Stephen, Why Global Warming is not a problem

By Andy May
The following is a quote from my book Climate Catastrophe! Science or Science Fiction?
“99.9 percent of the Earth’s surface heat capacity is in the oceans and less than 0.1 percent is in the atmosphere. Further, CO2 is only 0.04 percent of the atmosphere. It beggars belief that a trace gas (CO2), in an atmosphere that itself contains only a trace amount of the total thermal energy on the surface of the Earth, can control the climate of the Earth. This is not the tail wagging the dog, this is a flea on the tail of the dog wagging the dog.”
One would think that this is clear, but to some it clearly is not. A commenter on Amazon.com named “Stephen” thinks it is “Scientific gibberish” and explains as follows:
“Apparently, May believes that the way CO2 acts to heat the earth is by getting hot. Then, the CO2 transfers its heat to the rest of the earth. Since the heat capacity of the CO2 is negligible, the earth’s temperature cannot rise.
This represents a profound misunderstanding of how the greenhouse effect works. The amount of heat contained in the CO2 has nothing whatsoever to do with CO2‘s effect on temperature. CO2‘s effect is to prevent radiative heat transfer from the earth [sic] to space. That is, it keeps the heat in.
Here is a way to think about this. Imagine that you have a pot of hot water sitting on the counter. If the pot is open to the air, it will cool quickly. If the pot is covered, it will cool more slowly. It doesn’t matter if the cover is made out of Saran wrap, which has no heat capacity–it will still keep the water hot. This analogy isn’t perfect since the water may be losing heat mostly by convective heat transfer. But the point is that CO2 is acting by keeping the heat in; it doesn’t actually heat the earth.”
He obviously did not read the book and misses the significance of the large difference between the heat capacity of the oceans and the atmosphere. He also misses the significance of “… control the climate of the Earth.” OMG! I’ve been quoted out of context, that never happens! But, since Stephen does seem to understand a little of the science, I did respond. The version below is edited a bit for this post, the actual answer is on Amazon.com.
What does this quote mean?
As you will see when you read my book, the IPCC AR5 Physical Science Basis report (2013) states on page 667 that “CO2 is the main anthropogenic control knob on climate.” This is also in the title of a paper by Lacis, et al. (2010) cited in the IPCC report. Both works acknowledge that the infrared active CO2 alone does not have enough of an effect to cause problems. But, if the atmospheric CO2 concentration increases, due to burning fossil fuels, the IPCC authors claim the lower atmosphere will warm due to the resulting additional delay in the radiative transfer of thermal energy to space. This warming will cause the amount of water vapor to increase in the lower atmosphere. Water vapor is a much stronger “greenhouse gas” and this will cause the problem they espouse.
In addition, the same IPCC report states on page 7 that they present “clear and robust conclusions … that the science now shows with 95 percent certainty that human activity is the dominant cause of observed warming since the mid-20th century.” Of course, the human effect on climate has never been measured, so the “95%” confidence is based solely upon computer models and “expert” opinion.
There are several problems with these ideas. Most heat transfer in the lower atmosphere, where there is a lot of water vapor, occurs via convection. Water vapor (and water) have a high heat capacity and carry a lot of latent heat, they transport most of the thermal energy near the surface in the so-called atmospheric “boundary layer.” CO2 has a low heat capacity. It is infrared active and absorbs and emits IR radiation, with a small delay, whereas latent heat can be carried by water vapor for weeks before it condenses as rain and emits it as radiant energy. At high altitudes, where there is little water vapor, it is responsible for emitting most of the IR to space as thermal radiation. But, near the surface water vapor does most of the cooling.
The oceans are very cool, with an average temperature of about 4 degrees C. As stated in the quote, they contain 1,000 times the heat capacity of the atmosphere and provide a huge buffer that limits the Earth’s surface temperature. Most of the solar thermal energy is absorbed by the oceans. The warmest part of the ocean is the surface of the tropical Pacific. Here evaporation limits the temperature to a maximum of 30 degrees C (86 degrees F) according to many sources, but Newell and Dopplick (1978, J. of Applied Meteorology, Vol. 18, page 822) and Newell, Navato and Hsiung (1978 in Pure Applied Geophysics, Vol 116, page 351) are the original sources.
This energy is transmitted all over the world, mostly by ocean currents, but also by wind. It is emitted to space, mostly by CO2, in net emitting areas like the poles and the Sahara, and from the upper atmosphere. Thunderstorms are a main mechanism for transporting thermal energy to the upper atmosphere where it is easily emitted to space. Thus, the point of the quote is that the atmosphere (and thus CO2, a trace gas in the atmosphere) cannot “control” the climate if oceans exist. The oceans are the main control. If they were to completely disappear somehow (unlikely) then CO2 may play a role in long-term climate. But, if they exist, the maximum ocean surface temperature is 30 degrees. Since the oceans cover 70% of the Earth’s surface, this limits the maximum surface temperature.
“Here evaporation limits the temperature to a maximum of 30 degrees C (86 degrees F)…”
Be careful with absolutes.
One does see tropical SST’s in the 31-33 C range, the Caribbean Sea (north of Venezuela), Gulf of Mexico (late August), Western Pacific around the Solomon Islands, east of Philippines. When this occurs a stable high pressure system usually exists to limit/suppress convective formation of clouds. These areas are usually ripe for tropical cyclone development/strengthening if they pass across these very warm waters..
Also the Red Sea, which in summer can reach 34 degrees C off Sudan and Eritrea, without damage to coral reefs there.
Perhaps, I could have worded it better. Something like the limit in the open ocean is 30 degrees C. I can see how isolated portions of the ocean like the Caribbean or the Red Sea could get above 30 degrees for short periods of time. Or in unusual meteorological conditions that suppress cloud formation, but outside of these temporary conditions 30 degrees should not be exceeded for any length of time.
The average annual SST in the southern Red Sea is 30 °C, and about 28 °C in winter. Thus in summer, it averages 32 °C, and is above 30 °C for some six months of the year.
At the moment, it’s 31-32 °C off the coast of Chiapas and in the Sea of Cortez:
So what you should have said is the maximum sustained temperature in the oceans is around 34C.
It’s way complicated. Although most of the heat is stored in the oceans, the vast majority of the heat moves to the arctic via the atmosphere. link All the planet’s heat arrives and leaves through or via the atmosphere (except for geothermal).
All the energy budget graphs I have seen give about 48% of the solar hitting the ocean and land surface.
I agree that most of the thermal energy leaves and arrives through the atmosphere. And, on a yearly basis, probably most of the energy that is transported to the Arctic is transported via the atmosphere. The Arctic ice cap acts as a cap after all. But, the point I was making was that most of the incoming solar radiation is absorbed by the oceans and transmitted around the world via ocean currents. I still think that is correct. This makes sense due to the very high heat capacity of the oceans. Short term weather is controlled by atmospheric heat (thermal energy) transport, but longer term it is the oceans. I suspect most thermal energy makes its way to the Southern Ocean through ocean currents as well.
“Here is a way to think about this. Imagine that you have a pot of hot water sitting on the counter. If the pot is open to the air, it will cool quickly. If the pot is covered, it will cool more slowly. It doesn’t matter if the cover is made out of Saran wrap, which has no heat capacity–it will still keep the water hot. This analogy isn’t perfect since the water may be losing heat mostly by convective heat transfer. But the point is that CO2 is acting by keeping the heat in; it doesn’t actually heat the earth.”
I see, so when I get a coffee and instead of putting a solid impermeable lid on top that fits tight I’m given a sort of lid that has 0.04% the mass of a solid lid. I might look like a mime artist trying to put this impression of a lid on the coffee and I would imagine theoretically it would keep in 0.04% of the heat but more likely it would have a negligible effect. The example of a pot of water being covered cannot be compared in any way to CO2 acting as a ‘lid’. A solid barrier doesn’t have to have heat trapping properties, it just has to physically prevent the heat from mixing and dissipating with the wider atmosphere.
The lid on your coffee cup is impermeable. CO2 in the atmosphere is not.
This represents a profound misunderstanding of how the greenhouse effect works.
No, it represents a profound commitment to dislodging erroneous thinking about a so called greenhouse effect.
The amount of heat contained in the CO2 has nothing whatsoever to do with CO2‘s effect on temperature. CO2‘s effect is to prevent radiative heat transfer from the earth [sic] to space. That is, it keeps the heat in.
So, 0.06% of the atmosphere (by mass), “keeps heat in” for the rest of the 99.94% of atmospheric mass. What is the other 99.94% of atmospheric mass doing, if not “keeping in heat”? And how can 0.06% of atmospheric mass “keep heat in”, without itself being heated, while 99.94% of atmospheric mass is heated by CO2 that itself is NOT heated ? CO2 heats the main mass of the atmosphere without heating itself, by just forcing the bulk of the atmosphere to hold heat that it otherwise would not “keep in” by itself ?
One molecule per 2400 other molecules forces another 100 molecules (water) of the 2300 to force those 2300 molecules to “keep heat in” ? Where is the heat being kept ? If the other 2300 are heated, then the heat must be within those, and so those are “keeping heat in” too, but somehow CO2 is NOT heating itself, yet causes another 100 molecules to really heat up, which causes the other 2300 somehow to heat up.
CO2 must be acting like some kind of solid stuff to do all that, but it is NOT solid — it’s gas. The conclusion that it “keeps heat in” is absurd.
Here is a way to think about this. Imagine that you have a pot of hot water sitting on the counter. If the pot is open to the air, it will cool quickly. If the pot is covered, it will cool more slowly. It doesn’t matter if the cover is made out of Saran wrap, which has no heat capacity–it will still keep the water hot. This analogy isn’t perfect since the water may be losing heat mostly by convective heat transfer. But the point is that CO2 is acting by keeping the heat in; it doesn’t actually heat the earth.
So, we replace one really bad analogy — a greenhouse — with another really bad analogy — a pot of hot water — in order to profoundly understand how the first really bad analogy can be perpetuated. If the absurdity of explaining any affect that CO2 might have by referencing a green house fails, then change the absurdity to a pot of hot water. Great !
I think I understand better now — NOT how the greenhouse effect works, but how people who explain the greenhouse effect have really f___ed up their minds.
I’d like to point out that the 95% of CO2 that is natural is not the problem. It is that 5% OF the .06% of the atmosphere that is CO2 that is blamed for global warming. Not CO2 itself, but the MAN MADE percentage which is responsible for ALL of those things attributed to global warming. My brain wants to explode any time people attribute man-made CO2 for ANYTHING.
By the way, the 99.9% of the atmosphere that is inert is heated by the earth every single day. Non radiative gases cannot emit radiation, yet those gases are cooled every day. Ever wonder how? Heat rises, it doesn’t sink. The surface cools the surface air at night, but not at altitude. How does it get cooled? Answer: Radiative gases radiate energy, cool, and then absorb energy from inert gases by conduction – collisions. Then that cycle repeats. If there were NO radiative gases in the atmosphere, the only way energy from convected sources could cool is via contact with the surface (and each other). Earth would thus be warmer with no gh gases, perhaps the most badly named scientific term in existence. It would be warmer because the RATE of radiation would have to increase to force the surface to return all sun’s energy to space. The only way to increase the rate of radiation is for earth to warm.
Believing in a religion makes them dumber
Although I don’t think the warmists have made or will ever make the case that CO2 is the “lid” that Stephen describes, such that more of it creates more “lidiness”, I’m afraid I have to agree with him that the passage he quotes from your book mischaracterizes the global warming argument as I have always understood it. Furthermore, arguing that a small component of some whole allows us to dismiss its importance isn’t very convincing: many elements make up even less of the human body, but their absence or over-abundance would be fatal. It might have been better to have written that the Greenhouse Effect postulates exactly what Stephen says it does, then to talk about oceans and atmosphere and whether more CO2 does what models claim it does, IMHO.
In short, I think he’s got you there.