Important new study from AWI: Cooling discovered in Antarctica, enabled by Carbon Dioxide

Here is a very interesting paper from the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) which seems to have very largely escaped notice.
In short the author shows convincingly that in Central Antarctica where the tropopause is very low and ill-defined, and there is often a strong ground inversion, increased CO2 actually has a net cooling effect, since it will normally result in LWIR radiation to come from a higher altitude with a higher radiation temperature. The title is extremely discreet by the way.
It would seem that this would be a very elegant explanation why Antarctica is completely failing to become warmer, so I presume the reason it has not made any waves is that it also implies that the EAIS is enormously stable with respect to higher CO2 levels. And since the cold catabatic winds from central Antarctica also largely control coastal antarctic climate and the production of Antarctic Bottom Water from coastal polynyas the results have global significance as well.
Key part:
Hypotheses behind the thesis
The occurrence of emission maxima at TOA in the absorption bands of GHGs means, that, from a top of atmosphere perspective, the presence of GHGs causes a surplus of energy loss into space. Taking the difference between surface and TOA emission as greenhouse effect, this yields a negative GHE being observed over Antarctica. Furthermore, when considering increasing concentrations of GHGs, particularly CO2, this phenomenon should yield an increase in thermal
emission. This is opposite to what is generally known to result from increasing concentrations of GHGs.
In section 1.5 it has been demonstrated, that global warming during the last decades has not been
proven to occur over the highest elevated areas of Antarctica. There are even indications, that
parts of the continent might have experienced slight cooling. One cause of this non-warming might
be the inverted effect of GHGs on the long-wave radiative emission to space over central
Antarctica.
Here is a longer and more detailed version from the Author’s PhD dissertation:
http://epic.awi.de/38614/ and the full PDF here
Antarctic Specific Features of the Greenhouse Effect : a Radiative Analysis Using Measurements and Models | Request PDF. Available from: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/279399598_Antarctic_Specific_Features_of_the_Greenhouse_Effect_a_Radiative_Analysis_Using_Measurements_and_Models [accessed Jul 15 2018].
“Polar amplification” is really just “Northern hemisphere polar amplification.”
Which does not appear to reference anything in the article, above.
“CO2 is the strongest anthropogenic forcing agent for climate change since pre-industrial times.” is this really true, or would farming and / or urbanization actually have more of an impact?
CO2 seems to be very versitile. Heating, cooling. moderation . Best we leave it to it’s own devices, eh? 🙂
“…since it will normally result in LWIR radiation to come from a higher altitude with a higher radiation temperature.”
When unicorns fly.
The sun is the only thing which could make Antarctica warmer. Yet, because it’s all covered in snow & ice, most of the sunlight hitting it bounces off back to space. Because it’s over a pole, sunlight strikes at a narrow angle (to the surface). Making the albedo effect even greater in Antarctica. In theory, CO2 can slow down the escape of heat from the surface. It will not warm the surface. Because: LWIR originates from that surface due to S-B. There must always be much more out-going LWIR than down-welling. Because 1) earth is a sphere and the 2) density of air is less the further away from the surface [ so LWIR gets to travel further away before it’s intercepted by a GHG molecule, ‘cos fewer GHG molecules in less dense air above than below. ]
Happer and van Wijngaarden have been making this point for quite a while now. I have a copy of a poster by them which explains not only this effect, but makes an argument that CO2 IR cross-sections are over estimated. They are also woking on book about atmospheric radiation.
Wait.. What?
“The occurrence of emission maxima at TOA in the absorption bands of GHGs means, that, from a top of atmosphere perspective, the presence of GHGs causes a surplus of energy loss into space. ”
Where are they getting this heat… are we to understand TOA GHG ‘suck’ heat .. how? Vs NO absorption that would exist if they weren’t there?
ToA heat must come from sunlight UV absorbed by ozone and oxygen, then thermalized to rest of the atmosphere. Energy that never made it to ground level in the first place.
South pole is 9000 feet above sea level, troposphere is half as high (8 km) at south pole as at equator. (18 km). So the “surface” at the south pole is closer to TOA than at sea level. So no surprise CO2 acts as a coolant there.
Here are Nimbus infrared spectra and indeed it demonstrates that more co2 will lead to more infrared emission over antarctica and so enhanced cooling.
http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-PwdZCD2eZ6Y/UOVpiq1CrKI/AAAAAAAAPng/Lp-Ue4Xiuuo/s640/atmospherespectra.gif
Okay, thanks. Now the second part of the question. Do GHG react the same at a given {from sea level) altitude ? Say over the Sahara and Antarctica.
Or is it a function of relative deg K?