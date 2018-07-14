Lawyer in Chevron Ecuadorian climate case loses license due to ‘coercion, fraud and bribery’

WUWT reader “Neo” writes in with this tip:
An attorney who won an $8.6 billion award in an Ecuadoran court against Chevron Corp. over pollution of the Amazon rain forest later found to be obtained by coercion, fraud and bribery has lost his law license.
Steven Donziger is suspended from practicing law in New York state until further notice based on findings made in March 2014 by a federal trial court, a New York appeals court said July 10.
The 2014 findings of U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan are “uncontroverted evidence of serious professional misconduct which immediately threatens the public interest,” the appeals court said.
This is perhaps one of the final chapters in what Judge Kaplan referred to as an “extraordinary” case right “out of Hollywood,” Jeremy D. Frey, a partner at Pepper Hamilton LLP in Philadelphia specializing in complex civil litigation, told Bloomberg Law.
Given Kaplan’s finding, Frey said, today’s disciplinary ruling is likely not unexpected.
“Lawyer disciplinary proceedings—and challenges to them– are rarely if ever the main event, but follow along after the crash and complete the wreckage.” Frey said.
“If Judge Kaplan is right, this result is well –deserved. Regardless, the other shoe falling can’t be a good or happy event for anyone,” he said.
Michael Krauss, who teaches teaches torts, legal ethics, products liability, and jurisprudence at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School in Arlington, Va., said he is surprised that it took this long for the state to suspend Donziger’s license.
“Donziger’s name will hopefully be enshrined in legal ethics courses for generations to come,” Krauss told Bloomberg Law.
Why won’t anyone on WUWT be surprised at this.
The whole bloody AGW scam is likely rife with this behaviour, only accepted because of the back slapping old pals act amongst the green blob.
Tragically, this guy didn’t act alone, there were plenty more who knew what he was up to and said nothing.
Meanwhile, back in the old UK, and the demonstrations all over the country at President Trumps’visit here, I was pleased to note there were also some support rallies.
I also heard on the BBC, a Council official in the area of Trumps golf club praising the President for building the course, using local labour, and employing local staff. He evidently also restored a ballroom valued by the locals, something I don’t believe he needed to do.
As the guy said, Mr Trump has done everything he promised to do.
A little bit like he’s doing back in the USA.
Some person flew a paraglider over the golf course where President Trump was. This person was towing a banner that announced “Trump: well below par”. link
Apparently the pilot thought The Donald is a good golfer. 😉
Donziger probably thought he would be OK even if his crimes were discovered – after all, identity thief Peter Gleick never got charged for his crimes, and Gleick is still welcome as a climate hero at AGU.
Hopefully stormy weather for Avenatti next.
My only question is how much money he pocketed along the way. Because if it’s a lot, then this is just an early retirement.
Can’t wait to hear how the AGW sycophants try to spin this verified conspiracy to commit fraud…..
Not only were the lawyers bribing judges, coercing and committing fraud but “The attorneys also engaged in a civil violation of Section 1962(c) of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, the court found, which requires conduct of an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity, Kaplan said.”
Who was paying them to commit fraud against Chevron? The Big AGW Racketeering Industry?
This was never an AGW case.
Ouch big time!
Par for the course when they lean too far Left. What’s he teaching now, how NOT to rampantly stuff foot in own mouth? Proof yet again that the Left have such a complete lack of honesty, remorse, empathy, gratitude, ethics and intelligence. Makes me wonder what’s going on in that DNA, which should therefore never be replicated but is likely left at most crime scenes.
Just beautiful. I is feeling big happy all over now. Yummy.
I am not saying that the Ecuadorian case was not about climate, but the article only mentions pollution and does not mention climate.
It’s about the lying-greedy-hypocritical class of society using environmental BS/lies to make large personal gains, while at the same time being enabled and patted on the back by the virtue signalers (or the “I got mine …” types).
Analogous to the AGW scam (and the Clinton foundation).
The sad thing is there are still a lot of true believers who believe that this was a solid case and it was corruption that overturned the Ecuadorian verdict.
The Ecuadorian government is not giving up on it. Their Constitutional Court recently upheld the lower courts’ rulings. Not much chance of them seeing any money. Their hopes now lay with Canada, though Donziger was to have played a prominent role in that court battle.
For those interested in a summary of the original case I’d recommend the following article written by Roger Parloff for Fortune magazine entitled “Where’s Preet? The unasked question in Chevron v. Donziger”. See here:
http://fortune.com/2014/09/17/wheres-preet-the-unasked-question-in-chevron-v-donziger/
The descriptions of how “business” was conducted in Ecuador in the ’10s, as described in the above article, were entertainingly familiar… mirroring as they did tales my father told of his experiences dealing with Ecuadorian officials in the early ’70s… as a U.S Military Intelligence Officer… proving that some things never change.
At any rate, and if nothing else, I guarantee a read of the article will provide a good chuckle and underline the degree of corruption that exists in the environment movement.
As teasers I give you the following two tidbits.
The bribe solicitation to the Ecuadorian Judge occurred, you can’t make this up, “at a Quito [Ecuador] restaurant, called the Honey & Honey, in 2010, at a meeting between him [the Judge] and Donziger, Fajardo, and a third leader of the plaintiffs team.”
As a second tidbit, “Richard Cabrera, who was a supposed to be acting as a neutral, independent auxiliary to the Ecuadorian court—akin to a special master in the United States—had issued a crucial damages report on April 1, 2008.”
But, alas, there was no independence for be had out of this special master, for as U.S Federal Judge Kaplan concluded:
“He [Cabrera] was recruited by Donziger. He was paid under the table out of a secret account above and beyond the legitimate court-approved payments. He was promised work on the remediation [i.e., contracts to cleanse oil-contaminated land] for life if the [Lago Agrio plaintiffs, or “LAPs”] won. The LAPs gave him an office and life insurance, as well as a secretary who was a girlfriend of one of the LAP team members.”
And that, my lads, is how the environmental community does business.
But, wait just a second, isn’t there the very real question of why Mr Donziger isn’t now the subject of a criminal prosecution? Because in the greater scheme of things, losing his license to practice law in the State of New York is a mere slap in the wrist. That question, too, is addressed in the article.