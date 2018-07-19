Claim: Sea Level Rise will Kill the Internet in Fifteen Years

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A study published by Computer Science Professor Paul Barford claims that critical parts of the Internet will be submerged under rising seas in the next 15 years.
Study suggests buried internet infrastructure at risk as sea levels rise
July 16, 2018 By Terry Devitt
For news media
Thousands of miles of buried fiber optic cable in densely populated coastal regions of the United States may soon be inundated by rising seas, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of Oregon.
The study, presented here today (July 16, 2018) at a meeting of internet network researchers, portrays critical communications infrastructure that could be submerged by rising seas in as soon as 15 years, according to the study’s senior author, Paul Barford, a UW–Madison professor of computer science.
“Most of the damage that’s going to be done in the next 100 years will be done sooner than later,” says Barford, an authority on the “physical internet” — the buried fiber optic cables, data centers, traffic exchanges and termination points that are the nerve centers, arteries and hubs of the vast global information network. “That surprised us. The expectation was that we’d have 50 years to plan for it. We don’t have 50 years.”
…
The peer-reviewed study combined data from the Internet Atlas, a comprehensive global map of the internet’s physical structure, and projections of sea level incursion from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The study, which only evaluated risk to infrastructure in the United States, was shared today with academic and industry researchers at the Applied Networking Research Workshop, a meeting of the Association for Computing Machinery, the Internet Society and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
…
Read more: https://news.wisc.edu/study-suggests-buried-internet-infrastructure-at-risk-as-sea-levels-rise/
The abstract of the study;
Lights Out: Climate Change Risk to Internet Infrastructure
Ramakrishnan Durairajan, Carol Barford, Paul Barford University of Oregon, University of Wisconsin – Madison
In this paper we consider the risks to Internet infrastructure in the US due to sea level rise. Our study is based on sea level incursion projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) [12] and Internet in- frastructure deployment data from Internet Atlas [24]. We align the data formats and assess risks in terms of the amount and type of infrastructure that will be under water in dif- ferent time intervals over the next 100 years. We find that 4,067 miles of fiber conduit will be under water and 1,101 nodes (e.g., points of presence and colocation centers) will be surrounded by water in the next 15 years. We further quantify the risks of sea level rise by defining a metric that considers the combination of geographic scope and Internet infrastructure density. We use this metric to examine differ- ent regions and find that the New York, Miami, and Seattle metropolitan areas are at highest risk. We also quantify the risks to individual service provider infrastructures and find that CenturyLink, Inteliquent, and AT&T are at highest risk. While it is difficult to project the impact of countermeasures such as sea walls, our results suggest the urgency of devel- oping mitigation strategies and alternative infrastructure deployments.
Read more: http://pages.cs.wisc.edu/~pb/anrw18_final.pdf
The following table of absurd sea level rise estimates from the full paper (same link as above) shows where it all went wrong for Professor Barford and his team.
Table 1: Timeline of projected Global Mean Sea Level Rise. Data is based off of “Highest” (i.e., most extreme) projections.
|Year
|2030
|2045
|2060
|2075
|2090
|2100
|Projected rise (ft)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
A one foot per 15 year sea level rise starting in the next few years should be an implausibly rapid acceleration to the current long term observed rate of around 3.2mm / year, or around one foot
four six inches per century.
But Professor Barford claims this absurd estimate of 1ft every 15 years is an official NOAA scenario.
What next? The potential for harm from this nonsensical sea level estimate is not yet exhausted. The next step could easily be some politician or government bureaucrat seizing on Professor Barford’s warning, and authorizing the waste of vast sums of public money on unnecessary remedial works.
Update (EW): 1’6″ per century, not 1’4″ per century. (h/t David S)
Update (EW): 3.2mm = 0.01049869ft. 0.01049869ft x 100 = 1.049ft. 0.049 x 12 = just 0.58 inches – so 1’0.6”, just over 1ft. (h/t Randle Dewees, Climatebeagle and Retired_Engineer_Jim)
No problem. If the seas rise, the salt water will short out the underground electricity transmission cables and transformers. Bzzzzt. Darkness. No need for Internet if your computer doesn’t work.
So there might be more care taken before making such outrageous predictions, I propose this man put up his pension as collateral and lose it should he be found wrong in 15 years. Put up or STFU.
Don’t these people ever get tired of being wrong?
They have no concept of being wrong.
Their view is that things are what people believe they are, and that by making people believe their rubbish, it becomes true.
Someone needed some grant money.
Strange you should say that.
From page seven of the paper in question:-
We thank the reviewers for their insightful comments. This
work is supported by NSF grants CNS-1703592, DHS BAA
11-01, AFRL FA8750-12-2-0328.
Sigh, another prediction targeted for the dustbin of failure that no one will remember in 15 years but some will believe today. Propaganda by any level of definition.
I looked at the NOAA website regarding sea level rise and ground stations have reported an average of no rise at all for the last 6 years. Forget 3.2mm
I would be more concerned if my 2033 internet isn’t at least 6G wireless.
Minor correction; 3.2 mm per year = 12.6 inches per century, not 1 foot 4 inches.
Fixed, thanks – too used to metric… 🙂
Still wrong 🙂
12.6 inches (decimal) is 1 foot 7.2 inches.
No, 3.2mm = 0.01049869ft.
0.01049869 x 100 years = 1.049ft / century = 1’6”. The decimal fraction has to be multiplied by 12 to convert it to inches.
3.2mm/yr X 100yr = 320mm. That is 12.6″. Not 1′ 7″, not 1′ 6″. It’s 12 and 6/10 inches. That’s just a pinky width more that a foot.
Both wrong 🙂
3.2 * 100 /25.4 = 12.59 inches which is 1foot and 0.59 of an inch.
1.049 ft = 1 foot and 12 x 0.049 inches = 1 foot and 0.588 of an inch
Not quite right yet – 1 foot 6 inches is 1 – 1/2 feet, or 1.5 feet, not 1.05 feet.
Yuck, must change my coffee brand. Thanks Jim and Climatebeagle and Randle 🙂
What about all that infrastructure that’s already under water – submarine cables?
Presumably they will be crushed by the increase in pressure from the extra few millimetres of water above them
NOAA tide gauge data for Seattle, New York and Miami shows coastal sea level rise at these locations steady with no sea level rise acceleration indicated in these measured records. Further based on these NOAA coastal sea level rise tide gauge data with data going back more than 100 years at two of these locations in the next 15 years these cities should expect to see between 1.2 to 1.7 inches in sea level rise. This study is climate alarmist garbage.
Response from the time machine 16 years hence: WTF is cable?
Wasn’t that depiction in the photo shopped pic above supposed to have happened by now?
In numerous on-line debates with climate change alarmists, I sometimes ask the question….”Why, if the UN IPCC believes so strongly in their own hubris in regard to climate change and rising seas, would the UN pour BILLIONS of dollars into renovating their headquarters in Manhattan when it is only 100 feet or so from the bank of the East River and barely above sea level? You would think they would have just moved to higher ground.” They never answer.
When is the anthropogenically caused sea level rise going to start? I am bored sick with the waiting.
“The peer-reviewed study combined data from the Internet Atlas, a comprehensive global map of the internet’s physical structure, and projections of sea level incursion from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).”
Trump should disband NOAA and start a new agency whose specific mandate would be BE NOT to collect or disseminate any information related to climate change nor collect or disseminate any information related to global warming.
This is a brilliant new strategy! Scare the public, at least half of it, that their porn will be ruined by climate change.
“4,067 miles of fiber conduit will be under water and 1,101 nodes (e.g., points of presence and colocation centers) will be surrounded by water in the next 15 years.”
So that’s saying that all that fiber is currently between sea-level and one feet above sea-level.
To me, one of those times that the numbers seem completely out of whack, time to see how they got that much infrastructure located in such low lying land.
Use the Global Climate Fund money to raise all the low-lying cables and “points of presence and colocation centers”. Money well-spent.
So what’s the solution? Dig up the cables and put them back on tall poles like they used to do?
That’s wrong. The Internet is stored in a box at the top of Big Ben. The Elders of the Internet will never let it be submerged.
One has to wonder who would be stupid enough to leave infrastructure in place as the sea levels rose.
Then one considers the target market for such journalism…
No Internet? .. no electrickery? .. no shopping-bags?
When the A-bomb went off in Hiroshima, 6th Aug 1945, the power company strung power lines in from the suburbs the very next day, and got the power back on.
But in New York the IT industry can’t do similar, with 15 years of warning? Gonna take 50 years huh?
Kinda not buying this half-witted limp-lettuce pet greenie sob-story ‘o doom.