Climate modelers can’t predict future, so now concentrate on the past

WUWT regular Alan Tomalty writes:
This new study seems to be one of the first studies to admit to internal climate variability for the 20th century. The IPCC is always loath to admit this. However, since the study conclusions are built upon computer climate model simulations, I contend this is still junk science even though it bolsters the skeptic position somewhat. I draw your attention to the following quote:
“We have for example noted that the temporal variance of the majority of ensemble members is larger than what can be inferred from available observations. The result of the study must be assessed with that in mind. We have no simple explanation to this but it might be that the model projects the variance on larger scales than nature as a consequence of limited resolution. We would consequently encourage other modeling groups to undertake similar studies which will hopefully make use of the latest high resolution models coupled models (Haarsma et al. 2016). Intuitively we might have expected the opposite and that reality might expose a higher level of variance than the climate model.”
Why the climate modeler would expect that the climate model would exhibit a lower variability than the real life situation, I have no idea. I guess this is another case of the climate scientist falling in love with his model.
So, it seems that the climate scientists are working their way back in time so that they will have something to do when their CO2 alarmist study of future climate falls apart. However I don’t think that trying to model past climate will capture the public’s imagination quite the way that modelling the doomsday future climate has.
It seems that we will indeed be inundated with climate studies as per the one above,(I predict 1 per week) all steming from the following.
I will quote from the NCAR/UCAR website even though it is NOAA’s project.
“The Twentieth Century Reanalysis (20CR) provides a comprehensive global atmospheric circulation data set spanning 1850-2014. Its chief motivation is to provide an observational validation data set, with quantified uncertainties, for assessing climate model simulations of the 20th century, with emphasis on the statistics of daily weather. The analyses are generated by assimilating only surface pressures and using monthly SST and sea ice distributions as boundary conditions within a ‘deterministic’ Ensemble Kalman Filter (EKF). A unique feature of the 20CR is that estimates of uncertainty are derived using a 56 member ensemble. Overall, the quality is approximately that of current three-day NWP forecasts.”
So they are saying that the quality is as good as a 3 day weather forecast. Hmmmmm. So does that mean that 3 days backward is as good as 3 days forward, or that the hindcast for June 21, 1852 is as good as a 3 day weather forecast? If the latter; that would be very good quality indeed.
So it is obviously the former. So that must mean the accuracy of hindcasting the climate in 1850 is about as accurate as forecasting the climate of the year 2185. So come to think of it, I don’t understand the statement “Overall, the quality is approximately that of current three-day NWP forecasts.”
Their other statement:
“A unique feature of the 20CR is that estimates of uncertainty are derived using a 56 member ensemble.”
This certainly sounds like an ensemble of computer climate models but in the new language of climate scientists it means 56 simulations run on the same climate model with each simulation set to different starting parameters. So, they are using 56 different sets of computer climate model simulations, each of which do not fully understand the underlying science of the planet; and averaging the uncertainty to give one estimate of uncertainty and are calling this a strength of their project!!!!!!!!!
Is the objective here to tell you at what hours of the day it rained on June 21 in 1852 in Mobile Alabama? Or is it something grander than that? Your tax dollars, folks, being spent here..
What national security, or national economic. or national pride reasons would we have to fund past studies of weather/climate that go only as far back as 1850. Oh , I can certainly see the long range goal of this is to wipe out any warming that ever appeared without massive mounts of CO2 in the atmosphere. Once they have fiddled their way back to 1850, why stop there? The next target will be the medieval warming period. It certainly looks like the climate scientists want to put the paleoclimatologists out of business. Computer models are always “sexier” than proxies for climate and so much faster in data generation. Whenever you read the word “Reanalysis”, always remember at some point it is computer generated data even if some real world data is mixed in with it. On another page of the site I found this under Key Limitations
“Does not provide the best estimate of the atmospheric state since ~1979, when more complete observations and more comprehensive reanalyses are available”
Duhhhhh, 1979 was the year when the UAH led by Christy started to provide real data.
PS: I obtained a graph of one of their (UAH) temperature data reanalysis for the US Average Annual temperature degrees Celsius at 2 metres from surface from 1870 to 2010 at 25 degrees N – 50 degrees N and 55 W – 114W.
The graph looked like a long gentle sloping sine/cosine curve with variability from 12.5C to 15 C and no upward trend. Interestingly, the highest was in the 1930s. I guess NOAA hadn’t gotten around to adjusting this computer generated reanalysis data yet.
For the open access study online, see the below link.
Which past would that be?
Yet another proof that models are running hot. The green line and the black line do not coincide with the observations of the red line (fig 2b)
We can’t predict the future. We can only infer the past. Science is, with cause, a philosophy to characterize observations in a limited frame of reference in time and space.
n.n. “We can’t predict the future.”
We have tide charts and eclipse calendars that ‘predict the future’. We just need quantifiable science.
Science is not philosophy. The Greek Sophists thought they could explain things by clear thinking, but it wasn’t until the realization that data needed to be selected and added to the mix that Science began to evolve. The evolution was mostly complete when it was realized that experiments could be designed to test the interpretation and validate it. Then Peer Review came along and it all went to hell.
The average of 56 wrong guesses, yup, that must be the correct answer.
Not only the models wrong, they were all wrong in the same direction.
Also, I’d like have the real 1940s back.
Just one that is wrong on average
Just the beginning of the end for AGW theory.
““We have for example noted that the temporal variance of the majority of ensemble members is larger than what can be inferred from available observations. ………….. We have no simple explanation to this”
…just justify adjusting the past colder and you’ve got it
They’re digging in the wrong place. Indiana Jones
Here’s a version of how Edward Lorenz discovered chaos theory.
You can never get enough resolution and enough initial data and enough science to model the climate that way. And yet they keep trying.
From what I have seen, they can’t predict the past either.
…and never will be….the past was adjusted down to fit the global warming hysteria and give a faster slope up
It’s going to hit them on both ends….if they tune to the past….they get what they have now
…a faster slope up that does not match reality
if they hindcast…they get a warmer past…which doesn’t match the adjusted past
No matter what they do….they will never get a climate model to work
The fly in the ointment:
What are the photon absorption bands of CO2?
What are the photon absorption bands of water vapor?
What is the overlap?
What does it mean?
Alan – This appears to be mostly a copy and paste of a comment you made. I suggest you read my reply. It would help your position if you had a better understanding of the research before criticizing it.
It would help if you could explain where Alan is wrong, instead of just assuming he must be.
“Is the objective here to tell you at what hours of the day it rained on June 21 in 1852 in Mobile Alabama?” Their objective is much grander. It is to say, with nearly complete certainty, that it may rain in June in Mobile, AL. in 2040. Great careers are launced by such startling results.
Higher resolution data will only mean that incorrect models are curve fit to higher resolution data. It will have no bearing on the ability of those models to predict the future. An energy conserving model will converge to the same result independent of initial conditions. The observed variance is not so much the difference between models, but the range of results from different runs of the same model after small changes to the initial conditions which they attempt to ‘cancel out’ by averaging all the wrong runs and hoping that a proper average emerges.
The fundamental problem is that the modelers assume far too many possible steady state average surface temperatures given a constant system and constant solar input, when in fact, there’s only one possible steady state average once the system is given sufficient time to arrive at a new steady state. This is just how thermodynamic systems operate based on the definition of the thermodynamic steady state. Understanding that it takes work to increase the temperature and that the only source of this work (Joules) is the incoming forcing from the Sun makes the relative invariance of the climate system, relative to the models, much easier to blame on the models, rather than on nature.
I’m reminded of Mark Steyn’s remark at the senate hearing on reliability of climate data. He quipped that how can we feel confident what the temperature wiil be in 2100, when we don’t know what it will be in 1950 – a reference to an algorithm used by NOAA that continuously alters the past record as we go forward!
The late 1930s temperatures remained the high temperature mark in the USA until it was shoved down a half degree in GISS’s manipulations in 2007!! They said yabut the US represents less than 3% of the earth’s surface – actually its 6% of the land surface. Moreover Canada, Greenland, Scandinavia/Siberia, South Africa, Uruguay, Ecuador and others have similar patterns to the USA. Here is Capetown South Africa’s before being GISSed:
I believe such widespread patterns corroborate each other.It will be one of the indices used when we eventually recover all this valuable data.
Winston Smith was not available for comment.
“We have for example noted that the temporal variance of the majority of ensemble members is larger than what can be inferred from available observations.”
the “scientific body” yields:
“The result of the study must be assessed with that in mind.”
“We have no simple explanation to this but it might be that the model projects the variance on larger scales than nature as a consequence of limited resolution. We would consequently encourage other modeling groups to undertake similar studies which will hopefully make use of the latest high resolution models coupled models (Haarsma et al. 2016). Intuitively we might have expected the opposite and that reality might expose a higher level of variance than the climate model.” :
it’s about “modeling”.
“We would consequently encourage other modeling groups to undertake similar studies which will hopefully make use of the latest high resolution models coupled models (Haarsma et al. 2016).”
So the same models yielding
“The result of the study must be assessed with that in mind.”
shall contribute to give a depiction of the real world.
Dream on.
“it is important to determine how long a hiatus or a temporary cooling can last while being simultaneously exposed to an externally forced climate warming.”
Straight from the “we need to find another, better excuse to add to the long list of excuses we have for the “Pause” department.