profile in 2003, “Evil,” he said, “is what Sergey says is evil” (referring to Sergey Brin, who co-founded Google together with Larry Page).
As for the second point,
“As Stanford’s Terry Winograd, Page and Brin’s former professor and a consultant on Gmail, explains to Ken Auletta, “The idea that somebody at Google could know better than the consumer what’s good for the consumer is not forbidden.” He describes his former students’ attitude as “a form of arrogance: ‘We know better.’” …..
“[Larry] Page and [Sergey] Brin designed Google to avoid human judgment in rating the relevance of web pages. Recounting Google’s original design, Steven Levy describes the founders’ opinion that “having a human being determine the ratings was out of the question,” not just because “it was inherently impractical,” but also because “humans were unreliable. Only algorithms — well drawn, efficiently executed, and based on sound data — could deliver unbiased results.”
— Alex White, in “Google.gov”
In Alex White’s long discussion of the links and affinity between the Obama administration and Google executives, he notes “The common theme [as expressed by Obama and Google execs] is that we [the general public] make wrong decisions not because the world is inherently complex but because most people are self-interested and dumb — except for the self-anointed enlighteners, that is.” Like Obama, Google has appointed itself to be The Great Enlightener.
In a conference at MIT earlier this year, Obama said that tech companies such as Google “are shaping our culture in powerful ways. And the most powerful way in which that culture is being shaped right now is the balkanization of our public conversation,” contributing to the nation’s fragmentation — “. . . essentially we now have entirely different realities that are being created, with not just different opinions but now different facts —different sources, different people who are considered authoritative. It’s — since we’re at M.I.T., to throw out a big word — it’s epistemological. It’s a baseline issue.”
Let’s dive into that statement just a bit to make a point. President Obama said “…different facts —different sources, different people who are considered authoritative.”. What he says here is correct — it is a matter of which facts, what sources and whose expert opinion. There is not only one fact or one set of facts about any complex topic affecting society today. [ I wrote about this in the essay What’s Wrong With Alternative Facts?] Obama acknowledges that Google (and other technology companies) “are shaping our culture in powerful ways….” contributing to “the balkanization of our public conversation” and the nation’s fragmentation. I will point out, needlessly, that is bad thing.
Bal·kan·ize [ Balkanized, Balkanization ]
To divide (a region or body) into smaller mutually hostile states or groups.
What exactly has Google done?
Google has decided, under the false flag of fighting “fake news” to “think of itself as a genuine public good in a manner calling upon it to give users not only the results they want but the results that Google thinks they need, the results that informed consumers and democratic citizens ought to have”. “Google, that is, has long aspired not merely to provide people the information they ask for but to guide them toward informed choices about what information they’re seeking. Put more simply, Google aims to give people not just the information they do want but the information Google thinks they should want. As we will see, the potential political ramifications of this aspiration are broad and profound.” [quotes in paragraphs above from Google.gov.]
I would add, there are also profound social and scientific ramifications as well.
According to The Guardian, Ben Gomes, vice-president of engineering, Google Search, said in a blogpost in 2017: “We’ve adjusted our signals to help surface more authoritative pages and demote low-quality content … “
What they have done appears to be a public good. They’ve moved “authoritative sources” to the top search results. The question we need to ask is: “How does this play out in the Real World?” In the real world it means that the worldview, the political bias, the social preferences, the positions taken in various ideological and scientific controversies — as decided by top Google Executives — have been virtually hard-coded into Google’s search algorithms. No longer is Google returning “unbiased and objective results”. Google search returns now, at the top of search results, only what Google’s executives think you should be able to find, only what they want you to see, only what they think all “right-thinking” people (like themselves, of course) would want. Google has created a reality in which search results reflect, exactly, the opinions and views held by top Google executives on important societal issues. One side of each issue will dominate the first few pages of searches on these important issues.
Amanda Ripley of Solutions Journalism Network, recently wrote “Once we get drawn in (to a polarized issue), the conflict takes control. Complexity collapses, and the us-versus-them narrative sucks the oxygen from the room. Over time, people grow increasingly certain of the obvious rightness of their views and increasingly baffled by what seems like unreasonable, malicious, extreme or crazy beliefs and actions of others,” …. “The lesson for journalists (or anyone) working amidst intractable conflict: complicate the narrative. First, complexity leads to a fuller, more accurate story. Secondly, it boosts the odds that your work will matter — particularly if it is about a polarizing issue. When people encounter complexity, they become more curious and less closed off to new information. They listen, in other words.” Attempts to simplify complex issues by exposing the public to only one side of an issue leads to more, not less, conflict and Obama’s “balkanization of our public conversation”.
As far back as September last year, the New York Times was reporting on Google’s apparent tampering: “Accusations that Google has tampered with search results are not uncommon and date back to the earliest days of its search engine. But they are taking on new life amid concerns that technology behemoths are directly — or indirectly — censoring controversial subjects in their response to concerns over so-called fake news and the 2016 presidential election.”
How many issues?
We don’t know yet — but Climate Change results have been tampered with in a glaringly obvious manner — all web sites even slightly contrarian have been “de-ranked” and “demoted” apparently as “low-quality” (read instead — “containing Google-unacceptable points-of-view”) and are browser-pages down the list, if they appear at all.
Suspected tampering includes, but is not limited to,: Abortion, Gun Control, climate change/global warming, US Illegal immigration, Gender issues, feral cats (an tiny issue for which Google was dinged in the press), health and sugar…these were found with a very quick check. It will be a major undertaking requiring a massive Citizen Science project to determine just how many, and which, controversial topics have been tampered with, topics into which Google has injected their own executive’s human judgement on which ideas, which opinions and which facts should be considered authoritative and which should be actively suppressed by “de-ranking” and “demoting”. Once the extent of the damage is known, it will take a broad-based social movement to get Google to take its fingers off the scales and let the Internet decide for itself.
A recent New York Times article, titled “The Case Against Google”, quipped “Google has succeeded where Genghis Khan, communism and Esperanto all failed: It dominates the globe. Though estimates vary by region, the company now accounts for an estimated 87 percent of online searches worldwide. ….. …When does a mega-company’s behavior become so brazen that it violates the law?”
Just this week, actually. The New York Times carried the story “E.U. Fines Google $5.1 Billion in Android Antitrust Case”. This case was not about tampering with Search Results — this case was about Google “abusing its power in the mobile phone market”.
“Google has used Android as a vehicle to cement the dominance of its search engine,” said Margrethe Vestager, Europe’s antitrust chief. “These practices have denied rivals the chance to innovate and compete on the merits. They have denied European consumers the benefits of effective competition in the important mobile sphere.”
The European Union fined $ 5.1 billion (4.34 billion euros) in this case. Last June, the EU fined Google “$2.7 billion for unfairly favoring some of its own services over those of rivals.”
“Google’s search engine has played a decisive role in determining what most of us read, use and purchase online,” said Shivaun Raff, a co-founder of Foundem, a British comparison-shopping site that was the first company to file a complaint against Google. “Left unchecked, there are few limits to this gatekeeper power.””
For a full version of Raff’s saga, see here.
Yes, Google dominates the Search engine field. By how much?
The charts above show that Google Search, worldwide, has over 75% of the total search traffic market share and over 90% of the mobile search traffic share. These figures are distorted — Google is banned in China, thus searches there by necessity shift to the Chinese-language-only Baidu. For rest-of-world figures, add Baidu’s share to Google’s share for a clearer picture.
Note very well, please: there is very little to be gained by comparing search results between the available search engines. Where search engines are not owned outright by Google, many/most depend on ”Google Ranking” as part of their own search algorithms, thus Google’s “de-ranking” of a web site or a whole social viewpoint affects all of them. Microsoft’s bing has long been known to “sneak a peek” at Google rankings and include them in its search algorithm. Yahoo! has a deal to use Microsoft bing’s output in its search results (“Bing will continue to provide the underlying non-paid search results and technology for Yahoo.“) So it reads like this: Google tampers with its algorithm, bing peeks at the Google results and quasi-mirrors them, Yahoo! uses bing’s results. The remaining big English-language player is Ask.com, who’s market share is so small it doesn’t even make the chart. They license someone else’s search results for general web searches, but don’t disclose who that is.
Questions for discussion:
Is it important that Google has tampered with it’s search algorithm on social, political, and scientific issues?
Is it socially significant that Google has tampered with it’s search algorithm on social, political, and scientific issues?
Is it politically important that Google has tampered with it’s search algorithm on social, political, and scientific issues?
Is it important to Science and Science Education that Google is tampered with it’s search algorithm on social, political, and scientific issues?
What are the implications for Freedom of Expression? for Free Flow of Information? for Democratic Values? for the Ethos of the World Wide Web?
Attribution: The featured image is adapted in part from a book cover for the Orwell title “1984” designed by nusentinsaino.deviantart.com.
Author’s Note:
This is a Commentary, meaning that it contains my personal opinions about a topic being raised in the press about Google’s behavior and changes it has made to its search algorithm over the last year or so.
I strongly suggest reading as many of the linked news articles as you have time for…I consider this to be a very important and significant issue for all users of the World Wide Web.
This is a follow-up to my recent piece: “NEWS FLASH: World’s Library Sabotaged”. The next installment in this series will cover the specific effects and implications for the topic of Climate Science — and why it matters for WUWT.
I expect that many will disagree with my viewpoints expressed above — that’s good, it means I have hit on something that readers can engage with.
Let me end with a conclusion by Adam White (his piece linked above) “… the pressure for Google to adopt ever more expansive interpretations of “exploitative,” “authoritative,” and “what people are looking for” will doubtless rise.” The pressure did rise and we are seeing the results above….Google as Arbiter of Truth, Google as Big Brother Knows Best.
Thanks, Obama and Google — founders of our Brave New World.
beng135 ==> You’d be interested in the Adam White article. It is a long, but terrific, read.
It’s been apparent for some time that Google’s search engine has been degraded. Specific search phrases do not return the same content and breadth of search as it did a few years ago. The political slant of returns on subjects that should be apolitical has increased. My wife’s google searches have to do with history and genealogy, looking for specific sources, etc.
Google’s politicization of returns had seriously degraded a great idea.
Bob ==> In the field of genealogy, there is a lot of commercialization — and the first return on the TOPIC search is an advertisement for Ancestry.com. The rest of the results are fairly good.
Searching phrases will be less manipulated than subject and topic searches.
If you have specific examples, I’d like to see them.
Thanks.
People Google, they don’t search. Pass the Kleenex… I mean, tissue.
n.n ==> What the EU anti-competition case was about deals with bundling of Google Search with the Android smart phone operating system — when you search on your Android phone — it is Google. Worldwide, Android OS has a >75% market share.
Depends on what you Google. I’m pretty sure Gore needs tissue.
http://gibiru.com
Dan ==> gibiru results for “climate change” returns 4 ads at the top, then virtually the exact same list as Google — all Consensus sites, regardless of traffic….
How about DuckDuckGo.com?
If that’s accurate … Darn!
commieBob ==> I have written to DuckDuckGo and asked them exactly what/whose algorithm they use….no reply as yet.
The linked reddit article contains a comment that says when you google american inventors, you get a bunch of African American inventors nobody has ever heard about.
Google – Google displays text from the first hit at the top of the page. It’s a list of African American inventors who changed the world.
DuckDuckGo – The first hit is american-inventor.com which has a list on its home page. As far as I can tell, none of the people on that list are African American.
For obvious ideological bias the score is (1 is good, 0 is bad):
Google – 0
DuckDuckGo – 1
NOTA BENE – I’m not saying there were no important African American inventors. There were. You could argue that one or two belong on the american-inventor home page. All I’m saying is that DuckDuckGo didn’t obviously tamper with the search result.
Lol, I think there is more to the issue than that. The first result I get when I search for “American Inventors” is a page talking about the google search results! Just by talking about it we’re changing what google shows when we search for a term.
As would a few popular sites with miss tagged photos. It loops back around on itself.
A bunch of people talking about how a search for American inventors shows more black people than they expected, and doing the same search themselves, and making pages about it, reinforces the association. Computers are very bad at any real understanding of context.
Did I just discover that Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison, Nicola Tesla and Albert Einstein were all “African-Americans”? Talk about fake news…
We dont know who Ask.com licenses from but is there any indication that it is Google or a company that does license from Google?
Alan ==> As it stands today — any change Google makes to its ranking system propagates out into bing and Yahoo!, the second and third largest major searches (Baidu has a bigger market share than these two but is Chinese-language only).
Ask.com and DDGo are still question marks.
Trump has to step in and stop this
Alan ==> Google is more likely to respond to Public Shaming than government intervention.
Google is part of the Deep State. Google is all in for the fight against freedom. Trump is taking the DS down. Why does G have a new CEO? You think it was his idea to resign?
Once again we see the feral chicago rat Barack Hussein Obama actively conspiring with Google and main stream media in the ‘balkanization’ and destruction of the USA. The daily news and net searches illustrates the Alynski-driven ‘progress’ that Socialist Progressives pursue.
I’m going to have to disagree with the author here. Google decided years ago to “abandon its long-standing primary corporate policies.” Like most progressives/leftists they have only recently decided not to hide it anymore.
“[Larry] Page and [Sergey] Brin designed Google to avoid human judgment in rating the relevance of web pages. Recounting Google’s original design, Steven Levy describes the founders’ opinion that “having a human being determine the ratings was out of the question,” not just because “it was inherently impractical,” but also because “humans were unreliable. Only algorithms — well drawn, efficiently executed, and based on sound data — could deliver unbiased results.”
It just appears to me that the above contradicts everything I understood about how Google’s search engine was designed to work.
The idea was to elevate any website’s search ranking by popularity, under the common assumption in today’s world that consensus presupposes valuable content. Regardless of whether one agrees with that premise, it’s undeniable that consensus must presuppose human judgment, in which case Page and Brin contradicted themselves at the outset.
Kip, what am I missing here?
sy ==> “Consensus” views are political/social, not based on actual popularity in the internet.
For instance, WUWT has an very low Alexa rating # (lower is better — based on traffic) yet has been de-ranked/demoted in rankings by Google even though WUWT 3 MILLION page views per month.
By Internet standards, WUWT is the most popular viewpoint. But Google has marked it as “low-quality” pushing it to five or sixth page of results on climate change.
They have entering “human judgement” in — the judgements of Google execs as to what is true, what is good for you to see…..
In a similar discussion some years ago, I pointed out that WUWT’s Page-rank was being degraded by the rather large number of links to external sites. There seem to be many more now than there were then.
Google has always included subjective criteria, or at least they claimed they did in the early days. I also note that you haven’t responded to my remark that websites The Environmental Defense Fund, The Daily Intelligencer and TakePart you claim are unfairly elevated to page one do not occur in the first 20, 10 and 5 pages when I search on “climate change”.
Ditto wikipedia:
https://anonhq.com/beware-wikipedia-never-trust/
BTW, try to find this expose’ on the google culture via google.
QED.
Interesting, but beware anonhq, which has an anti-corporate agenda.
Works for me. Maybe Google hates you. And Kip Hansen…
HFS! This is the Foundation and skeleton for building the “MATRIX”. They aren’t advancing artificial intelligence, they’re constructing artificial reality.
DuckDuckGo is better for climate results than Google. I use DDG as my default. It is not as good as Google for some things, but you can always prefix a search with “!g” to get the Google result if the DDG isn’t sufficient. 90% of the time, DDG is fine though. The main thing I miss is the Google maps integration.
Friend ==> What does it tell you that adding a special character to the search request at DDGo returns Google’s results?
It doesn’t tell me anything. It is just a useful feature that DDG has.
https://duckduckgo.com/bang
Friend ==> Oh, I see, it is just a re-direct — so that one doesn’t have to switch their browser search engine — cute feature.
The quote below has been attributed to a British novelist and scriptwriter Donald James Wheal who apparently went by several pseudonyms including Dresden James, Donald James and Thomas Dresden….
“A truth’s initial commotion is directly proportional to how deeply the lie was believed. It wasn’t the world being round that agitated people, but that the world wasn’t flat. When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.”
Somehow, I think of the corporate biases built into Google’s search engine whenever I read the quote above. In my view, the smartest people are the ones that question society’s commonly held beliefs.
CD ==> We see this “When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.” in today’s conflict over climate change.
Read Amanda Ripley’s piece (linked in the essay).
2nd google search result for “Kip Hansen” – “Kip Hansen’s badge of dishonour | HotWhopper”.
I’ll take that as proof of thesis.
peyelut ==> Good point — HotWhopper, a “climate consensus” scandal and ad-hom site — with almost no traffic — gets a #2 on my name, rather than my essays at WUWT and judithcurry.com, which have much higher popularity ratings according to Alexa.
I rather liked the HotWhopper piece on me (they did TWO) — re-assured me that i was making a difference and boosted my ego. I thanked Miriam for it.
Try a search for a prominent skeptical scientist. It’s enlightening.
https://www.therightinsight.org/Not-so-subtle-Influences-Search-Engine-Bias
I’d say it’s the Western World’s most influential gateway. It can’t be accessed in China under normal circumstances, for example.
R. Shearer ==> Correct — and point made in the essay. Without some fancy footwork, Chinese citizens in China can not access Google….despite being censored in China, Google is still the world’s most influential gateway to the internet.
Sorry, I skipped right over that. In any case, I learned that by personal experience.
All searches there are incredibly slow and filtered and a real impediment to efficiency, but at the same time a relative advantage to open societies.
I’m not as concerned as some about the way Google chooses to devalue its brand.
Their real success came from eliminating spam, or, more correctly, reducing it to acceptable levels. Sure, they can downgrade individual sites they don’t like. But it’s hard work to get them all, or even some of them. They would really, really prefer not to exercise their political biases that way because their power is not as great as many would like to think. And they know it. Plus, there isn’t even any one at Google who fully understands how their whole algorithm works.
In short, they have implemented algorithms to downrate pages which are excessively repetitive and copying text from elsewhere, in the many forms that can take. They know that is the basis of their success. Tinker with that algorithm at your peril.
Guess what? I’ll bet Swiss Francs for Venezuelan bananas that global warmers are more likely to fall into the spam category than climate sceptics. It is one of those self-evident truths. As one of the climate infidels, Google still serves me up pages from other climate infidels.
The number of adult naifs who go to Google asking about global warming, but not already having an opinion about what they might want to receive, is vanishingly close to zero. This is why so many activists focus on the very young.
michael ==> Your point is about one of the positive changes Google has made in the last few years — but is not about what this recent change is about.
You seem to be stuck on a climate-centric wavelength.
Climate and climate change are not really very important issues — but Google has messed with the topic ratings of many societal/political issues — read the questions at the end of the essay and answer them for yourself.
Much ado about nothing.
If you really want a unbiased text search machine then migrate from
Microsoft operating system
to unix
and build your own Google based on
https://www.google.at/search?client=ms-android-samsung&ei=z2ZTW5vPO8KPmgWS0Kb4Cg&q=unix+awk+script+processing+&oq=unix+awk+script+processing+&gs_l=mobile-gws-wiz-serp.
_____________________________________________________
The difference:
in unix awk script processing it’s maybe hours to build the appropriate search algorithm.
in Google it’s seconds to get the asked for results.
johann ==> if only it were that easy…..
Its the explanation of why, in the US but not in other countries, views about scientific issues can be predicted from political outlook. So for instance on climate, Republicans generally are skeptics and Democrats alarmists. Republicans oppose Paris, Democrats are in favor.
The debate in the US, but not elsewhere, has consisted of ‘progressives’asserting policy recommendations, citing scientific evidence in favor, and then accusing their policy opponents of being anti science. The opponents then predictably move the debate onto what exactly the science is, then people who take differing views of the scientific issues are called ‘deniers’ and so on.
In the end we have neither intelligent debates about what the science is, how certain it is, what needs to be done to clarify it, what the objections are to various theories, how settled it is…. Nor do we have intelligent debates about what policies to follow.
Of the two, probably the most serious damage is being done to scientific inquiry, which has increasingly turned into the effort to find bad reasons for views that one adopts out of political stance. We see it for instance in the question of hereditary abilities and characteristics: the right being persuaded of heredity, the left that its all nurture. In gender, we see it in the view that its scientifically correct to think that gender is fluid and that men can be turned into women through surgery and hormones, and that gender typical behavior is entirely cultural in origin. These are all topics that cannot be discussed any more in a detached scientific way, because we have essentially come to believe that some views of the facts are evil, it is wicked to think that the world may be a certain way.
I don’t know how to get out of this, and back to science as inquiry. A first step though might be to recognise that this is a peculiarly American malaise. In Europe and the rest of the world, you cannot predict a man’s views of climate science if you know what party he votes for. This is an American problem, a very serious one, and will have to find an American solution.
Adam White’s piece is very insightful on all this.
” In Europe and the rest of the world, you cannot predict a man’s views of climate science if you know what party he votes for. ”
As a matter of fact you can, at least in Europe. It might not look that way, but that is only because “the Swamp” has very nearly complete control of the MSM. In Sweden for example if you question e. g. the official views on climate or immigration you are very likely to lose your job and have a fair chance of being indicted for hate speech (“hets mot folkgrupp”). And remember – in Sweden it is the political parties that appoint jury members.
michel ==> You’d like Amanda Ripley’s piece — which is meant for journalists.Linked in the essay.
Thank you, Kip.
I don’t trust any of ’em. I never did and I never will.
The “fake news” meme is itself fake news, because the problem is seldom erroneous facts, rather it is the deployment of those subsets of the facts that confirm a pre-ordained or desired conclusion, ignoring or casting doubt on the other subset of facts.
climanrecon ==> Mostly right. There is, of course, Real Fake news — news made up whole cloth.
The there is CNN-style fake news — news built around something intentionally misunderstood, then misrepresented.
Then there ids, as you point out, one side of a polarized issue calling the other side of the same issue “fake news”.
Google has begun labeling sites that have “Google-disapproved viewpoints” fake news and re-ranking them to bury them.
You might like Amanda Ripley’s piece linked in the essay or my piece at judithcurry.com, also linked in the essay.
This would explain why the September Porto Climate Conference does not show up in Google, but does in Dogpile at https://www.portoconference2018.org/
Works fine for me. Maybe it’s because I’m in Tas mania…
howard-
I found it depends on the exact search term you use. (by the way I always use google advanced search) When I searched for “porto conference” I got lots of entries. When I searched for “porto climate conference” I got nothing.
I did a goggle search for “best websites about climate change” and found almost no mention of the most viewed site, i.e. Watts Up With That. Even lists of 100 websites about climate change failed to mention WUWT. The only mention I could find in the first page of results was on the Quora website. In the first answer to the question, “What are some of the best websites about climate change in the World Wide Web?”, Jean Vidler puts the following blogs at the bottom of her list:
judithcurry.com < a "lukewarmist" who agress AGW is happening but is sceptical about how bad it will be. One of the best informed sceptic.
wattsupwiththat.com < the most popular denier blog.
It doesn’t matter if there are other search engines if nobody uses them.
The problem is the same as if all the Main Stream Media (MSM) were owned by one person. It would be very bad for democracy.
Even if I’ve never watched Fox News, I still say thank God for Fox news.
(trigger warning) Noam Chomsky thoroughly documented the fact that, for the first part of the Viet Nam war anyway, the MSM effectively spouted the government line without any coercion or censorship. link* After all, the freedom of the press belongs to the guy who owns the press.
*I’m almost alone in my interpretation of that book. He pointed out that the average American had little chance to know what was really happening in Viet Nam at least in the beginning.
commieBob ==> Thanks for the link to the London School of economics paper.
As for Viet Nam — I was a university-based radio journalist 1967-1969…….we didn’t spout the government line… 🙂
Well there’s always baidu.com and yandex.com.
Both are now noticeably better than google, at least on climate-related searches. Yandex has always had better coverage of Russia and Eastern Europe.
You too can collude with China and Russia!
Sorry state of affairs when a Russian oligarch is more committed to free speech than American oligarchs.
tty ==> are you getting baidu.com in English?
I like it when things suck — at least to some people — that’s when I can do the best research in the shortest time. The greatest challenge these days are the too-obvious results like corporate name matches, and especially, returning clickbait pages that rank highly if your topic is not too popular. The Internet has become weighed down with pages without conversations in them. And yet one of the best ways to learn about something is to listen to people discussing it.
My suck trick is to add ‘sucks’ … both as two unquoted words, then in a quoted phrase. Ex,
tesla</a – the bare word tesla brings up the who’s who of official sources, positive reviews (because they’re more often linked to) and variations, page after page. Interesting reading maybe but you’ll be led down the garden path because 🙂 this IS the garden path.
tesla sucks</a – the two bare words. Still on the garden path, though we’ve taken another branch into corporately sponsored mega-unpopularity. But it’s still dominated by major media players. You wouldn’t catch many reporters actually saying anything as crude as “Tesla sucks”. That’s an advantage…
… because it allows us to search “tesla sucks”</a – the “quoted phrase” uncloaks pages where everyday humans are speaking. As opposed to fancy frilly kind. We have left the garden path and it’s not all negative, in fact, strongly expressed negative sentiment brings defenders out of the woodwork with their best arguments, and these people often have more interesting and accurate things to say than any defensive press release.
Limit your “X sucks” phrase to a website where people routinely gather an argue and you hit solid gold. “tesla sucks” on Reddit gives an amazing variety of topic. And if you know Reddit, for negative sentiment you can expect the staunchest defenders.
You can also catch a glimpse of Google’s bizarre and somewhat disturbing index purging. Oddly, “tesla sucks” at slashdot.org brings up only TWO result for me, from June+July 2018. For a site that has hosted hundreds if not thousands of Tesla topics… Is Google sending Slashdot down into the memory hole?
Google’s great, but it also sucks.
In my professional opinion gaggle is worse than Hitler and Stalin and Satan combined. The earth has never experienced an evil so pervasive
