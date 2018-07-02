Claim: Net-zero emissions energy systems

Note that nuclear is part of the “net zero” solution, otherwise, provided without comment, h/t to WUWT reader Alan Tomaly
Path to zero carbon emissions
Models show that to avert dangerous levels of climate change, global carbon dioxide emissions must fall to zero later this century. Most of these emissions arise from energy use. Davis et al.review what it would take to achieve decarbonization of the energy system. Some parts of the energy system are particularly difficult to decarbonize, including aviation, long-distance transport, steel and cement production, and provision of a reliable electricity supply. Current technologies and pathways show promise, but integration of now-discrete energy sectors and industrial processes is vital to achieve minimal emissions.
Structured Abstract
BACKGROUND
Net emissions of CO2 by human activities—including not only energy services and industrial production but also land use and agriculture—must approach zero in order to stabilize global mean temperature. Energy services such as light-duty transportation, heating, cooling, and lighting may be relatively straightforward to decarbonize by electrifying and generating electricity from variable renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar) and dispatchable (“on-demand”) nonrenewable sources (including nuclear energy and fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage). However, other energy services essential to modern civilization entail emissions that are likely to be more difficult to fully eliminate. These difficult-to-decarbonize energy services include aviation, long-distance transport, and shipping; production of carbon-intensive structural materials such as steel and cement; and provision of a reliable electricity supply that meets varying demand. Moreover, demand for such services and products is projected to increase substantially over this century. The long-lived infrastructure built today, for better or worse, will shape the future.
Here, we review the special challenges associated with an energy system that does not add any CO2 to the atmosphere (a net-zero emissions energy system). We discuss prominent technological opportunities and barriers for eliminating and/or managing emissions related to the difficult-to-decarbonize services; pitfalls in which near-term actions may make it more difficult or costly to achieve the net-zero emissions goal; and critical areas for research, development, demonstration, and deployment. It may take decades to research, develop, and deploy these new technologies.
ADVANCES
A successful transition to a future net-zero emissions energy system is likely to depend on vast amounts of inexpensive, emissions-free electricity; mechanisms to quickly and cheaply balance large and uncertain time-varying differences between demand and electricity generation; electrified substitutes for most fuel-using devices; alternative materials and manufacturing processes for structural materials; and carbon-neutral fuels for the parts of the economy that are not easily electrified. Recycling and removal of carbon from the atmosphere (carbon management) is also likely to be an important activity of any net-zero emissions energy system. The specific technologies that will be favored in future marketplaces are largely uncertain, but only a finite number of technology choices exist today for each functional role. To take appropriate actions in the near term, it is imperative to clearly identify desired end points. To achieve a robust, reliable, and affordable net-zero emissions energy system later this century, efforts to research, develop, demonstrate, and deploy those candidate technologies must start now.
OUTLOOK
Combinations of known technologies could eliminate emissions related to all essential energy services and processes, but substantial increases in costs are an immediate barrier to avoiding emissions in each category. In some cases, innovation and deployment can be expected to reduce costs and create new options. More rapid changes may depend on coordinating operations across energy and industry sectors, which could help boost utilization rates of capital-intensive assets, but this will require overcoming institutional and organizational challenges in order to create new markets and ensure cooperation among regulators and disparate, risk-averse businesses. Two parallel and broad streams of research and development could prove useful: research in technologies and approaches that can decarbonize provision of the most difficult-to-decarbonize energy services, and research in systems integration that would allow reliable and cost-effective provision of these services.
…
Conclusion
We have enumerated here energy services that must be served by any future net-zero emissions energy system and have explored the technological and economic constraints of each. A successful transition to a future net-zero emissions energy system is likely to depend on the availability of vast amounts of inexpensive, emissions-free electricity; mechanisms to quickly and cheaply balance large and uncertain time-varying differences between demand and electricity generation; electrified substitutes for most fuel-using devices; alternative materials and manufacturing processes including CCS for structural materials; and carbon-neutral fuels for the parts of the economy that are not easily electrified. The specific technologies that will be favored in future marketplaces are largely uncertain, but only a finite number of technology choices exist today for each functional role. To take appropriate actions in the near-term, it is imperative to clearly identify desired endpoints. If we want to achieve a robust, reliable, affordable, net-zero emissions energy system later this century, we must be researching, developing, demonstrating, and deploying those candidate technologies now.
This “path” is simply too theoretical for a market solution.
“Even God can’t hit a 1 Iron.”
Lee Trevino
Makes more sense to use geoengineering to speed up the carbon cycle, change albedo.
And change things we didnt plan to change. Linear thinking in a complex polynomial world. Remember Willis’s article on volcanoes NOT changing the temperatures locally around Hawaii because the volcanic aerosols effect to block and reflect sunlight resulted in a reduction in cloud cover, letting in more sunlight to compensate. The climate is full of these reactions of other factors to resist change. Check out the good article on the le Chatelier Principle in Wiki – you’ll be amazed. It is illogical not to see that negative feedbacks are the norm in a long stable entity like earth climate.
That might work. But, before we do that we should examine in some close detail the evidence for CO2 warming. It strikes me that climate science hasn’t been subjected to a strict criticism that would reveal errors. Any criticisms are relegated to blogs like this or workshops like the American Physical Society workshop that don’t reach the mainstream media, or even mainstream climate science for that matter, except to deny anything that threatens the mainstream theory. We shouldn’t reject any such criticism as being a result of “denialism,” although that’s exactly how it’s painted, but we should welcome such criticism as helping us to think critically and get the science right. Instead we call those who criticize the mainstream view “science-deniers,” when in reality what’s happening is that those who uphold the mainstream view– and hold power in that realm– are simply practicing the fine art of silencing criticism.
What would the criticisms of the mainstream theory consist of? Failure to find a clear tropospheric “hot spot;” uncertainty of climate projections; dismissing evidence of natural variations similar to today’s; failure to find any distortion of the atmospheric temperature profile as predicted by infrared cooling models; failure of models to accurately predict bulk tropospheric warming; and so on.
As I’ve repeatedly stated, there are also no experiments that prove that the internal energy of CO2, activated by IR energy, is passed onto molecules of O2 and N2 to raise their translational energy, thus increasing the temperature of a volume of gas. If this is not the case, then we can throw out much of CO2 warming theory. If this is the case, then we need an experiment to prove those specifics of the CO2 theory: this is basic science. The fallback position for alarmists is that we don’t need any of this because what really happens is that CO2 raises the emissions height and we count down from there to get the surface temperature, using the lapse rate. This, however, is complete BS, although I haven’t figured out exactly why. Then again, conveniently, neither have the alarmists come up with any proof that this is actually happen, except through speculation and assumption. Does the emissions height change surface pressure? If not, then how exactly does it raise temperature?
I think geoengineering climate is a very, very bad idea: height of stupidity and arrogance. First be sure there’s a problem in the first place.
All methods of Carbon Capture must be employed if this goal is going to be met.
This is another method
Models show …. If I took their models and showed how we could get back to 800-1200 ppm of CO2, do you think I could get published?
Talking about technologies not yet invented, to solve a problem not yet proven to exist at all, strikes me as foolish and unproductive. CCS will require a substantial percentage of the output of a power plant to achieve, maybe 40-50%. Yes let’s double everyone’s electricity bills, sure, great idea.
I am very glad I do not live in California.
This is governmentese being spoken. There are words that must not be spoken so they have a largely incomprehensible workaround lingo. Just the language tells me its a wifty-poofty report. Justin Trudope gave an upbeat speech about the new cheap energy when you factor in that it will create millions of green high quality jobs. Post normal economics is very much on the tonques of these awful people.
So we must bring man’s emissions to net zero in order to stabilize a world temperature that has never been stable to start with. I can see it now, the few people allowed to live walking around with CO2 capture masks on their faces and methane capture devices strapped to their afterthoughts. “What a wonderful world it would be.”
Tom, there will be no need to have the capture devices if they can successfully reduce the population down to sustainable numbers. I believe I read somewhere that “they” postulate that number to be around 300 million.
