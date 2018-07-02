Claim: World’s first animals caused global warming

From the University of Exeter and the “everything causes global warming and it’s bad, bad, according to our model and leaps of logic” department.
The evolution of Earth’s first animals more than 500 million years ago caused global warming, new research shows.
Some 520-540 million years ago, animal life evolved in the ocean and began breaking down organic material on the seafloor, leading to more carbon dioxide and less oxygen in the atmosphere.
In the 100 million years that followed, conditions for these earliest animals became much harsher, as ocean oxygen levels fell and carbon dioxide caused global warming.
The research, published in Nature Communications, is from the Universities of Exeter, Leeds and Antwerp, and the Vrije Universiteit Brussel.
“Like worms in a garden, tiny creatures on the seabed disturb, mix and recycle dead organic material – a process known as bioturbation,” said Professor Tim Lenton, from the University of Exeter.
“Because the effect of animals burrowing is so big, you would expect to see big changes in the environment when the whole ocean floor changes from an undisturbed state to a bioturbated state.”
“We did indeed see a decrease in oxygen levels in the ocean around 520 million years ago,” said Professor Filip Meysman, from the University of Antwerp.
“But evidence from the rock record showed sediment was only a little disturbed.”
Professor Simon Poulton, from the University of Leeds, said: “This meant that the animals living in the seafloor at that time were not very active, and did not move very deep into the seabed.
“At first sight, these two observations did not seem to add up.”
Lead author Dr Sebastiaan van de Velde, of the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, explained: “The critical factor was to realise that the biggest changes happen at the lowest levels of animal activity.
“This meant that the first bioturbators had a massive impact.”
The researchers said this realisation was the “missing piece of the puzzle”, and allowed them to construct a mathematical model of Earth around that time to look to the changes caused by these early life forms.
Dr Benjamin Mills, also from the University of Leeds, who led this part of the research, said: “When we ran our model, we were surprised by what we saw.
“The evolution of these small animals did indeed decrease the oxygen in the ocean and atmosphere, but also increased atmospheric carbon dioxide levels to such an extent that it caused a global warming event.
“We knew that warming occurred at this point in Earth history, but did not realise it could be driven by animals.”
This process made conditions worse for these animals, which possibly contributed to a number of mass extinction events during the first 100 million years of animal evolution.
“There is an interesting parallel between the earliest animals changing their world in a way that was bad for them, and what we human animals are doing to the planet now,” said Professor Lenton, director of Exeter’s new Global Systems Institute, which aims to develop transformative solutions to the challenges facing the world today.
“We are creating a hotter world with expanding ocean anoxia (oxygen deficiency) which is bad for us and a lot of other creatures we share the planet with.”
The paper is entitled: “Early Palaeozoic ocean anoxia and global warming driven by the evolution of shallow burrowing.”
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-04973-4
Speechless?
all this academic burbling has turned into a game where everyone who needs to publish a paper to show that they’re doing something, no matter the topic, now is following the formula of “blah blah blah blah GLOBAL WARMING!!! blah blah blah blah.”
It’s spotlighting the fact that the entire academic publishing world has become a massive con, and a complete joke.
pretty much….the only thing settled about science…is half of it contradicts what the other half says
GEE, I didn’t realize that Nature would evolve a species whose own existence would be the cause of it’s own extinction. I thought Evolution was smarter than that.
It seems like Man isn’t to blame after all…Animals will destroy themselves without Manns assistance.
Seems like yet just another paper trying to reinforce the CO2 control knob theory.
What about the Oxygen?
That was created by life-forms. Completely ruined the original Nitrogen mix, and encouraged dangerous fire.
Get rid of it immediately!
That was called the Oxygen Catastrophe. It was very bad for some biota.
So, we are merely playing the end game .. rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic .. of sorts ?
Thankfully, the ship is only sinking at 3mm per year. Somebody ask the band if they know any other tunes than “Nearer My God to Thee”.
Complete fantasy! They made a mathematical model and were suprised to find…Oh and by the way, animals without hard preservable parts were in the ocean at least another 0.5Byrs before that!! I’m amazed and disgusted that these X-Box clime academics are so self sufficient that they needn’t walk down the hall and speak to profs of paleontology/geology, chemistry and engineering.
Gary Pearse
“X-Box clime academics”
I like that description…..a lot.
They’ve already determined that they know more about statistics than professional statisticians. So why shouldn’t they know more paleontology as well?
“When we ran our model..”
Pointless reading past that point.
The Stupid, it burns. Circular reasoning.
Need another model?
Patrick Powers
Claudia Schiffer?
Phaw!
Oh and BTW, the Cambrian average atmospheric CO2 was 4500ppm over the entire Cambrian.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cambrian
So the whole exercise can be chalked up to scientific ignorance. CO2 was already very high from the Precambrian and began to decline moving through subsequent eras with ppt of carbonates and, in the Carboniferous, the global lay down of coal. Disgusting.
These people don’t use wikipedia in their research ? No wonder they come with these results.
How did these animals survive an acid ocean?
Correlation and/or coincidence ≠ causality.
Poor old ‘correlation’! The point that correlation doesn’t (necessarily) point to causation has been flogged so unremittingly here that many among lay visitors have probably come to thinking that correlation is a bad thing to have for a factor supporting an hypothesis. I pop up from time to time to advise that correlation is essential in the search for causation, however.
Yes, Gary, but you do have an obligation not to just stop there and actually investigate possible causes before declaring causation. The earliest AGW hypothesis involved a water vapor feedback. Any major research programs into water vapor back then? Or was it just a lot of hand waving based on plausibility. I remember bringing up the water vapor feedback to somebody I thought should understand its importance and the reaction was just “it’s settled then”. Plausibility is all that appears to be needed nowadays in order to have a hypothesis raised to scientific certainty. As long as all they key elements are out in the grey area of unknown or insufficiently measured, the reaction becomes “so prove me wrong”.
When the water vapor feedback was quietly dropped, the hypothesized enhanced sensitivity was kept. This should be a massive red flag to anybody paying attention.
global warming driven by the evolution of shallow burrowing.”
This has to be a joke, right?
fretslider
Nope, they are serious.
Insane, but serious.
Well, HotScot, it’s not doing their reputation any good at all.
Insane sounds about right, but could be stronger
lunitical?
Maybe those researchers need to copy the animals to escape from global warming by burrowing into the ground themselves and become terra turbators or maybe EVERY climate researcher has to do the same thing and thus become mass turbators.
Here’s the title of my rebuttal paper:
Send it to Lancet – it’ll never get by peer review 🙂
I see! “. . . like worms in a garden . . . crawling among the oceans . . . amoeba-like things that that became beings that bored . . . cooked the globe . . . extincted animals . . . got it! Turn the channel! Turn the channel! Let’s see what else is on!
So these “researchers” discovered that bioturdation in the ocean caused global warming.
“When we ran our model, we were surprised by what we saw.” Explained: The models showed us what we wanted.
“The critical factor was to realise that the biggest changes happen at the lowest levels of animal activity. This meant that the first bioturbators (sic) had a massive impact.” Explained: They ran the model 42 times through their turbo-encabulator using the turbo-entabulator program they wrote!
Unfortunately the land based results by the worms bioturdation will only be released when they get more government funding.
send more money to protect the world from the attack of the bioturbators !
Bbbut – if animals cause global warming and animals appeared so many aeons ago, shouldn’t everything have burned up long before SUV’s?
Just asking?
“In the 100 million years that followed, conditions for these earliest animals became much harsher, as ocean oxygen levels fell and carbon dioxide caused global warming.”
If only creatures with tiny lifespans had some way of adapting to slowly changing conditions over 100 million years…
As for a “parallel” with humans now, is it going to take 100 million years again for this to be bad? because if it is, I want my money back.
“The initial decrease in marine organic carbon burial at 520 Ma (marked by the drop in δ13Ccarb from 2‰ to 0‰; Fig. 5r) is accompanied by an increase in ocean anoxia”
This becomes very complicated. Organic Carbon burial rate is a gauge of ocean primary productivity as well as (according to this effort) an indication with the opposite sign of secondary utilization by burrowing creatures.
A reduction in 13C indicates increased biological productivity of all kinds, as might be expected during the Cambrian “explosion”. There interpretation of anoxia is certainly questionable, as Oxygen levels are generally thought to have increased steadily until the Pennsylvanian. Increased O2 is even touted as a reason for the explosion.
Photosynthetic activity was not taking place on land at the time.
Yes, and Exxon and everyone else with money and assets knew about this. Crank up the nuisance lawsuit machine
Okay will this make the news at NYT, LAT, and NPR? It needs a lot more exposure than it’s due.
http://www.drroyspencer.com/latest-global-temperatures/
The only global temperature dataset that both sides trust is the one above from the UAH satellite. Alarmists will take comfort that the mean temperature anomoly went up to 0.21 degrees C over 40 year average which is total spread of .105 C per decade which is 1.05 C per century. So the debate continues. We skeptics cant yet point to a temperature non increase, but the alarmists cant yet point to any alarming increase either. I HOPE THAT BOTH SIDES CAN PUBLICLY ADMIT THAT THIS IS THE ONLY TEMPERATURE DATASET THAT WE CAN TRUST.
If you want a thoroughly-influenced atmosphere, it was the early photosynthesizers that did it. They gave off oxygen, and changed our atmosphere from reducing to oxidizing. That (probably) caused the greatest extinction event of them all, when all the obligate anoxic organisms died off. Anything else is small change.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Oxygenation_Event
However it probably didn’t cause that much extinctions, it simply restricted the obligate anaerobs to anoxic environments. There are still huge numbers of obligate anaerobs around, some of them even in our own bodies. Some of the bacteria causing dental abscesses are obligate anaerobs for example:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3858730/
The anaerobs strike back!
What happened to all the critters that eat CO2 and produce O2? You know the ones that were responsible for there being any O2 in the atmosphere in the first place?
There was a lot less of them around at that time, when land vegetation was just bacterial films and a few lichens and perhaps mosses.
if EVERYTHING causes Global Warm…aahhh we really meant Climate Change all along. Then how the hell do these government scientists, Actor Activists and politicians think they can control it? The rest of us know that if we significantly degrade the quality of life by imposing a system of carbon credits (for everyone but the politically connected and it drives up the cost of energy (read living) painfully for everyone but the rich and famous the climate is going to change anyway. So the simple answer is they know the climate changes and there is nothing they can do about it. But they have been afraid of overpopulation in the face of limited resources since they read Ehrlich’s “Population Bomb” and feel compelled to control the great unwashed by frightening the masses into turning to the feckless government for salvation. Your politicians can’t control the climate but they can control you. And they will control you for selfish reasons. Doubt it? Talk to the rich and famous they see fossil fuel as THEIR natural resource. Which is why Leonardo DiCrapio flies his personal jets around the world to attend Rock Concerts and Climate Conferences to demand the rest of us stop using his Coal and Oil.
Such intellectual masturbation. Anyone that wants a scientific exploration of the Pre-Cambrian Explosion 530 MYA needs to read Dr. Steven C. Meyer’s “DARWIN’S DOUBT” a primer on the case for Intelligent Design. Bring your critical thinking.
Your critical thinking apparently does not extend to knowing the difference between the Pre-Cambrian and the Cambrian. The “Cambrian explosion” happened in the early Cambrian c. 540-520 MYA.
This whole thing feels extremely shaky. It is all modelling with very little real data. Ocean anoxia is normally associated with large positive d13c anomalies, but there is little signs of that in this time intervals, and none of the three extinctions at 517, 502 and 485 (the biggest) million years ago coincides with a peak. There was a big peak at the Hirnantian (=End Ordovician) mass extinction 444 million years ago, suggesting that it was anoxia-related, but that is not a politically correct extinction since it coincides with a large, sudden and very embarrassing glaciation (there was about 4,000 ppm CO2 in the atmosphere at the time).
Paper at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-04973-4
And a suggestion for WUWT: try to include a link to the actual paper in posts like this. Reading press releases is largely useless, they are written by scientific ignoramuses and has very nearly zero information cintent.
Results from another model, boy these folk know how to spend tax payer money – but seriously do they get paid for producing such utter garbage? Most would not know what happened last year never mind half a billion years ago. Opinions dressed up as facts and money too, good to be on the gravy train.