Claim: Poor Countries Face $168 billion Debt Interest Bill because Climate Change

Another poor people will suffer because climate tear jerker which misses the obvious solution.
Developing countries face rising payments due to climate change, says report
July 2, 2018 by Laura Singleton, Imperial College London
Developing countries face debt payments of up to $168 billion over the next ten years as a result of their vulnerability to man-made climate change.
However, the researchers also found that investments in climate resilience can help improve fiscal health at the national level.
Dr. Charles Donovan, Director of the Centre for Climate Finance and Investment at Imperial College Business School, said: “Our work demonstrates that climate change is not only imposing economic and social costs on developing countries, but it is also amplifying existing risks that are already priced in fixed income markets. These impacts will grow.
“The good news is that investments in climate adaptation can not only reduce social, ecological and economic harm, but can buffer against fiscal impairments. But to be effective, these investments need to be made now.”
The report suggests countries with vulnerable infrastructure should improve their climate resilience, but in my opinion this would be a dreadful misallocation of resources. This would leave countries with already shaky finances struggling to pay off debts for events which might never happen.
A much better solution is to stop being poor. Most poor countries could dramatically improve their financial situation in just a few decades, by copying the 20th century Asian miracle. In the mid 20th century Asia proved to the world what keeps countries poor is their burden of political parasites – greedy kleptocrats stealing so much they suck their economies dry. Remove the worst kleptocrats, curb the greed of the political class just enough that ordinary people start to really believe in a better future, and even the poorest countries surge forward in acquiring wealth.
Rich people can afford all the seawalls and resilience infrastructure they need.
This is the message economists should be spreading – not the gospel of climate fear, keeping poor people in their place, forever indebted up to their eyeballs with no hope for a better future.
Their debt bills are like those cities in California looking to cash-in on the Climate Change hustle (now dismissed) by suing Big Oil…. a scam for their decades of the liberal, care-free “spend more money than you have” and hope someone else’s OPM bails you out.
Millennials have been looking to mommy and daddy to bail them out short-term on student loans and then Uncle Sugar to give them student loan forgiveness.
The blue Dumbocrat-run cities and blue states are looking for the climate change shake-down to bail them out of decades of underfunded public pension promises, via a carbon tax and law suits against Big Oil.
Regardless of the science and temperature adjustments to keep the scam alive, running on OPM is all that the Climate Change hustle is now. For all the interested parties, it’s about money.
Yup, and they are still pushing their victim status despite no proof of damages.
$168 billion interest on the debt! Well – that is an obvious demand for more taxes so that bureaucrats can pretend to study searching for ways to pay THAT bill!
Hummm, how about not building in flood zones or on coastal areas subject to water intrusion. Then give the population inexpensive electricity to help them along and not burden them with unreliable and expensive alternatives to such. The misanthropic manner of the green philosophy is just astounding as has been show over and over again.
So I have a question…
If green energy (in particular, solar and wind) is so much cheaper in the short AND long run as compared to coal/nuclear/natural gas, then why do we have to PAY people to build it? If they’re going to build power plants anyway, then why would they choose the more expensive option, rather than the cheaper option in the first place?
Is this really about low cost “green” power, or is this about money for spending on other things?
I think the latter…
The reason we had the subprime mortgage crisis is that loans were made to people who had no ability to repay.
The reason we have stupid levels of third world debt is that loans were made to countries that had no ability to repay.
This isn’t rocket science. In both cases, the guilty should be in jail … but they aren’t.
In the case of the subprime mortgage crash, the guilty parties are the politicians who passed laws that required banks to lend to minorities, regardless of the minorities ability to pay back the loans.
I know of only one politician involved in the 2008 collapse who was charged in any way and he escaped going to jail. link
Even if you think a bunch of bankers should be in jail, they were enabled by the politicians who are ultimately responsible.
Barney Frank
It started with Carter’s community reinvestment act, and grew from there. Even the communist organizer Obama got it on the act.
Obama the Pitchfork Operator: A Remake of the Soviet Classic
https://pjmedia.com/blog/obama-the-pitchfork-operator-a-remake-of-the-soviet-classic/
The CRA (Community Reinvestment Act) from 1977 is at the core. The adjustments made in 1995 and 2005 to such, is the ultimate culprit.
Think of the chillllllddrennnn! The poor chilllllddrennnn … swept away by EXTEREME weather and rising tides swamping their daddies boat. Ohhhhhh mammmmmma!! You EVIL rich (white) people who drive your Ford F150’s with impunity, are killing chillllldrennnn. You are SO evil, that you should be eliminated from the planet. You pickup drivers are RUINING poor nations and poor chilllllddrennn. Death to you, would beigin the healing. /sarc.
The divisive, nasty, make-believe narrative is rapidly escalating to the point of justifying the murder of every first worlder (white – first worlder) who consumes petrol. I believe this is how every fascist, Marxist, Socialist, and communist nation was started … demonizing, then murdering everyone who didn’t OBEY the Party. If this global warming rhetoric keeps escalating … there will be mountains of skulls in our future.
Had TPP passed, these countries would likely be extorting a check out of the US… legally. The TPP set up three member climate panels that rule on simply 2/3 vote (2 members from NON US countries, and one from the US) with the authority to fine the offending country (the US) to pay for any climate related expenses a country claims to have incurred. The climate panel was also given VETO power over ANY future changes to our climate related EPA laws.
Don’t forget the private lawsuits that would likely be filed in our courts.
You “Nailed It!”, Eric!
“The report suggests countries with vulnerable infrastructure should improve their climate resilience…”
If their infrastructure is as bad as that of Puerto Rico’s, then I wholeheartedly agree.
PR: The best way to “improve climate resilience” would be to end corruption.
More baseless conjecture.
You just start with climate nonsense, and then you extrapolate:
“if frogs had wings… they wouldn’t have to bump around on their butts.”
If frogs had wings, we would call them climate “scientists”.
This has gone way past being ridiculous.
They better get to work then and pay back that money.