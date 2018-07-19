Worse and worser claim: More category 5 hurricanes forecasted by scientists

From CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY and the “Hurricane Sandy was not a Cat5 storm but let’s not worry about such details for headlines” department.

More category 5 hurricanes forecasted by scientists

New research investigates the impact that dust storms played in the formation of Hurricane Sandy

In the midst of hurricane season, climatologists around the world are monitoring tropical storm formations that have the potential to escalate into deadly hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season included 17 named storms last year, many of which proved to be costly and destructive for communities in their path. Hurricanes are becoming stronger and wetter due to rising sea and air temperatures. Saharan dust storms can also play a role in hurricane formation. Researchers at Chapman University have learned from studying 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, that we are more likely to see larger, more powerful hurricanes in the future.

“Although Sandy was a Category 3 storm when it made landfall in Cuba, it became the largest Atlantic hurricane on record when measured by diameter, with winds spanning 900 miles,” said Chapman University Climatologist Hesham El-Askary, Ph.D.

A Saharan dust event occurring in West Africa weeks before Sandy had formed carried large amounts of mineral dust into the troposphere, filling the tropical wave that became Sandy with aerosols along a majority of its path. By monitoring dust storms, Dr. El-Askary was able to tie this occurrence to the role it played in the hurricane’s development from a Category 1 to a Category 3 storm. With this work, he hopes to provide more accurate forecasting for these types of extreme weather occurrences.

The research, titled “Characterizing the Impact of Aerosols on Pre-Hurricane Sandy” was published in the IEEE Journal of Selected Topics in Applied Earth Observations and Remote Sensing. Dr. El-Askary investigates the impact that African dust storms over the Atlantic played in the formation of the tropical storm system that eventually became Hurricane Sandy in October 2012. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8345587/

Abstract:

This study focuses on the role that African dust over the Atlantic had on the persistence of the tropical system that eventually became Hurricane Sandy in October 2012. On October 8, a Saharan dust event in the Mauritania region of West Africa transported significant amounts of mineral dust into the troposphere and along the path of an easterly wave created by a break in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). The Terra/Aqua-MODIS satellite observations clearly define the spatial distribution of the coarse/fine aerosols, while the CALIPSO observations of the total attenuated backscatter at 532 nm provide a detailed view of the vertical structure and aerosol types in the dust-laden layer. European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and Modern-Era Retrospective Analysis for Research and Applications, Version 2 reanalysis data show the distribution of aerosols along the path of the pre-Sandy wave as well as a second wave that formed north of the ITCZ under different condition. The second wave, which started in an area of relatively larger aerosol optical depth (AOD), moved into an area with abnormally low convective available potential energy and AOD, subsequently dying out, while the wave that became Sandy had light aerosol loading (AOD between 0.15–0.5) along a majority of its path. The evidence suggests that aerosols played a nontrivial role in the maintenance of this system until it moved into an environment favorable for cyclogenesis.
Donald Kasper

Dust is not an aerosol.

July 19, 2018 1:36 am
Johann Wundersamer

particle matters, PM’s, sure are condensation nuclei. And thus aerosols.

July 19, 2018 2:14 am
ren

Currently, the jet stream changes the direction of the wave in the direction of Africa.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mimic-tpw/natl/main.html

July 19, 2018 1:40 am
pbweather

https://earthdata.nasa.gov/user-resources/sensing-our-planet/saharan-dust-versus-atlantic-hurricanes

NASA and probably every hurricane expert on the planet thinks the opposite of this study. Saharan dust, is accompanied by two main hurricane killers. Dry continental air and strong wind shear.

July 19, 2018 1:40 am
pbweather

Yet another of a long list of examples of climate scientists having no idea about atmospheric dynamics and weather. Next time please consult a Met.

July 19, 2018 1:43 am
ren

The number of microparticles depends on the direction of the wind.
Particulate Matter < 1 µm
mass of atmospheric particles with a diameter less than 1 micron
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/particulates/surface/level/overlay=pm1/orthographic=-27.77,12.90,786

July 19, 2018 2:00 am
tty

Well, since Saharan dust deposition in the Atlantic is much heavier during glaciations and decreases during interglacials this implies that CAGW should result in less persistent hurricanes. Dust deposition bottomed out during the Early Holocene climatic optimum but has been slowly increasing as climate has cooled:

http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/2/11/e1600445.full

July 19, 2018 1:45 am
TonyL

Superstorm Sandy was not a hurricane at landfall.
That is why it was called a “SuperStorm”.
It did not even rate as a tropical storm, or as they say, an extratropical storm.
We watched it in near real-time thanks the the resources made here at WUWT. Sandy made first landfall at the Carolina Outer Banks and ran right over the Cape Fear weather station.
Cape Fear is a highly sophisticated and well funded station due to the important US Navy installations in the area.
Top wind speeds were 38 kts. (gusts), and 28 sustained.
Did not even rate a Tropical Storm rating, never mind a Hurricane rating.

July 19, 2018 1:57 am
Johann Wundersamer

“A Saharan dust event occurring in West Africa weeks before Sandy had formed carried large amounts of mineral dust into the troposphere, filling the tropical wave that became Sandy with aerosols along a majority of its path. By monitoring dust storms, Dr. El-Askary was able to tie this occurrence to the role it played in the hurricane’s development from a Category 1 to a Category 3 storm.”
_____________________________________________________

Sahara dust not necessarily enforces increase in hurricanes.

But Sahara dust offers condensation nuclei for cloud formation.

and thus promotes precipitation.

July 19, 2018 2:08 am
Johann Wundersamer

Donald, du Kasper –

don’t know what you’re up to:

particle matters aerosols

https://www.google.at/search?q=particle+matters+aerosols&oq=particle+matters+aerosols&aqs=chrome.

July 19, 2018 2:20 am
HotScot

Here we go again.

July 19, 2018 2:21 am
Johann Wundersamer

It’s much more likely that Saharan dust feeds Amazonia’s Plants:

https://www.google.at/search?q=sahara+dust+amazons+soil&oq=sahara+dust+amazons+soil&aqs=chrome.

July 19, 2018 2:33 am
Johann Wundersamer

https://www.google.at/search?q=sahara+dust+amazons+soil&oq=sahara+dust+amazons+soil&aqs=chrome.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Johann Wundersamer

No need for new studies. The phenomenon ‘cyclogenesis’ is already known:

https://www.google.at/search?client=ms-android-samsung&ei=EV1QW_z_FsuPmgX5q4yoCg&q=cyclogenesis&oq=&gs_l=mobile-gws-wiz-serp.

July 19, 2018 2:47 am
