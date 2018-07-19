NEWS FLASH: World’s Library Sabotaged

Commentary by Kip Hansen
BREAKING NEWS — SABOTAGE @ The Library of The World
The Library of the World — the greatest collection since the Ancient Library of Alexandria — is the world’s largest and most complete library ever collected — and which is claimed to hold a nearly complete written record of human knowledge — has been found to have been secretly sabotaged by a cabal within the library’s Indexing Department.
The sabotage was so subtle that it has only become apparent within the last few days. Here’s what we know so far: Over the last year, the group within the Indexing Department, calling themselves The Enlightened, have been quietly altering the Master Index to the vast collection by altering the individual indexes of works they consider “objectionable” or “evil” or “not helpful” to the social, political and scientific world view of cult’s leaders.
The result of this sabotage is that as of this moment when library users search the computerized library index they no longer find any materials that contradict the views of The Enlightened — the cross-indexes and “popularity ratings” have been manually altered to bury materials The Enlightened have deemed “ill-informed” — which simply means in practice that they are contrary to what The Enlightened think you should know.
The deception has escaped detection for so long because no materials have actually been removed from the library shelves. Original index entries have not been removed. If one knows the title and author, the computerized index returns a pointer to the material and it can be called up. But, no matter how popular the specific item or material, if one searches the index for a list of entries by subject, the resulting list of library materials returned to the user is listed in an order pre-determined by The Enlightened — showing at the top all materials the cabal has secretly tagged as “authoritative” and wishes users to read (in order of its own preference), then all materials not specifically proscribed by them, and only then, buried under all the other entries, are listed the materials marked down by the malefactors as “not-Enlightened”. The determination of what is “authoritative”, “Enlightened” and “not-Enlightened” has depended entirely on the whim of those heading up the secret cabal.
Bringing immediately to mind the fictional themes of 1984 and Farenheit 451, investigators have found that this secret campaign has been carried out with the misguided intention to “make the world a better place” by combating “bad ideas” held by the common man who is, in the view of The Enlightened, “self-interested and dumb”.
The full scale and scope of the sabotage is unknown at this time — investigators are digging into the indexes to determine how many topics, and exactly which topics, have been affected. At this early stage in the investigation, it has been discovered by mere chance that the following topics appear to have been subject to sabotage: gun rights, abortion, illegal immigration and climate change……
More at 11…….”
This fictional news flash is horrifically not fictional at all….only the name of the “library” has been changed — in reality, it is today’s World Wide Web and “The Enlightened” are the top executives at Google.
More to follow in this series as the story breaks.
# # # # #
Author’s Note:
I only wish that this were a joke. Unfortunately, it is shockingly true.
Some of the background on story was covered by Adam J. White in an article in the New Atlantis titled “Google.gov”.
White’s worst fears for the future have been already realized …this series will cover the story, its real world effects and its societal implications.
As always — this is a societal controversy — verify facts for yourself. Try a Google Search for “Climate Change”. Try a Yahoo Search for “Climate Change”. Try a Bing Search for “Climate Change”. Compare results. Try Google searches of other controversial topics with which you are personally familiar — see if the listings are obviously tampered with.
Hint, search engines are not independent. Guess who they depend on.
# # # # #
Not Climate change but equally controversial, GMO’s. I was wondering how my latest article did not appear on Google news no matter how I searched. The article is about the sudden appearance of a genetically modified wheat in Alberta. There are lots of articles on the discovery that blame, directly or indirectly the biotech industry, but none that like mine that say it is likely sabotage. If you want to read it it can be found at
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/12/canada-gmo-wheat-mystery/
Rob ==> Interesting story, thank you for the link.
Cheers
Did a Google Search for “Alberta Canada GMO Wheat” and found it on the fifth page down
Only the fifth page…they are slipping
A search for “canada gmo wheat mystery” (w/o quotes) in Google comes up #1 for me:
https://www.google.com/search?q=canada+gmo+wheat+mystery&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b-1
A search for “rogue wheat” (w/o quotes) comes up #2:
https://www.google.com/search?q=rogue+wheat&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b-1https://www.google.com/search?q=rogue+wheat&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b-1
Of course, not doing Google News above. Like you, I can’t find it searching in GNews.
Say Rob, found a couple errors after a quick glance at your homepage (emphasis added):
“My webiste has pages for my in-person appearences, my peer-reviewed publications and for links to other sources on GE crops and derived foods, as well as related topics.”
Just FYI
Thanks I am a point a click guy (can’t be good at everything) and have some one administer my website. Will pass that on.
Fire them…they can’t spell…
🙂
This is why I boycott Google. Every freedom-loving person should
I would love to have an alternative search engine. not a fan of Bing
DuckDuckGo.com
Duckduckgo.com and thirteen more at link below. Took a couple of seconds.
http://www.ebizmba.com/articles/search-engines
TDBraun ==> It may come to that.
“This is why I boycott Google. “
And you can. Google has no monopoly. Google has users who find that Google does give results with the priorities they are looking for. That is really the only test. Other engines can say the same.
I thought that sort of thing only occurred in China?
WXcycles ==> Welcome to “A Better World — brought to you by Google.”
At least Twitter doesn’t shadowban. (Do I need to use a sarc/tag?)
R. Shearer ==> No, taken for granted.
I’ve been using DuckDuckGo almost exclusively since 2009, when I learned they were actively burying Climategate stories. They were still a little rough on accuracy back then, but they’ve gotten loads better since. I do bounce to other engines, if I can’t find what I’m looking for in the first 5-10 pages (depends on obscurity of subject), but I try not to too much.
So all the conspiracy theories just got a lift? Anyone naive enough to believe there isn’t a cabal intent on a One World Government needs to reassess their beliefs. They will do anything, anything, to gain your support and they are not the least bit concerned whether or not its’ truthful.