Climate change and dinner parties: a guide

A somewhat humorous guide to conducting discussions on climate change in a social setting
Guest essay by Tilak K. Doshi
It was not long ago when the rule for polite conversation at dinner parties was to avoid religion or politics. If one could not find a neutral topic, then the suggestion was to “talk about the weather”. Alas, this is no long applicable, as the weather — like politics and religion — has become a controversial topic. Indeed, any freak or extreme weather event is almost invariably accompanied by a knowing nod and reference to climate change.
Belief in global warming has itself become a quasi-religion, and one is faced with the obvious choice between enlightened affirmation or “anti-science” denial. For those not willing to be bound by this binary straight-jacket, here is a list of reasonable positions to hold in any dinner party or social gathering of moderately well-informed people. Consider it as your passport to intelligent polite conversation while remaining true to a fair reading of a difficult and complex problem.
• “97% cannot be wrong”
This is perhaps the most misleading statement perpetrated by climate change alarmists. We are constantly told that there is a “consensus” of scientific opinion that human-caused climate changes are occurring and that radical changes in policy and behavior are required. A classic example is President Obama’s tweet: “Ninety-seven percent of scientists agree: climate change is real, man-made and dangerous.” The sub-text is obvious: “who are you to challenge this?”.
So, what exactly do scientists agree on?
The answer is that climate science experts have a variety of opinions, ranging from “the climate always changes” and “humans have some impact on climate” to “we are going to have catastrophic climate change if we don’t go all out to replace fossil fuels”. Most climate scientists would agree with the first two statements while expressing serious reservations, if not strong disagreement, with the third.
So, whenever one comes across the “97% consensus” reference, the best counter would be to first express agreement to the obvious while calling for sober reflection on the question as to “what is to be done”. Appropriate policy responses need to be consider all economic costs and benefits and their distribution across the population. Your dinner companions will not be able to fault you on this reasonable position.
• Extreme weather: told you so
Hardly any week passes by these days without some media report about extreme weather events and their alleged link to global warming. Yet there is little or no evidence linking specific weather events to climate change. This is the position held not only by many reputable scientists but by the large group of scientists involved in the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). According to the IPCC,
“…overall, there is no evidence that extreme weather events, or climate variability, has increased, in a global sense, through the 20th century…”.
The weather and the climate change are two different phenomena, one contingent and short-term, the other cumulative and long run (exceeding 30 years). The links between the two are tenuous and causality is difficult to prove under our current state of knowledge. The adage “one swallow does not a summer make” not only will remind your fellow dinner party guests about this basic distinction, but will score you brownie points with respect to your literary bent.
• The axis of evil: coal, oil and gas
In these days when “green” is a measure of one’s virtue, and all out support (at tax-payers’ expense) for solar and wind energy an enlightened position to hold, the truth is far less convenient. The development of human civilization is also a story of the development of fossil fuels. From the use of wood, straw and cow-dung since time immemorial, the extraordinary growth of fossil fuels beginning with coal mining and the industrial revolution in the 19th century has provided cheap and reliable energy for the needs of ordinary people around the globe. It has saved forests and alleviated backbreaking human effort, delivering higher standards of living for those lucky to go up the energy consumption chain.
The chief economic advisor to the Indian government Arvind Subramanian recently stated that India, like other developing countries, cannot allow the narrative of “carbon imperialism” to come in the way of realistic planning. The latter would include adopting the best technology in the use of cheap coal for power generation, increasing the use of cleaner fossil fuels such as natural gas, and recognizing the hidden costs of intermittency of newer technologies such as wind and solar power.
After the vast investments by Germany on these newer technologies in its rush to phase out nuclear power, its leading news magazine Der Spiegel ran a story about the country’s energy poverty subtitled “How Electricity Became a Luxury Good”. This example will come in handy if you are speaking to a visiting guest from the West. You will have made it clear that not only we in the East might have a legitimately different perspective, but even among the OECD countries there are serious unresolved issues with dramatically reducing dependence on fossil fuels.
• The end of the world: “what about our children?”
Emotional blackmail is not an uncommon occurrence at dinner parties, and this is a line often used by the alarmists. But your dinner party interlocuter cannot hide behind a blanket charge of “catastrophe”. The best current models that link climate change and economic impacts come up with costs of 10% or less of the global gross domestic product by the year 2100 and beyond. As the University of Chicago economist John Cochrane puts it, “that’s a lot of money but that’s a lot of years too”. Between now and then, it may well be smarter to ensure high economic growth and healthy R&D budgets for new technologies to adapt to climate change.
It is not just climate change that is the source of Armageddon scenarios. What about nuclear war by a rogue state, a super-colossal volcanic eruption, or a global pandemic as antibiotics lose out in the struggle against constantly evolving viruses? “Buy insurance”, your dinner party friend might counter, possibly with a smirk. Well, as anyone with a limited budget would be aware, buying insurance at high premiums for all sorts of potentially catastrophic risks will lead you to soon run out of money. Your dinner party friend will be reminded that global warming policy must compete for scarce resources with policies to mitigate other credible threats to human welfare including the scourges of malaria, dirty water and child malnutrition afflicting the human condition now.
By now, you will have come out of your dinner party conversations as a reasonable observer of the climate change debate in an Eastern context. You will have imparted much-needed moderation to some of your more excitable, band-wagon dinner party friends. Who knows, you might even get a date, or if already married, your partner will love you even more for your fine (meteorological) mind.
Dr. Tilak K. Doshi is a consultant in energy economics, and is the author of “Singapore in a Post-Kyoto World: Energy, Environment and the Economy” published by the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (Singapore, 2015).
Or you could just point out that they are talking bollocks! ; )
In fact, on the subject of being practical and plain talking:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/thai-cave-rescue-elon-musk-mini-submarine-british-driver-tham-luang-vern-unsworth-a8447166.html
Yes but if you do that you’ll just entrench your guests’ opinions even more solidly. And, you’ll never get asked to anyone else’s dinner parties.
As stated in the article above, the idea is to look like a reasonable dispassionate observer. Then you get to plant the seeds of doubt in your interlocutors. You will still have friends, their opinion of you will rise, and you will have weakened support for CAGW alarmism.
“you’ll never get asked to anyone else’s dinner parties”
I don’t need to be invited to this sort of person’s dinner parties.
The easy way:
The climate is changing and it is not in the direction AGW predicts. All of the indicators are down. I have said if low average value solar parameters are met following 10+ years of sub solar activity in general modified by the geo magnetic field in sync with solar that a more significant climate impact would occur.
My theory is so easy to understand. Not some long winded complicated contradictory theory full of outs and put off to some meaningless time in the future.
It says in a sentence or two that very low solar modified by the geo magnetic field will result in global cooling due to a decrease in overall sea surface temperatures (less UV light) and a slight increase in the albedo (due to an increase in major explosive volcanic activity ,increase in global cloud/snow coverage.
That due to an increase in galactic cosmic rays, tied to a very weak solar wind/AP index.
It is easy to understand and it says this year is the transitional year.
Note that the link to the “How Electricity Became a Luxury Good” is an article from 2013… I think a better perspective on Germany’s power cost to consumers is found here, with a breakdown of the some 30cents/kwh cost.
https://1-stromvergleich.com/power-price-germany-electricity/
Clear to me the switch to “renewable” is a switch to more expensive any way you paint it.
“OK, put your money where your mouth is – remove everything from this table that is tainted by Carbon Pollution – meat, METHANE got to go, but before the vegans get too excited all that lettuce was grown with diesel agricultural equipment, shipped in a diesel powered refrigerated truck. Oops, it’s all corrupted, no food for you.”
viruses should be bacteria
I offer a £100 bet that arctic ice will bottom out on September at a larger figure than last year. Haven’t been taken up yet.
Great! Tilak & I shared a platform together discussing energy and climate change at an event in Singapore back in 2012. Obviously, we still share the same perspectives on the subject.
I agree. Telling everyone that the whole thing is a scam gets you nowhere.
I like to pop into the conversation the fact that pre – industrial revolution all energy came from biomass, wind power, water plus a bit of solar in the production of salt.
We grew crops, fed it to horses and oxon and extracted the energy. We also fed it to slaves for the same purpose. Energy was an expensive commodity particularly in the slave area, with land being the premium source for it with a lot of energy being expended in the harvesting.
I gets people thinking and there is no need to point out that a return to that situation would be counterproductive.
My dinner party guests don’t have conversations about climate. They’re too busy enjoying the Minke whale with grated Puffin.
1. Point out that that 97% was estimated many years ago and as more data has been obtained many scientists have modified their opinions.
2. Point out that science never stays the same, and give the example of phlogiston, where there was a 100% agreement that burning was the release of phlogiston. This held for over 100 years, but was then shown to be false by Lavoisier and in a few years all but one scientist (Joseph Priestly) had changed their minds.
3. Point out that the experiments to determine the climate sensitivity have gradually reduced the value and so far more CO2 will have to be released to attain the 2 degree increase in temperature.
4. Point out that the supposed “climate catastrophe” supposed to be the result of increase of CO2 based on the temperature of Venus is now known to be a misapprehension. The surface temperature of Venus is a result of volcanism and the high air temperatures of Venus are the result if compression of air – think dry adiabatic lapse rate. At high levels in the Venusian atmosphere, at air pressures the same as on earth, the temperature is also the same.
5. Point out that while many predictions have been made by the early climate scientists re the effects of increased CO2, virtually all have been falsified. In particular, the projections of increased temperature have been found to be approximately double, or more than double, than what has been experienced.
6. You can probably think up many more points, but the most important is that climate scientists have made some major blunders – think Mann’s Hockey Stick. Check up a bit on his statistical errors.
Folks needs narratives so:
This held for over 100 years, but was then shown to be false by Lavoisier
BUT in a few years all but one scientist (Joseph Priestly)
had changed their minds!
I think the author let the “alarmists” at the dinner party off to easy with respect to the the “97 % consensus”, a mainstay of many polite believers.
He correctly started by introducing Obama’s quote that 97% of scientists say it (Climate Change/Global Warming) is real, manmade and dangerous. The rational and polite responses include:
– Real? Of course Climate Change (Global Warming) is real; 25 thousand years ago the site of this dinner party was under 2 miles of ice. A couple of hundred years ago George Washington was able to march his entire army across the ice that extended from Sandy Hook NJ to lower Manhattan. (A large salt water bay of the Atlantic.)
– Man made? What anthropogenic drivers caused the glaciers to recede or caused the reversal of the Little Ice Age?
– Dangerous? No study of “consensus”, no matter how flawed, concluded the warming was dangerous; they merely asked if it is warmer now than it was in the late 1800s. (Obama and Holdren made that one up out of whole cloth.)
– If by chance the dinner party was among STEM academics or practitioners you might even get into the ridiculous procedures and statistics of the Doran and Zimmerman study, where they announced the desired conclusion of the study (to confirm Oreskes and others’ estimates of “consensus”) when asking for responses, and then whittled down the original 10,000 requests and 3,000 responses from geoscientists, to less than 80 (people with the title of Climate Scientist and who published recently in a Climate Science Journal) when they finally got the conclusion they initially said they were striving for.
The two questions were 1) has it warmed or cooled since ~1850 and 2) have human activities played a significant role?
Their survey intentionally excluded private sector geoscientists. They only surveyed academic and government geoscientists. Almost everyone answered “warmed” to the first question. Only 47% of government/academic economic geologists answered “yes” to the second question and only 63% of meteorologists answered “yes.”
Recent surveys of the American Meteorological Society found that only 52% of atmospheric scientists thought humans were responsible for >50% of the warming since 1850, only 67% thought humans were responsible for >50% of the warming since 1950. Views on how dangerous this was varied widely, as did views about ways to address the issue.
The 97% claim is a Goebbels-esque lie.
Just ask the people at the table what the correct temperature is and why. Better still ask them to write it on a piece of paper and then defend their number. Voila: instant climate hustle experience
The “dinner party” crowd (code for hand-wringing lefty upper middle class NPR /New Yorker types) now engage in moral preening and competitive virtue signalling as a status symbol, based in media-manufactured guilt about their whiteness and wealth. It’s FASHIONABLE for them to dog-whistle their “enlightened” leftism by gassing about “global warming.” Meanwhile, out in the Real World, we Deplorables roll our eyes at the fabricated nonsense and go buy a new F-150!
The problem is that even if you are circumspect in your questioning of the climate change dogma, many are psychologically invested in climate change catastrophe. They simply do not want the world to discover that there is no man made climate change problem. My wife and I lost a group of friends at just such a dinner party. I liked these people but knowing that their politics were somewhat left of mine, I for years avoided hot topics. But finally their comments about climate change stirred me to question them. I tried the mild skeptical approach of stating that I had followed the subject for years and that in my opinion the science was immature and forecasts of climate disaster were not warranted. They claimed to have also followed the science so I asked them some simple questions to elucidate the extent of their knowledge such as who is Jim Hansen and who is Michael Mann. They really knew nothing beyond Al Gore. I was accustomed to being treated with disdain for my skepticism so it was water off my back but my wife became really angry at the supercilious way they dismissed me. I was willing to keep up the friendship, maybe I could communicate better on another day but my wife was so disgusted with their arrogance that we dropped the group from our circle of friends.
Regarding the 97 percent, just ask what is their peer-reviewed source for that statistic. They will not know. None of them have ever heard of Anderegg or Doran and Zimmerman, or know that those studies never pretended to measure the opinions of all scientists.
Yes, politics and religion are touchy topics at a dinner party, but doesn’t this already cover climate alarmism?