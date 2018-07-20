Friday Funny: Colorado Snowflakes Fume Over Starbucks Mug Featuring Oil Pump Rig

From the “visual intolerance” department comes this hilarious bit of whining…
From the Washington Times:
Less than two weeks after putting the kibosh on plastic straws, Starbucks has run afoul of the environmental movement with a newly released mug showcasing Colorado’s oil-and-gas industry.
The blue Colorado mug, part of the coffee giant’s “Been There” series touting the distinctive features of U.S. states and cities, included drawings of bighorn sheep, pine trees, mountains, skiers — and a
drilling rig. [oil pump aka “pump jack” -ed.]
Fracking foe Heidi Henkel of Broomfield called it “super insensitive,” while the anti-fracking group North Range Concerned Citizens launched the hashtag #oilandgasisnotcolorado.
“An oil rig doesn’t represent Colorado. Colorado is colorful; Colorado is scenic,” North Range co-founder Susan Noble told Denver7 News. “An oil rig represents the dangers to our children’s health; it represents the dangers to our air; it represents the dangers to our landscape.”
No response @Starbucks ? It is time to remove these from the shelves. https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/360/starbucks-colorado-been-there-coffee-mug-sparks-controversy …
Starbucks’ Colorado ‘Been There’ coffee mug sparks controversy
Starbucks’ latest Colorado coffee mug captures the mountain essentials, but one element included on the cup is brewing up, what some might call, a venti sized controversy.
thedenverchannel.com
Wtf, @Starbucks? Who paid you? #oilandgasisnotcolorado
Dan Haley, president of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said the inclusion of the oil-and-gas industry was appropriate, given its 150-year history and impact on the state.
“With over 100,000 workers and an annual economic impact of more than $31 billion, we are a central pillar of our state’s economy,” Mr. Haley said. “Like Palisade peaches, Coors beer, and the Denver Broncos, local energy production is about as Colorado as it gets.”
Fans of the industry countered on Twitter with their own hashtag: #oilandgasIScolorado.
Hey @Starbucks I think this mug perfectly represents #Colorado! Everything on here is something that makes CO great! #oilandgasISColorado #EnergyProud
Starbucks did not immediately return a request for comment.
Starbucks drew cheers from environmentalists after announcing July 9 that it will phase out its plastic straws and replace them with strawless lids and “alternative material” straws, a move aimed at reducing ocean waste.
Critics have countered that it takes more energy to produce paper straws and that plastic straws represent a minute percentage of the waste, pointing to a recent study showing that 93 percent of ocean plastic pours in from 10 rivers in Asia and Africa.
Advocates for the disabled have also slammed the company’s move, pointing out that many customers with disabilities cannot drink their beverages without plastic straws.
Gosh, what a bunch of whiners. I suppose this image done by a professional photographer to showcase the beauty and productivity of Colorado won’t help.
Enviros need to learn to pick their battles. This one makes them look petty and intolerant.
I need to learn to resist the urge to tell them to STFU when I see stuff like this. 😉
…and this is the democrats base
” This one makes them look petty and intolerant”
Again ? No !
Deep deep trouble for the perception manager team
nope, just let the greenies know that they are misinterpreting the artistic representation/depiction of that specific cutting edge windmill design.
Maybe but it will cost in terms of PR consultants, artist groups, and Sierra Club payoffs
The greenies in Boulder (a couple of miles from Broomfield) are unhinged over oil drilling near the surrounding cities. They are trying to shut down all drilling in the area. Of course they refer to it as “Fracking” which is just one portion of the drilling process, showing their ignorance. The City Council of Boulder has hired an attorney to sue Exxon Mobile similar to the suites in California and New York that have recently been shut down. I wish they would outlaw petroleum products in their (our) county so the greenies would have their dream come true. (sarc)
Boulder is also the one that passed a law saying that airplanes couldn’t fly lower than (something like) 10,000 feet over the city. It seems that an airplane towed an advertising flag over CU stadium during one home coming football game and some old lady complained that it interfered with her quality of life. Of course they had to resend it when the FAA threatened to shut down the Boulder Airport.
Boulder became the eastern province of the ‘Land of Fruits and Nuts’ a long time ago, which actually helped me since I made enough money selling my mountain house to buy a 44 ft. sailboat and spend 6-7 years sailing the Gulf, Florida, East Coast and N.W. Caribbean before returning to consulting. That made up for the 30-35 years of 60 to 80 hour work weeks.
I suppose it could be airbrushed into a marijuana joint by the end of the weekend along with extensive mandatory training of the employees on correctness.
The organic black blob, maybe. Perhaps it’s a water pump.
It looks like a “Sipping Bird” to me.
Starbucks should have depicted mining dump tailings piles and gushing mine wastewater deluges instead?
It’s not a drilling rig, it’s a pump or pump jack.
Just shows how little they know about a subject they claim to be so important to them and the future of the air, the children , the world, life on Earth …..
Calling that image a drilling rig is the final proof they don’t know jack.
Yet they want to litter the state from plain to mountain ridge with 100m wind turbines and 1000 hectare solar arrays .
Reminds me of a song, “Rocky Mountain high! Now brought low….”
Umm… that’s not a “drilling rig,” it’s a pump!
I’ve never seen a bigger group of unhinged lunatics in my life & I lived through the 60’s.
The hippies are in charge of the left now.
I was going to say something along the lines that she should be the poster child for “super-hyper-sensitivity” but there are so many others that would also qualify on a variety of subjects.
But I do wonder about her genealogy. Can she see herself when she looks in a mirror? Is she related to Dracula?
NOT a drilling rig. A pump jack.
it strikes me there is great potential there for graffiti – ‘drill rigs’ with the letters MAGA underneath. How about Drill Baby Drill – MAGA or even Frack Baby Frack – MAGA
Wyoming has at least one painted red, white and blue.
It’s super insensitive to pick on people trying to make a living providing a much needed resource!
Just for the record, that is not a “drilling rig” nor a “oil rig”. That is a pump jack. These are installed after the well is drilled. The pump jack simply pumps oil out of the previously drilled well.
headline fixed, the Washington Times article has an added note now.
… and stupid, and ignorant. I don’t see a drilling rig. I do see a pump jack.
As has been pointed out, the image is not a drilling rig but a pump to bring up oil.
Makes me wonder what they would say if the pump was driven by a windmill like the plains’ farms water pumps used to be?
Some still are.
Would their heads explode or just split?
I want that mug. I will buy on now before Starbucks takes them off display.
No one ever said “People’s Republics”, like Boulder, had populations able to apply their brains to any but narrow subjects. Boulder depends on taxes—federal and state—much derived from oil. And, of course, without cheap energy and the many things oil makes possible many of these same screaming people would probably starve.